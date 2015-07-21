Chicago-Style Hot Dog
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 376.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 12.4g 25 %
carbohydrates: 38g 12 %
dietary fiber: 3.3g 13 %
sugars: 14.7g
fat: 19.7g 30 %
saturated fat: 7.2g 36 %
cholesterol: 30.2mg 10 %
vitamin a iu: 1125.6IU 23 %
niacin equivalents: 5.9mg 46 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 14.4mg 24 %
folate: 69mcg 17 %
calcium: 94.8mg 10 %
iron: 3.2mg 18 %
magnesium: 41.6mg 15 %
potassium: 443.1mg 12 %
sodium: 2386.7mg 96 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 31 %
calories from fat: 177.4
