Newfoundland Jigg's Dinner

A traditional Newfoundland meal, comparable to Corned beef and cabbage. Newfoundland is Canada's easternmost province, and is an island in the Atlantic. Make sure that the split peas are securely tied into a cloth bag (pudding bag), a dish towel or cheesecloth, if they escape you will not have a dinner, you will have pea soup!!

By MomWhoCooks

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
11 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dumplings:

Directions

  • Cover the corned beef with cold water and soak overnight in the refrigerator.

  • Drain the beef and place in a large Dutch oven. Cover with fresh water. Place the yellow peas in a triple layer of cheesecloth and tie securely. Place the bag inside the Dutch oven with the beef. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 2 hours.

  • After 2 hours, add the chopped cabbage, turnip, and carrots to the pot. Simmer for 25 minutes.

  • Add the chopped potatoes and simmer an additional 20 to 25 minutes, or until all of the vegetables are fork tender.

  • While the vegetables are cooking, prepare the dumpling dough as follows: Combine the flour, sugar, and baking powder in a bowl, then add the water a little bit at a time to make a pasty dough. You may not need to add all of the water. Divide the dough into 6 balls. Be careful not to over-handle the dough.

  • During the last 5 to 10 minutes of simmering the vegetables, place the dough balls on top of the vegetables and cover with a lid. Allow the dumplings to steam in the pot for 7 minutes.

  • When the dumplings are cooked through, remove all ingredients from the pot and arrange on a warm serving platter. Remove the cooked peas from the cheesecloth bag and mash with the butter and black pepper. Serve alongside the beef and vegetables.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
958 calories; protein 45.8g; carbohydrates 143.9g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 107.6mg; sodium 1433.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

MomWhoCooks
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2007
I submitted this recipe and I just wanted to make a clarification. You want to use Salt Beef or Salt Pork riblets (they are brine cured and can be purchased in pails). Corned beef is a completely different product, with spices and a different taste. Allrecipes changed the recipe when I submitted it, they probably thought it was the same thing and it isn't. Also, it's probably best to keep the potatoes whole, or halved of they're large otherwise they'll end up boiling away to nothing. Happy eating! Read More
Helpful
(238)
Karen25 from NL
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2008
I love this recipe but there is one thing that I do differently. When making peas pudding I always hated cleaning the bag afterwards so instead I use a mason jar. Fill jar about 1 third to 1 half full.(The more people that you are cooking for the bigger the mason jar) Poke about 8-10 holes in the lid with a sharp knife. ( be very careful when doing this and remember to keep the lid so you will only have to do this once) Tie a string around the bottle just under the lid and tie the other end to the handle of your pot for easy removal. After it has boiled with the meat and it is time to start adding vegtables, carefully take the bottle out of the water and let sit until veggies are almost cooked. before removing lid drain off any excess water through the holes in the lid, then just dump peas into bowl and season with butter and pepper. Clean up is so much easier, just rinse jar and put in dishwasher or clean with warm soapy water and a bottle brush. Read More
Helpful
(120)
Miranda Baker
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2007
I love this recipe, I make it all the time for my family. Just a tip for those who haven't made anything like this before, be patient, and remember not to lift the pot lid when you are making the dumplings or they will go gooey in the center. Read More
Helpful
(54)
candiceh
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2007
I just want to add a couple of things for anyone interested. For any onion lovers, add full onions at the same time when adding the potatoes. Also when I cook Jigg's dinner, I also bake a chicken (or turkey) stuffed with dressing and when it is all cooked I add the stock from the vegetables with the chicken stock and make gravy. This dinner is our traditional Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter Sunday dinners in Newfoundland. Read More
Helpful
(36)
yummymummy
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2008
My parents always made this dinner every holiday and I just started making it for my own family. I can't get enough of the pease pudding and salt beef...always my favourite. NOTES: Salt beef = aka: cured naval beef, you can sometimes buy it in bulk where you can pick and choose your beef rather than buying a bucket that is often very fatty. If you come across a Newfoundland store, just ask the owners (they usually have the bulk beef in the "back"..they're not really supposed to advertise/sell it in bulk due to new regulations). Other than that....eat it up, it's some good 'by! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Marie
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2008
I used this recipe as a guideline for the first time I ever made Jiggs Dinner and it came out really well! Great recipe, thanks! From a Newfoundlander born on the west coast! :)P.S. I really liked the peas pudding and the dumplings came out perfect all floating on the top! Read More
Helpful
(16)
OHMAMAMIA
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2008
My husbands from Newfoundland and we absolutely love this dinner!!! We have it every Sunday. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Kate Burke
Rating: 1 stars
02/18/2009
didn't care for this at all. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Darryl
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2007
Should have read the reviews before trying to make this one. Although corned beef is completely different than salt beef, it's also completely tasty and can be used in the dinner instead if desired, although this makes it more English/Irish than Newfoundlander. I also had a hard time even finding corned beef, but eventually I did find some at a specialty meat market. Read More
Helpful
(10)
