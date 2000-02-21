Oven Stew I
This is a great recipe on a cool day. I often serve it by itself or over rice or egg noodles. Hope you enjoy it.
If you don't have tomato sauce, a can of diced tomatoes will work. I also used cornstarch in place of tapioca.
Had to add some more vegetables because it did not seem like they were balanced out enough. Will problably make again, when it so cold out.
If you don't have tomato sauce, a can of diced tomatoes will work. I also used cornstarch in place of tapioca.
Had to add some more vegetables because it did not seem like they were balanced out enough. Will problably make again, when it so cold out.
I used tomato juice and added celery parsnip and 2 oxo cubes Delicious
This is a great recipe when you have a bit of stuff and just want to put it all together. I modified it somewhat: I added garlic and parsley; instead of tapioca, I added corn starch. I also added a cube of beef bouilion with the water as well as more water. I had some leftover homemade sauce that I threw in and cooked it all at 300 for 2.5 hrs. Turned out yummy! My husband ate it up!
Recipe is good but lacking in flavor. When I made this, I added in some garlic, Italian seasoning, and onion powder. Just about 1/2 a teaspoon each. I think that tied this recipe together. I also used a can of diced tomatoes and the juice along with the tomato sauce. Pretty good stew otherwise. I may add in some rice or noodles next time.
I have been making stew like this for years and considered posting the recipe here, but this is pretty much it. I found it a bit bland this way so I switched the tom. sauce and water for a can of V8 and used brown sugar instead of white. It makes a deeper richer gravy. This basic recipe can be switched up by putting in a little rutabaga or a few green beans at the end for variety and color.
Great in a Dutch Oven!
There wasn't enough liquid to cover and make it a true stew. This stew was bland--no spices outside of salt & pepper. Where's the garlic, Italian seasonings, bay leaf? Anything? I put it all in a crockpot on low. Had to increase the water and season to my family's taste (seasoned pepper, garlic, splash of red wine and a bay leaf) midway through tasting as I knew they wouldn't eat it otherwise.
I thought it was a bit bland. After some spice magic, it was ok. Think I will stick to the slow cooker for this.
