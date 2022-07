Pepper Pot Soup II

As written this doesn't work very well but it has potential and the fixes are easy so I'm giving it 4 stars. The first problem I ran into is that the wine and water have reduced down to basically nothing in the hour the meat cooks leaving you with no "soup" left to work with. On that note, the beef is SUPER tender and delicious but you must add more liquid at this point and I recommend beef stock. The second problem is that spaghetti cooked for 35 minutes would leave you with mush. And, the spaghetti really needs broken up into small pieces in order to fit on your spoon. I broke mine in thirds which was still too big making it very hard and sloppy to eat. Lastly, as written this recipe lacks in flavor and really needs some seasoning and herbs like parsley, thyme, oregano, etc. This soup is fairly inexpensive to make and has good potential!