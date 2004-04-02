Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

This is an old family recipe developed by my grandmother, whose arthritic hands would not allow her to roll noodles. Each generation has made small changes to suit their families. A simple and wholesome chicken and dumpling soup.
This is an excellent recipe. But, I'm fortunate I have been making these dumplings forever. Old family recipe with stew for me, but I hate stew meat. When making these dumplings, I work the opposite, I have the eggs in the dish and keep adding flour to the egg. It MUST be the perfect mix or they do not come out correctly, but trust me once you get it, they are the best, much better than oven roll dough. When you are mixing these, you take some mixture onto the spoon, if it falls off quickly, add more flour, until the mixture almost needs a push with your finger to get off the spoon into the hot broth. When you add it to the broth, if it explodes, the mixture is too wet. Give it another try....this is a great recipe, you will enjoy Lana's family treasure.
After following the receipe to a T, I thought I was going to have to throw the whole thing out. I thought out removing the dumplings and making them from another receipe, but changed my mind. When it says make the dumplings small, it means...make them pea size! These were the worst tasting dumplings I have ever tried. I then added a chopped up onion, some poultry seasoning, chopped garlic, parsley, lot of salt and pepper. I continued cooking them on low for another hour. The flavor got better on the soup part, but the dumplings are something to be desired, unless you like hard rubber. Blah! Can biscuits make better dumplings. If this family grew up beleiving these were dumplings, they would think that they had died and gone to heaven if they had the real thing. Sorry, never again. Renamed: Chicken Soup with rubber droppings.
09/28/2005
After a separation from my wife of 14 years I've had to start cooking and like any man I take the easy way out lol... This recipe was so simple for me and it turned out fantastic... I noticed the dumplings were way too dry after adding all the eggs, maybe large eggs would of been better, but I only had 4 eggs, so I substituted another egg with a 1/4 cup milk and added two packs of chicken gravy mix instead of the boullion cubes turned out fantastic... I've made this meal 4 times now and every time it's been a success for me....
This was one of the easiest chicken and dumpling recipes I've ever seen. My family loved it! My husband had me make it 3 times in one week. The only thing that I did different was to use 5 eggs instead of 4...5 just didn't seem to make the flour doughy enough. Also, I added 1 10.5oz can of campbells cream of chicken soup. I didn't do this the first time and it was still wonderful. The second time, I used a bit too much water and wanted to try and thicken it up. I didn't know it was going to give it such a wonderful added flavor. Recommended!
The dumplings in this recipe turned out tough. I prefer light, fluffy dumplings. I'm not sure if I did something wrong or if this is the way the recipe intends for them to be. The flavor of the gravy (I thickened it with a flour/milk mixture), however, was excellent. I used the Basic Chicken Stock recipe from this website to cook the chicken. One other note: don't stir too much after putting the cut up chicken in; it tends to get shredded up.
I tried this recipe because of the dumpling mixture and was terribly disappointed. The eggs made the dough too hard once the dumplings had cooked and my husband wouldn't even eat them. I added some celery, carrots and green beans to the broth to make it thicker and the broth and chicken was great. Probably won't use again. Sorry.
YUCK! I found the dumplins rubbery and lacking flavor...I then added some poultry seasoning and pepper to the mix....finding that the orig recipe for the dumplins was too dry and hard, I added a bit of milk as suggested by another rater....improved it a bit...consensus among the 3 of us....2 liked it, I didn't and won't try it again. still too rubbery.
I used some herbs to flavour the chicken stock with. Some fresh rosemary and a couple bay leaves which I then strained out when I took the chicken out. I wanted a stew not a soup so I ended up thickening this and it turned out really good. I also used a different dumpling recipe since I was worried the dumplings would be tough because of what the other reviewers said. But the flavour was excellent and I would use this recipe as a base again.
the first time i made homemade noodles they came out the same as these dumplings. I thought I had ruined them but the kids loved them and asked me to make them this way all the time. So I guess "to each his own"
I read the other reviews, and decided to just go with the old stand-by Bisquick dumplings. The rest of the recipe made a very tasty, and little effort dish. So I enjoyed the base, just didn't use the dumpling part.
This is a old time favourite of mine. My dad used to make chicken and dumplings when I was a child, and I have been dying to make it. I did however change up the way in which I made the dumplings in order to resemble the way my dad made his. It came out excellent. I would cut down on the amount of boullion as well, I think it made it a little salty.
Do not use this recipe for the dumplings! use biscuits in a can instead! My dumplings were so tough and dense they actually bounced when i put them on a plate. I used frozen boneless skinless chicken( it took alot of time off of the cook time) and added some potatoes and i still got more of a chicken noodle soup kind of broth. So disappointed in this recipe.
All I can say is awesome. I made this for a family of very picky eaters (one who prefers peanut butter and jelly over anything) and we ALL loved it! I followed the suggestion of making it small dumplings instead of those big nasty biscuits that never turn out right.They turned out perfect. Well cooked and tender throughout.I also thickened with a little flour/water mixture, and added some celery salt to the broth, but I left out the bullion cubes. Simply put, this is delicious. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will definitely make it again.
Awesome! I just wish I hadn't substituted whole wheat flour (I used about 3/4 cup, the rest white). Also, I have never made dumplings before and wasn't really sure how big to make them; I think mine (at about 1-1/2--2 inches) were too big, as they were dry in the middle. My 4-year-old loved them anyway, and so did picky-eater boyfriend, so, Awesome!
I'm not sure why the average of this recipe is only 3 stars because I think it is great! The dumplings turn out exactly how I like them. I've tried other recipes on here for dumplings and they weren't nearly as good. I like to add veggies to my chicken dumpling soup, so I add carrots, celery, corn and onions, and it's delicious every time.
My grandma made these kind of dumplings. I have been looking for a recipe. Mom makes the ones that are like a glop of dough and my family doesn't like them. So I tried this recipe and it was perfect and family loved them. If you are looking for the kind of dumplings like they make in southern US this is the one.
I have been making dumplings for years. I thought I would try a new recipe and found these to be heavy and rather bland tasting. Growing up my mother made everything from scratch and her recipe for chicken and dumplings is the same recipe I have been using since I was a young girl, I will stick with hers , so much for change.
My picky son and husband loved this. Next time I would reduce the amount of water that I start with as it ended up to be a bit too much 'soup'. I added 2 cans of cream-of-mushroom after reading the reviews. It keeps the soup consistency but adds some flavor.
01/10/2001
This was great!!! I have made it twice in just a few weeks. This tastes just like my mom's but without all the butter! The dumplings are nice and firm but not dry or tough. I added a little garlic, parsley and poultry seasoning to gravy. We will use this recipe over and over. 2/20/01 I have to add on to this, I got this recipe around two months ago and we make it at least every two weeks. Very very good!Even the leftover's are good.
The dumplings that are used in this recipes are not real dumplings. there are too many eggs in the recipes, they turn out like egg noodles used for chicken noodle soup rather than a dumpling. cut the eggs down to one egg, and 2 cups of flour, with 1 tablespoon of shortening and a teaspoon of salt. makes a perfect dumpling!
I have been making these dumplings for years. I grew up on them and my whole family love them. I use these in potato soup.I do however make other kinds of dumplings. The flavor in this recipe was great. LOVE IT...
I tried this recipe last night. I usually use canned busciuts but I thought I would try to make the dumplings myself this time. BAD DECISION! None of us liked these dumplings at all. I had to throw them out. I followed the recipe exactly as I always do the first time. I guess I better go back to using the canned buscuits.
Yuck!!!!! I wished I had read all the reviews. Luck my seven yr old will eat any chicken and dumplings. They taste like wet quiche. I usually make dumplings with shortening, but I was out. I thought I'd try a new recipe. Do not try this one unless you really like egg taste.
I agree with everyone else -- tough dumplings. If I had it to do again, I might actually try to flatten and drop in thin pieces instead of chunks. Even little dumplings are tough! Maybe add a little milk or less flour? I added thyme and thickened soup with cornstarch, and the texture was nice and comforting except the tough dumplings.
The quality of a chicken and dumpling recipe should be determined by the quality of the dumplings. I agree with one of the reviewers that the dumplings in this recipe are rubbery. It is nice that they hold together well. I think it is because of the eggs. But, rubbery dumplings may be to your liking so I suggest you do what I did-prepare the dough as directed while you bring the broth to a boil. Then, drop ONE in and let it cook. Sample it, and if you do not like it, make another batch of dough from another dumpling recipe that does not use eggs. I also added chicken gravy granules to the broth to thicken after the dumplings were finished which made it amazingly tasty.
05/08/2001
This was the easiest chicken and dumplings ever. I did add carrots and onions and some dill seasoning, but the dumplings were awesome. I will never roll them and cut dumplings again. My 10yr old son had 3 helpings, thats goes to show how delicious they were.
The recipe almost got it right, but the recipe I use for dumplings is 2C flour, 1 egg, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp Crisco, pinch of salt, and water to moisten to a stiff dough forms (pie crust stiff). You'll have to boil until desired softness, but these taste MUCH better.
LOL! These are the best! This is a Southern recipe adapted from German immigrants. They should be more like thick, home made egg noodles than those awful 'wet biscuits' they call 'dumplings' up north. They should tender, so if you got rubber, they were too big/thick, overworked, overcooked or some of all of that. [If you had a 'wet bucuit'{gag!} on your mind, you can see how that could happen.}
We tried this recipe. Just as others experienced our dumplings were hard and rubbery. I wish i would have tried a different one because I really love Dumplings. I do not know why they turned out like they did but we were very disappointed.
Just a note: We've been amking homemade dumplings that we don't roll for many years. I think anyone who said the dumplings were rubbery may have tried too hard to follow the recipe to the "T" as one person said. The mixture of flour and eggs for the dumplings is better done by feel, you can look at it and feel it usually and know when its right...also, we add a little milk to ours. We also make ours creamier by adding cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Anyway, I love my momma's chicken and dumplings and every once in a while me or my mom or my dad even when making them, don't get them quite right...but like i said, you can usually notice it in the batter before adding it to the pot...Hope this helps and Good Luck!
The dumplings didn't turn out too well for me. I'm not sure what I could have done wrong because I followed the recipe exactly. Maybe we're just used to dumplings being rolled and cut. Also, I'm not sure that the nutritional info is correct because the fat content seems awfully high for no butter being used and the skin being removed from the chicken.
This is exactly the whole chicken recipe I was looking for. The dumplings were ok, but not awesome which is why I only gave it 4 stars. That could have been user error, but I pretty much followed the recipe to a T.
It was a good simple recipe, a great recipe if you are driving a chuck wagon on a cattle drive in 1867, or if you are just low on money. I think I will try a more fancy recipe next time, maybe more spices and vegees.
I tried this recipe and did not find that it worked as well as i hoped. The dumplings were rubber and exploded into large chunks once they reached the broth. I did add cream of celery and onions and mushrooms to make it a bit more appealing. I would not recommend this recipe to anyone.
