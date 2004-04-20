Wow! This recipe is soooooo easy and it is still delicious! Unfortunately I had to omit the onions (boyfriend would refuse to eat it otherwise), but fortunately that saved me chopping time as well. Didn't even notice them missing. I also used garlic from a jar (ok, I added more than called for to make up for the omitted onions.) Dinner was "prepared" in no time and simmering! I did listen to other reviewers and used diced tomatoes instead of stewed and added two cans of kidney beans. The chili was a bit "soupy" so I did drain my beans before adding and had to simmer it uncovered a bit longer than called for. I also used the required amount of chili powder but it didn't have a kick. However, this could be because my chili powder in the cupboard lost its punch. Given the easy preparation and final flavor (I think the oregano is the secret to this simple recipe), I give it 4 stars. THANK YOU for sharing.