Mama's Italian Wedding Soup

4.6
793 Ratings
  • 5 567
  • 4 185
  • 3 31
  • 2 7
  • 1 3

This hearty soup was inspired by a soup I tasted at an Italian wedding. It is sure to please just about everyone! Serve hot with Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.

Recipe by Eileen Mintz

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
92 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the beef, egg, bread crumbs, cheese, basil and onion. Shape mixture into 3/4-inch balls and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large stockpot heat chicken broth to boiling; stir in the spinach, pasta, carrot and meatballs. Return to boil; reduce heat to medium. Cook, stirring frequently, at a slow boil for 10 minutes or until pasta is al dente, and meatballs are no longer pink inside. Serve hot with Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 70.5mg; sodium 1045.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022