She Crab Soup I
Try this fabulous crab soup. I am sure you will love it. Serve in soup bowls which have been heated and garnish with sour cream, parsley sprigs or a sprinkle of paprika.
This is good! Crab roe is all but impossible to find. Some people use crumbled hard cooked egg yolks as a substitute. I prefer to use tapioca along with some finely crumbled egg yolks. The egg gives some flavor and the tapioca gives the texture.
Awesome
A food of the Gods!
