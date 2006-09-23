She Crab Soup I

Try this fabulous crab soup. I am sure you will love it. Serve in soup bowls which have been heated and garnish with sour cream, parsley sprigs or a sprinkle of paprika.

Recipe by C Davis

Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings




  • Using a saute pan melt 1 1/2 tablespoons butter, over low heat, and saute onions.

  • Using a double broiler melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter. Add flour and stir until well blended.

  • Combine sauteed onions and flour mixture into a large stock pot. Add 1 quart whole milk and stir constantly until soup is well blended.

  • Add the crab meat and roe and stir well; add pepper and mace and cook slowly for 20 minutes. Add 1 pint of milk and stir.

  • Remove from heat and add wine.

  • Serve in soup bowls which have been heated and garnish with sour cream, parsley sprigs or a sprinkle of paprika.

292 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 138.1mg; sodium 501.3mg. Full Nutrition
