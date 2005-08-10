Potato Soup VI

This is a base soup. You can eat it as is, or customize it by adding bacon, celery, onions, carrots, or whatever you like. Nondairy creamer is my choice, but you can use light cream or canned milk. Do not use red potatoes to make this soup.
My Mom made Potato soup this way, and I have myself for years. Sometimes I jazz it up a bit and add cheese, bacon, celery, or sometimes I am in the mood for plain Old Fashioned Potato soup. The only things I do different from this recipe is use cmilk and 2% milk, and I also add a stick of butter or Margarine. Easy to make and tastes yummy.
Exactly the way my mom made potato soup when I was growing up...before the days of adding bacon, cheese, etc. I was thrilled when she made it! HA! Simple is usually best. Definitely use russet potatoes and not red.
