Cucumber Soup II
This is a cool, spicy and refreshing soup that pleases, even die hard cucumber haters. Garnish with fresh dill and parsley.
For those of us in the South, this is a great soup to cool you down on a hot summer day!
The buttermilk was very overpowering in this recipe. It was quick and easy to make, but we threw most of it out.Read More
Great recipe. Thank you so much for posting it. I made it for a Mother's Day Luncheon, and my mom loved it. It's cool and refreshing, and a perfect first course on a late spring day.
No! Wrong! After tasting this, three people said YUCK. We ended up using it as a topping for the "Fish in Foil". I will try to use this up in a spam gyros recipe we know of--it is it's only hope.
Very easy and refreshing. Ive been searching for this recipe for years after I enjoyed cucumber soup on a cruise, this recipe was exactly the taste I was looking for and it only took 10 minutes! Careful, it does make a bunch though!
This was okay, but the flavors just didn't mix together that well. We ended up throwing it out.
Ick... The flavor was okay at best and the texture was just awful. I unfortunately made a full sized batch and will now have to find some way to eat it all. I can't stand throwing out that much buttermilk and cottage cheese.
Made this soup for the first time from fresh pickles from our farm...DELICIOUS!! I loved it....serving it for dinner tonight (it's about 95 outside) along with steaks on the grill!
It was allright, even if a little strong. We think that garlic bread goes rather well with it.
