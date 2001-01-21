Classic She Crab Soup

I think this was a great base recipe; I don't know whether or not I did something wrong but initially the soup tasted very bland after I was finished making it, so I tweaked it just a little. I used all of the ingredients, except the egg yolks, which I compromised and just used 2 (each). For the fish stock I used Kitchen Basics (excellent company for stocks, btw) Seafood stock. Before the last step I pureed the celery and green onions with an immersion blender as suggested by other users. Towards the end I added about 5 drops of lime juice (I don't know if that did anything but my boyfriend doesn't like a strong fishy flavor so adding some probably didn't hurt), about a teaspoon of cayenne (we like our bisque spicy), about 5 drops of Worcestershire , OH and I ended up adding about 2 teaspoons of this very thick marinara I had a made a few days ago, so I suggest using a little bit of tomato paste. Then the bisque was a little watery so I had to add a slurry made with about a tablespoon of cornstarch. This ended up making an excellent bisque, with almost a dip-like consistency.