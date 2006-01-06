Stuffed Celery
Stuffed celery, it's easy to make and kids love it. My Great Grandma always made this and my cousins and I used to fight over the last piece.
Stuffed celery, it's easy to make and kids love it. My Great Grandma always made this and my cousins and I used to fight over the last piece.
Wonderful combination. First stuff the celery, THEN cut it into pieces. Easier & quicker.Read More
I made these for Thanksgiving last night and I was very disappointed. They were utteryly tasteless. I salvaged them by adding some worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, black pepper and a bit of Marmite (I am South African and love the stuff. Most Americans hate it so I didn't publicize it). It tasted vastly improved but I would NOT make this again.Read More
Wonderful combination. First stuff the celery, THEN cut it into pieces. Easier & quicker.
I always make this appetizer every year....and it is even better if you add just a little drop of yellow mustard....gives it a nice flavor!
Lite, wonderful, easy to make appetizer when you are planning a big meal like Thanksgiving!
These are great! It is a nice change of pace as an appetizer. I put chopped nuts on top of the celery - I haveeven just served the spread on crackers and skipped the celery when I ran out of time.
Simple, tasty, and most importantly, HEALTHY. This is an excellent alternative to the usual big bowl o' chips
Excellent! I loved this - great flavor!
I made these for Thanksgiving last night and I was very disappointed. They were utteryly tasteless. I salvaged them by adding some worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, black pepper and a bit of Marmite (I am South African and love the stuff. Most Americans hate it so I didn't publicize it). It tasted vastly improved but I would NOT make this again.
This stuff celery recipe is very good but I prefer Hellen(?sp) in stuff celery from this web site.
I wonder how 2-3 tablespoons of peanut butter would taste in the stuffing mix?
I can't have a holiday dinner without stuffed celery on my relish tray. How wonderful to find a cheese recipe and make it home made. Thank you Linda!
I thought this was okay. Nothing fancy. It definately goes better as an appetizer than a side dish. I might make it again for parties.
Just alright! Most likely I will not make this again! No one ate it at Thanksgiving dinner!
loved em!!! I thought the green olives were an awesome salty flavor...and the nutty flavor of the walnuts..then the creaminess of the cream cheese...perfecto!
That's looks great!!!
Crisp, fresh and tasty! I normally pass on celery sticks, but I made these and even my mom raved about them. I plan on making it again soon!
I'm sure it is good, just not gluten free. Cream cheese has traces of gluten in it. I will try this using another soft cheese.
Good, but not amazing. Wasn't one of the favs for the party that I hosted, but I didn't get any complaints!
I'm giving this 3 stars to be fair, but I really can't stand olives so this spread was just at least stomachable to me, but those at my party who were brave enough to try it said they liked it. There were still lots left on the plate at the end of the night though, so not a winner for me. I found it super easy to put the spread in a ziplock baggie, seal it, snip of the corner, and squeeze the spread onto each peice that way. If you hate olives though, I don't recommend this recipe...
After reading some of the reviews stating the recipe was bland, I decided to go ahead and try it. I was pretty sure I could save it if I had to. I went ahead and made it exactly as written and never had to make the first adjustment. I love the texture that the walnuts and the chopped olives gave it and it was nicely seasoned due to the salt and flavor from the olives. I will most definitely make it again!!! Thanks Linda!
Interesting combination.
This is a "going home" recipe! Celery paired with the cream cheese/ sour cream mixture really hit the spot with my favorite cranberry jello dish, along with Christmas leftovers. When I first made it, I didn't have any olives, and it was tasty w/o them. In fact, the next time I make the "stuffing," I think I will put in fewer olives. A friend enjoyed it as a dip with potato chips, and I will eat it on crackers. I liked the addition of chopped olives with pimintoes, and the color the pimentoes provided. Thank you, Linda, for posting this "classic."
These are easy and fun to make, I would leave out the olive, as I dont' care for the taste. A splash of mustard or hot sauce would give it a twist.
Great recipe. I didn't want to cut up celery, so I served it with crackers. Everyone loved it.
My grandmother has made stuffed celery for as long as I can remember, so I'm glad to have come across your version Linda. We left out the walnuts and have also tried stuffing celery with pimento cheese. Good recipe.
It is a good combination, I dont really like celery but the filling made it better. Very easy to make.
This was really good!!! Sooo much better than the typical pimento cheese stuff!! I also added 2 shakes of Louisiana Hot Sauce to the mixture.. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe. Made for a nice variation on the appetizer table. Sprinkled some celery salt on the top to give some color.
So easy and really tastey! I plan on making this again.
Great twist on celery sticks, which I love to snack on. I used all low fat products with awesome results and actually make tons of these up at once, stick them in tupperware in the fridge and then grab them as I need them. Wonderful healthy snack - thanks much!
This is a great snack. Because Im on a super tight budget, walnuts couldn't be used, so I used sunflower seeds, it was very tasty, but made it a bit more salty. I want to try the walnuts and as soon as they are on special, I will!
Interesting flavor combination.
Just not my cup of tea - I love green olives but they don't work well with the cream cheese, in my opinion. Only my son ate this at a recent holiday party we had, the rest went into the garbage. I will not make it again.
Like these very much. Would probably half the recipe though as there were a lot of leftovers. They are definitely good though!
This recipe reminds me of my grandma. She would make this type of dip and celery at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Excellent recipe. My family and I loved it so much, I made more for dip!
No strings attached! A recipe from waayback, with a few tweaks - I'd just add that unless you want my Mother to haunt you forever, you better "de-string" that celery really well!!!
Keep looking.
I have been making stuffed celery for years. I don't have a set recipe though. I just use your basic ingredients except no sour cream. I use a little of the olive juice to make it creamier. I always use two 8oz. packages of cream cheese and chop the olives , walnuts and add until it tastes right with enough olive juice to get the right consistency. Everyone always requests it for family get-togethers. The filling is great on bagels and for sandwiches as well.
This was alright, but a bit boring. It needs something else, but I'm not sure what. Thanks anyway.
This is so yummy! Once I made this, my family gobbled it up and demanded that I make more! It is also delicious with crackers.
I find it hard to eat celery, but with this recipe i had absolutely no problem! loved it, very refreshing and light!
walnuts and green olives & pimentos – who knew they would go together so well?! the walnuts add a very nice texture and different type of crunch to your stuffed celery. I made 2 batches: the first as the recipe was written which was very good. To the second batch I added 12-15 shakes of Frank’s hot sauce. I found this to be extra good with the sour cream and cream cheese mix. Both batches went quickly from the snack table!! Also, the recipe made as written makes a great spread for bagels (I suggest sesame).
I use the prepared olive pimento stuffing in a jar. Much easier and all the work is already done for you.
Easy and yummy. Everyone ate them. They were refreshing! I will make this again!
Love it, everyone else loves it, don't change a thing!
It's easy and quick. I omitted the walnuts. Only because 1 family member cant eat nuts. I added twice as many olives. Made some for my lunch and snack for work.
We make these every year...sans sour cream and nuts. Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without 'em!
I've been making this recipe for years and years....for Thanksgiving and Christmas. My only difference is using mayo instead of sour cream and a little olive brine to thin the mixture out. Otherwise, love this recipe.
Not sure if there were too many olives or perhaps walnuts but they did not go over very well at the party. I used exact ingredients.
My mom made this a part of every holiday meal. Not served unless it was a holiday! So simple, but she made it appear so special.
I have made these stuffed celery for YEARS...!!! These are the best. We always have these for an appetizer before our big meal at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Nice to have at 4th of July outing also..as it's very cool (kept on ice) when it's real hot outside. Yum..yum...can"t be beat, everyone should try them!!!! I also use the recipe as written...sometimes with the nuts, sometimes without.
Made this for a family get together and none of us really cared for this recipe. Maybe it was the combination of green olives and nuts. Would not make again.
Easy, good and healthy. I have used the fat free products and it still taste great.
Fast and easy to prepare. Tasty . You can also spread on crackers and you can spread on a slice of cheese.
I made this recipe exactly as it was instructed and it didn't taste very good. First, it was too salty and after the salt all you could taste was cream cheese. :-(
Tasted a little bland at first so I added some lemon zest (about 1 tsp.). I consider myself a minimalist so I loved this recipe. Creamy,crunchy, lemony
Excellent just like how my gramma made
It didn't have quite enough flavor to me so I added smoked paprika and coarse ground black pepper to recipe. It gave it just the right amount of flavor richness needed! I will definitely use this recipe again.
no changes, delicious
I thought these were good but my family ( all adults) didn't care for them.
My family has made stuffed celery since before I was born! We don't put nuts or sour cream in it. We just use a package of cream cheese, some diced green olives and celery sticks! We usually dust it with paprika powder! Doesn't change the flavor just makes it extra pretty! :)
I'm not fond of green olives. We sometimes stuff the celery with peanut butter or pimento cheese spread. I do like cream cheese with chopped nuts in celery.
I thought these were yummy, particularly for a low carb diet snack. I grew weary of the peanut butter in celery low carb snack (being the one person on earth who is not s fan of peanut butter), and these were a wonderful alternative. God bless the reviewer who recommended to fill an entire stalk before cutting into smaller sticks! I wouldn’t change a thing about this recipe.
Not a fan. The ranch seasoning overpowered the flavor- and I even used only half a packet!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections