Velvety Chicken Corn Soup

Rating: 5 stars I made this about two weeks ago and forgot to review! I used a whole cooked chicken from the deli department at the supermarket and shredded as much meat as I could while my two children attacked the wings and legs. I like more chicken in my soup. I absolutely adore the chinese restaurant's version of this and I have to say that this is exactly the same! I added the sesame oil a drop at a time and it added a lovely smoky flavour. I would have only used about 10 drops. Follow this recipe and you'll have a delicious chicken soup. I froze the remainder in freezer bags and just put it in a large bowl with cold water to cover to defrost and have it for lunch. Yum! Oh and I didn't have cornflour so I used regular and had to add a lot more to reach a thicker consistency. To do this make sure you put the flour in a bit of cold water first and mix it up before pouring in the soup. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this soup was very good! I love eating this at chinese restaurants. Yummy! I followed the recipe as directed except for a few minor things. I used 2 small chicken breasts which equaled about 1 cup of shredded chicken instead of 1/2 c. I used black pepper instead of white as that is what I had on hand. I also used two egg whites instead of one. I don't think these changes altered the taste any, just made the soup more hearty! I did make one tactical error. I added the whole tablespoon of sesame oil at once instead of adding it a drop at the time. For our personal tastes I think the 1 T is a little more than we like, so you might want to follow the directions and add a drop or two at the time. This is a definate keeper for us. Thanks!!!!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I had this soup in a chinese restaurant in Canada and my husband just LOVED it and kept on asking if I could find a recipe to make that same soup. This soup is EXACTLY like that soup we had in Canada, the restaurant also served it with the vinegar and chili peppers. I think that makes the soup even better. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This soup was very interesting! "It tastes like a soup option at a Chinese restaurant." I had some cooked chicken already in the fridge. It took less than 10 minutes to make this. For the broth I mixed 2 cups of water up with a couple packets of no-sodium chicken broth packets and then added my own salt to taste. I still thought it was a tad salty though, I am guessing from the creamed corn. There is not much chicken or whole corn in this. It is more like egg drop soup with a little bit of those two added ingredients. I chopped up the green onions and added them on top. I then just added the rest to the pot. I liked that this made only 4 servings, even though I seemed to eat half of it. Don't subtitute the sesame oil, it gave it a characteristic taste. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this soup several times for my husband. He grew up eating chicken corn soup and had such a hard time finding the soup that I decided to make it for him. He absolutely loves it and cant get enough of it. The recipe is extremely easy and just about fool-proof. This recipe is definitely a keeper. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! This was fantastic! Much better than what we had recently bought at our little Mom-and-Pop Chinese restaurant. And so easy to make. I doubled the chicken. It was still pretty thin so I added a can of whole kernel corn over and above the creamed corn. I doubled the amount of egg white as well. I guess we like a full-bodied soup. Mama liked the soup plain but my husband and I both loved it with both the scallions and the pepper infused vinegar added to the bowl at the table. Thank you for such a fabulous quick and easy recipe. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Made as directed in the recipe. The kids all liked it. Instead of chicken I would use crab meat for variety. Thank you for posting. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I followed the directions exactly and it turned out great. Very quick and easy for a week night meal just add bread and a salad maybe! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I love this soup. I first had it at a California Chinese cuisine chain called Chin-Chin which added ground chicken meat and glass noodles so this is how I make it. Both the glass noodles and the ground meat cook really fast so make sure to add them close to the end but before the egg. As per another reviewer's suggestion I added the egg after the cornstarch which I thought was a mistake. I actually like those clumpy eggs in my soup isn't that how egg flower soup is supposed to be? Top this with some chopped green onion for an amazing taste explosion. Helpful (4)