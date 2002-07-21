Creamy Vidalia Onion Soup

We had an unexpected cold snap here in Texas & I had some vidalias so I tried this recipe out...it was a bit sweet (it's a subtle sweet not a sugary sweet) but it was sooo good. I used 3 very large vidalias, 2% milk & low sodium chicken broth & only 2 of the egg yolks (not sure what if anything they contributed...I couldn't taste the diff & next time will leave them out). I added a bit more hot sauce & garnished w/ sliced green onions instead of parsley. I topped it w/ some parmesan cheese but I don't know if that's the right kind of cheese...perhaps cheddar would be better. I simmered it in chicken broth longer than called for (hubby was working late & I simmered until he walked through the door...about 30/45 minutes) but I think that just broke the onions down more. I did not puree any of the soup & I don't think it really needed it. (maybe because the onions were simmered for so long). I had planned on hitting it w/ some brandy as suggested but forgot until it was too late to add it. I served this w/ garlic toast, which worked perfectly to counteract the sweetness of the soup.