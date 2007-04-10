Creamy Tomato And Cream Cheese Soup
Baking the tomatoes adds depth to the flavor of this soup.
This soup is great if you do the following. Double the basil and add a bay leaf and some cayenne to the current spices listed. Then instead of using a food processor, put the cream cheese in the blender with a Tbsp. of milk, blend, then add the prepared soup to the cream cheese mixture one cup at a time until pureed. I like my soup a little chunky so I leave a little bit of unpureed soup in the pot then I combine them. I used fresh tomatoes that I skinned and seeded. I had a ton of them this fall. mmmmmmmmmm what a great way to use them, in a nice creamy soup serve with a grilled cheese sandwich. An absolute Keeper. It froze pretty well too, it didn't curdle like most creamed soups, so I can eat it all winter long.Read More
One person in my family liked this, hence the low rating. I didn't care for this at all. The recipe instructs to cover and roast the tomato, red pepper and garlic mixture for 25 minutes. When I took it out of the oven it wasn't even hot in the middle. What is the point in this step? Nothing is roasted, just heated up. I am not a picky eater and I like all of the ingredients called for. For some reason I found they didn't blend well, every flavour seemed too sharp, especially the mushrooms, celery and rosemary. I tried a bowl the next day but unfortunately the flavour did not get any better. Rather than discarding I will freeze the rest for the one that likes it.Read More
This soup is delicious. I did put all ingredients in the blender at the very end but did not blend it smooth, I think it tastes better with a little texture. Also the blender helps the cream cheese mix in better. My boyfriend raves about this soup and eats three or more bowls every time I make it. We like eating healthy and with all the veggies in this there are some benefits however since he overindulges every time I am not sure how good it is for him. We love this soup and make it every other week at least and we always finish the entire pot. Thanks for a delicious soup.
This soup is fabulous! Substituting fresh herbs for the dried herbs is recommended when possible. Chicken stock may also be used in place of the beef stock. The flavor of this soup is delightful--just rich enough without being overbearing and very satisfying.
Somehow, the title and reviews led me to think this soup would be thick and creamy. But it wasn't; it's rich in flavor, but not in texture. However, it went over very well - most of the family had seconds.
I love this soup! I made a number of minor changes, but I actually followed this recipe more closely than I usually follow others. I used 8 ounces of cream cheese instead of 3, used water and 6 beef boullion cubes instead of beef broth, and used about half a jar of roasted red peppers instead of the fresh one. I also pureed the whole thing in the blender because my husband won't eat vegetable chunks. My husband (a die-hard vegetable hater) thought the soup was okay, which is a victory! Next time I make it, I won't bother with the parsley, but I'll make the rest the same.
This was the best tomato soup I have ever had. The only thing I did differently was use butter instead of margarine, used veggie stock, and omitted the mushrooms. I also didn't have cream cheese so I used creamy swiss wedges from laughing cow. I don't know if that made a huge difference, but it was the best tomato soup ever! I ate it all and even the annoying neighbor kids who always want me to feed them said it was good. Serve with a grilled pepper jack sandwich on rye for a spicy kick. YUM!
OMG!! This soup is soo good! Hubby had THREE bowls! He doesn't usually rave over new recipes, but he couldn't get enough of this one! Will definitely make this again.
I loved this soup. I doubled the cream cheese and omitted the celery since I don't like it. It tasted like a restaurant soup.
VERY TASTY recipe!! Tastes like a creamy tomato soup. The other veges in the soup compliment the tomato and all blend together well.
This tastes devine!
Love it! I make this for myself and eat on this for a week at lunch. This makes a ton, so I usually cut it in half. Excellent with saltines.
I was disappointed in this soup. The mushrooms seemed to overpower the tomato taste, and with the beef stock it seemed way too mushroom-beefy flavored. I ate some of this, but didn't even try to serve it to my family.
Excellent flavor and well liked by guests. To save time, I skipped baking the tomatoes, and I had to use frozen vegetables instead of fresh. I also added cooked, chopped, marinated steak to make a more substantial soup.
Fabulous soup!! It was exactly what I was looking for.
This soup has a very good flavor, but was not what I expected. Why use cream cheese? I couldn't discern any contribution to the flavor or texture--just added calories. I hoped the cream cheese would provide a creamier texture, but it didn't. For those that might expect otherwise, the texture of this soup is more along the lines of traditional vegetable soup, not the tomato herb soup one might find in a restaurant, or the texture of canned tomato soup. Further, what was the purpose of baking the tomatoes? The oven barely even heated my tomato mixture and didn't seem to do anything scintillating for the flavor. Those beefs out of the way, the soup was fine ... tasty even ... just not what I would call a "cream" soup.
With a few changes it was the most delicious soup I have ever had. The first time I made it it tasted like a blended up vegetable soup more then tomato soup. So next time I made it I added 6 oz of cream cheese and an extra can of tomatoes (14.5 oz). I had found canned tomatoes with garlic (saves putting garlic in) and olive oil. For half of the broth I also ended up using stock from cooking pork I had left over. With the addition of a bay leaf during cooking and extra basil (just remember to take the bay leaf out before you blend it), it was delicious. I would recommend cooking the tomatoes a little longer and also cooking the soup in last step longer. It always seems the longer you cook soup the better it is. An immersion blender works the best and can do all ingredients together. I just softened the cream cheese in the microwave before i blended it all so it mixed better.
This was creamy and delicious!!! I forgot the spices and we still loved it.
I made this for a work surprise party and it was the hit of the party. I made it the night before and decided I wanted it a bit smoother. In the morning I put it in the blender to and then into my slowcooker and off we went. People are still talking about it!! I ony made a couple small changes: I used 8oz. of cream cheese (as suggested) and I did not have enough beef stock so I added 2 cups of water and 3 boulion cubes. Aside from that I dod as told.
I loved this recipe! Tastes just like Campbell's condensed tomato but with a noticeably fresher taste. It was a little work to get it done but way worth it. Like another reviewer suggested i used more garlic, an extra celery stalk (mine were small), and added a little extra cream cheese. I also followed another review and put it in a blender to make it as smooth as possible. Will make it often but reduced size for the family.
We loved this soup! I didn't change anything except to add a little more basil. Definitely a recipe I will be making again and again ...
Much tastier than store-bought. I used fresh herbs instead of dried.
Fantastic Soup! I'm a cream cheese nut so I added to 8 oz bricks. Skipped the blender part all together. I will be making this often!
This is wonderful! The only changes I made were that I sauted ALL my veggies in twice the amount of butter and heated the tomatoes on the stove top, doubled the basil and added 1 T dark brown sugar. I also added 8 oz cream cheese. Perfect! Served w/ grilled cheese sandwiches.
I kind of cheated on this recipe and just used it for inspiration! I originally started out making plain tomato soup from a can. I decided to try and incorporate this recipe into what I had a already started. I used a family size container of Campbells Tomato Soup, used equal parts milk. Then added about 1 tsp sugar, 3-4 tbsp dried basil, and 1 tsp of Oregano. I threw in an extra vegetable bullion just for a little extra flavor. I then used my mixer and beat the cream cheese til soft and slowly added in my soup mix until it was all mixed. It came out great! Not a thick soup like others mentioned but the flavor was really good! Not to mention the fact, only took me about 5 minutes from start to finish!
Hubby and I both really enjoyed this. I didn't have any celery so added some green pepper instead (along with the red pepper), and I used fresh rosemary instead of dried. We also prefer smooth soups so after the cream cheese melted, I stuck it all in the blender. Wonderful flavour. Thanks Holly
This soup is amazing! I did make some changes-- like others, I put the soup through a blender for a smoother texture. I also used more cream cheese, and used oregano and cumin in place of the basil and rosemary. Definitely worth the effort!
This is full of flavor and is a great meal!
Yummmmy! ;)
I made this soup as directed and its killer Good!!!
Amazingly good. Made this with chicken soup stock instead as I had it on hand...I used a potato masher to mash up the vegetables slightly..before serving, added freshly grated parmesan cheese. YUMMY.
Meh. Too watery for me. I loved all of residents, but didn't love the final product. And by the way, this recipe makes A LOT of soup!
This is good! I made a few changes based on the reviews below. I used 1 can diced tomatoes and 1 can diced tomatoes with garlic and onion. I did not cover to roast them and that last few minutes I switched to broil to get a little extra crisp. I also skipped the celery and used about a teaspoon of celery seed instead. I did use 8 ounces of cream cheese as suggested. When I blended the cream cheese I took about a cup of the soup and blended them together. It helped soften the cream cheese and integrate it into the soup. I prefer a less crunchy soup so I did blend fairly smooth and it was great.
Very tasty and easy to make
My family did not care for this recipe. The ingredients are good and nutritious, but I think we're just stuck on a creamy tomato soup. I even added a full 8 oz. block of cream cheese, but it really didn't help. There is no prep time given, and with all the chopping it does take some time, which I don't mind if my family likes a recipe. My husband said "throw out the rest" and he's a diehard brown bagger who loves leftovers. Next time, I'll try a cream/milk based version.
I am not really a fan of canned tomato soup. It tastes too tomatoey and sweet. But my husband loves tomato soup, so I had to find something we both liked. This is now my go-to recipe, liked by many who don't like regular tomato soup. I have made it exactly as listed (opps, except no mushrooms), and also with chicken broth in place of beef (just depends on what is in cupboard). I like it both ways. It freezes well, too, so I often make two batches, and freeze lots so we can have tomato soup and grilled cheese all winter long!
Excellent! I didn't have enough cream cheese but added some brie, close enough. Also added some Thai chilis for some heat. Very yummy.
