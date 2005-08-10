Potato Soup VI

This is a base soup. You can eat it as is, or customize it by adding bacon, celery, onions, carrots, or whatever you like. Nondairy creamer is my choice, but you can use light cream or canned milk. Do not use red potatoes to make this soup.

Recipe by Rosemary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings: 20
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot, and cover with water. The water level should stand about 2 inches above potatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until very tender.

  • Remove soup from heat, and slowly stir in nondairy creamer. Continue stirring until soup is creamy.

  • Mash slightly with a potato masher. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 45.1g; fat 5g; sodium 51.5mg. Full Nutrition
