Venison Stew

BEST recipe overall by far online.!! #1 if you have not prepared your venison properly before cooking, do not blame the recipe. You do NOT need to soak, marinate or otherwise do anything to venison before cooking. If it has a gamey or off taste, it is because it was not cared for properly in the field or in butchering. This is not the place to educate you on proper field care but please read up on it thoroughly. Venison is food and you don't let it "hang" for a week before cutting it up. Get it packaged and into the fridge ASAP! Most "gamey" venison is so because it is beginning to spoil. ********** That said, this is a very good recipe. Granted, I don't measure the meat and veggies. I always add extra meat and toss in extra veggies to account for that. Important, make sure that you trim ALL fat from off of the meat. Venison fat is strong tasting so remove it. I use bacon fat instead of the oil to initially cook the meat. I also add in a cup of burgundy. After the veggies are cooked I also throw in a quantity of assorted chopped mushrooms (shitake, crimini, ect.). At least 4 cups worth as they cook down. I have a gas stove and let the pot sit on low on the back burner for several hours. Stirring once in a while. I don't add the flour until the very end because, after that, it can burn on the bottom if you aren't stirring it frequently. I regularly double up this recipe X2 and make @ 4 gallon batches. Divide it up into portions for two and freeze or put into smaller stor