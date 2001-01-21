Classic She Crab Soup

A full-bodied creamy crab soup that can be served with lemon for added tartness.

Recipe by MARBALET

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 7 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eggs in a 2 quart saucepan and cover with water. Bring water to a boil. Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 10-12 minutes. Remove eggs from hot water and cool.

  • Press the yolks of hard-boiled eggs through a sieve and set aside.

  • In a large pot, melt the butter over medium low heat. Add the green onions and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 4 minutes.

  • Add the flour and cook and stir for 2 minutes. Stir in the stock, milk and cream. Bring to a simmer.

  • Add cooked egg yolks, crabmeat, sherry, salt and pepper and heat through. Ladle into bowls and garnish each serving with a pinch of paprika and a lemon slice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
567 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 374.4mg; sodium 1415.3mg. Full Nutrition
