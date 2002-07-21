Creamy Vidalia Onion Soup
This is a robust and creamy onion soup. The addition of egg yolks adds a lovely creamy texture.
This is the best onion soup ever. It taste like Outback's Creamy Onion Soup. Add alitte shredded cheese at the end and you're dining in the outback.Read More
When I made this I followed the recipe pretty closely. I used sweet onions, but they weren’t Vidalias and it took me a full 30 minutes before they reached a nice golden caramelized color. I skipped the eggs as suggested by several other reviewers. This wasn’t too sweet for us at all, but overall it was just ok. When I asked Hubs if I should save the leftovers for him he said no, which in my view is not a good sign, so I’m sure I won’t be making this one again.Read More
This is great as is, although I didn't ever use paprika. I also played with this a bit the second time I made it - sauteeing the onoins until they were quite dark and caramelized, and using vegetable broth instead of chicken broth (the dark onions added the fullness that was missing when I took out the chicken broth, I think. All in all, an easy onion soup recipe that can be adjusted to suit different tastes.
We had an unexpected cold snap here in Texas & I had some vidalias so I tried this recipe out...it was a bit sweet (it's a subtle sweet not a sugary sweet) but it was sooo good. I used 3 very large vidalias, 2% milk & low sodium chicken broth & only 2 of the egg yolks (not sure what if anything they contributed...I couldn't taste the diff & next time will leave them out). I added a bit more hot sauce & garnished w/ sliced green onions instead of parsley. I topped it w/ some parmesan cheese but I don't know if that's the right kind of cheese...perhaps cheddar would be better. I simmered it in chicken broth longer than called for (hubby was working late & I simmered until he walked through the door...about 30/45 minutes) but I think that just broke the onions down more. I did not puree any of the soup & I don't think it really needed it. (maybe because the onions were simmered for so long). I had planned on hitting it w/ some brandy as suggested but forgot until it was too late to add it. I served this w/ garlic toast, which worked perfectly to counteract the sweetness of the soup.
My family enjoyed this recipe and will make it again, I would however double the amount of onions that I used; I will probably use 1 or 2 white onion as the soup may get to sweet using all Vidalia’s. The onions that I used the first time would be what I consider medium size (about the size of a hardball). I like the idea in T.PROCTOR’S review of adding cognac – will try that next time also. Thanks Holly!
This soup was the star of a big dinner party (even the beef wellington took second seat) Cook the onions until well carmalized and use fresh paparika (smoked or roasted parika is best). To really bring out the flavor, add 1/8 to 1/4 cup of maderia or brandy. Perfect!
WONDERFUL! i sauteed onions, removed them from the pan, then pureed onions in blender set it aside. added butter flour to make riox, then whisked in chicken stock and milk and added the puree back in. i only did this to have a smooth and creamier soup. didnt change the ingredients tho. this was supergood. ps. i also garnished with chedder, yummmmy
I have a recipe very similar to this. I don't add egg yolks or hot sauce to mine though. Another nice trick is to let it cool a bit and put it in a blender so that it truelly is a creamy soup then reheat. The look is more pleasing as well as the texture. When making for guests I make thin fried onion rings as a garnish for the center.
This soup has a wonderful flavour. I omitted the eggs and found the texture to be perfect. Can't wait to have the leftovers for lunch today.
This was a wonderful, creamy soup. I added a little bit of cognac while I sauted the onions and I did do the extra step of blending about a third of the soup then adding it back. I will absolutely make this recipe again. It would be wonderful for entertaining. We had it as a meal with a spinach/strawberry salad (recipe on this site) and french bread. Thanks for sharing!
I made this exactly as written. I used one extremely large and one medium Vidalia onion. This tastes excellent, should of made a bigger batch lol.
This was very different, but very good, the hubby loved it, and I added a little bit of cheese in the center of the bowl.
I did have to change some things...but great base. Didn't have cream so I used a pinch of sugar and 2% milk. Also added carrots, Dried oregano, parsley and basil, no paprika or hot sauce. Pretty tasty!!
Soo good with hot french bread. . . mmm I want it again lol
This was good. Since I alter everything to be gluten free, this was no exception. To do this skip the roux. Follow the recipe otherwise, except using 1 tbsp less butter. Reserve 1/2 cup of the milk and save for the end (before the eggs if you are using them). Mix the reserved 1/2 cup of milk with 1 tbsp of corn starch and stir in. Stir frequently to thicken. Then add the eggs if you are not omitting them. Thanks for sharing! Very good use for Vidalia onions that need to be used. Topped with cheddar cheese and it's a very filling meal!
Yummy--I used only about half the amount of paprika, and added shredded cheddar cheese after serving.
Very easy and delicious! I followed the recommendations and left out the egg and it was still wonderful. I also used 2 cups beef bullion instead of the chicken broth to give it a really rich flavor and skim milk and half n half. The onions soaked up the flavor and just melted in my mouth. Oh so good! I served this with hot garlic cheese Texas toast. Thanks for a great way to warm up my day! Yummo! Definitely a keeper. Also tried topping with cheddar cheese...excellent!
Very creamy, decent flavor. Not my favorite but it is a nice recipe. A bit of time goes into preparing this. The jury is still out as to whether or not I would make again.
Perfect taste; I was sorry when it was gone.
as other reviewers suggested, I used beef broth, no egg and 2 tsp. sriracha sauce gave it a wonderful kick. the husband could not get enough. next time will make a double batch! Thanks for a great recipe and for all the great suggestions. 5 stars from us.
Hmm,this is a good soup it want your soup to be creamy but I don't think I'll make it again for I like my onion soup,well,not creamy.
Chopped instead of sliced the onions. Double the butter. Beef broth instead of chicken. Three cloves of garlic chopped. Sauté onions for 30 minutes over high heat. Simmer broth and onion for one hour. Turn off heat after adding eggs. Season per recipe and refrigerate overnight. Reheat and serve with parsley and grated parmesan. SLAP MY FACE GOOD!
This soup is unbelievable - especially for onion lovers. YUM! I used six medium onions and took out the heavy cream and paprika.
I thought this soup was just OK. For those who wonder, it DID NOT taste like Outbacks creamy onion soup. I tasted this without the eggs and it was very, very watery, but once I added them the soup was a great consistency. Flavorwise, this was very sweet, and the onion flavor was presented nicely, but I just wasn't crazy about it, and I know it's pyschological, but knowing there was eggs in it just bothered me. I won't make it again.
just made this tonight, omitted the eggs and it came out perfectly. My husband was absolutely in love with this soup!
I modified a bit... I didn't have heavy cream so I used skim milk, 1 1/2 cups and added about 3 oz flavored cream cheese to thicken. I used southwest flavor, but all of them are good. also I added mushrooms for texture before the egg yolk. Turned out great, I wish I would have doubled the recipe!!
I just thought it was okay but my guy loves onions and really flipped over this - I added some sherry at the end. Thanks submitter.
What a great flavor this recipe has! The Vidalia onions contribute an interesting slightly sweet taste. I loved it. I only used 3 onions but that worked well. This is a recipe that will be requested more than once!!
great mild flavor
The onions smelled great when cooking and tasted good with the broth, but once the cream was added it got too sweet for my taste. I think in hindsight, I could have left the cream out and added some beef broth or more chicken broth for a broth based soup. I enjoyed making it and trying something new though!
Can I give this 10 stars? Wow! This is easy to fix, smooth to taste and so, so good!
This was very tasty. Browning the onions was a nice touch. It enhanced the flavor a lot. I used 2% milk and found it to be great. I think the half and half would make it tooooo rich. Betty Russell
Excellent! I used beef broth instead of chicken, to make it more reminiscent of French onion soup. Very creamy and delicious.
This was awesome! Absolutely delicious, and easy to make.
Very good. It's very sweet. I used 2 large onions because once I started chopping it seemed like that was enough. I didn't add the egg and it seemed fine. I also used the immersion blender to chop it up a bit. My husband thought it was great too!
I worked at Outback for 4 years - this is super close to the original. I added No water - used 2% milk, cream and better than bullion chicken flavor. Carmelize the onions slowly for 30-40 min until they are golden brown...(this is where the recipe time is flawed). Then I added 1/4 c dry sherry into the onions and cooked for 5 more minutes. Paprika added GREAT color, then I added crushed red pepper to finish. DO NOT try to blend hot liquids in a blender (dangerous)- buy an inexpensive immersion blender and blend in the pot - I only blended half the soup keeping some of the onion texture. You could top this with anything...chives, cheese, brown bread croutons, or even LOBSTER!
My husband & I love onions. The Vidalia's just came into our grocery stores. Didn't have any Tabasco sauce, so I added a 1/4 teaspoon of pepper flakes. Next time I make this I will cut the onions in half and then slice them for easier eating. I make about 30 different kinds of soup and this one went into the top 10.
It was quite tasty, cheap, and relatively easy to make. As a poor collage student this soup made quite a few great meals.
Delicious, great alternitive to French onion soup.
This soup is soooo good! I made it just as it is without changing anything and it's perfect! I really dislike when people review a recipe with all the things they changed, that becomes a review of their own recipe. I love this soup and will make it often!
Very robust & creamy...bought a 15lb. bag of vidalia onions from the Shriners & made the soup 3 times. My daughter loved it, my neighbor loved it. Can't wait for the Shriners to have their next onion sale.
My family really liked this soup a lot. I found it to be a bit too sweet for my liking. The recipe didn't state what size onions. I used 1-1/2 really large ones and that seemed like plenty, but I see from other reviewers that they used 4 large ones and liked it a lot. Perhaps I would have liked it more with a lot more onions.
Sounds wonderful but I hardly call.it dairy- free with heavy cream and milk and butter.
Very tasty. I really enjoyed this and it was easy to make. Will make it again.
Very good doubled onions
We really enjoyed it, very easy to fix
Wonderful! Unfortunately for me, what I thought was whipping cream in my fridge, wasn't. I just added more milk with 1/2 tsp. more butter, the flavor is amazing. Will absolutely make again.
So excellent! I omitted the egg yolk because I didn’t see the point. I also added a TAD more flour - maybe 1 1/2 tbsp. So delicious. Will definitely make again!
Very good simple recipe. I know the next batch will be double size.
I added a few extra dashes of hot sauce and used chicken bone broth for extra protein. This was my first time making onion soup. I Love this recipe!
This was great in a chilly fall day! Only changes I did was used all milk took our the whipping cream and did not add the eggs since after making the soup it was
I made this with high expectations of being like the soup served at The Outback....needless to say, I was very disappointed. Probably won't make again.
I used 2 very large regular onions, omitted the egg yolks, and used red pepper flakes instead of paprika. Also, I used a hand blender to puree it a little. This is a wonderfully warming and hearty soup, just perfect for a snowy day. Thanks, Holly!
