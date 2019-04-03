Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

1st off, this dressing is soooooo good!! I did alter it a little bit- I didn't have any white wine vinegar, so I used apple cider vinegar. Also, I didn't have any shallots, so I just used a little finely minced red onion instead. I forgot to put extra bacon in the dressing, but I don't think that really made much of a difference- I think there was enough flavor already since instead of sauteeing in EVOO, I just used 1/2 bacon fat and 1/2 EVOO. Everything else I kept the same in the dressing. I also didn't have baby spinach, just regular spinach. No swiss cheese or almonds either, so I just used finely shredded cheddar (just what I had on hand). I had planned on serving this alongside some simple spaghetti and meat sauce. Well, we never got to the spaghetti because this salad was just too darn good!! My husband loved the dressing and the combination of the bacon, mushrooms and eggs with the spinach. I am sure it is even better (if that's even possible???) with the swiss and almonds in it. This alongside some fresh bread, and I was satisfied. I think it would be great with some grilled chicken. Can't wait to have this again!!!!