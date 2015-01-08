Easy White Chicken Enchiladas

1 of 173

Rating: 5 stars It's my recipe, of course I love it. Some quick notes: a jar of Tostitos Monterey Jack Queso dip (in the chip aisle) works great for the sauce. Also, depending on the size of your tortillas, sometimes a larger baking dish works better. Enjoy! Helpful (157)

Rating: 5 stars Oh man. I just made this recipe as a gift for my brother, who doesn't cook, and my mother, who just started radiation treatment for breast cancer and is too tired to cook. I doubled it and sampled an enchilada for myself, and it's one of the best things I've ever made off this website. I followed it to the letter. It's got the perfect amount of "kick" to it. The filling was easy to make. The enchiladas were easy to put together. I don't think I could have asked for anything more! Helpful (133)

Rating: 4 stars We really liked this - with a few tweaks it could be perfect! Next time I'll try adding jalapenos or chiles as we thought it could use just a little more kick. Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars These were fabulous and SUPER easy! I made my own white cheese sauce because I did not have any jarred sauce on hand and it was still delicious. I also put some re-fried beans in the same baking dish and it made it a great one-dish meal. I will definatley be making them again! Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was very good. I put some spanish rice with black beans on the bottom of the pan then placed the Enchiladas on top. The mix was great! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Ridiculous. The only enchilada I would use the word "decadent" to describe. I used a 9x13" pan though, and stuffed 6 very fat enchiladas in it. As an added toping, I spread some remaining filling on top, followed with a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese and a thin layer of bread crumbs to give it a nice baked crust that added some nice crunchy texture. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars I have made these several times. The first time as written and way too bland. After that I add 1/2 package of taco seasoning mix and that totally changes and adds a lot of flavor. I sautee the chicken in olive oil with McCormicks N'Orleans cajun seasoning and cut into pieces. I spray my pan with pan and don't put the sauce in the bottom. I place the sauce on top and the last few minutes sprinkle some shredded cheese on top. My hubby requests at least weekly. With those changes definitely a 5 star recipe! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Love it!!! used the queso suggested and it was fabulous. Uses low fat/no fat sour cream/cream cheese/tortillas and it still tasted great. Will make again & again. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars These are great!! They are oh so yummy!! I did change the salsa to enchillada sauce which turned out great!! If i could rate this 10 stars I would! Helpful (16)