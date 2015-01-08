Easy White Chicken Enchiladas

Rating: 4.43 stars
168 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 115
  • 4 star values: 29
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 7

This is a great 'guy' recipe, because you simply mix, assemble, top and bake; and it's a big hit on the table. It doesn't require lots of prep work, just a minimum of measuring of ingredients found in any grocery store. She will think you slaved all afternoon!

By LARANEFF

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 enchiladas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly spray an 8x8-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Stir together the softened cream cheese, sour cream, and salsa until blended. Fold in chicken and shredded cheese. Spread a small amount of white cheese sauce onto the bottom of the baking dish. Evenly divide the filling among the tortillas, and roll into firm cylinders. Place into prepared baking dish and cover with remaining sauce.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
625 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 37.4g; cholesterol 137.6mg; sodium 1588.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

LARANEFF
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2007
It's my recipe, of course I love it. Some quick notes: a jar of Tostitos Monterey Jack Queso dip (in the chip aisle) works great for the sauce. Also, depending on the size of your tortillas, sometimes a larger baking dish works better. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(157)
BARB72
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2007
Oh man. I just made this recipe as a gift for my brother, who doesn't cook, and my mother, who just started radiation treatment for breast cancer and is too tired to cook. I doubled it and sampled an enchilada for myself, and it's one of the best things I've ever made off this website. I followed it to the letter. It's got the perfect amount of "kick" to it. The filling was easy to make. The enchiladas were easy to put together. I don't think I could have asked for anything more! Read More
Helpful
(133)
Kelly
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2008
We really liked this - with a few tweaks it could be perfect! Next time I'll try adding jalapenos or chiles as we thought it could use just a little more kick. Read More
Helpful
(79)
Catherine
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2007
These were fabulous and SUPER easy! I made my own white cheese sauce because I did not have any jarred sauce on hand and it was still delicious. I also put some re-fried beans in the same baking dish and it made it a great one-dish meal. I will definatley be making them again! Read More
Helpful
(29)
nicole
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2007
This recipe was very good. I put some spanish rice with black beans on the bottom of the pan then placed the Enchiladas on top. The mix was great! Read More
Helpful
(29)
13r1an
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2008
Ridiculous. The only enchilada I would use the word "decadent" to describe. I used a 9x13" pan though, and stuffed 6 very fat enchiladas in it. As an added toping, I spread some remaining filling on top, followed with a layer of shredded mozzarella cheese and a thin layer of bread crumbs to give it a nice baked crust that added some nice crunchy texture. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Laura
Rating: 4 stars
08/23/2011
I have made these several times. The first time as written and way too bland. After that I add 1/2 package of taco seasoning mix and that totally changes and adds a lot of flavor. I sautee the chicken in olive oil with McCormicks N'Orleans cajun seasoning and cut into pieces. I spray my pan with pan and don't put the sauce in the bottom. I place the sauce on top and the last few minutes sprinkle some shredded cheese on top. My hubby requests at least weekly. With those changes definitely a 5 star recipe! Read More
Helpful
(22)
lkn
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2007
Love it!!! used the queso suggested and it was fabulous. Uses low fat/no fat sour cream/cream cheese/tortillas and it still tasted great. Will make again & again. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2008
These are great!! They are oh so yummy!! I did change the salsa to enchillada sauce which turned out great!! If i could rate this 10 stars I would! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Michelle Roth-Kiva
Rating: 2 stars
05/01/2012
I'm sorry but my hubs and I didn't care for this at all.:( Your recipe definitely earns points for being easy to throw together but is barely worth 2 stars tastewise. The queso was off-putting there was too much of it and the enchilada filling was excessively creamy. Every bite was mushy and artificial tasting (it goes without saying that pre-processed ingredients are convenient but tasteless). Maybe these will float your boat but it certainly didn't ours. Thanks anyways LARANEFF. Read More
Helpful
(10)
