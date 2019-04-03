Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon-Mustard Dressing

This spinach salad recipe with a warm bacon vinaigrette is a classic steakhouse-style dish. It looks and tastes like a lot of work, but can be prepared in no time! 

Recipe by brightlightz

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place spinach into a large serving bowl; top with Swiss cheese, hard-cooked eggs, mushrooms, 4 crumbled strips of bacon, and almonds.

  • Heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Stir in shallots and garlic; cook and stir until shallots are softened, about 2 minutes. Whisk in vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, and 2 crumbled strips of bacon until heated through; season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Pour hot dressing over spinach and toss to coat.

Tips

This salad can easily be converted to a main dish salad by adding strips of grilled chicken breast.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
663 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 292.6mg; sodium 1123.4mg. Full Nutrition
