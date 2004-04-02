Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

Just a note: We've been amking homemade dumplings that we don't roll for many years. I think anyone who said the dumplings were rubbery may have tried too hard to follow the recipe to the "T" as one person said. The mixture of flour and eggs for the dumplings is better done by feel, you can look at it and feel it usually and know when its right...also, we add a little milk to ours. We also make ours creamier by adding cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Anyway, I love my momma's chicken and dumplings and every once in a while me or my mom or my dad even when making them, don't get them quite right...but like i said, you can usually notice it in the batter before adding it to the pot...Hope this helps and Good Luck!