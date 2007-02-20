Pepper Pot Soup II
Made with cubed steak, beans, and spaghetti- this recipe makes a hearty soup that's perfect for a cold winter day.
I love this recipe - I wasn't too sure how it would taste with the red wine - but it tastes wonderful - I did this soup in my slow cooker.Read More
the taste was okay, needed a little spicing up. the big problem was it needed twice as much water and extra wine. the pepper and succotoush needed to go in earlier. a lot earlier. i thought i was making an 1.5 hour soup and it's now 2 hours later and it's not done. since it had to cook so long the pasta is mush. i probly won't try this again unless you try to improve it some. sorry.Read More
As written this doesn't work very well but it has potential and the fixes are easy so I'm giving it 4 stars. The first problem I ran into is that the wine and water have reduced down to basically nothing in the hour the meat cooks leaving you with no "soup" left to work with. On that note, the beef is SUPER tender and delicious but you must add more liquid at this point and I recommend beef stock. The second problem is that spaghetti cooked for 35 minutes would leave you with mush. And, the spaghetti really needs broken up into small pieces in order to fit on your spoon. I broke mine in thirds which was still too big making it very hard and sloppy to eat. Lastly, as written this recipe lacks in flavor and really needs some seasoning and herbs like parsley, thyme, oregano, etc. This soup is fairly inexpensive to make and has good potential!
I would use ditalini pasta rather than spaghetti which has to be broken into spoon-size pieces. Ditalini is already spoon size, and just a tiny bit out of the ordinary.
