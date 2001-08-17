Zucchini Soup II

A creamy vegetable soup with a wonderful flavor. For variety you may add shrimp or chopped imitation crab. As an added note, this recipe is how I met my husband online a year ago.

Recipe by Karen Harris

Directions

  • In a large stock pot saute zucchini, celery, carrots and onion in margarine, until done (approximately 20 minutes).

  • In a small mixing bowl combine flour and milk. Mix until smooth and then add to stock pot.

  • Cook soup until thickened and then puree in a blender or food processor until smooth and creamy.

  • Pour pureed soup back into stock pot and add cream of mushroom soup, water, bouillon cubes and sour cream. If desired also add white wine. Simmer until heated through and then serve.

306 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 958mg. Full Nutrition
