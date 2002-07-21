Creamy Vidalia Onion Soup

This is a robust and creamy onion soup. The addition of egg yolks adds a lovely creamy texture.

By MARBALET

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add onions: saute until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir in flour and salt, and mix thoroughly. Gradually add chicken broth, stirring constantly. Cover, and simmer over low heat for about 10 minutes.

  • When onions are very tender, stir in milk and cream. Heat through. Remove 1/2 cup soup, and mix in egg yolks. Slowly stir egg yolk mixture into soup in pan. Heat through, but do not allow soup to boil. Stir in paprika, black pepper, and red hot pepper sauce. Serve hot, and garnish with chopped parsley.

364 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 199.3mg; sodium 820.9mg. Full Nutrition
