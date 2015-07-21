Chicago-Style Hot Dog

283 Ratings
  • 5 232
  • 4 39
  • 3 10
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

The Chicago Dog is a Windy City classic, and a big favorite with sports fans! The frank must be all-beef, the bun must be poppyseed, the ingredients must be piled onto the bun in the order specified. And whatever you do, don't spoil the splendor with ketchup!

By elsaw

Gallery
47 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 hot dog
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil. Reduce heat to low, place hot dog in water, and cook 5 minutes or until done. Remove hot dog and set aside. Carefully place a steamer basket into the pot and steam the hot dog bun 2 minutes or until warm.

    Advertisement

  • Place hot dog in the steamed bun. Pile on the toppings in this order: yellow mustard, sweet green pickle relish, onion, tomato wedges, pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt. The tomatoes should be nestled between the hot dog and the top of the bun. Place the pickle between the hot dog and the bottom of the bun. Don't even think about ketchup!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 30.2mg; sodium 2386.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/15/2022