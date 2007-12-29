Sherry and Brie Soup

Creamy and delicious, this vegetable soup will quickly become a favorite!

Recipe by MARBALET

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in 3-quart saucepan over low heat. Add flour and mix well, cooking until it just starts to turn golden. Add stock and whip vigorously, bring to boil and reduce to simmer. Skim foam off top, and continue to simmer until reduced to 2/3 its original quantity and the sauce is the consistency of heavy cream.

  • Strain through fine sieve. Return sauce to pan, and cook over low heat. Add brie cheese, cook slowly, stirring occasionally, until the cheese has melted.

  • Add sherry and vegetables and simmer lightly until the vegetables are al dente. Heat heavy cream over low heat and add to soup. Season soup with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh chives or scallion.

264 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 20g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 390.3mg. Full Nutrition
