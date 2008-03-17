Classic Vichyssoise

Just a note about the history and uses of this basic recipe... Most people believe the chef who invented vichyssoise was French, working in America; his name was Louis Diat, working at the Ritz-Carlton in NYC. He based the recipe on his mother's leek and potato soup, which is an old French classic hot winter soup. His innovation is trying it as a cold summer soup. So, those who have (sensibly) tasted it hot and found how good it is, are just discovering a classic French soup. And yes, it can be bland, which is why the French often use herbs when making it. Note on the bay leaf, I graded this recipe down because it is always necessary to remove bay leaves before blending or serving and the recipe does not mention that. They can actually be dangerous. The only bay that can be left in is the powdered version (which does not last as long). My other objection is that the recipe should mention that leeks need to be cleaned carefully to get out any sand. It should also say "white part only" which is the most easily usable part.