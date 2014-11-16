Potato Soup VII
Yes, another potato soup! This version has plenty of bacon with the addition of sweet healthiness of grated carrots.
Yes, another potato soup! This version has plenty of bacon with the addition of sweet healthiness of grated carrots.
Great flavor, although I did add a few extra touches. Some herbs, garlic powder, plenty of salt, and fresh parsley and chives to top it off! Made a great meal with some fresh bread. Next time I will probably add extra bacon to please my man :)Read More
didn't care for this- how ironic to say add the healthy carrots when the soup has 71 grams of FAT and over 1000 calories! Not a good soup for the heart!Read More
Great flavor, although I did add a few extra touches. Some herbs, garlic powder, plenty of salt, and fresh parsley and chives to top it off! Made a great meal with some fresh bread. Next time I will probably add extra bacon to please my man :)
Delicious, but labor intensive so do yourself a favor and use bacon bits from a bag. The quantities might be a little off, because I halved everything and still had a LOT more than 4 servings. I don't think I'll make it again just because it takes too long, but the taste is perfect! Enjoy :)
didn't care for this- how ironic to say add the healthy carrots when the soup has 71 grams of FAT and over 1000 calories! Not a good soup for the heart!
I have made this soup too many times to count and it always comes out perfect! This is my gran-daughter's favorite soup. The only change I made was I use 1 stick of butter instead of the margarine. It does take time but it is so worth it!
I added more spices and did not add the margarine. I sauteed the onions, celery, and garlic in the bacon fat. It was a hit with the family, but will not make this often as it contains a LOT of fat and calories.
no change, it was so good
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections