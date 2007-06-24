This is a good basic cream of chicken soup recipe. You can use cornstarch instead of flour to make the roux, if you are allergic to flour. You can also omit the salt, if you are on a restrictive diet. The best thing about making recipes yourself, is that you control what goes into your soup, minus the unhealthy preservatives!
We didn't add sugar or taste this plain...honestly, I wouldn't eat cream of chicken plain whether it's canned or not. We used this in a chicken and broccoli casserole and it tasted BETTER than when we use the canned cream of chicken. Perhaps some reviews are negative because they actually like to eat cream of chicken by itself? Try this in a casserole and you might actually like it a lot.
I have been cooking for 40 years and this is the worst cream of chicken I have ever made
I needed a quick ceamed soup recipe for my HS Food's class and I didn't read the one review. I agree as is it's not very good. The sugar makes it sweet and there is little chicken flavor. I told my first class to make as it was written suspecting that the sugar would make it sweet. I had the second class eliminate the sugar and some students added finely chopped onion and celery to the oil and sauted till tender and then when the milk was added we added 1 boulion cube. We also added the cornstarch because it was thin. The students really liked it. One group added Veg-all with the chicken and it also was good.
This was exactly the type of recipe I was looking for as a good base for casseroles that call for cream of chicken soup. I was looking for something without all the sodium and preservatives that canned soup has. I did not use the sugar as others mentioned they did not like the sweet taste. I did use fresh garlic, one clove. I think that I have gotten so used to eating sodium laden prepared foods that it's hard sometimes to get used to something that's not oversalted. But, I will definitely use it in my casseroles, and it had a really nice flavor.
The consistency was great, but there just wasn't a 'chickeny' flavor. I added a can of chicken broth, the juice of a whole lemon, and a half cup of white wine. Delicious! With those additions, I'll make it again.
Thank you for posting a recipe so useful! I have been looking for a simple from scratch cream of chicken recipe for a long time! The canned soup is so full of salt, preservatives and who know what else!
My husband and I really liked this...I did change it, since my son and I are allergic to dairy...we used unsweetened soy milk in place of regular milk, did not add sugar (strange?), added a splash of lemon juice, used chopped garlic instead of powder; cornstarch to thicken and added rice to make it a meal! Will make again - my son loved it as well!
Sorry I didn't read the reviews. I agree with the others, thin, tasteless, not at all like cream of chicken soup should taste. The sugar should be eliminated completely.
The soup was good until i added the sugar. It totally threw off the taste. It tasted too sweet. Didn't like it at all.
This recipe is a good base, you can make small changes to better suit your taste. I did not use garlic powder but instead used fresh garlic and onion/shallots. Like other reviewers i also added drippings that i had from a whole chicken we cooked the day before and i used the left overs from that chicken (2.5 cups instead of 2) I added more flour because i like my cream of chicken thicker, and i also used 1 cup of broth and 2 cups of milk instead of 4 cups of milk. Added fresh thyme and rosemary and 1 tbs of sherry cooking wine. No sugar for us. I also added the chicken before the broth and milk. Came out great. We had warm soup for dinner and i used the leftovers for a caserole.
I have made this several times and if you half the sugar it is amazing good enough to eat jsut like it is. For the sake of trying a healthier version, (and because I am in love with cooking and eating) I have adjusted this to be slightly what one may call lighter/healthier, although it may not be in the least:) 4 cups milk 2 TBSP Whole Wheat Flour 1 TBSP Corn Starch 1 TBSP white sugar 1/4 cup cooked chicken 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 1/2 teaspoon Garlic Powder 1/8 cup minced onion 2 TBSP olive oil 1 cup Chicken Broth Sautee onions in 1 TBSP O/O until tender, add cooked chicken & all seasonings, + 1 cup water, bring to simmer for 5 min, remove from heat and pour into food processor. Heat 1 TBSP O/O and add flour, create roux, assemble recipe as directed, then pour into food processor and process till smooth, mix cornstartch with equal amount of milk and add to mixture, return to stove and cook till thickened.
I used this in a chicken pot pie recipe and my family thought the taste was good. I cut the milk in half, used butter in place of oil, and I added some poulty seasoning after taking a little taste, just before adding it into the chicken pot pie...thanks for the recipe..
We made this recipe just now and left out the sugar and replaced the salt with a full teaspoon of chicken bouillon and a quarter teaspoon of Thyme. This recipe... is amazing. We don't have much food around here but the staples and when we found this recipe we were shocked and tried it. I don't like soups at all and this cream of chicken soup... is amazing. Amazing! All the flavors needed to do was to come together and it became super delicious! Great work AmberJo :)
I made this my own by adding a few things like garlic, onion and herbs, and swapping the flours for the healthier versions, as well as the oil for butter. Make this how you like- you can't go wrong! Thanks for the great recipe! I'm not going back to the canned stuff thanks to this recipe!
My 11 yr. old daughter decided to make this for supper one night. We did alter the recipe a bit. We didn't add the sugar to this recipe, just didn't feel it needed it. The chicken was seasoned as it cooked with some herbs and finely diced onions which we then added to the soup as well. We also added a little bit of dry white wine to the roux for extra flavor. I love the idea of using this recipe as a lower fat/lower sodium cream of chicken in place of canned soups. We did try it just as is and it wasn't bad. I just normally wouldn't eat cream of chicken soup plain. Overall easy recipe and I'll be using it again for a canned soup replacement.
I agree that I would never eat cream of chicken soup plain anyway, but I use this as a base for turkey noodle casserole after holidays and we love it. It's perfect for my husband's high blood pressure because of the low sodium, and it's simple. I throw in some leftover veggies from the holiday dinner at the end and serve it over pasta.
I really liked this recipe. I also added some onion powder, omitted the sugar, and added some chicken bullion. I also needed more flour to thicken it up. It was a great recipe to replace the canned cream of chicken soup. I am grateful for a homemade alternative.
This is a good starter for cream of chicken. I added the following ingredents to make this much taster and better for my family. Use the this recipe (WITHOUT SUGAR and NO GARLIC POWDER), plus 2 cups more of cooked chicken 4 tablespoons of Cornstarch 1 Large can of Cream of Mushroom
i say three out of four stars because a novice like myself was able to accomplish it and actually it was good, really easy to make thoughtless even. I added it over rice and all I thought that it was missing was a few mushrooms and it wouldve been just like campbells
With a few tweaks, this turned out delicious. First, I did not add sugar. I also sauteed about 1/4 cup of onions in the oil before adding the flour. Along with others, I also added some chicken bouillon with salt to taste, thyme, and lemon juice. Yum!
I took the advice of RENZINO2 and with those few changes, the soup turned out perfectly fine. I also substituted cream for part of the milk ingredient, just a half cup or so, and it turned out plenty thick without adding the cornstarch. I'm a newlywed always looking for good, simple dinner ideas and I'm going to hang onto this one. Could be good with any number of things thrown in, as well.
well it is a good base for a cream of chicken soup but it needs more flavor. I added parsley, 1 clove garlic, 1 small onion and mixed them in the food processor then threw in 4 bullion cubs, and season all.
On a mission to make my own Cream Of Chicken for Chicken and rice, I tried this recipe. It was too sweet, so I added a tablespoon of chicken bullion, 1 tablespoon of poultry seasoning, 2 tablespoons each of onion power and garlic powder. I also boiled my rice in chicken stalk. These two mixed together got excellent reviews for my dinner party. If you can add the right amount of spices, I bet this recipe would be awesome!
I read another review about adding corn and making this soup into a chowder, so I did that. Then, I looked at Chicken Corn Chowder recipes on allrecipes. They all included potatoes. So, I added a couple of tbsps of instant potato mix. That also thickened it instead of the corn starch. I also used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder, and added some additional spices (thyme and Italian seasoning) this was a quick meal for myself so I just made a bologna sandwich to go with it ;) Loved it :)
The amounts of ingredients made me an eyebrow right off. 1/2 teaspoon of salt, in 4 cups of milk? Thats a lot of milk, with a decent amount of chicken, and very little combined seasoning. At first it tasted like milk and chicken. It is a good base, like a "stone soup", if you remember that children's story. I had to add boulion, butter, salt, celery seed, more black pepper, a bit of onion, a bit of rosemary, and a tad of cornstarch, to get it where my family would eat it. Maybe not as healthy, but definitely way more savory. The next day, I used the above leftovers as another "base", adding more onion, corn and carrots, etc., for a nice chowder. That was really tasty!
Only had 4 oz of chicken, can't believe I was able to make only one bowl of the best cream of chicken soup ever for myself by making 1/4 recipe. No sugar added, forgot the garlic, added everything else and 1/4t poultry seasoning, used butter instead of oil. Accidentally put a whole T of flour in so after cooking 5 min I saw it was getting too thick so I ate it right then and there. Took total of 10 minutes for the best soup ever, thank you! It's a keeper.
I haven't been cooking for 40 years like some other people reviewing this recipe but I do know a bad soup when I taste it. This is the worst soup I have ever had. The recipe above does not describe cream of chicken soup at all, it is more of a sugar stuffed watery chicken.
I rated this 4 based on the fact that I added to the recipe. I chopped carrots and green onions very fine and sauteed them briefly before making the roux. I omitted the sugar - couldn't quite understand adding that much sugar to a soup like this - but used poultry seasoning for additional flavor. I like this and it's an excellent use for leftover cooked chicken. So rich and thick that a cup alongside a sandwich makes a filling meal.
I read the reviews before I made the soup. My daughter in law said she always had cream of chicken soup when she was sivk as a child, so when she came home not feeling well, I looked up a recipe to make. This was a good start and with the suggestion made on other reviews, it turned out great, everyone enjoyed it.
