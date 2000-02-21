Oven Stew I

This is a great recipe on a cool day. I often serve it by itself or over rice or egg noodles. Hope you enjoy it.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot combine meat, onion, carrots and potatoes.

  • Mix together tomato sauce, water, tapioca, sugar and season with salt and pepper. Pour over meat and vegetables and cover. Bake at 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) for 5 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
587 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 101.3mg; sodium 322.9mg. Full Nutrition
