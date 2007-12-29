Sherry and Brie Soup
Creamy and delicious, this vegetable soup will quickly become a favorite!
Creamy and delicious, this vegetable soup will quickly become a favorite!
10 Stars!!! Loved this soup! I made this more of a mushroom brie soup by using just over a pound of sliced mushrooms and I sauteed them in marsala (substitute for sherry) and butter along with diced carrots with the lid on to keep all the juice. Added the whole mix to the broth after I strained it - OMG, the BEST mushroom soup I've ever made!Read More
This is a soup that suffers with an identity crisis. It didn't bowl me over but it also was far from spectacular. It wants to be a vegetable soup but appears to taste like a cream of chicken. Very disappointed with this one.Read More
10 Stars!!! Loved this soup! I made this more of a mushroom brie soup by using just over a pound of sliced mushrooms and I sauteed them in marsala (substitute for sherry) and butter along with diced carrots with the lid on to keep all the juice. Added the whole mix to the broth after I strained it - OMG, the BEST mushroom soup I've ever made!
this one is heaven in a bowl. it is now on the menu forever, a guest of mine asked that I never run out of this. I cook the vegetables in the broth and strain them out at the thickening stage. less chancce of splashing or lumpiness. chef Cherie
A definite 5 star!!! This is such a delicious and impressive soup. I served it for friends in individual bread bowls and everyone LOVED it! Seconds were had by all and they could have ate more if I had made more! Next time I make this, which will be soon, I will cut back on the brie, add more mushrooms and use the lowest sodium broth I can find. It was a bit too salty for my taste. However, don't let that put you off. It is a scrumptious must try!!!!!
This soup sounded so divine, I had to give it a try. At the dinner, everyone enjoyed it so much, they all asked for seconds and didn't save room for the main course. Definitely deserves 5 stars!
OK, I made a few changes to this recipe to meet my family's preferences. I appreciate the recipe and that's why I'm giving it five stars. I had a large wheel of Brie to use and this took care of half of it and my kids ate the soup, asking for more!!! I changed the veggies to 1/2 leek, sliced thinly, and about 1/2 cup chopped carrots, and added them at the beginning with the butter. I therefore didn't really do the roux, but did let the flour brown slightly. I probably had at least 16 oz of Brie, maybe a few ounces more, and trimmed off all of the end and most of the rind on the top and bottom-I left some as I like the flavor. This was a yummy soup our family enjoyed as a main course with rolls-thanks for submitting it!
Simple and delicious. I used 1 carrot, 2 stalks of celery, and half an onion in this recipe. Also used a 1:1 ratio for the chicken broth and skim milk (substituted for the heavy cream). I poured this in the blender and lightly pureed it. Voila! Topped with green onions. Delicious.
This soup is AMAZING! We omitted the mushrooms because I dont like them. I also put the sherry in with the brie to let them marinate and melt together. Once the veggies were al dente, we pureed everything together. I forgot to put the cream in and the soup didn't need it, so try it before you add the cream.
This is a soup that suffers with an identity crisis. It didn't bowl me over but it also was far from spectacular. It wants to be a vegetable soup but appears to taste like a cream of chicken. Very disappointed with this one.
Followed the recipe to a tee and got a bland train wreck of odious consistency. Maybe we messed this up somewhere along the line that I'm not seeing, but it was awful.
This was a perfect lunch for a cold rainy day. We really enjoyed the luscious texture and the sense of decadence it gave to a simple soup lunch. I added 8oz of mushroom just because we love them, but otherwise followed the recipe.
This is a wonderful soup!!! Suitable for 4-5 star entertaining! However, use “Ghee”, (clarified butter) rather than butter!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections