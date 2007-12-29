Sherry and Brie Soup

OK, I made a few changes to this recipe to meet my family's preferences. I appreciate the recipe and that's why I'm giving it five stars. I had a large wheel of Brie to use and this took care of half of it and my kids ate the soup, asking for more!!! I changed the veggies to 1/2 leek, sliced thinly, and about 1/2 cup chopped carrots, and added them at the beginning with the butter. I therefore didn't really do the roux, but did let the flour brown slightly. I probably had at least 16 oz of Brie, maybe a few ounces more, and trimmed off all of the end and most of the rind on the top and bottom-I left some as I like the flavor. This was a yummy soup our family enjoyed as a main course with rolls-thanks for submitting it!