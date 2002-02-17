Mama's Italian Wedding Soup
This hearty soup was inspired by a soup I tasted at an Italian wedding. It is sure to please just about everyone! Serve hot with Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top.
I replaced the onion with some garlic powder. I also browned the meatballs in a frying pan before putting them in the soup.. It added a great flavor to the meatballs and the soupRead More
Delicious! I used 1 cup of bread crumbs in the meatballs. I added a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to the pot (that seems to get rid of the "canned broth" smell somehow). I've never made a recipe where meatballs weren't browned first, but I didn't pre-cook them. The soup wasn't greasy and the meatballs weren't too anemic loooking. I used my small cookie scoop for the meatballs and it was easy and quick! I used orzo pasta and precooked it and added it to the soup right at the end to avoid having it absorb all the broth. The best thing was that my husband was pretty sure he was not going to like this soup and after he tried it, he liked it a lot.
Yummy! I was initially skeptical because I though the broth might lack flavour. It was really good! I only had 1/2 chicken broth and the other half vegetable. Omitted the onion because I had none. Still delicious. My tip is to drop the meatballs into the soup slowly, going around the pot so they don't all sit on top of each other. The meatballs will rise to the top as they cook. Once most of the meatballs have risen (about 4 minutes), then stir gently. Don't stir when you initially put the meatballs in. Great recipe Lalena. Thanks so much!
Very Good! Everyone in the family loved this soup. I used 80% lean beef instead of the extra lean. I decided to bake the meatballs @ 350 degrees for 15 minutes on a broiler pan to drain some of the extra fat. I did double the breadcrumbs on the meatballs - a personal preference. I just dumped the meatballs into the soup mixture for the last 5 minutes of cooking. I doubled the pasta to make it a thicker soup and added a dash of garlic powder to the broth. When served with parmesean on top it was awesome.
This is an excellent soup. I tried this once in an Italian restaurant and loved it and this was just as good if not better. I used Orzo pasta, nice and small, and added 1 clove of garlic to meatballs. Quick, easy and delicious meal. Definitely 5 stars.
Good soup, but one addition. I've always added small cheese balls to the soup. Beat an egg or 2 and add Parmesan cheese until it's stiff enough to make into a ball, then drop into the hot soup at the end so they don't cook too long. These are my favorite part of the soup, so I always make more rather than less. They also add more flavor to the soup. Just be sure to make the cheese balls very tiny (about grape size) because they expand in the soup. Extra effort but well worth it.
We absolutely loved this! I added a little garlic powder when making the meatballs and used frozen chopped spinach. It's a meal in one bowl--just add some bread.
Exactly what I was looking for! I added old bay seasoning to the broth though since it seemed a little bland to me. I also cooked/baked the meatballs and noodles (half way) prior to adding them to the soup.
My family loves Italian Wedding Soup, but it takes so much work the way my Nonna made it, I usually only make it twice a year. This recipe has changed our lives because it simplifies the whole process! Use a high quality chicken broth as it is a key ingredient. In the last 5 minutes, add a mixture of 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese and 2 beaten eggs. This will cook and float on the top. This adds something authentic to the recipe. I will eliminate the carrots next time as my "connoisseur" family suggested this. You can substitute acini di pepe or orzo pasta for the seashell pasta. To match my grandmother's recipe, here is how I made the meatballs which is very similar to Laiena's version: - 1 pound lean ground beef - 2 eggs, beaten - 1 cup Italian bread crumbs - 2 T grated parmesan cheese - 1/4 cup water - 1 tablespoon dried parsley (or double if fresh) - 2 gloves of minced for pressed garlic - 1 teaspoon salt Buon appetito!
I live with two Italian men and they LOVED this soup. It is SO hearty and SO healthy. I'm going to make it a part of my dinner rotation from now on. Thanks.
Success all around as per the recipe! As with many soups, there is definitely seasoning preferences that one could apply to this recipe. However, made as per the recipe, my wife came by the kitchen as I was making this and said:”Wow! I can’t wait to taste that! It smells so good!” Well it is a keeper. My two young boys just gobbled it, and they did not even notice the spinach! The preparation work is pretty much spot on: it took me about 20 minutes. To save time on slicing all the spinach, you can do a chiffonade. Just stack a bunch of the leaves, roll the pile lengthwise into a fairly tight cigar shape, and slice across the cigar in close cuts. It seriously makes those two cups processed nicely in a jiffy!
Great recipe! Instead of shells I used Acine De Pepi. Great taste and very hearty. Will certainly make again.
This recipe is a good start but a few small additions make for a terrific soup. In my experience, sauteing onions, garlic & celery is a must. It will add flavor to the chicken broth and is worth the extra effort. Dice the veggies finely and you've improved your soup before you've added a thing. Wedding Soup is a wonderful treat to come home to on a cold winter day. If you have family members who don't eat meat, you can substitute turkey for the ground beef. Thanks, Lalena. This is comfort food at its best.
It would be better if the meatballs were cooked first. Otherwise it makes the soup too greasy.
I noticed on reviewer commented on how labor intensive it was to make the tiny meatballs. I saw a chef make them by shaping some of the meat into a "rope", cutting the rope into 3/4" segments, and then rolling a bunch of them at once with his hand pressing them against the counter. It was very clever and made quick work of it - hope this helps!
My friends served this soup to over 40 guests at our Soup 'n Bread Luncheon today. It was very delicious!!! Other than needing a significant amount of garlic (I LOVE garlic) to enhance all the flavors, I'd not change a thing. Rolling the meat into a rope & cutting meatball sizes is an amazing technique. Our chef baked the meatballs in the oven so they weren't that boiled gray color which I'm not fond of. GOOD RECIPE!!!
Easy and requires only a few ingredients. I would recommend adding ingredients in the order they cook (carrots, then pasta, and spinach last) rather than all at once. Also, if using a pasta smaller than shells, such as orzo, either use less pasta or more broth otherwise you'll end up with too little broth for the soup.
Really good, and even my picky, soup-avoiding husband liked it! I baked the meatballs first, cooked the pasta separately, added cheese tortellini and served with crusty garlic bread. Very tasty!
Instead of the ground beef I like it better with Italian sausage to make the meatballs
If I could give more than 5 stars I would!!!! I had never had Italian Wedding Soup before and this was incredible! I used a crockpot and cut the recipe in half. I also made the meatballs in a pan and in the oven beforehand. Even if the noodles get mushy it's YUMMY!!!!
Wonderful Soup!!! I make this frequently because my husband and boys ask for it. I made it as the recipe states except I sear the meatballs (Broil in the oven until the "tops" start to turn from grayish color to dark brown - time will depend on size of meatballs, it takes me ~ 7 minutes because I make tiny meatballs, larger ones will take more time). I just always sear any type of meatball I make. Also, if I don't have broth, I dissolve 10 chicken bouillon cubes in 2.5 quarts boiling water, then add 2 cups baby carrots, simmer for ~ 10 minutes until soft. Then I skim them out with a Chinese strainer and let cool a little. This allows me to "easily" cut them into small discs, which I like because they are little discs packed with flavor. Lastly, I use whole grain seashell pasta. I am eating some right now. Delicious!! Thanks Lalena!!
I would say this is pretty authentic, however substitute the spinich with escarole.
Very good! Try using a small cookie scoop for the meatballs. They come out perfect, and you don't have to touch the meat with your hands.
Excellent soup! I had some precooked frozen Ialitan meatballs on hand and used those and it made this recipe even better. I also used another cup of spinach and next time I make it will double the amount. Delicious!
This is an absolute wonderful recipe. I don't normally like any soup (chicken broth based) This one however I loved. My Grandfather whom was born in Italy would roll over in his grave and say, God Bless you Brenda for always keeping up with traditional Italian Foods. I made it this Mother's Day Weekend and my Momma, who's 80 years old and Italian of course like Gramps, was quite impressed. Being a diabetic she was happy with a soup that was nutritious and delicious! My Dad 83 years of age, loved it also. He has some peptic problems and this was gentle on his tummy. I pretty much followed this to the T, but I did add some fresh mushrooms,as well all my spices & onions & carrots where fresh from my garden! This is a keeper and I'm making it again this weekend so I can have some to bring for my lunches and also to my Mom & Dads! Thanks!!!!!
Quite often acidity is left out of recipes. This is spot on served with a wedge of lemon. Balances everything nicely.
This soup was a big hit with my family. I used reviewers suggestions and sauteed the meatballs first. I didn't alter the recipe much, except to add fresh minced parsley, garlic powder and grated cheese to the meatballs. Instead of adding the onion to the meatballs, I sauteed it in the pot before adding the broth. Everyone loved it, and other than making the small meatballs, it was extremely easy and quick to make. Edit to review: I just made this soup using ground chicken instead of beef. It was WONDERFUL! My entire family said the soup tasted even better with the chicken meatballs.
Talk about a marriage of flavor! This was wonderful. I made about 3 gallons (quadrupled the recipe) for some veterans and was really disappointed that I didn't have even a spoonful to bring home, but they sure were smiling. I only made a couple of modifications. First, I used 3/4 beef, and 1/4 ground pork for the meatballs. I made the meatballs ahead, (large marble size) and browned them in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes. Then, instead of using fresh spinach which was just too darned expensive, I used well drained frozen chopped spinach, and added diced celery, then some diced cooked chicken. Believe me, no one complained. Also, intead of shell pasta, I used the smallest I could get as it is more for show instead of flavor anyway. And, because I was serving so many, I just added the parmesan cheese right into the broth. OH! One thing..if you do go beyond doubling this recipe, cut way back on the eggs. You will use more meat, but won't need as many eggs. Okay...I'm done now.
This soup came out awesome. I used half lean beef and half ground pork. Used Italian seasoned bread crumbs and used the really petite carrots in a bag and chopped them up they were perfect when time was up. I used a melon ballet to size meat balls which also were perfectly cooked at this time. I agree that the spinach needed to be switched with escarole because it holds up more but other than that being a true Italian this was awesome!
Very good and super easy, the only change I made was to use wide egg noodles cut in half. The funny thing is I live in Italy and like many other "ITALIAN" recipes this doesn't existe here!!! Just like "italian bread crumbs".. no such thing here!!
I have made a similar recipe for years with one big difference. Instead of Ground beef, use Italian sausage. It is awesome.
Wow this turned out great. I did as others suggested and cooked the meatballs for a little while in the oven first, and the pasta on the stove for a little while before adding them to my soup. I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could.
I've been using this recipe for several years now and am finally getting around to reviewing it. I love this soup--it comes together relatively quickly and makes a LOT; great for feeding a crowd. I've used ground turkey for the meatballs and it works very well. It is a challenge to get small meatballs; I find that coating my hands with non-stick cooking spray helps. I also substitute onion & garlic powder for the chopped onion; I prefer the texture given the meatballs were so small. I also leave out the pasta and add it to individual bowls, otherwise it does absorb the broth and become mushy. Thanks, Lalena for this tasty recipe!
This recipe is fantastic. I used ground turkey instead of beef and I had to also increase the bread crumbs because the meat was too sticky. The flavor was really great. No need to add salt even.
Meatballs when dropped in the simmering broth some fell apart and it also clouded the broth. I like a clearer broth for my wedding soup, more appetizing looking. I will make this again, but next time roll into a long tube, and cut the balls off that, and then bake in the oven until browned, THEN add them to the broth after the grease is rendered.
Great recipe. I'm very fortunate to have an Italian deli that makes the best tiny meatballs. We always have them on hand. This recipe is almost the same that I have been using for several years. Always a favorite with family and friends.
This was a very tasty soup. I used ground turkey instead of beef. The only thing I'd do differently next time is cook the pasta separately and add it when the soup is done. The pasta was a little mushy by the time the meatballs were completely cooked. I will make this soup again!!!
Fantastic as is except thinly sliced spinach only needs 2 - 3 min cooking time. I added mine at the end.
I simmered two chicken breasts in the broth to make it more flavorful. I removed them to cool and skimmed the broth. To reduce the fat a bit, I cooked the meatballs in the oven for a few minutes before putting them in the soup and I added the diced chicken at the end. Orzo was all I had, but I would have preferred acine de pepi. Everybody raved about this, even my picky daughter!
Disappointing. Meatballs had no flavor, broth was thin and uninspired.
Delicious! Very easy to make, and with great results. I used "pearl municion" pasta by La Moderna (Mexican pasta) which is just like the little ball pasta in the canned version of this soup. I made my own chicken broth using chicken cubes, which I like better than the canned broths that can sometimes be too watery. This is one for the recipe box! Thanks.
Very good soup. I added mushrooms and used escarole instead of spinach. Also used whole wheat pasta. Excellent for a low calorie meal. Be sure to use extra lean meat !! This is the 2nd time I've made it and its perfect
I made this for dinner tonight and it was excellent. I used Orzo pasta, and it was very flavorful! Very easy to make and I would make it again.
This is REALLY good soup!! This was my first attempt at Italian Wedding Soup and we loved it! I added 1 clove of garlic to the meatballs and just eyeballed the rest of the ingredients. Next time I would add more garlic (2 large cloves). I also added a lot more fresh spinach than called for, I used a 10oz package of roughly chopped baby spinach and thought it was the right amount; I also used about 1 cup of orzo. The recipe made 66 meatballs (I rolled out the meat mixture and cut with a knife) and found that the meatballs probably should have been smaller. All in all - a delicious soup that we will definitely make again.
Everyone loved this! Because the meatballs are cooked in the soup, definitely use the leanest ground beef you can find. I used Laura's Lean (97/3), and the soup was perfect. If your beef isn't lean enough, you'll end up with greasy soup (ick). Wonderful recipe and I will definitely make it again.
This is good stuff! I also make the long version, but thought I'd give this shorter recipe a try. It was much quicker and the end result was very near the same. I was pleasantly surpirsed. Really good!
This was pretty good, but I thought the flavor needed a little something extra.
Excellent! This was so tasty. The only tweaks I made was to brown the meatballs before putting it into the broth and I used Orzo instead of Seashell pasta.
This soup was very tasty. The only thing I found is that you had to eat it within two days or it went very mushy. I would suggest to cut the recipe if it is only 2 or 4 people.
This is fantastic soup. I had some homemade stock on hand so I used that. And I also followed the technique of one other reviewer who mentioned making a rope of the meat and cutting meatballs out of it. Clever!! Because I wanted the soup to keep for a while and freeze well, I left out the pasta. If you use fresh stock, the broth is really rich enough without the additional starch. I will definitely be making this again. It hits the spot!
Yummy! Had to use beef stock because I didn't have chicken, used orzo, and pre-cooked the meatballs in the oven for 15 min.
This was an instant Family Favorite! Even my picky eaters ate it. I only changed a few MINOR things: I used Dried minced onion in the meatballs, and I added 1/2 cup of diced fresh celery along with the 1 cup diced carrots. I added about 1 1/2-2cups of whole wheat rotini noodles insted of the shells(only because that is what I had) I just ripped the spinach instead of taking the time to cut it up :0) WONDERFUL soup!! Thank you so much for Posting!! LET EVERYTHING THAT HAS BREATH PRAISE THE LORD! ~PSALM 150:6
Wonderful and very hearty
This soup recipe is easy and delicious. You could easily halve the amount of meat; there were too many meatballs. And yes, as other reviewers have said, you could add more seasoning/spices - though I suspect my kids (ages 6 and 4) liked it in part because it was not overly seasoned. The meatballs are by far the most time consuming thing. Other than that, it's very quick!
I served this at my daughter's Bridal Shower (how cute right?) and it was a total success!! Everyone loved it. Even the spinach thing. Thank you!!!
This was a very easy recipe that tastes GREAT! I used pepe pasta instead of seashells. Also, I used canned chicken stock instead of homemade and it still turned out really rich and flavorful! Thanks! My family loved it!
fantastic!!! I've made this three times! I love italian wedding soup
Excellent, we made this exactly as is and loved it. Will probably add some garlic next time.
Good recipe, but one that you should definitely play with according to your tastes. I will try baking the meatballs next time and add a bit more flavor to them with spices or ground pork. I sauteed the veggies in a touch of butter before adding the broth. Certainly hearty enough for dinner. I will try again!
I decide to brown the meatballs lightly before putting in the soup and I am glad I did. Got rid of some of the fat and they held together well. I really liked the addition of the carrotts. My soup was such a hit that everyone had two bowls. This one is a keeper. Fun to make and great tasting.
Very good, needs a little playing with. I sauteed the carrots with 1 onion in evoo and garlic b4 adding to the soup. Also added lots of basil and oregano. Turned out fantastic! Thanks!
Great and easy soup! Italian Wedding is one of my faves. I left out the carrots and used ditalini pasta. Froze in portions for an easy lunch to bring to work.
I tried this as written and liked it a lot. Then I tweaked it by using Ditalini instead of shells and escarole (soaked in salted water for 20 minutes to get rid of the bitterness) in place of spinach. This is an excellent recipe. thanks Lalena.
While I did tweak the recipe a bit, it was a solid base for me to make an awesome soup, similar to what's served at some Olive Garden restaurants (notably, the one in Ross Park in Pittsburgh). I had about 2lbs of beef to use, so I doubled the meatball "stuff" (though I did sub about 1/4C cottage cheese for one of the eggs, simply because it needed to be used or tossed). I elected to use dried minced onion as opposed to fresh because my knife skills are lacking and can never seem to get a fine enough mince for my liking. Since I had so much meat, I used 3 cartons of stock: 2 chicken and 1 beef (I also added 2 packets of Swanson's Beef Flavor Boost). I began by sauteing about 1/4 of an onion and a spoonful of minced garlic in a dash of EVOO and then added the broth on high. I added the carrots as I diced them and then got to work on the meatballs, adding them as I rolled them (I was afraid I'd have too many meatballs, so I elected to bake some and freeze for even easier future soup). Once the meatballs were all added, I boiled the ancini de pepe (instead of the shells) in another pan (this is key or else the pasta will soak up all of the broth) while I chopped and added the spinach. Once the pasta was drained and rinsed, I added it to the soup, ladled it into bowls, topped w/fresh parmesan, and thoroughly enjoyed every last drop! THANKS for the jumping off point, Lalena!
This recipe is superb! My family and friends loved this soup. It is hearty. I have added it to my list of favorites!!!!!!!!!
Excellent, everyone enjoyed this soup and went back for seconds! I did bake the meatballs for about 15 minutes and then added them to the soup.
excelent my husband loved it
GREAT RECIPE! I'VE JUST HAD MY SISTER IN-LAW FOR DINNER AND SHE LOVED IT AND WANTS THE RECIPE.
WOW! Awesome recipe! This soup was SOOO good, it hit the spot. I had the flu and italian wedding soup was the only thing I had a craving for. Comfort food, totally. I made my own meatballs with ground pork, ritz crazkers, 2 eggs and various spices. I baked them for 20 min on 400 and then added them to the soup. I added more spinach then recommended, for nutritional value, I used fresh chopped spinach that I tore into smaller pieces. Will make this recipe again, and again, and again. :o)
This was okay. The flavor was good, but way too much spinach for our liking. If you don't like spinach, this soup is not for you. I'd recommend pan-frying the meatballs first for a better flavor.
I tried this soup with pasta pearls and it was fantastic. I have had it before but it was hard to find in the resturants but now all I have to do is make it myself. My friends enjoyed it too and I know I will make it time and again. Mik
Just made this for dinner--delicious! I cut the soup recipe in half and froze the leftover meatballs. Also used the tiny seashells--perfect for soup. Will be making this again.
This soup is delicious. Easy to make.Would make again.May try it with gorund turkey and Egg Beaters to make it lower in calories.
This soup is a lot like one I learned from my MIL and hubby. It's one of my favorites! I added diced celery, carrots and onions and let that simmer for a while with minced garlic and Italian seasoning in my homemade chicken broth before adding the other ingredients. I also added a can of Italian style tomatoes and used frozen meatballs rather than making my own from scratch. The homemade chicken broth and spinach are my favorite ingredients in this recipe! It smells so wonderful while cooking and tastes even better the second day. Another bonus is that leftovers freeze very well and can become the base for your next pot of this delicious soup!! Definitely don't leave out the recommended parmesan cheese when serving. I love to grind fresh black pepper and sea salt in each bowl too! Yum
This was pretty good. I made it exactly like the recipe called for exept I used 10 ounces of frozen spinch instead. I cooked everything as directed except the spinch. The spinch I had to cook in the microwave since it was frozen and then drain the water, I then added it to the soup the last 2 min. It was pretty good and I will make this again.
The flavor of this soup is sooo good! The only change I will make next time will be to fry or bake the meatballs before adding them to the soup. I found that boiling them left that layer of funkiness on the top of the soup, and I tried to skim it off, but the spinach gets skimmed off with it. It doesn't change the flavor though, so that's good. Overall a great recipe that's easy to make. I will surely use again!
Delicious and easy to make!!! I followed everything but I added a cup of milk with the chicken stock :)
My boyfriend is Italian and he said this is the best Italian Wedding Soup he's ever had. I made larger meatballs and it turned out just great. I cooked it in a crookpot all day and we are still eating on it a week later.
I browned the meatballs first as another reviewer suggested. My whole family loved this soup, including my 1 year old. Quick, easy and delicious!
I changed this recipe just a bit. I used egg whites only (2 egg whites to one egg), oatbran instead of bread crumbs, fat-free parm. chz., Italian seasoning with additional basil, and garlic for the meatballs. I cooked the meatballs in the oven for 15-20 minutes at 350 and then patted off the grease. This makes a healthier meatball as well as a delicious one. Then I followed the recipe as it goes except I added salt, pepper, and basil to the broth before the first boil. I also waited for the second boil before I added my pasta. This soup was delicious. My boyfriend loved it, I loved it - just a wonderful array of flavors.
Yum! SO easy to make and fast! Meatballs were tender and juicy and spinach was so fresh tasing (I used fresh). I used beef broth instead of chicken broth and my husband loved it! Try this recipe!
Excellent recipe-i used italian seasoned ground turkey instead of beef. Very easy, and delicious!
This is a great tasting soup. Very delicious and easy to prepare. I served it with bread rolls and it was a meal, gave some to my neighbors next door and there still talking about how got it was. This is five stars in my books, definitely will make it for my Italian daughter-in-law to be when she comes to town. Thanks for a great recipe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is the best recipe for Italian wedding soup I have found. Very close to my mom's recipe from the old country. I make this every once in a while as it is time consuming. This was usually reserved for Sunday lunches and holidays.
Absolutely delicious! Exactly what I was looking for. I didn't have enough chicken stock so I used half chicken stock and half beef stock. I used acini d pepe for the pasta. We ate it for dinner, and the leftovers were gone by the morning!
Wonderful recipe. I will make this again.
Whole family raved and wanted leftovers for lunch tomorrow! Changed up the meatballs a tad:Meatballs: 1 small onion, grated 1/3 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley 1 large egg 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1 teaspoon salt 1 slice fresh white bread, crust trimmed, bread torn into small pieces 1/2 cup grated Parmesan 8 ounces ground beef 8 ounces ground pork Freshly ground black pepper Didn't have shell pasta used orzo. Will definately make again!
I made this recipe twice so far and my family loved it! I also squeezed a lemon into it to get rid of the canned taste. The first time I made it I used baby spinach which came out a little better than the regular spinach (more tender). I also added 1 can of beef broth to the rest of the chicken broth to intensify the flavors a little more....delicious!
Delicious!! I did make some changes though, I made half pork and half beef meatballs. To the broth I added 1/4 cup of barley and 2 tins of diced tomatoes. I also had no spinach so I used swiss chard for my garden. I made it a day ahead, and enough to last us two suppers, it was actually the best by day 3 :) So the pasta didn't get mushy, I cooked it in a different pot and just added the pasta to everyone's bowls. With these changes, this soup is now a regular!
VERY GOOD SOUP!!! i baked the meatballs before adding them to the soup.the meatballs in the soup were really good to,love this soup!!!
My mother made this reciepe with small pieces of chicken added to the broth. Boil 1 chicken breast before adding to soup mixture. Goes great with the meatballs and gives it extra flavor.
This is easy and so good
This recipe is healthy comfort food at it's finest. Of course I modified to suit my taste. I used ground turkey rather than ground beef and made the meatballs with fresh, minced onion, italian style breadcrumbs (you'll need at least a cup if you are using 2 eggs; if not, reduce to one egg), and parmesan cheese. Also I used half chicken stock and half chicken broth and added 5 stalks of celery. I doubled the recipe and every bit was savored. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was very good. I loved it and so it my husband. I will definitely make it again.
I was running a kitchen in a local tavern a few years back and used this recipie as a soup of the day. Well, I had to be sure it was on at least once a week due to demand by our patrons.
This is one of my favorite homemade soups--I really haven't met anyone who doesn't like it. I cook my meatballs in the broth for a little longer before adding the other ingredients. Add a little extra water when you reheat the left-overs and the soup won't be so salty--Enjoy
I made this last night-what a hit! I did make minimal changes. I used meatloaf mix (ground veal, beef and pork combined) instead of just ground beef for the meatballs, added about 1/4 cup parmesan to it and also grated the onion for more flavor in the meatballs. And used tiny egg bows pasta. My 2 year old ate the whole bowl and she is a picky eater with a capital "P". Loved it, great recipe, will definitely make again.
This soup is wonderful. I made it for my parents when they came to visit and they asked for the recipe. Only changed a couple of things... no onions in the meatballs (allergy issue) I added a little garlic powder instead. Also, I put the carrots and spinach in the broth to boil while rolling the meatballs. I add the meatballs and pasta in at the end. I like to use spaghetti for the pasta. Make sure to wait until after cooking the meatballs to see if you need extra seasonings though. They make a huge taste difference. I will make over and over again.
Excellent. Family loved it. I like to make the meatballs with half sausage half ground beef.
