Chicago-Style Hot Dog

Made me love hot dogs! These have become my favorite late-night guilty pleasure. I can't find sport peppers or poppyseed buns locally and I don't want to pay to have them shipped. I've taken the advice of other reviewers and am rolling my steamed buns in poppy seeds. Since they don't stick all that well, I also sprinkle some inside the bun. For the peppers, I'm cutting up pickled hot peppers. If you are a Southerner like me, what I'm using are the same Tabasco type peppers we bottle in vinegar to make pepper sauce for greens. I can't compare, but I sure like my results. I never would have thought to put celery salt on a hot dog, but I love this added flavor. To make it easier to eat, I'm chopping everything up more than the recipe calls for and then sprinkling it all with the celery salt. Finally, I'm taking an easy and quick shortcut by steaming both the hot dog and the bun, separately, of course, in the microwave. It's faster and easier than boiling and steaming on the stove. To do this, I just wrap them in wet paper towels and put them in the microwave.