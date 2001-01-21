Classic She Crab Soup
A full-bodied creamy crab soup that can be served with lemon for added tartness.
In college I worked as a waitress in a cajun resturant. The chef served a secret recipie she crab soup that was to die for. I have been looking for a recipie comparable to it and I have finally found it!!!! This is sooooooooo good!!!!!Read More
As a she crab soup lover who lives in Charleston, SC, this is not anywhere near as good as it should be.Read More
Really, really good! Made as directed but had to sub clam juice for the fish stock..no problem there! Since real 'she-crab' soup is made with the roe from females which gives the soup a beautiful pale coral color I did add some cayenne to spice it up a bit and add a little color..yummy!
My boyfriend and I first had she-crab soup on Hilton Head Island and loved it. This soup tasted exactly like it. It is so quick and easy to make, but don't tell him that. (I did not use the eggs.)
It's better than any soup I've EVER made! I chose it because one reviewer said it tasted just like the she crab soup @ Hilton Head Island. That's an understatement! It was better than most we've had there. I highly recommend. And don't skip the egg's at the end, it gives it that authentic flavor.
This was delicious! I save and freeze shrimp shells, onion skins and celery and carrot scraps so that I'll always have a base for stock. After piling everything into a pot with some water, I cleaned my king crab legs and threw them in as well. I simmered for ninety minutes and then strained. I made my roux, added my stock and used fat free half and half instead of the milk and cream. We loved this Holly and thanks!
This is the closest I have had to the She Crab Soup in Charleston. We do like it spicy so I added 2 tsp old bay and 1/2 tsp cayenne
Excellent recipe! I used clam juice, omitted the egg and served with hot sauce and sprinkled old bay on top when in bowls. Everyone loved it, even my brother, who is a very picky eater. I used a hand blender to puree the celery and onion before adding crab meat. If my brother had seen veggies, he would not have tried it! Definitely a keeper!
This tasted like milk the first time I served it. I saved the leftovers and had it for lunch the next day. Then it was the best soup I've had. It was wonderful after the flavors melded. I suggest you make it ahead of time, chill and reheat. I did not use the eggs and used chicken stock for fish stock
puree onion and celery - add a little more sherry, and 3/4 the amount of salt. Sift onion and celery prior to serving.
This is definately a creamier soup but very tasty. For those seafood lovers, this is a hit! Thanks for sharing!
This soup rocks! Tasted just like our favorite crab soup we eat here at the Jersey Shore!! I did alter the recipe due to what i had on hand..first sauteed about a 1/4 C each of yellow onion, celery, red pepper, and mushroom until they were soft then blended them together into a smooth consistency..followed rest of recipe but I cut in half.. subsituted clam juice mixed with water for the fish stock...and used skim milk and half and half instead to cut the calories. Added extra sherry, also lemon juice, and a bunch of old bay blackening seasoning to your taste..just a touch of cayenne pepper gave it the right spicyness! Omitted the egg because we were out, but i might try them next time. Thanks for this recipe! Now i can eat my favorite soup without the guilt!
This was delicious and my 6-year-old loved it! Living near Dallas, TX, though, crab was really expensive. I think it would still be good with a less expensive fish.
I think this was a great base recipe; I don't know whether or not I did something wrong but initially the soup tasted very bland after I was finished making it, so I tweaked it just a little. I used all of the ingredients, except the egg yolks, which I compromised and just used 2 (each). For the fish stock I used Kitchen Basics (excellent company for stocks, btw) Seafood stock. Before the last step I pureed the celery and green onions with an immersion blender as suggested by other users. Towards the end I added about 5 drops of lime juice (I don't know if that did anything but my boyfriend doesn't like a strong fishy flavor so adding some probably didn't hurt), about a teaspoon of cayenne (we like our bisque spicy), about 5 drops of Worcestershire , OH and I ended up adding about 2 teaspoons of this very thick marinara I had a made a few days ago, so I suggest using a little bit of tomato paste. Then the bisque was a little watery so I had to add a slurry made with about a tablespoon of cornstarch. This ended up making an excellent bisque, with almost a dip-like consistency.
Excellent tasting crab soup. I'm from South Carolina and very critical of seafood dishes. Substituted canned lump crab since I didn't have fresh crabs. Used clam juice instead of fish stock as recommended in one of the reviews. Quick to make and very tasty!! Served two with lots of leftovers for another day. Thank you!!
This soup has great flavor, but I'm confused as to why it's called she crab soup without the crab roe. Otherwise its just creamy crab soup The roe is what gives it the traditional orangey red color and adds to the creaminess, so you rely less on cream. I substituted 1/4 cup of crab roe for some of the cream and it still came out very well.
Great soup! Would have liked it to be a little thicker because we served it in a bread bowl, but it was delicious. We added some old bay to make it a little spicy, substituted clam juice for fish stock. We used some egg yolk, but probably should have tried what the recipe called for.
did not like at all. the egg gives it a weird texture and you have to add tons of old bay or other spices to give it any favor . will not be making this again
I made this soup for my husband for Valentine's Day. It tasted great! I am a beginner cook, so I didn't know what Fish Stock was, but I found it in an old cook book. Preparing the fish stock is the part that takes the longest. I think next time I will add something else to make it more creamy. The consistancy was a little thin. I didn't add the eggs. Make sure to serve with rolls or bread.
Pretty Good, I would prefer more of a creamy type soup for this recipe.
This was absolutely fabulous!!! The only thing I altered was that I used clam juice instead, and it wasnt quite thick enough and I added some cornstarch. The flavor was out of this world!! Oh, I didnt use the eggs or lemon juice, this is a keeper!!
Make sure to use the amount of crab suggested. This makes a nice hearty crab soup. The only thing I did differently was use about 4 to 5 TBS of flour (to make it a little thicker) and I added a couple of sprinkles of Old Bay in the soup. I dd not use the lemon either as I didn't think it would taste good with the lemon.
This was our first attempt at making She Crab Soup. We copied the recipe for serving 42 people. We used some tips from a couple of the reviews. We, too, used Chicken Stock, but added Fish Sauce. We used a bit more Sherry. We also used a bit more All Purpose Flour. And, we used the yolks of hard-boiled eggs. It came out as we expected - perfect. Everyone of the family and friends had nothing less than an "EXCELLENT: rating/comment on this dish. Thank you, MARBALET, for sharing this recipe.
This is so rich and delicious! The last bite was better than the first. I've been looking for a recipe for this and finally found it. The changes I made were added some parsley, only used one pound of crab meat, and subbed clam juice for fish stock. Also, omitted the sherry and lemon since I didn't have any. I did have to thicken it a little with some corn starch. This soup is definite keeper.
My wife and I made this soup the other night and we both really enjoyed it. Unfortunately she forgot the green onion so we had to use regular white onions and it still turned out great. Thanks.
This is wonderful! I did add a little more flour, and some old bay. Didn't have sherry, so I used a Merlot wine instead. The eggs really do add something, so I recommend you try them. Needed a lettle salt also, but it's a great recipe, and very easy. Thanks
Good flavors... used chicken broth in place of fish stock for personal preference..Also added a bay leaf and old bay. I made extra roux to thicken the soup- very thin without it. Not exactly what I was looking for,but very good.
I have made this dish before with other recipes and I have to say, this one is the best! I live on the east coast and I think it is as good as the best soup I have had eating out. I did understand the boiled eggs part until I did some investigating, this is actually in place of crab roe. The only critique I had was I added more flour to make the soup thicker and like many here used clam juice instead of fish stock. Lastly, I added just a bit of old bay. This soup was such a hit at my house I am getting requests for the next dinner! Thanks to Marbalet for sharing such a wonderful dish!
This made for a really good soup. It didn't really taste like the she crab soup I once had in Myrtle Beach, but this was good nonetheless. I used chicken stock instead of the fish stock, but I added about a tablespoon of fish sauce to the soup to give it that seafoody flavor. For the crab meat I used backfin.
This recipe is delicious! I left out the egg yolks and lemon juice, but I'm sure it's great with them. I wouldn't recommend using imitaion crab, even though it's much cheaper. It doesn't have the same texture as the real stuff.
WE MADE THIS FOR CHRISTMAS, IT WAS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. WE PUT EXTRA KING CRAB MEAT IN IT, ALL DIFFERENT SIZE PIECES, IT WAS ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS, EVERYONE LOVED IT! WILL MAKE AGAIN.
Very good - my 5 year old even enjoyed it- rich and creamy. Might have been even better if it was thicker.
Very glad I chose to make this recipe. The fish stock made it extra rich. I omitted the eggs and lemon, and used 2 Tbsp. of Old Bay. Thanks for an excellent recipe.
I made this soup exactly as directed & both my husband & I loved it! Will definitely make it again!
Very good! I've never had she crab soup before and, now that I have made this recipe, I probably won't ever eat it any where else. It was so yummy. We couldn't find fish stock though, so we used chicken stock and it was fine. Also, we didn't add the Sherry, and only used one cup of cream. I added an extra cup of skim milk to make up for the lack of cream. I definitely recommend eating the soup with the lemon! That made it even better!
This recipe was amazing! A few changes: I used clam juice instead of fish stock, i doubled the amount of celery and green onion, added a slice of bell pepper (diced and sauteed with the green onion and celery), and I stirred in some old bay near the end for the extra flavor. I made the mistake of using imitation crab meat but other than that it was awesome. Definitely making this again!
I substituted clam juice for fish stock after reading a review. I did not add eggs. This was a very light soup. My husband loved it! I will make this again and again.
We added Old Bay and a little extra kick. Excellent recipe - quick and easy!
I followed the recipe closely and like one reviewer, even after letting it set a day, it tasted like milk. I had to spruce it up more than a little to pass it off as crab soup.
Soup itself was wonderful but it didn't thicken up as I thought it would with the heavy cream. What can be added to give it some color? The paprika didn't do it.
Not bad! I ended up adding a drop or two of red food coloring at the end because the soup just turned out too yellow without roe.
Wow... This is good. I also replaced the fish stock with clam sauce. I peeled the celery before sauteing. Once I sauteed everything, I ran it through a garlic press. I also used about 4 tablespoons of flour. At first I wasn't sure how many eggs I needed to boil, but I guessed and went with 4. That worked for me. I followed others advice and added some old bay seasoning, but something was still missing so I added an old favorite, Natures Seasoning, and it really perked it up. Everybody absolutely loved this soup. Thank you for sharing.
I just put everything in the crockpot with the exception of the flour and sherry. I put it on low for 4 hours and then added sherry and 6 tbsp of corn starch made into a paste with water. Everyone loved it.
Good recipe, will try again. Will use real crab next time.
Not as good as it sounds.
Discovered this treasure during a visit to Hilton Head Island, SC Couldn't wait to introduce it to our family. The recipe was a snap to make. Following past reviews I added Old Bay Seasoning (2t) and in place of sherry I used Apple Cider Vinegar. All of the crab lovers in our family thoroughly enjoyed it.
