Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

85 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 15
  • 3 12
  • 2 7
  • 1 26

This is an old family recipe developed by my grandmother, whose arthritic hands would not allow her to roll noodles. Each generation has made small changes to suit their families. A simple and wholesome chicken and dumpling soup.

By Lana Walker

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with water, and add whole chicken. Bring to a boil, and then reduce heat. Simmer until tender, about 1 to 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Remove chicken from broth, and set aside to cool. Reserve broth. When cool enough to handle, remove meat from bones; cut into bite size pieces. Discard skin and bones.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together flour and salt. Break one egg into flour, and stir with fork till stiff. Continue adding eggs one at a time until all are incorporated. The dough should be very stiff.

  • Bring broth to a boil. Add bouillon cubes; stir until cubes have dissolved.

  • Using a fork and knife, pick up dough on fork. Hold over boiling broth, and cut off small pieces into broth until all the dough has been used. Stir, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Add chicken meat, and stir. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
694 calories; protein 51.2g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 38.1g; cholesterol 294.7mg; sodium 1362mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022