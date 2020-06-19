Newfoundland Jigg's Dinner

1 of 38

Rating: 5 stars I submitted this recipe and I just wanted to make a clarification. You want to use Salt Beef or Salt Pork riblets (they are brine cured and can be purchased in pails). Corned beef is a completely different product, with spices and a different taste. Allrecipes changed the recipe when I submitted it, they probably thought it was the same thing and it isn't. Also, it's probably best to keep the potatoes whole, or halved of they're large otherwise they'll end up boiling away to nothing. Happy eating!

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe but there is one thing that I do differently. When making peas pudding I always hated cleaning the bag afterwards so instead I use a mason jar. Fill jar about 1 third to 1 half full.(The more people that you are cooking for the bigger the mason jar) Poke about 8-10 holes in the lid with a sharp knife. ( be very careful when doing this and remember to keep the lid so you will only have to do this once) Tie a string around the bottle just under the lid and tie the other end to the handle of your pot for easy removal. After it has boiled with the meat and it is time to start adding vegtables, carefully take the bottle out of the water and let sit until veggies are almost cooked. before removing lid drain off any excess water through the holes in the lid, then just dump peas into bowl and season with butter and pepper. Clean up is so much easier, just rinse jar and put in dishwasher or clean with warm soapy water and a bottle brush.

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe, I make it all the time for my family. Just a tip for those who haven't made anything like this before, be patient, and remember not to lift the pot lid when you are making the dumplings or they will go gooey in the center.

Rating: 5 stars I just want to add a couple of things for anyone interested. For any onion lovers, add full onions at the same time when adding the potatoes. Also when I cook Jigg's dinner, I also bake a chicken (or turkey) stuffed with dressing and when it is all cooked I add the stock from the vegetables with the chicken stock and make gravy. This dinner is our traditional Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter Sunday dinners in Newfoundland.

Rating: 5 stars My parents always made this dinner every holiday and I just started making it for my own family. I can't get enough of the pease pudding and salt beef...always my favourite. NOTES: Salt beef = aka: cured naval beef, you can sometimes buy it in bulk where you can pick and choose your beef rather than buying a bucket that is often very fatty. If you come across a Newfoundland store, just ask the owners (they usually have the bulk beef in the "back"..they're not really supposed to advertise/sell it in bulk due to new regulations). Other than that....eat it up, it's some good 'by!

Rating: 4 stars I used this recipe as a guideline for the first time I ever made Jiggs Dinner and it came out really well! Great recipe, thanks! From a Newfoundlander born on the west coast! :)P.S. I really liked the peas pudding and the dumplings came out perfect all floating on the top!

Rating: 5 stars My husbands from Newfoundland and we absolutely love this dinner!!! We have it every Sunday.

Rating: 1 stars didn't care for this at all.