Venison Stew
A substantial satisfying meal. This stew is tasty served over rice or large egg noodles.
Oh my goodness. I frequent this site a lot. I use the recipes a lot. But I have never left a review. This recipe was so delicious it prompted me to make a profile so I could review it! First off, venison is so tough and mildly gamey tasting. So, I have never been thrilled when my husband cooks it. It was always so tough and gummy. I felt like I would never chew it enough to swallow it. I thought it would be great to slow cook this type of meat to help tenderize it. I ran across this recipe and boy were we surprisingly impressed. I didn't change a thing in the recipe. I cooked it for 2 hours, added the carrots and tatoes and cooked it until they were tender. Then I served it over mashed potatoes. This was so good I wish my mouth was bigger. Try this, you will not be disappointed.Read More
This was the WORST recipe I have found on this webpage thus far. My husband and I couldn't make it past the gamey taste (and smell)!Read More
This stew was delicious! I did let it cook practically all afternoon before adding the veggies - in order to make the deer meat extremely tender. I also added more vegetables (corn, green beans, etc.) This is a keeper!
We were trying to use up some of our stored venison and came across this recipe. It was wonderful! Even our neighbor who said she hated venison liked this stew.
For people who don't hunt. Would not know that you must soak your venison in cold water to get the blood out of the meat. That is what causes the gamey taste. We process our own deers and the quarters are soaking while I am processing other parts of the meat. Try it sometime, you will never know it was venison.
LOVED IT!!! I don't understand why people rate low because you can "still taste the deer" If you don't like wild meat, don't eat it! doesn't mean the recipe was gross! I ran out of worcestershire so i made a substitution with soya/hot sauce combo (yes this is a valid sub!) I also didn't have oregano and substituted it for italian seasoning instead. I seasoned my meat with garlic powder, seasoning salt and roasted red pepper flakes and browned it with the onions in a frying pan. I then put it all in a roaster and cooked it in the oven for an hour at 425. I cut my potatoes smaller as a personal preference and added the potatoes and carrots and popped it back in the oven for another half hour. This was an excellent recipe! The flavour is perfect,and the meat is extremely tender. Love it! will definitely make this again and again! thank you for sharing!
I found this a very good way to use up the tougher cuts of meat on a deer. I used brown gravy mix in place of the flour to make a more robust stew.
This was excellent! I was out of potatoes so I cooked it without and served the stew over egg noodles. Very flavorful and tender! I will definitely save this recipe for the next time we get some venison.
This is a great stew and easy to make. I took the advice of the other reviewers and used 3 cups beef stock and 1 cup red wine. I also added 1 8 oz can of tomato sauce, I usually add that to my beef stew. everyone loved it! I married into a big hunting family and my freezer is stocked with venison, this is a great meal! will make again and again!
This was delicious! It was not at all gamey. It had wonderful flavor and could have easily passed for beef stew. I did not add oregano but I doubled the garlic. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I took the advice of a few reviewers and came up with the perfect recipe for my family. I soaked the meat in milk for 10 minutes (this also helps make the meat tender), instead of 3 cups of water I used 2 cups of water and a can of beef stock, and instead of using flour I used brown gravy mix. Sometimes the carrots take longer, so I simmered for 1.5 hours, added the carrots, simmered for 30 minutes, then added the potatoes and simmered until the potatoes were tender. YUM! Can't wait to make this again!
AWESOME! As a fairly newlywed to a hunter and having not grown up in a family with guns, let alone hunting, let's just say eating deer has not been my favorite time (even moreso as a former vegetarian). I'm the person at the dinner table that if I think too hard about what I'm eating is an animal, I get a gag-reflex. Needless to say, respecting the deer and finding recipes I can swallow has been a bit of a task. We've tried jalapeno burgers with lime mayo, bacon wrapped grilled backstrap, and all other combinations. I've found some to be edible, but this TASTED GREAT! It was better than any beef stew I've ever had, and I actually enjoyed every bite, going back for seconds. I finally have found a recipe that makes me say, "I love eating Venison". The meat was tender. We served it with egg noodles. Now I finally know what we'll do with all that deer meat in the freezer. I cannot thank you enough for this recipe. I have cooked using online recipes for years and never felt the need to rate one. This recipe caused me "sign up" just to rate it. If you don't think you like venison or think it's too gamey, you should try this recipe first. It was also very easy, especially on the weekend when I was doing other things, just letting it simmer. Thank you for the great recipe!
This is a great venison recipe. I used olive oil instead. And sautéed the onion and garlic (6 large cloves) with the venison with salt and course ground black pepper. Then put it in the crock pot with the rest of the ingredients and added a few tsp of "Better than Bullion" beef bullion and reduced the salt just a bit. Crocked on high for 5 hours Turned out tasty and tender. Absolutely no game taste. Yayyy!!!
Great recipe. I have cooked venison once before, so I didn't know how it would turn out. I made it for company and they ate it all up!!!!
This recipe was pretty easy to do and my husband loved it. Even my 4 year old ate 2 bowls.
This recipe was great. The spices used really bring out the wonderful flavor of venison. To the reviewer who left about "gamey" flavor--next time, be sure to clean off all the fat from your venison. That is what causes "gamey" flavoring in venison, not what you use the meat in (stew, roast, etc).
This is a wonderful easy dish. AWESOME served over rice with some cajun spice!
I've been making this for years However I add 1/2 cup of beef broth for a little extra flavor! I noticed several comments on this and other venison recipes about the "gamey" taste. I was always taught to soak the meat in milk for 10-20 minutes, then drain in a strainer over the sink before cooking! I have cooked deer meat without doing this before and I can taste a big difference! This goes for any fresh game. Hope that helps.
We liked this stew very well, but I'm mystified as to why no one has mentioned the obvious problem with adding 1 Tablespoon of salt to a stew with only 3 cups of liquid; that's a teaspoon of salt per cup plus whatever salt is in the Worcestershire sauce!!!! Yikes! I assumed it was a typo and added just 1 teaspoon. I also used 4 cups of beef broth and 1 cup of water to increase the liquid. Adding a stalk of chopped celery with the onions and a can of green beans with the veggies added even more flavor. Overall, a delicious winter stew.
I think it's sad someone gave this zero stars because THEY don't like venison flavor. As a VENISON stew (which is gamey, come on folks) it was excellent! Will make again and again.
Quite a good meal! I actually made this in double because I had four pounds of venison that I had defrosted (between a roast and a back strap). I actually didn't use the veg. oil, but rather cooked the venison in bacon fat (used an entire package for the double batch) and then also added 1 lb of celery and 2 packages of mushrooms. In addition, i used very little water, instead i used beef stock, and i also used prior reviewer's recommendations to use brown gravy mix instead of flour. I also added a few more spices (such as rosemary, basil, etc,) and used salt and pepper to taste. I have a great amount left for me and the roommate as well as some portions for family members. This is a great alternative to the chili I usually make. Great meal that everyone has raved about!
Awesome! Followed the recipe exactly it was delicious! Only thing I did was marinate the meat beforehand in garlic, soy sauce, red wine, lemon juice and a few drops of Worcestershire ..
The stew was fantastic, however 3 cups of liquid does not make a stew. In fact I checked my meat and onions at 1 hour and the water had all simmered out. Next time I will use 4 cups of water and 2 cans of beef or chicken broth.
This tastes better than the beef stew I've made in the past! I can't suffer even mildly tasting venison and this had none. However I did marinate the venison in a can of diced tomatoes for about 5 hours. I have been told the acid in the tomatoes breaks down the gamey taste. I think the tomatoes enhanced it wonderfully!
Holy Moly, this was good! First time attempting to cook venison and I am glad I picked this recipe. I took the suggestions of others and browned the meat with brown gravy mix used in place of flour. I also used beef broth instead of water and added a splash of red wine (which I usually will do when cooking with beef broth). My husband raved about it! He took it to work for lunch and shared some with his crew, they were also floored! Will make again, trying with beef as well. Thanks you Buchko!!
Oh. My. Word. This stew is awesome! The only change that I made was using beef stock instead of water. Because of this I didn't add the salt. It was AMAZING!
This was so good! I'm not a big venison fan, but we have a ton in the freezer to use so I tried it. It was fantastic. I did soak the meat in milk before browning it to get rid of the gaminess as much as possible and I brown it with the onions. I also used a combination of red wine and beef broth rather than water. It was a hit and was a perfect cold weather meal!
I've never rated anything on this site before, but this stew was so absolutely fantastic that I must tell the world about it. Served a giant pot of it at a party last night, and I was getting anxious that I might not have any yummy left overs. I even dreamt about it in my sleep -- it was just that good. If you're planning to cook this, I'd say adding even more vegetables wouldn't hurt; mine came out a bit meat heavy (but delicious!). Also, when combining the last bit of flour and water, make sure it's stirred evenly in a separate bowl before adding to the stew to get that smooth gooey texture. Ok writing this review is making me hungry. Happy cooking!
Very good stew-no hint of gaminess, and I was looking. I was also leery of adding Worcestershire sauce for fear that it would overpower the dish, but that was not the case. Cooked this on high for 4 hrs in a crockpot with a splash of red wine (imparted a full-bodied flavor) and a third of the salt (1t total); it would have been too salty except for the bed of noodles accompanying. I will certainly make it again, maybe with the addition of mushrooms.
I cut down the potatoes to 4 and added frozen green beans at the end. It was really good
Nothing special....
Was absolutely delicious. Even my wife who is not a big fan of venison liked it. Will definately make again. Was very easy to make as well.
I am not a fan of venison, but my entire family is... so I decided to try this in hopes that the garlic and onion would mask the gamey taste of the venison. It turned out great. Noone even realized it was venison and it was so tender. I will definitely make again.
those that complain about gamey taste should shoot better deer. We cut up our deer, not a gamey smell at all. We'd had one another time and the smell was awful. Soaking it in milk will remove the gamey taste if you need to. For those of us that shoot deer that's not gamey, we don't need to do this!
Best Venison Stew EVER! Well actually, it was the first time I made it. So delicious! I used the crock pot on low, took around 30 minutes prep time, (prepared at noon) and by 6PM it was done! I didn't soak the venison overnight, just rinsed it in cold water and salt before I browned it in the frying pan. No wine needed, just put a bit of water in with the worcestershire sauce to deglaze the pan for that nice brown gravy. Put the veggies in at the get go. Then before serving I turned up the crock pot to high, mixed the flour and water to thicken the stew, added that, five minutes later it was ready! I loved it!
To get rid of gamey taste it is all in prep age your deer in fridge for 7-12 days then cut out all slivery tendons and all fat, seal or wrap in freezer bags and freezer paper , after cutting into small stew pieces and this recipe is amazing I added large egg noodles and cream of mushroom to make more liquid. Delicious.
Very Good! I added half a bottle of Raspberry Chilpoltle BBQ sauce...Yummmmmmy!
I added fresh cherry tomatoes and celery. I also used 1/2 merlot red wine and beef broth instead of the water. My husband also added 1/2 of a beer. He added hot sauce to his when it was done. We cooked it in a dutch oven over the campfire. It was so good!
I also found this to be very gamy the first day I made it. It was almost inedible. I then threw in a can of tomatoes and put the pot in the fridge for 2 days. The stew tasted much better after that and most of the gamy taste was gone. Next time I may use part wine instead of water during the stewing phase.
Great taste, but the recipe seems off to me. I only used 1 lb of vension, 3 medium potatoes and 1 cup of chopped carrots with 1 chopped onion. I used the 3 cups of water. I feel if I had used all the potatoes that this recipe called for, then there would have been little broth. I didn't use the whole 1/4 cup of flour either. More like 1 heaping TBSP with 1/4 cup cold water shaken in my tupperware shaker, then stirred into the bubbly mixture to thicken.
Absolutely delicious! I made this exactly as directed, minus the bay leaf (I never have liked the taste of bay leaves). I sautéed the onions with the meat for a few minutes before adding the water, and might add diced celery at this point next time. We ate it as is, and I would only serve it over rice or noodles if the potatoes were omitted. I might add some frozen peas near the end of cook time next time I make this.
This was excellent! I had two small deer roast and soaked them over night in vinegar and water, cut into chunks and marinated in vinegar and water again, another 24 hrs. until water turned clear (have to change it several times) I coated the deer meat in 1/4 flour (maybe a little more) and browned it up with onions and garlic, I used 3 cups of unsalted beef stock (can't have a lot of salt)added meat after browning then added one can of unsalted diced tomatoes(with oregano, basil and garlic) Worcester (had enough salt from this) sauce 2 TBS, oregano, 2 bay leaves, cooked the venison for an hour in pot then added chopped carrots, cooked about 40 mins added potatoes and celery cooked another hour. it thickened up nicely as it cooked didn't have to add any thickner....family loved it was all gone! I will definitely make this again excellent recipe could not tell it was venison.
Being scottish we love venison and this was my first attempt at a venison stew - all the family loved it. Really easy with superb results - a keeper!
this one of the best stews i have ever ate. when i make this the whole family is there to eat
very good! needed inspiration to cook up my venison roast meat, this was it. as other reviewers mentioned, used gravy mix instead of flour. and added 1 can tomato sauce. the taste was excellent and prep very easy. will make again for sure! thanks!
Very good!
Made this using pronghorn (antelope) instead of venison. Also had an open container of beef stock and used three cups of that instead of water. I am hesitant to rate with a superlative but it was excellent. I can think of and will try several variations: chicken stock instead of water; thyme or fresh rosemary instead of oregano; adding celery and/or quartered onions with the other veggies (I see v2 has done some of those things.)
Excellent recipe! I added about 1/2 cup red wine while it was simmering, and it came out wonderfully. My wife actually believed she was eating beef!
Used beef stock with the flour at the end and found it added a little extra body to the dish. This never lasts more than two days in our house. Fantastic with room to adjust/add anything to it.
this is the best venison stew I ever made. I did soak the meat in salt water for at least 4 hrs then rinsed it to remove the blood that was the only thing I did different, the venison was not gamey and tasted very good I will make this recipe again
This is a great recipe. However I added a pint of tomatoes and a couple boullion cubes. Mmmmm Very good!! Then added dumplings.
excellent. we both loved it. will use beef stock instead of water next time but great the way its written.
What a great stew. Just used Mule Deer and Black Tail stew meat in this recipie and everyone loved it. Great with a flaky crust french bread with butter and a ice cold glass of milk. Lasted me and my wife for 4 days, and it only gets better with age.
I was looking for a venison stew recipe and this one was a winner. I didn't have any potatoes so I used celery instead and served it over gnocci. My kids went back for seconds and my hubby asked when we were going to have this again while he was still eating. Next time I think I am going to cut back on the salt and add some pepper to the meat as it browns. I liked the addition of the celery and will probably double the oregano.
Wonderful full flavor. Not gamey and very tender.
Very good! Added a few personal items which I use in stew. Venison was very tender, almost like beef! Thank you!
BEST recipe overall by far online.!! #1 if you have not prepared your venison properly before cooking, do not blame the recipe. You do NOT need to soak, marinate or otherwise do anything to venison before cooking. If it has a gamey or off taste, it is because it was not cared for properly in the field or in butchering. This is not the place to educate you on proper field care but please read up on it thoroughly. Venison is food and you don't let it "hang" for a week before cutting it up. Get it packaged and into the fridge ASAP! Most "gamey" venison is so because it is beginning to spoil. ********** That said, this is a very good recipe. Granted, I don't measure the meat and veggies. I always add extra meat and toss in extra veggies to account for that. Important, make sure that you trim ALL fat from off of the meat. Venison fat is strong tasting so remove it. I use bacon fat instead of the oil to initially cook the meat. I also add in a cup of burgundy. After the veggies are cooked I also throw in a quantity of assorted chopped mushrooms (shitake, crimini, ect.). At least 4 cups worth as they cook down. I have a gas stove and let the pot sit on low on the back burner for several hours. Stirring once in a while. I don't add the flour until the very end because, after that, it can burn on the bottom if you aren't stirring it frequently. I regularly double up this recipe X2 and make @ 4 gallon batches. Divide it up into portions for two and freeze or put into smaller stor
I made this in the crockpot for 4 hours on high with buck steaks. I rinsed the buck steaks in cold water before starting and added all ingredients to the pot after browning the meat in a skillet with onion and garlic. I only had 1 onion (added some onion flakes), 2 potatoes, and added celery. Very good, not gamey, tender meat.
Worth more than 5 stars!! I followed exact save 1 onion, and this was so tender and GREAT! Maybe helps having fresh deer? Killing and dressing correctly also makes a world of difference in taste. This is a repeat recipe!
I thought this was very good! People have commented on the "gamey-ness" of the stew and I think that really depends on what kind of deer you use. We used doe meat because I think buck meat is way too gamey, and the doe meat was delicious- didn't even know it was deer! I too let it simmer all afternoon and the meat was quite tender!
Wow - finally a venison stew I enjoyed (and I actually like venison!) Followed recipe as written except I added chopped fresh parsley and oregano at the end to a add a bit of freshness to it. My husband loved it too!
I added about a tablespoon each of Thyme and Rosemary in addition to the Bay leaf (I used about a tablespoon of dried bay leaves). I increased the water from 3 cups to 6 cups which meant I doubled the flour and water to thicken it. I also added 3 cans of drained corn, lima beans and peas. This recipe is awesome. My mom even loved it and she is really picky about deer meat. Said there was no gamey taste!
My husband and I made this recipe last night. We thought it was very good, but plain. I'm giving it 5 stars because my 7-year old daughter LOVED it, and asked for seconds. She usually won't eat anything with ingredients that are mixed together. If you are looking for simple, warm, comfort food, this recipe perfectly fits the bill. NOTE: Use either doe meat or a young (button) buck if you want yummy venison meat without having to soak in milk or rinse a million times. IMO big bucks taste awful, and I only use them for sausage.
Perfect recipe I really enjoyed my stew ... Great
Excellent - not a huge venison fan but my husband is a hunter so we always have a freezer full. This is, by far, my favorite venison recipe so far. Didn't add potatoes to the stew but instead served it over mashed potatoes. Will definitely be making it again.
I married into a family of hunters. This recipe is the first one where I actually enjoyed the venison, not just tolerated it. I thought the 1 tablespoon salt would be way too much, but I went with it. It wasn't too much - just perfect. The only change I made was to replace one of the cups of water with red wine. I am making it for the second time tonight. Thanks for the great recipe.
This recipe was a good starter. I made some changes on the 2nd batch, doubled the garlic, added a cup of leeksand mushrooms, replaced half of the water with, hearty, bold red wine, a Cab would work well. I used Fortessemo jug wine. Also I didn't have the full amount of venison, so I added some beef bottom round. I think the wine killed the gameyness.
Made a couple small changes, added a touch of Chili Powder to the spice mix as well as diced tomatoes. Less water because of the liquid in the Tomatoes and it was Delich!
I fixed this stew exactly as stated except I didn't have one pound of carrots. My family thought it was a little salty, so next time I will cut down on the salt a little. It will certainly be a keeper in our house.
pretty good recipe. It was nice because it was very easy to prepare and fairly flavourful. I would make this again.
Made this and loved it! I did do it in a Crock-Pot. Low for 12 hours. And I switched out the water for beef broth. It was a huge hit. I don't get why anyone would rate it one saying they still tasted the venison or it was gamey. It is a wild game so if you don't like wild game don't make it.
Very easy and simple but delicious! When I added the other veggies I also added a can of diced tomatoes with the juice and I shook the meat in flour before browning and then omitted the flour later. But followed the recipe otherwise and it was amazing! Would definitely make again!!! Family loved it.
This recipe was very good but for me needed something extra. Going to play around with it till I get it to where I like it.
This was very good! I only had a pound or so of venison steak, but it seemed to be plenty. I added some celery and some corn to the stew to give it more substance. I'm not a huge fan of venison, but it tasted more like beef cooked in this way. It was a bit tough, maybe remedied by cooking it longer in the broth. Oh, I used a can of beef broth in place of two cups of water, and I splashed in some red wine as well. Veyr good and I will probably make it again the next time a friend gives us some deer meat.
this was excellent. I also cooked in a slow cooker and also used beef broth for most of the water. Husband was reluctant to try it but did say that he did like it. Would definitely make it again and would even try with stew beef
Love this recipe! I added beef base and other vegetables, according to preference. It all depends on the meat itself.
I've been processing and eating my own venison for many years . I made this with addition to two things - morel mushrooms I had kept dried , rehydrated and used the water from that to make brown gravy mix ...so rich and hearty. If your venison is "gamey" its usually because of poor handling before or while the meat is being processed.
This recipe was right on for us! I used stock that I made from leftover chicken, the venison trimmings and two mashed tomatoes instead of the water and cut out the flour entirely. I also only used two potatoes and added yellow squash and zucchini from the garden in place of the rest. Also tripled the garlic and Worcestershire. Everything came out perfect. Perfect consistency, perfect juicy meat, right salt balance, perfect. As for everyone complaining about "gamey" flavor... It's venison. It's game. Learn to love it or go back to beef. Don't eat a potato and complain that you can't get it to taste like an apple. Personally, I think that flavor is the beauty and character of venison.
I had a large crowd so I used 3 pounds of venison chili grind, cut up 4 large potatoes,2 cans of sliced carrots, 1 can of peas - then I doubled all the other ingredients and ended up at the end thickening the stew by using three quarters cup of flour and three quarter cups of water. For the meat I used 2 cups of water, and then added 6 cups of beef broth. I personally don't care for onions, so I blended them up along with the garlic,with 2 cups of the water I used. I just served them with bisquits. Very good,everyone was happy with it!
the stew was great! but i would defentilly use beef broth for better taste or a cube of beef bouillon.with a few pinches of cumin
Made this one yesterday and got great praise and everyone took seconds. Only changes were to soak in 1/2 cup vinegar and water to cover for 2 hours then soak in milk to cover overnight. Rinsed then followed recipe with slight changes. Did not have Worcestershire, used about 1 tsp coarse salt, water with enough beef bullion paste (low sodium) to make 3 Qt broth. I used more potatoes (9) and 2 LB carrots cut into about 2 - 3 inch pieces and split it too thick (more than 1/2 inch diameter). Served with hot cornbread. Yummy!
very good and easy to make
After initial brazing of the meat, once the blood cooked out of the meat, I rinse the meat in a colendar and removed nearly all the gameyness. Then finish brazing with the recommended recipe items. This came out A+ with no gamy flavor at all. Yummy!
We did not like this recipe. My husband made it. I double checked it because it was not a pretty brown like the pictures. And I still don't know how it would be anything other than a potato/watery/soupy mix with venison in it. And, that is what it was. So, I'm not even going to try to fix it.
wonderful recipe first one from this web site loved it added more water and veggies doubled good added a bit of fresh parsley from my garden added a great touch easy to add my own flare. sooo tender
Tender venison and great flavor.
This recipe is AWESOME! I am in the process of cooking it now in the crock pot. I haven't even put in the potatoes & carrots & it already tastes delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe. :)
This was really good. I made minor changes: I marinaded the meat for a few hours first; beef stock instead of water and salt; used less onion; added celery and mushrooms; Italian season instead of oregano.
Very good, I did add peas and corn but followed the recipe other then that. I don't generally love venison, but my son and husband do. This made it very tender, and the flavor was great. Thank you, I will be using this again and again.
As a full time resident of New York City, I don't get a chance to cook venison very often. This year a hunter friend from work gave me some venison stew meat and I sought out this site for a reliable and good recipe as always.. I was so rewarded with this one!!! It was easy to prepare with cabinet staples and very good and tasty.....As Dina mentioned in her 2011 review you must always soak the meat in cold water...My North Carolina grandmother taught me to do that plus add salt to the water which you frequently change until the water is clear....I allow about 8 to 24 hours of soaking before preparing any venison recipe...Do this and you will have a fabulous dish every time.... This one is a keeper!!!
Very good recipe!!! My family loved it. I used a can of beef broth to make up for some of the water. I will be making this again.
So simple. I was out of Worcestershire so I substituted 1/2 soy sauce and 1/2 A1. I didn't have potatoes and served in on top of kasha. Very tasty and so easy. I'll keep it as a standby. I did serve it to company and everyone liked it (very casual party).
This was a very good recipe, meat was tender and tasted delicious.
This was very good and very easy. I soaked the venison in milk for 24 hours (may help to reduce gaminess) and dredged the meat in flour before browning it. I made it in the slow cooker with extra veggies. Family asked me to make it again. Add Cabbage, tomatoes, parsnips, turnips, etc.
I made this for my husband. We've never had venison and a friend shared some with us from a hunting trip. This came out AMAZING!!!!!!! OMG! Yes, this is the recipe to follow. It's delicious!!! We had it with giant egg noodles but it's also savory with homemade cornbread. I feel victorious!!! You cannot mess this up. Just follow the recipe. DELICIOUS!!!!
FABULOUS
i am surprised when people complain about the recipe retaining the gameiness of the vension. Excuse me, I believe we're cooking venison here! Anyway, I used this recipe with a bit of my own addition such as red wine and it was delicious. To be perfectly honest, I am afraid the gameiness was cooked out too much. The reason I like venison is the gamey taste. The recipe was easy and I think the results were excellent. I don't think of venison as a cheap meat I get from my hunter friends that I try to make taste like beef. I enjoy it as its own meat with its own characteristics! VENISON! YUM!
Easy to make + delicious!
Excellent!
