Creamy Tomato And Cream Cheese Soup

With a few changes it was the most delicious soup I have ever had. The first time I made it it tasted like a blended up vegetable soup more then tomato soup. So next time I made it I added 6 oz of cream cheese and an extra can of tomatoes (14.5 oz). I had found canned tomatoes with garlic (saves putting garlic in) and olive oil. For half of the broth I also ended up using stock from cooking pork I had left over. With the addition of a bay leaf during cooking and extra basil (just remember to take the bay leaf out before you blend it), it was delicious. I would recommend cooking the tomatoes a little longer and also cooking the soup in last step longer. It always seems the longer you cook soup the better it is. An immersion blender works the best and can do all ingredients together. I just softened the cream cheese in the microwave before i blended it all so it mixed better.