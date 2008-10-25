Slimmers Pumpkin Soup

This soup is great for healthful eating. Be sure to use sugar pumpkins or other squash like acorn or butternut.

By Cheryl

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook onion in butter. Add pumpkin, potatoes, water, ground ginger, ground nutmeg and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes or until pumpkin and potatoes are tender

  • Add milk, blend until smooth and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 373.2mg. Full Nutrition
