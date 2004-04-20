My Chili
This is the easiest chili recipe, and it is delicious and sure to please everyone. Using home canned tomatoes gives the best flavor, but is not necessary. Enjoy.
This is the only chili recipe I will make now. I do make some changes which I think makes it even better. Instead of using 4 cans of stewed tomatoes, I use 2 cans of stewed tomatoes and 2 cans of diced tomatoes w/ green chilis. This makes the chili spicy. If you don't like much spice, but want some spice, try 3 cans of stewed tomatoes and 1 can of the diced tomatoes w/green chilis. I think it's Del Monte that makes the diced tomatoes w/green chilis. I also add more beans and more chili powder. I keep twirking the recipe until I get what I like. I'm going to be making this for a chili cook-off really soon, so I'm hoping everyone likes it as much as my family does!Read More
Our family loved this recipe...even the kids. Rather than plain chili powder, I used The Spice Hunter brand's "Chili Powder Blend" which has cocoa powder, cumin, cinnamon and cloves, among other things. I really think that added a great flavor. I also used S&W brand Mexican seasoned stewed tomatoes. Delicious! One more thing,...I added my kidney beans in with the tomatoes rather than waiting an hour and it turned out fine.
Super easy to make and turned out great! I used a crock pot on low for about 4 hours.
This is a good starter. I did tweak & I added 2 can's of Bush's Chili beans & 1 can of Ranch style beans, instead of 4 cans of stewed tomatoes, I used 2 cans & added 1 can of Ro-tel (mild) We like our chili thick & not soupy.
*I've made this Chili again tonight and I have to say it's a favorite because it makes for easy, tasty, creative changes. Hot Green Chili Powder (Hatch Chili's) as a substitute for Chili Powder. Additonal toss in options, corn meal to thicken, cocoa for flavor and richness, black beans, white beans, chili beans in place of or in addition to red kidney beans adds more color and flavor. I've used fresh onion, dried onion and no onion. Oh, and instead of using ground beef I've opted to use a steak which I chopped into tiny cubes. I haven't found one to top this and I'm not going to start looking any time soon.
great recipe..i added more beans..some cumin powder...tomato paste to thicken ..a little brown sugar .. thanks alot made it a few times i will continue..
I was so surprised, I almost didn't make it because it seemed too easy. My old recipe has tons of ingredients and it's very time consuming. This was fast and my family liked it! I did use 3 cans of stewed tomatoes (which I diced up) and 1 can of the Rotel hot diced tomatoes. Used a little extra chili powder. And, I used a can of the hot chili beans. Just the right spice for us.
I didn't want to try a new chili recipe but my husband was insistent on trying something different. So he made this, and it was awesome. The only thing we did different is used 2 cans of diced tomatoes instead of two of the stewed tomatoes.
This is a good recipe, it just needs one thing--MORE BEANS!! I half the recipe for my family, except put a whole can of kidney beans and a can of red beans. It is a very basic chili recipe.
This was a hit at my Superbowl party!! I changed 2 cans of the stewed tomatoes to diced tomatoes. 1 with jalepenos and 1 with chiles. This gave a little kick. I also added another can of the red beans because of other reviews. (I think next time I will try draining though)I used about a tablespoon more of chile powder too. Awesome!!
I made this recipe exactly as written (it gets annoying when people rate recipes and don't make it exactly as it's written). Anyway, it turned out great! It was great tasting, but a little soupy. Next time I will: add more beans and some Velveeta cheese. I also chopped the stewed tomatoes, but they were still a little large, so I will chop them smaller next time. Overall, a good recipe, and I will definitely make it again!
This was good! I planned on making it exactly as written but of course I didn't have everything I needed so I substituted a tiny bit so I didn't have to make a grocery run! I used a 28 oz & 15 oz can of diced tomatoes instead of 58 oz stewed and I used one can of black beans (drained). I knew I would use more chili powder based on the reviews so I used 1 tablespoon in the beef when browning (I saw this idea in one of the reviews!) and then I used 3 tablespoons in the chili. I will definately make again.
Excellent recipe! I used turkey (not a fan of beef) and it turned out great! I used lots of spices, we like things spicy. Great texture and thick. I also threw in a small zucchini, cubed. I love how they absorb the flavors of everything around them. I would recommend this to all chili lovers :)
We are snowed in today thanks to the blizzard of 2011, so I decided to make chili. I couldn't run to the store so I needed to find a recipe with ingredients I had on hand. This recipe fit the bill. I didn't have stewed tomatoes so I used diced tomatoes and added chopped celery, green pepper, and a couple teaspoons of sugar. You can make this as hot as you like by adding jalapeño peppers, ground cayenne pepper, or crushed chili flakes. This chili has been simmering in my slow cooker for a fews hours and smells awesome, I can already tell it's going to be delicious. This was a quick and easy chili with just a handful of ingredients. I truly believe that simpler is better.
Really good basic chili, though I did mix it up a bit. Instead of the 4 cans of stewed tomatoes, I used 2 cans of petite decided (plain) and 2 cans of petite decided with jalapenos. I'm a mild to moderate heat kind of girl, so adding these brought the right amount of heat. I also added another can of beans. I skipped the oregano (couldn't find it in my pantry), and added 1 tsp each of cumin (a must add for chili!), cinnamon and nutmeg. Garnish with sour cream and shredded cheddar blend, plus corn bread or tortilla chips on the side - perfecto!
I am going to start this review by saying I have never made chili before in my life. I followed the directions exactly with the exception of replacing one can of the stewed tomatoes with one can of Rotel canned tomatoes and green chilies. I also added an extra can of kidney beans, drained. Topped it with shredded cheddar and a dollop of sour cream and served it with corn muffins, Delicious!
I made this last night for my family. I had to tweek the recipe abit because I didn't have the ingredients listed. I used ground turkey and diced tomatos w/ green chili and I also added green bell peppers as well. Very good.
was very good, added 2T cumin, substituted 1 can of tomatoes with diced tomatoes with green chiles, and stew meat for hamburger meat
I have made this recipe often and each time that I take it to a pot luck I receive several requests for the recipe.
This was delicious....I added Cinnamon, cumin, and diced tomato....also left out the beans. Very good I plan to make again and again.
I was really reluctant to try this very simple recipe. I am so happy with the results! This was very hearty and delicious! I did sub 2 cans of Rotel diced tomatoes with chili peppers for 2 of the stewed tomato cans because I had them in my pantry. I also added another can of kidney beans because we like beans :-) I don't need to search for the perfect chili recipe because I have found it!
I added 1 tbsp cumin, 1 tsp of cinnamon, and pepper to mine. Paired it with corn bread, freshly diced red onion and cheese and it was to die for. Will definately make again.
Very good basic chili base and extremely easy to make. I made mine with wild boar, which absorbed the liquid a bit better than beef. I also added red beans, tobasco and instead of tomato sauce, some spicy salsa. Just the right kick and very flavorful. Thanks so much for this recipe.
I used this recipe as guideline and made some changes along the way. I use 1 pound of ground beef and 1 pound of Jimmy Dean's hot sausage which gives it a nice flavor. I also used 2 cans of Bush's Chili Starter, 1 green bell pepper, 1 medium yellow onion and 2 cans of diced tomatoes. We put this in the slow cooker for about 5 hours and topped it with shredded cheese, sour cream and Fritos. We don't make it too spicy to begin with, generally just let people add some hot sauce or red pepper flakes to increase the heat themselves.
Very Easy !!!
Excellent! I doubled this recipe for a party and everyone licked the pot clean! I made a few modifications, I added one can of tomato paste, rinsed the beans and doubled the recommended amount and added 2 bay leaves. Everyone was raving about this recipe, thank you for posting it!!
We loved this recipe, I followed it to the "T" the first time I made it. The 2nd time I added another can of beans. This is a hearty, robust chili and very filling. Add corn meal muffins and you have a great meal.
Really great basic recipe to tweak to your personal tastes. We like more beans, less tomato, less oregano, add cumin, nutmeg, curry, a bit of sugar and oh yes - add jalapenos! You really can't go wrong starting here. Thanks Michelle!
This was great chili. Made it for a Halloween Party and got rave reviews from everyone. The only changes I made was using the Lawry's Chili Seasoning packet instead of the seasonings listed and I used Bush's Chili Beans. I had to multiply by 4 to get enough for my crowd but will be making it again. Thanks.
this recipe is truly east and truly delicious. i added 1 tablespoon of cumin b/c chili just isn't chili without cumin. and i also added a second can of beans. delicious!
Made it last night and it was soooo good, my husband does not like spicy ( I do) so it was perfect and VERY filling!! Well make again and I did not change anything on the recipe!!!
I halved the recipe, used ground turkey instead of beef, omitted the tomato sauce (because I didn't have it), used diced tomatoes instead of stewed, and threw in two cans of kidney beans instead of half a can (for a half-recipe). It was great, and not soupy at all. I'd probably use the tomato sauce next time to add a little more body, but it worked out just fine the way I did it this time.
Very easy to make and was very good!! Everyone LOVED it!! Did add 2 cans of beans instead of just one.
This is almost exactly how I make my chili, and without even trying it, I know you'll love this recipe. The only variation I might make is if I have chili beans in the cupboard for a little kick.
This was not chili, this was spagetti sauce!! I couldve easily made up noodles and poured this over and if i called it chili I wouldve had noses turn up. I had to add half a bottle of Franks hot sauce just to give this a "chili" kick. I wont be keeping this recipe.
Wow! This recipe is soooooo easy and it is still delicious! Unfortunately I had to omit the onions (boyfriend would refuse to eat it otherwise), but fortunately that saved me chopping time as well. Didn't even notice them missing. I also used garlic from a jar (ok, I added more than called for to make up for the omitted onions.) Dinner was "prepared" in no time and simmering! I did listen to other reviewers and used diced tomatoes instead of stewed and added two cans of kidney beans. The chili was a bit "soupy" so I did drain my beans before adding and had to simmer it uncovered a bit longer than called for. I also used the required amount of chili powder but it didn't have a kick. However, this could be because my chili powder in the cupboard lost its punch. Given the easy preparation and final flavor (I think the oregano is the secret to this simple recipe), I give it 4 stars. THANK YOU for sharing.
Good simple recipe.I added a few things. 1 chopped bell pepper. 2 cans campbells beef consume. 2 cans of Bush's hot chili beans. 1/2 Tsp. cumin. 3 stalks diced celery. 2 Tsp.black pepper. 2 cans diced tomatoes. 2 cans whole peeled tomatoes.
This is a great basic chili. My husband and I loved it. We live in Japan, so getting chili at a restaurant is difficult. I finally found red pinto beans in our local grocery store. At first I thought we made too much, but we ended up eating it for 3 days. Not to spicy. I am not a big fan of spicy. I will make this again!
This is a great and easy recipe for Chili. We like spicy Chili so I added a can of original and hot Rotel, more chili powder and red pepper flakes, omitted salt and added 2 cans of pinto beans instead of kidney beans. Kidney beans always seem to be too strong of taste for our taste. Very quick as well!!
Overall a really good chili. I placed third in a chili cook off with it. I also added cumin which really gave it great flavor. will defenitely be making this again.
Added bacon and this was the BEST chili I've ever had!!
Very good! I haven't reviewed anything before if that tells you anything. I used Benita diced tomatoes with green chilis, dashes of this and that (cocoa, garlic powder, onion salt), 2 cans chili beans and since I was out of tomato sauce, Campbells Tomato Soup! Still worked great as a smooth base for the chili and since our family likes chili with sour cream and sharp cheddar, still plenty of taste.
This is a good starter recipe. I give it 4 stars because I had to add an extra can of beans and 3T of chili powder instead of 2 cuz it was bland with just 2. I also added a little black powder and a little cayenne to spice it up a bit. I rate my version 4.5-4.9
I used Michelle's recipe for our Boy Scout Klondike outing. I made enough for 30 mouths and they all wanted more. Even the kids who don't like chili wanted more. I made no changes. I am a chili nut and loved the simplicity of this highly versitile recipe. Great job Michelle. mick6008
This chili is fantastic! I first made it according to the exact recipe and now I use the recipe as a base and use what I have on hand. I often add a can of black beans, a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies, a few T's of cocoa (YES!), and a little extra chili powder. I have tried many recipes, some very time consuming with lots of indredients, but this is the one that we all love!
im rating this more for the seasonings more than the recipe. i increased the servings to 16 because i wanted to make this last a couple days and freeze a container too. i used 2 tall cans of chili beans, 3 stewed tomatoes, and 2 tomato sauce. i only had about 1 and 1/2 lbs of ground beef and it seemed plenty meaty for us. after i tasted it i did add 2 tsp of brown sugar to cut the acidity. my husband used rooster sauce to make his a little hotter and my 6 year old who hates chili saying its too spicy had a whole bowl last night and a burrito with it tonight. pleased with this.
I enjoyed this. I used the same ingredients, but different proportions. I used 1 pound ground beef, about 1/4 of a medium onion, 3 cloves garlic, 1 tbsp chili powder, 1 tsp oregano, the equivalent of 1.5 cans of tomato (I used home-canned tomatoes), 8 oz tomato sauce and 2 cans kidney beans (I added with the tomatoes) I like more beans than beef, so that is preference. I think I may try with (1 can) Mexican style tomatoes for a little kick next time, but the basic recipe is good and can obviously be tweaked to one's liking. (The way I made it, it almost filled a 3-quart saucepan.)
We all liked it
It was great! Quick and easy and delicious! I think next time I'll put one less garlic clove or maybe a smaller one, other than that amazing! The man of the house loved it, so it's a definite keeper! It also works well if you don't have ketchup for a topping, but salsa.
I used two cans of stewed tomatoes and two cans of Ro-tel diced with green chiles. I also drained the stewed tomatoes, doubled the beans and drained those as well. I also used 2lbs of ground beef and 1lb of ground pork for flavor. It made a lot. I think next time I will drain all of the tomatoes, I prefer my chili just a bit thicker, or possibly throw in some tomato paste for thickness. This recipe had the right amount of heat without being too spicy. My friend ate three bowls of the stuff, so I think it was a hit :). Thanks!
Awesome!
This was good basic chili. It had the right amount of heat but wasn't spicy at all. I cut this in half, added in a can of beef consomme with the meat since it was still partially frozen, and I used a box of mexican tomato sauce. I would tweak this next time by adding a pinch of sugar to cut the acidity of the tomatoes, Ranch style beans instead of kidney, and a hefty pinch of comino and 1/2 tsp or so of cocoa. Maybe even a splash of white vinegar to add some tang to it. (That was the secret to my Daddy's chili). Thanks, we had a great meal using your chili recipe.
Very good and super easy!! I added a little brown sugar because my chili powder was kickin'. Will make again and we will have lots of leftovers!!
Wow man this stuff was surprisingly DELICIOUS. Even my 7 yr old ate it. I was hesitant about the organo because I am not a big oregano fan. However, we couldn't even really taste it. This chili was very tangy---perhaps because of the large amount of onion in it? The only change I made was to use ground turkery. Absolutely will make again.
This is fantastic! I am never sure how things turn out (I am veggie, so I can't exactly taste test), so I was a bit hesitant to try something new. That said, this was the biggest hit for dinner last night! Only modification was that I used "chili beans" instead of regular ones and added some green pepper (diced) with the onion and meat. Will def be making this again, they practically licked their bowls!
I made this in the crockpot and it came out delicious.
Great basic recipe. I added 1/4 cup marsala wine, cut the salt by l/2, ditched the oregano, used only diced, stewed tomatoes, 1 fresh, diced tomato and 1 can tomato paste. Added cinnamon, nutmeg and cumin, as suggested by one reviewer. Fabulous and the color is gorgeous!
I liked this meaty chili. I thought the proportions were just right.
Very tasty. I am making this again and will add some tomato paste to thicken it up a little. Other than that, it was perfect!
I won 2nd place at the church chili cook-off with this recipe the first time I made it! I used 3 cans of diced tomatoes with green chilis and 1 can of tomato sauce and about half the recommended amount of spices (since the tomatoes were already seasoned). Otherwise followed the recipe as stated. Moderately spicy, very tasty!
I used to work at Lonestar Steakhouse, where they served Chili. I have been dying to have chili again and this recipe was the real deal. I did add cumin, brown sugar and an extra can of beans. Forget the other recipes, this is the best, tasted exactly like the Lonestar chili I had been yearning for. Hope this review helps in your search for true chili.
My husband thought he'd died and gone to heaven the day I made this chili. I'm afraid we'll never eat chili out of a can again!
One of the best chili recipes I have found in a long time...Didn't have garlic cloves, so just used garlic powder. I also halved recipe, as I am the only person in my house who will eat chili! Turned out delicious..
My husband and I halved it, but did two cans of beans, a 4 oz can of green chilies, some frozen okra, and instead of stewed tomatoes we used diced tomatoes. So good!
Yum. This is pretty good, but I added beans and red pepper flakes like JAN 8 reviewer. Trying to be cheap and healthy: left out the burger and served it on potatoes.
added veggie
This was well liked at the office. I added a lot more chili powder, an extra can of kidney beans and used diced tomatoes instead of stewed.
Bf loved this, with less tomato sauce and added cinnamon and cayenne.
I thought this was pretty good-a bit salty for my taste-but my husband didn't think so. Next time I think I'd cut the salt to 1 t. and maybe add a bit of sugar to cut the tomatoes acidity.
I added a dash of adobo and it was great
A great base recipe. I also added more beans. I will add some peppers next time to give it more spice. I will definitely make this again.
Delicious! Not only is this easy to make, but you can change or add a few things to fit your taste. I change a few things by using one onion, McCormick's chili mix instead of the chili powder, 2 cans stewed tomatoes, 2 cans Del Monte diced tomatoes "Zesty Chili Style", 1 can tomato paste for thickening, 1 can dark red kidney beans, and 1 can Bush's Chili Beans. I'm going to keep playing around with this though until I get it perfect!
Best chili I ever tasted! I used home-grown, frozen tomatoes instead of canned tomatoes, and didn't have any tomato sauce so I omitted it. It's still delicious.
An excellent basic chili recipe. I added 38 ounces of kidney beans and about 2 tbsp of red pepper flakes
This is also really good to make in the slow cooker, just put all the ingredients together and you have supper when you get home from work.
No complaints from my hubby & spawn. Good basic recipe, although I couldn't resist adding cumin (about a tbsp.) Hubby turned it into chili mac with good results (I ate turkey chili). Thanks Michelle!
This is super easy to make, and my family loves it. One time, instead of the kidney beans, I used a few big ladle-fulls of a 5 bean mixture my husband had been originally preparing (shelling, soaking, etc.) for a bean soup. It was a nice variation on the original to have all those different textures going on.
A very tasty recipe that I will enjoy experimenting with. I doubled the beans (thanks to the other reviews that recommended it) and added some hot peppers for flavor. My one complaint is that it was too watery. Next time I will reduce the tomatoes, but otherwise a good recipe.
turned out great
Enjoyed this recipe! I too added way more chili power and even threw in a packet of chili seasoning. Really was simple and yummy. Thanks!
I have to agree, combine the taste of this chili with its ease, it deserves 5 stars. IMO, some of the simplest recipes are also the best. The only thing I did differently was that I used two 24 oz. cans of stewed tomatoes instead of four 15 oz. cans, and added fresh oregano. Topped the bowls off with shredded cheddar, sour cream and crushed tortilla chips...mmmmm. I will also freeze some for chili cheese dip later on and for taco salads.
I loved this chili! So tasty! I added a tin of mushrooms and some extra chili powder. Also for some extra goodness I topped it with a little shredded cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream, and served with tortilla chips. My boyfriend loved it. I will make this again!
For the record Michelle, this recipe is far most the best and easiest one I ever made and tasted. I did a slight variation on my own to make it go over the top of the rating charts! I replace the oregano with italian seasoning, diced tomatoes, 1 can of tomato sauce and 1 tomato paste, tbsp of canjun seasoning, crushed red peppers for a bit of a natural kick and you got the best tasting chili this side of the West Coast! Well, at least with my family. Thanks for a great foundation of a masterpiece that is born...lol GREAT JOB!
So easy and so hearty. Personalize it with things like frozen sweet corn and a touch of brown sugar or molasses.
I thought the chili was good. Wasn't hot enough for me, and not enough beans. I used 2 cans of stewed tomatoes, one can of diced tomatoes, and one can of diced tomatoes with green chili's. I also used Bushes brand chili beans which added extra flavor. Next time I will make it more spicy. I also added paprika, and cheyenne pepper.
I love this recipe and have used it a handful of times so far. It's simple and easy to tweak depending on your preference on how spicy or thick you like your chili. I only wish I could fast forward time during the hour it simmers so I could eat it sooner!
This recipe was hearty but it was VERY bland
Really good basic chili. There is so much you can do with this. I've been experimenting with it and it comes out great every time. I used roasted garlic this last time and it was just wonderful. I added more beans too. Will be making this alot this winter.
Nice simple recipe. I halved the recipe. I used 93% lean ground beef that was coarse ground for chili. I used the full can of beans (drained and rinsed), substituted 1 can of diced tomatoes for the stewed tomatoes, used an 8 oz can of tomato sauce, omitted the salt, added 1 cup water and added 1 tsp ground cumin powder. Very nice and tasty recipe. Served with warm cornbread.
My first time ever making chili, and it was GREAT!! Thanks for the great recipe that even a chili novice can be proud of!
Can we say, "Zero stars"??? Aftter adding practically half a bottle of both cumin and cilantro, this was still the most tasteless chili I've ever made! I'll be sticking with my mom's recipe, thank you very much...it may be more work and takes longer, but the flavor is at least worth it!
Easy recipe. I added another can of beans other than that it was great! My family loves it.
This is a great Chili if your looking for a quality chili that doesn't take much time, ingredients and overall labor. I myself use turkey meat. Much healthier for you. I also used two cans of 'chili' tomato's and two cans of stewed tomato's rather then 4 cans of just stewed. I added a few dashes of Franks Red Hot, cumin and a bit of red pepper to spice it up. I also used a tbsp of tomato paste to thicken it up a hair. It was really great. In less then two hours you have a chili that looks like you spent all day preparing. Try it.
Excellent chili I did tweak it a little bit. I added green peppers to the mix along with an onion, I also used diced (and fresh ) tomatoes. I also drained the kidney beans before hand ( I thought the liquid would make it thicker, but add an odd flavor ) so away it went. also a little extra garlic another clover or two was wonderful. I skipped the oregano because of an allergy my boyfriend had and instead used parsley, paprika, and some of that crushed red pepper spice
Great base recipe, but it needed a few things to really fit the bill. I left out the tomato sauce and added 2 oz of tomato paste and 1/2 c. of beef broth instead. I added 1 1/2 t. of cumin, an extra clove of garlic, dash of worcheshire, 1/2 t. more salt, 2t. sugar and 1/4t cayenne. It's awesome!
I agree with the comment to double the beans. beyond that, this was great chili for the kids, but lacked depth of flavor for the grownups. I added some garlic to try and bring the flavor out, but that wasn't enough of a fix.
Best Chili Ever! I followed the recipe pretty close, made a few adjustments. Added one green pepper chopped, couple stalks of celery chopped up really small and a jalapeno chopped up. Also, used 1 lb ground beef and 1 lb stew meat, used two cans of chili beans, 2 cans diced tomatoes, 1 can stewed tomatoes and it was so easy and got so many compliments. Will definitely make again and again.
I gave this 5 stars because it is a very good basic recipe. When you start with a basic recipe like this you can always add the seasonings that you like. Personally I do not like cumin and most recipes will call for it so I really liked one that did not include it, even though I would have left it out had it been included. Also do not like oregano so I reduced by half. Thanks for taking the time to share your recipe.
My family loved this chili. We made it for a camping trip and everyone enjoyed it very much. I made it exactly as written (using only 1TBS of chili powder to suit the kids' palates) and it was really good. It has a slight sweetness to it that made it my husband rave over this new recipe!
