Zucchini Soup II
A creamy vegetable soup with a wonderful flavor. For variety you may add shrimp or chopped imitation crab. As an added note, this recipe is how I met my husband online a year ago.
A creamy vegetable soup with a wonderful flavor. For variety you may add shrimp or chopped imitation crab. As an added note, this recipe is how I met my husband online a year ago.
This was a great soup!! I love chunky soups so I did not puree it ...it was a nice, thick soup. I used fat free sour cream and half fat mushroom so it was definitely a healthy meal. I did not have celery so I just went without!! Would definitely recommend this soup to my friends!! ThanksRead More
this was good but missing some flavour...i'll definitely make it again but add some heat or something, it was pretty bland. it made my house smell yummy though!Read More
This was a great soup!! I love chunky soups so I did not puree it ...it was a nice, thick soup. I used fat free sour cream and half fat mushroom so it was definitely a healthy meal. I did not have celery so I just went without!! Would definitely recommend this soup to my friends!! Thanks
Yummy! I loved this soup. I don't care for mushrooms, so I used cream of celery soup instead. Otherwise, I followed the ingredients as listed. Carrots take much longer to cook than zucchini, so start the diced carrots first... then add the onion and celery, and finally, when they are almost tender, add the zucchini. (or, perhaps consider grating the carrot which would then could very quickly) When you get to the puree step, make sure to also puree the cream of ? soup. In my case, I had a delicious soup, but with some random lumps from the cream of celery soup. Should have pureed that too. The flavor of this soup was wonderful, very rich and absolutely delicious. What a fantabulous way to get your daily dose of veggies! Yum!
If you do not try this recipe you are missing out on something GREAT! Delicious. Definitely a keeper.
I had some large scallop squash left from the garden, so I used that instead. We also don't use a lot of processed food and wheat, so I skipped the soup and flour. Here is what I did. Sauteed finely chopped onion, fresh garlic and mushrooms, then took half out. I added cubed scallop squash, carrots, and celery, and sauteed until soft. I pureed with vegetable stock we already made, then put everything back in the soup pot, included saved onions and mushrooms. I added cream instead of milk, about 1 cup, some salt and pepper. Even my two year old ate the "yum-yum-tummy" soup. I just didn't tell him it was full of veggies.
I'm a baker, not a cook... but this recipe was so easy even I couldn't mess it up. Wonderful delicate flavor.... I can't wait to share it with my friends. I made this soup to the letter and it was excellent. Just a touch of cracked pepper to taste and you have perfection!
DELICIOUS!! I didn't have the sour cream and wine, but I had everything else and needed something to make for dinner so I went ahead and made it any way. It was wonderful - even better a day later!! Will DEFINENTLY make again. I also used cream of celery because I don't like mushroom and left out the chicken bouillon and used Swanson's No MSG chicken broth instead of water. Can't be beat for a healthy delicious, light summer meal!
I made this with dairy-free substitutions and it was still amazing. I used dairy-free margarine and soy milk, then instead of the cream of mushroom soup, I added mushrooms to the vegetable mixture before blending and just increased the milk in the cream mixture by 10 oz and increased the flour and margarine accordingly. Also added some leftover chicken and used the wine - definitely a keeper!
i absolutely love this recipe! i've made it a few times and it's perfect every time without changing a thing. the only thing is that i don't like it the day i make it. i think it's best after it sits overnight and all the flavors have a chance to really come together. thanks for a great recipe!
This recipe gets you headed in the right direction. For anyone cooking for someone with hyperreactive innards or not liking seasoned food, this recipe is fine as written. For those who prefer seasoned food, you’ll need to add the ones you prefer or you’ll likely end up finding this soup lacking flavor as some other reviewers noted . . . make that one simple fix, and turn this into a great soup. To save prep time, just rough chop the vegetables rather than dicing them if you’re going to puree the soup per the directions. The approx. 20 minute cook time at medium low is spot on. Pulsed the soup in a Vitamix blender leaving flecks of zucchini and carrot for visual appearance. We subbed condensed golden mushroom soup for cream of mushroom, 1-1/4 cups chicken stock (omitted water & chicken bouillon), and used light sour cream. We went with the optional white wine using a sauvignon blanc. Seasoned with sazon, white pepper, and dash of cayenne pepper. This made a distinctly flavored, creamy soup, and they already want more made soon. Thank you, Karen.
OMG!! Out of all of these reviews, someone should have told me to double this recipe. It was delicious. I barely had any leftovers. I followed the recipe exactly (well almost). Due to health reasons I used fat-free milk & sour cream. I also used some fresh mushrooms. If I wasn't going out of town tomorrow for Thanksgiving, I would make another pot. Thank you so much!! A real keeper!
This was really good soup! I loved the texture. I served it topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and I thought that added a nice flavor. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great.
This soup is delicious! I would have given it five stars, but there is no seasoning in the recipe and without it, it is bland. Most cooks know to taste and season accordingly, but it's helpful to add seasoning amounts for those who are new to cooking. I added 1 tsp onion salt, 1/2 tsp pepper and 1/2 tsp garlic powder, and it was perfect. I've also substituted plain, fat free yogurt for the sour cream (when I'm out of it) and it is awesome! Highly recommend this recipe.
Made this for a sick friend, he almost didn't get it. Don't leave out the wine!
Hard to rate b/c I made the recipe w/ revisions based on what ingredients I already had on hand. I added zucchini, celery, onion & margarine as directed, but had no carrots. Oh well. Instead of milk I used half & half w/ the flour, which was thicker and creamier than milk, obviously. After getting this far, I used the blender to puree about 1/2 of the mixture. At this point I tasted the results and thought it was delicious, so I didn't even bother w/ the rest of the ingredients. Makes it a tad healthier and A LOT easier & quicker to prepare. I served this w/ cresent rolls and a salad made of red lettuce & spinach leaves w/ strawberries, mandarin oranges, almonds & blue cheese crumbles. A little onion and some dressing and it was done! Thanks for the sweet-tasty zucchini soup recipe!
Wow, I love this recipe! I MINCED the onions, celery and carrots, and DICED the zucchini. We prefer a chunky soup so I did not puree it. The wine in the recipe gives it depth and character, so don't skimp on the wine. I added 3/4c of leftover shredded baked chicken and my sour cream had chives in it, which tasted great. Sprinkled a little dry parsley on top of bowls for a pretty presentation and served with Panini sandwiches. This would be an excellent scallops or crab cream-base soup.
this was good but missing some flavour...i'll definitely make it again but add some heat or something, it was pretty bland. it made my house smell yummy though!
Excellent!!! My family said it was better than Grandma's! Wonderful low cholesterol soup! Definitely not enough left overs, so I will double the recipe next time! Will make this again and again!
I made this but changed the process. I sautéed the vegetables as the recipe instructed, but I covered the pan and stirred occasionally. After 20 minutes the veggies weren’t even close to being done, so I added the chicken broth (instead of water and bouillon) and wine, covered the pan and simmered for probably another 30 minutes, so the vegetables could easily be pureed. I didn’t use the cream of mushroom soup, but made my own substitute. I used a stick blender to puree it but it was too thick, so I added more chicken broth to achieve the consistency I was after. Finally I added heavy cream instead of the sour cream. I will give this 4 stars because I changed it, but my result was barely 3 stars.
Dee-lish!!! Excellent recipe. I didn't change a thing from the recipe as written. Isn't that a nice change? Just a simple recipe that you do not have to change this or that or tweak this or that. What I call relaxing.
Excellent! Used Cream of Chix soup and chix stock for the water and wine. Did not use sour cream. Used skim milk with the flour. This soup needs seasoning. We added curry powder, a bit of nutmeg, 2 cloves of garlic and a no-salt greek seasoning blend. Used the immersion blender right in the pot. Came out thick, creamy, healthy and delicious. Topped with a bit of parmesan cheese and soup crackers. Great way to use up those large zucchinis. Will make this again and again!
Awesome recipe, I didn't use mushroom soup so I substituted fresh mushrooms and whipping cream and I added some thyme, garlic, savory, bay leaf, and basil. I also used yellow zucchini's as they are not as bitter as green ones.
So I made it according to the directions exactly, and it was SO thick and rich. Which isn't a totally bad thing, but it was too thick for me.. any suggesstions on diluting it a bit?
Best cream soup ever!!!! I also added 3teaspoon of avocade and it made it better!!!! yummmm!!!!
Yummy soup with a very delicate flavor. I didn't have enough zucchini so I threw in some frozen yellow squash and then followed the recipe to the letter. The color was very pretty.
Definitely goes on "my favorites" soup list - especially delicious as a comfort food. I like this better than cheesy potato or cream of broccoli. I followed the recipe as written. The men in our house added cheese, which is tasty, but it stands on it's own. I think I might even try this over pasta or rice next time!
This soup was sooooo good!! I made it for my husband when he was sick, and he and our 10 yr old daughter LOVED it!!!!
This was seriously AWESOME! My husband and I absolutly loved it. I did make a couple of changes. Instead of sauteing the veggies I steamed them to cut the fat and calories. I also added a handful of chopped mushrooms at the end. This is definatly a keeper!
OMG this was amazing. I didn't have vegetable broth or white wine so I used half chicken broth and half beef broth.
This was so simple and had great depth of flavor. I did make a few alterations. I used olive oil instead of margarine, I used chicken stock instead of water and only pureed 1/2 of my vegetables so that it had more texture, and I added a 1/2 cup of sharp cheddar cheese and probably a two cups of white, dry wine. YUMMO!!!!
Too much of the carrot taste and not a hint of zucchini ... will not make again.
This soup was so easy to make. Very tasty, my husband loved it and he doesn't even like zucchini! My dad thought it was restaurant quality and my mom begged me for the recipe. Thank you for this submission.
Great soup! Even myy husband, who isn't a big veggie person, loved every bite. It was easy and simple to make; and it'll definitely be back on our table soon. I mistakenly forgot the sour cream and it was wonderful all the same.
This was a great recipe that I will make again. Thanks.
Can you say amazing?!! This soup is so delicious! I didn't cook the veggies for 20 minutes so they weren't mushy after it was all done. I didn't puree either. My hubby doesn't like soup, but he commented how good this was! That is saying a lot! Next time, I will try with cream of potato soup! Yummy!
A great soup! I made the recipe as is, except I omitted the bouillon cubes and used chicken broth in place of the water. Also, I added salt and pepper and thyme. It was excellent! I did use the white wine because I had a bottle, but if you don't have any wine, I am sure it would still taste great without it! A must try!
This was absolutely delicious! I didn't follow the recipe exactly. Instead of 1/2 a cup of margarine I sauteed the veggies in olive oil and added a little black pepper and garlic powder. I also used a low fat/low sodium soup and 2% milk. It was still rich and delicious!
Loved it! Nice flavor and it uses a lot of squash. I used a combo of zucc, yellow and white pattypan.
Made this the other day ... added some garlic (a must in eveything I make) don't use wine in anything so eliminated it ... it was absolutely delicious and the left over was even better for lunch the next day. Thanx for a great recipe.
This soup is excellent. I followed the directions exactly and even my husband liked it, and he's not a big fan of zucchini. Reminds me of cream of broccoli, but without all the fat calories from cheese. I lightened it by using fat free cream of mushroom soup, skim milk, and light sour cream. I will definitely make this again.
Great recipe! Very yummy soup! I didn't put it through a blender and used low fat plain yogurt instead of sour cream. I also put some salt, pepper and fresh chopped parsley at the end. Delish!
YUMMY! i left it chunky and it was fabulous! i used cream of celery instead of mushroom since i didn't have any. i can't wait to try it that way next time!
I am eating this as I write it and it is delicious! My roommate, who isn't really a vegetable person, even loves it - and says it tastes sort of like cheese. I am also freezing the majority of it. Yum! I put the cream of mushroom soup and then pureed it and I did not add the water at the end. The soup is creamy on its own. I will definitely make this again!!
This soup is so creamy and full of flavor. The white wine is a must. It really makes all the flavors pop. I first made this soup for a friend who had mouth surgery but liked it so much that I've made it for my family again and again. As others have mentioned, puree the soup altogether after adding the cream of mushroom soup. It makes everything perfectly creamy. Yum!
Time consuming, but worth it. Rich flavor. Substituted fennel for celery.
Delicious. Some reviewers said it is even better the next, I hope I have some left to try tommorrow. Thanks, Karin, I will definitely be making this one over and over again.
Used yellow squash from the garden. Also did cream of chicken soup instead of the mushroom and only used 1 bullion cube to cut down on the salt. Also included 1/2 a breast of cooked chicken. Generous with the wine as well. It was really good! Would make again, for sure.
The adults liked it as above with a pinch of salt. The kids added a handful of shredded cheddar atop. Everyone gobbled it up with a thick slice of homemade Italian herb bread! (The kids love broccoli cheddar soup, so this was a natural choice to use up some of our garden's zucchini.) Very creamy!
This is the first summer I've not been ready to put my garden to sleep for the season. This soup is absolutely wonderful. My only change, 1/2 the butter. Raves from friends and requests for the recipe. Have frozen a lot to enjoy throughout the winter. Thank you!
This was very good. I used cream of chicken soup and extra milk in place of the water and mushroom soup The bouillon I skipped since the flavor came from the soup.Also used plain yogurt for the sour cream.It was very rich and satisfying. Next time I think I will use cheese in it for a cheesy version.
I only pureed the soup so that you could still see the flecks of zucchini and carrot instead of looking like greenish baby food. Very good flavor. Kids liked it too.
Over The Top Good!!!! My picky teenaged son loved it but most importantly, my mother-in-law loved it too!
Awesome recipe! I've tried it now with variations and it just never stops tasting incredible. I've added fresh garlic, I've replaced the celery with a few potatoes. And what a great basis for a love story!
This was a great recipe, although I had to add quite a bit of salt for my liking, as it was a little lacking of flavor. However, once I added more seasoning, it was wonderful and I got a lot of compliments on it.
Didn't use wine. Great soup! All my picky people ate this and it was great cold the next day!
I tried this recipe in 2001 and can't believe I forgot to post a review. This is excellent soup. Thanks for the other post that pureeing the vegetables isn't necessary, made for less work. I made a couple of small changes, only use 2 Tblsp of sour cream (I'm not a sour cream fan)and I add a couple teaspoons of celery salt when saute the vegetables.
I had a bunch of zucchini I need to use up so I gave this recipe a try. Enjoyable enough but the smell and the texture are sorta offputting. The flavor is good but not really interesting.
Great soup! Normally I like chunky soups but I had to find things my friend (recovering from a tonsillectomy) could eat. This was a great choice for sickies and healthies alike. I didn't put in white wine and I used Amy's Organic Cream of Mushroom instead of Campbells. Absolutely everything was pulverized in the blender and it turned out wonderful!
My entire family loved this soup! In fact, it solved my dilemma of getting my children to eat zucchini and carrots! I didn't have cream of mushroom soup on hand, but cream of chicken worked great. I also tried cream of celery soup the second time I made it, but we did not care for that as much. I didn't add the wine for the kids' sake, but I bet that it would taste great.
Tastes like it's not healthy, but it is! So creamy and rich: yum. I thought the recipe was complete without sour cream, and I did not have white wine on me...and it was still fabulous.
Oh wow! Even my picky eaters (I have several of 'em!) loved this soup! I added red potatoes and used less margarine, maybe a couple of tablespoons less than the 1/2 cup. I added a chopped up cooked chicken breast at the end which was good. Thanks for sharing!!
Great basic recipe that is forgiving if you don't have the exact measurements. I left out the celery because I didn't want to got to the store for one ingredient. I love to add about one half package of bacon, cut into small bits and fried extra crispy and a bit of black pepper and garlic powder to taste. I prefer to use a submersion blender and leave it a bit more chunky instead of baby food texture.
This soup is SO good. And it's surprisingly easy to make. I'm a beginner cook and I didn't really understand the idea of something tasting better the next day, but then I made this soup for my family. I thought it was pretty good and they loved it, but reheated for leftovers the next day, it was phenomenal. DEFINITELY add some salt. I used garlic salt.
Ooooh, this is so good! We are meat eaters, and loved this recipe. It's so good with a crusty bread. The ONLY changes I made were out of necessity and that is that I had fresh mushrooms but no celery, so I used fresh mushrooms and cream of celery. No big deal. I didn't use the white wine. Oh, and I didn't completely puree this with my stick blender, I like a little bit of texture - just a little though. This is a keeper!
I LOVE THIS SOUP! I ended up using a submersion blender and not quite pureeing the veggies so that it was slightly more like a chowder and it was GREAT! The flavor was reminiscent of a really nice soup i had one time which was a crab bisque with sherry. It was a struggle for me to not put in some cayenne or crushed red pepper, but i'm glad I didn't because it is great just how it is. Next time i'm going to try with larger portions of the same veggies and freeze some of it so that i can have it 'on demand' later. This one seems like it would go really well with some fresh homemade white bread.
I had a gorgeous zucchini from my garden, so was searching for a great zucchini inspired soup. I was really disappointed with this soup. It was SO bland and I even added extra onion and garlic.
My family loved this. I added 1/8 tsp. of pepper and served with a sprinkle of nutmeg on top. The nutmeg really complemented the flavors and looked great on top.
I love this soup! My husband was skeptical, but he found it quite tasty too! I made the soup with all ingredients as written, except I use Wondra instead of flour, and used light butter, skim milk and low-fat sour cream. I pureed after adding the cream of mushroom soup. I had this soup at a Mexican resort a couple of weeks ago, so I looked it up on AllRecipes to see if I could make it. Yes I can and I can make it much healthier I'm sure (using low-fats). Great way to get good veggies in!
I don't like zucchini, the texture grosses me out, but I love it in this soup. This turned out so good! Super easy to make, too. I used 2 pouches of the Trader Joe's Chicken broth concentrate, and everything else the same (no wine, tho).
Really good soup. I took one star away only because to me it seems like "cheating" to get the big flavor bump from the canned soup. Just the same it is a quick and easy soup to make on a budget and with limited time. Child liked it too.
This is a fantastic recipe!! I made it exactly as written, and served it on Christmas Day. Two of the guests were French--and loved it. That says it all. Also served it New Year's Eve to 14 people and everyone wanted the recipe.
This is awesome! I loved it! It takes a long time, but it's worth it. I didn't puree it, and I used Cream of Chicken soup instead of Cream of Mushroom, and Chicken Broth instead of water. I will be adding leftover chicken to it as well. I also added fresh tarragon and basil, and dried oregano. I will be recommending this!
The soup was pretty good. But I definetly recommend not to use cream of mushroom soup or margarine. Adding half and half, sour cream or just milk would taste much better. I will make again without adding cream of mushroom soup. Soup is tasty enough without adding the extra fat from the margarine
Pretty good for my fist soup...will make again!
This soup is SO good I got my sister and my mom also making it!
Add garlic and shrimp and use low fat mushroom soup
Wow loved it made one batch yesterday already on my second batch. The only changes I made was I cut back a little on the margarine and didn't add the sour cream ( I had none ) but I am sure it could only improve on this already awesome soup.
Excellent! Didn't add total amount of water just since it is SOOOO creamy.
This is wonderful because it can be many things to many people just by changing salt or spice or featured content (shrimp..corn). It can stand alone or be a base for other flavors for sure. I'm sharing the next batch with many others to try. I have for sure found a recipe to make and freeze for me and my 90+ grandmothers. Good job.
Used chicken broth in place of water boullion and wine. Delicious!
It delicious! I modified a bit. I added a minced garlic clove with my veggies. I used onion powder- 2 teaspoons instead of onions. No celery. I used a mincer to get my vegetables diced as finally as possible. So I didn't need to blend my soup either. I didn't use sour cream. And I used about 3/4 a can of chicken broth instead of water and bouillons. The flavor in this soup is perfect.
Great recipe! I lowered the fat by cooking the veggies in a little bit of olive oil instead and substituting some lower fat milk and light sour cream. I also substituted cheddar cheese soup (one time) and low fat cream of chicken soup (on another occasion). Very good!
I'm giving this recipe 4 of 5 for one reason: it does not need cream soup added! It is plenty creamy and flavorful without. I also added one ingredient: when the onions were sauteing I sprinkled them with a little chili powder. Not much, but gave a wonderful aroma and added just a little flavor. Curry would also be a great addition!
My family loves this soup. Such a nice light flavor but yet very filling. It is good with or without the wine, but the wine definitely gives that extra pizzazz and makes a nice soup for a company dinner.
I have made this twice and we loved it both times! I even froze half the batch this last time so I can have it after I have my baby. I haven't used celery either time and it's been fine, I just use more zucchini and carrots. I prefer to grate them with my KitchenAid attachment rather than dice them because they seem to cook faster. I use butter instead of margarine and Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I don't drink so I have never used the wine. I used dried onion because that's what I had and added 2 teaspoons of garlic powder and a pinch of sea salt to help bring out the flavors a tad. So good!!!
Perfect! Did not deviate from the instructions and it was delicious!
We found it a little too bland, my husband is from Holland, a must have flavoring is a liquid seasoning called Maggi!. Also added 2 cloves of chopped garlic and 1 tsp of Penzeys roasted garlic. My zucchini was shredded and frozen from my garden harvest, drained. Definitely worth making again!
Wow!! I followed the instructions, aside from halving the zucchini with yellow squash. My twist was to make my own cream of mushroom soup though: 2 tbsp butter, 1 8 oz package or mushrooms, sliced, 1 cup milk, and 4 oz cream cheese. When I got all that combined, I added the other wet ingredients and let that simmer separately before I added the puree/milk mixture. Definitely will make again!
Was very awesome. Added gruyere, basil, garlic, parsley and dill and wine of course. I will be telling my friends about zucchini soup.
I gave this four stars based on the originial recipe ... With this being a soup I was able to taste as I went and make a few changes. I know noone likes when someone rates a recipe but doesnt make it exactly but on the other hand I'm not going to waste a bunch of ingredients when I know what I can do to make it better for me and all recipes are all in the eye of the beholder (eater, lol). I followed all of the cooking directions exactly just added a couple of ingredients. I added quartered button mushrooms and a few cut up jalapeno slices to the veges to saute, I also added salt, pepper and a pinch of paprike to taste. After the veges were done I added the milk w/ flour, then I added the soup and used chicken broth instead of water and buillon (as many previous reviews did), when it was done it was really really good, just felt it was missing something... sooo I added a pound of Italian sausage, end result... AMAZING!!! Thank you for the great idea.. I'm going to put some shredded cheddar cheese on it and eat til its gone :)
Excellent! I didn't have celery or cream of mushroom soup, so I substituted cream of celery soup for both. I didn't add the wine because both my kids taste tested it without and liked it. Only added a 1/2 cup of water because it tasted so good as it was and we liked it thick. Will make again and again!
We loved it, not sure why people felt like they needed to add so many herbs to theirs. I felt like there was lots of flavor by just adding salt and pepper. The vegs really came through with flavor. I did have to make a couple of small changes, I only had half the butter so I finished it with olive oil and I only had 1/4 cup of white wine left to use. I used red onion for the onion. I used my hand blender right in the pot, easier than the big blender. My daughter and I both loved it.
AWESOME soup!! ..... Changed it up a little bit... Did Not purée soup at all, added a whole head of garlic, 1 cup diced mushrooms, 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce, salt, pepper and garnished with some chives & fresh Parmesan cheese.
Loved the soup! I left out the white wine and only pureed half of the veggies. It is a wonderful use of zucchini.
Simple and delicious. I added some minced garlic , salt and pepper .
I get rave reviews everytime I make this. I didn't change a thing about it, but I did add some crab meat to the leftovers and it was awesome!
Wow it tastes great and it is simple to make. I made it exactly as written, only I added fresh cracked pepper to each serving. Delicious!
Adapted this recipe to the crock pot.step 1set pot on high. Put in 6tbls of salt free butter. slice 8 fresh mushrooms and saute in 2 oz butter. sweat all chopped veggies 30 minutes on high. then add 2 cups stock(i used Better Than Boullion base), 3/4 cup milk with flour. 3 Tbls of Basmati Rice to replace the canned thickner. and 1/2 cup Moscoto. 5-6 hours on low. hit with imersion blender add sour cream and 20 minutes on low to blend. got the format from Not my Mothers slow cooker cookbook. had with Zucchini bread. This will be used frequently with the zucchini fromthe garden. Thank you for a great recipe.
Wonderful! Perfect. I followed this recipe exactly and loved it. Made it several time for family and friends to rave reviews. A friend who's vegetarian plans to use vegetable stock instead of chicken stock to make this soup a vegetarian dish. Thanks for the recipe!
Good combination of flavors. I did't puree the soup entirely so that it had some texture to it, and I also added ground pepper and seasoned salt. It was funky how all the milk products created a cheesy taste/consistency - :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections