I did not find this soup worth even 4 stars and here is why: 1)Look how much pepper is used in the recipe (black pepper and cayene). The soup is extremly hot, burning. 2) On top of that, the recipe calls for canned garbanza beans which, no matter how well you wash them, retain the smell and the taste of sulfites. 3) The recipe does not call for salt. My first attempt to make this soup went down the drain, because of the first two reasons mentioned above. Salt did not help. My second attempt was better. I used dry garbanza beans soaked overnight, I cooked them without salt for more then an hour before using, then 30 more minutes with the salt. I used just a little pinch of cayenne pepper and no black pepper at all. Plus I added salt. No vermicelli, because soups with pasta better be eaten right away. Pasta tends to absorb water and become a dough again. So, since the quantity of the souop was too big for my family to eat in one day, I decided not to use pasta. We did not miss it. The soup was allright, might make again, but not by the original recipe - modified version.