Potato Soup VII

3.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Yes, another potato soup! This version has plenty of bacon with the addition of sweet healthiness of grated carrots.

Recipe by BRENDA WEBSTER

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice bacon into small pieces and fry until crisp; set aside. Put potatoes in large soup pot and add enough water to cover them; simmer. Meanwhile, cook and stir onions, garlic, celery, and carrots in butter until tender.

    Advertisement

  • When the potatoes are tender, stir in cooked vegetables and bacon. Stir in canned cream. When mixture is just starting to boil, add instant potatoes to thicken to desired consistency. Salt & Pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1137 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 88.2g; fat 78.9g; cholesterol 66mg; sodium 1175.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022