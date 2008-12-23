Venison Stew

A substantial satisfying meal. This stew is tasty served over rice or large egg noodles.

Recipe by BUCHKO

Recipe Summary

Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large heavy pot over medium heat, deeply brown the meat in oil. Add onions, garlic. Worcestershire sauce, bay leaf, oregano, salt, and water. Simmer, covered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until meat is tender.

  • Add potatoes and carrots; cook until tender.

  • Combine flour and water. Stir into the stew. Remove bay leaf before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 34.8g; carbohydrates 44.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 110.2mg; sodium 1146.9mg. Full Nutrition
