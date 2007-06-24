Cream Of Chicken Soup

This is a good basic cream of chicken soup recipe. You can use cornstarch instead of flour to make the roux, if you are allergic to flour. You can also omit the salt, if you are on a restrictive diet. The best thing about making recipes yourself, is that you control what goes into your soup, minus the unhealthy preservatives!

Recipe by MARBALET

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • In a 3 quart saucepan, heat oil. Gradually stir in flour. Let this form a paste, or roux. Then, gradually stir in the milk and continue stirring until thickened.

  • Add chicken to white sauce mixture. Add sugar, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix well and simmer for 20 minutes over low heat.

  • If soup is not as thick as desired, mix a small amount of corn starch with a small amount of water and add to soup. Simmer for 10 minutes.

