Slimmers Pumpkin Soup

This is a good base recipe, however, for more flavor and if you are not watching calories, not that this soup has a lot to beging with; I added a large carrot, 1 clove of garlic and a med. size granny smith apple. I pureed, the potatoes, carrots, apple, onion and garlic in a food processor and sauteed in 4 tblsp. of butter until soft. I transfered everything to a large pot, including the pumpkin puree which my so generous girlfriend gave to me after doing all the work, and then I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1/4 cup of maple syrup, 2 tsp of cinammon, 1/2 tsp. of ground ginger, 1 tsp. of ground nutmeg, 1 1/2 tsp. of salt and a handful of chopped fresh parsley. I also added 1/2 tsp. of dry thyme and 5 cups of chicken stock. I used Herbox Instant bouillon very tasty. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 30 minutes, cool and then use a hand blender to puree and remove any lumps. My finicky 10 year old loved it and enjoyed watching me prepare it and expirimenting with different ingredients to add flavor to this soup. I love fine dining and I believe that this soup could sneak its way into one of those fancy restaurants I like to frequent.