Cucumber Soup II

This is a cool, spicy and refreshing soup that pleases, even die hard cucumber haters. Garnish with fresh dill and parsley.

By CJGT

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
29 mins
total:
29 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grate cucumber and onion, and strain out liquid.

  • In a blender, mix cream of celery soup, buttermilk, cucumber and onion mixture. Blend, add one cup of cottage cheese and blend again.

  • Since the blender may not hold all of the ingredients, pour half of blended mixture into a bowl. Add remaining cottage cheese and blend. Combine all soup into one bowl and stir in seasoning salt. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 899.3mg. Full Nutrition
