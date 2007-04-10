Creamy Tomato And Cream Cheese Soup

45 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 8
  • 3 4
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Baking the tomatoes adds depth to the flavor of this soup.

By MARBALET

Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
  • Place the tomatoes with juice in a well buttered oven-proof baking dish. Mix in celery, garlic, and red pepper. Cover, and bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 minutes.

  • In a large stock pot, melt butter or margarine over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and onions, and cook and stir for about 8 minutes.

  • Slowly stir in flour and sugar. Add beef stock, basil, rosemary, and thyme, stirring until soup comes to a boil. Add the contents of the baked tomato pan from the oven, and bring to a boil. Cover, and simmer the soup for about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a food processor, blend the cream cheese until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Slowly stir the cream cheese into the soup. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 8.5mg; sodium 462.9mg. Full Nutrition
