Mexican Atole

Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
This tastes fantastic. To the person who says that in México we use corn starch let me tell you that she is absolutelly wrong. I am mexican and I am used to drink atole since I was born and we use always CORN FLOUR. I never use piloncillo since I don't like the taste of it and prefer to use simply brown sugar and lots of cinnamon.
This tastes fantastic. To the person who says that in México we use corn starch let me tell you that she is absolutelly wrong. I am mexican and I am used to drink atole since I was born and we use always CORN FLOUR. I never use piloncillo since I don't like the taste of it and prefer to use simply brown sugar and lots of cinnamon.
This is great and I have made it for years. I will often us a combination of water/milk and white sugar/brown sugar to alter the flavor. Some people also add chocolate or mashed berries but I prefer it plain with lots of cinnamon and vanilla. Try this and you will not be disappointed. Also to the person who said cornstarch is authentic....they are dead wrong. Masa is authentic. Also if you have to use brown sugar because you cannot find pilocillio and want a more authentic taste...add a touch of molasses. I usually don't even when using plain brown sugar but some folks do. In addition....Champurrado is pretty much atole with the addition of Mexican chocolate. Both are made with masa when its available (and pretty much is everywhere)
I think it depends on what part of Mexico you're from, whether you use cornstarch or masa.There are 6 families on my block that are either 1st generation Americans(parents are from Mexico) or resident aliens from Mexico. I asked them and got 4 different answers.2 said they had never had atole, 1 said masa, 1said cornstarch, and 2 said a mixture of masa and cornstarch. Even those 2 couldn't agree. One said a 50/50 mix, the other swore by 2parts masa and 1part cornstarch. All the neighbor's families are from different parts of Mexico, with the 2 who halfway agreed coming from areas about 150 miles apart. Cornstarch is, by the way a super-fine cornflour. It is to masa harina what powdered suger is to table sugar. Around here horchata is much more common. I hadn't heard of atole in years. Growing up, my neighbor sometimes made it in winter. She used 3parts masa and 1part cornstarch. She also would add a pinch of ground coriander to the cinnamon.
I would not trade this for my own recipe. I use water, 2% milk, Maseca, cinnamon sticks, and Abuelita Mexican Chocolate. Portions are: 2 cups, 6 cups, 7 heaping T four 2 inch sticks and 2 rounds of chocolate.
My family loves atole and I used this recipe for Christmas this year. I did however use about 3/4 water and 1/4 milk. I think the cinnamon was a bit too strong because I tripled the recipe and 3 tbsp was a lot. Next time I will use a cinnamon stick instead. This is a wonderful traditional Mexican drink.
It's a rainy, cold morning here, so I decided to try this. My first sip: Yum! And different. I halved the recipe, using about 1 3/4 c water and 3/4 c milk. I also used regular brown sugar, since I didn't have piloncillo. And then, while the mix was simmering, I added a small handful of chocolate chips! Pretty tasty! Just be sure to watch the mixture, because it will boil over if the heat is too high. Had to keep a strict eye on mine and keep stirring with a whisk. And I think.... if it takes a half hour for the mixture to come to a boil for you, there might be something wrong with your stove! :)
I had this once in Mexico, I was eager to recreate it at home. However, I think I messed it up! I don't really understand what masa/corn flour is. I used store-bought Maseca brand instant masa harina. That might be why it didn't taste quite right, lol. Aside from that, I think for my tastes I'd like it to be a little sweeter. And one more thing: I don't know if there's a way to make atole that doesn't require so much babysitting at the stove. This recipe took quite a while, I stirred for at least half an hour while waiting for the liquid to boil.
I'm Mexican and this is almost like the ones you find in Mexico, avery body has their own changes, at home and in many places is common to addjust tiny amount of Mexican chocolate at the end, like a tbsp. Or as you said some pured fruit. Excellent!
It was okay. It is better to drink champurrado. I would add some latino chocolate substitute part of the water with milk, add more sugar. I do not think I will make atole plain. A good base recipe to make something different.
I used to drink atole when I was a kid and my mom made it. It's been a long time since I've had it and I don't really recall what it tasted like. How authentic this is I don't know. I do know that I liked this.
i'm the only one in my fam who likes this so i make "2" servings. i use 1 cup water and 1 milk, 2 tbsp baking cocoa, 1/2 teas pie spice(instead of cinn) and 1/2 pinch chili pepper and rest according to the 2 serving recipe. i don't think you need a blender. just put all dry ingredients into pan, pour COLD water over while whisking, then med heat until thick
Mine turned into a kind of thick cinnamon-gravy...is that normal? I did half and half with milk and could drink it, but I feel like I did something wrong. I only had corn starch so I used that and brown sugar (no extra molasses) I also just put everything in the pot and whisked - does adding the vanilla after prevent the gravy effect??
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.