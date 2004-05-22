Strawberry Soup III
You can substitute raspberries, cantaloupe, honey dew melon, or even nectarines for the strawberries. What ever you feel like. Be hesitant of using blueberries, they just never seem to turn out.
I've used this for strawberries and raspberries and cantaloupe, so far. Used with sugar and with Splenda. Mixed raspberry and blackberry is next, then nectarines when they get a little cheaper. Really good soup and so easy to make!! Just can't go wrong.Read More
This was ok. I made it with strawberries that were kind of old and a buttermilk mix. I think the buttermilk was too strong and it wasn't thick enough. Next time I think I will try and make it with heavy cream instead of buttermilk.Read More
I was trying to find a delicious low-fat fruit soup, and this is it!! It tastes unbelievable. I made it in the food processor by the pitcher full, and lived off it this past summer. I made it with fresh raspberries (strain it through a seive) and frozen sweetened strawberries (omit sugar). Soooo good!
I used frozen unsweetened strawberries, slightly thawed, with lowfat buttermilk in the proportions given in the recipe and sweetened it with Splenda. It made a great strawberry shake that was diet friendly. I can't wait to try it with other fruit. Leftovers, in the unlikely event that we'd ever have any, would be refrigerated and used as soup later. Thanks for the great, wonderfully simple idea!
My 12 year old made this recipe. He added a packet of Splenda along with the sugar. Very different soup but enjoyed by the family.
It is an interesting soup/drink, not too bad. The buttermilk is strong though and makes it very rich.
I really liked this, but my family commented that it was more like a drink than soup.
did not like this. kids wouldn't eat/drink it either. followed recipe exact. oh well- good to try.
I love this! I had it years ago, and have been looking for the recipe ever since! Thanks!!
This was easy, but sometimes you get what you put into it. It did not "wow" me with a cheesecake-like taste, and I used fresh buttermilk and strawberries. I ended up adding a bit more sugar, and I usually would be one to use less sugar than stated...so...? For me, this was not great. On the other hand, it was certainly easy, edible, adjustable, and gives a quick use for any leftover buttermilk you might have.
It tasted okay. I would have liked it a little sweeter, personally.
What a pleasant suprise this recipe was! I was merely trying to use up some leftover buttermilk, and I stumbled upon an absolute keeper! I used frozen whole strawberries and the mixutre turned out like a soft frozen sherbert with just the right amount of tanginess. Can't wait to make this again.
Yummy! Used fresh blueberries (didn't have s-berries) and about 1 tablespoon sugar instead of 1 teaspoon. Delicious and simple!
Very delicious! I used 2 teaspoons of sugar. Cut up fresh strawberries and placed them at the bottom of the bowl, then poured the soup on top. I served with whipped cream on top and added a few more cut strawberries on top of the whipped cream. It was a big hit!
I liked this but I consider it more of a smoothie than a soup. Tasty.
