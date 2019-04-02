Easy Smoked Salmon Pasta

Rating: 4.49 stars
45 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A really quick, easy sauce for 'pasta asciutta,' which means 'dry pasta.' It's not a dish over-loaded with sauce, but one that appreciates the simple smokiness of good smoked salmon. Serve sprinkled with some Parmesan or garnished with some parsley. This is not a creamy, thick sauce. Just one that really brings out the simple, yet fantastic flavors of smoked salmon. Enjoy!

By Rosie Liao

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly-salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir the linguine into the water and return to a boil. Cook uncovered until the pasta has cooked through but is still firm to the bite, about 11 minutes; drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the water.

  • Melt the butter with the olive oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat; when the mixture begins to bubble, add the shallots and cook until softened. Stir the salmon, cream cheese, and milk into the shallot mixture. Mix the reserved water from the pasta into the mixture. Transfer to a large bowl and toss with the pasta to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
577 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 87.4g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 24.8mg; sodium 193.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (47)

Most helpful positive review

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2010
Had to double the sauce and add a lot more salmon! Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

Kathy
Rating: 3 stars
12/30/2018
I added lemon juice at end. It was okay just needed more flavor. Read More
Reviews:
cinnamongirl
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2009
Very good and indeed quick and easy! I love these kinds of recipes because ingredients are simple and it's stuff I normally have in my fridge and freezer. The only thing I didn't have was a shallot so I used a red onion instead and it was great. I also added a clove of minced garlic for some bite, and instead of milk I used some table cream. Read More
Helpful
(16)
AbeLincoln
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2012
This recipe rocks. Feel free to improvise but a must is to double the sauce. Also, I think it important to dish the noodles and the dish sauce over. Do not mix all together. I added halved grape tomatoes to the sauce along with some dill. Served with fresh Parmesan and red pepper flakes. Also doubled the salmon. Really really easy...finished everything in less than 25 minutes. My husband loved. Read More
Helpful
(15)
l.schot
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2009
Nice one! I also like to put a little fresh lemon in there.. and maybe loose the cream so it gets a little "lighter":) I usually make this sort of dish with homemade fresh pasta...If you never tried making pasta do it! Its alot of fun and really not that hard. greets! Read More
Helpful
(14)
wizuurd
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2012
Outstanding! Made for four servings; increased Salmon 1.5x more, added 1 tsp Capers and 1 tsp grated Parmesan to sauce; did NOT add water to sauce. Held sauce warm for 15 min while I made the linguini. So easy and so fast, and everyone from 2-60 yrs old RAVED! Served w/ Merlot, milk for the 2-yr old :), and finish w/ Pecan dessert of choice. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Jillian Kuhlmann
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2010
Simple and perfect lunch! I doubled all ingredients except the pasta to make 4 lighter servings. Worked out to about 480 calories a bowl. I added some fresh chopped basil and a tsp. of minced garlic to the sauce. I can only imagine how tasty this would be with lemon squeezed on top! Read More
Helpful
(7)
ARIREA
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2010
We really liked this! Needed something to use up my lox this was easy and delicious. Doubled the sauce as others suggested. I used spaghetti I had onion on hand not shallot and I added some tomato pieces. Came out great. Read More
Helpful
(7)
CRAZY4SUSHI
Rating: 4 stars
01/20/2012
I realize this is supposed to be a light sauce but it really needs to be doubled. My noodles quickly soaked up the sauce and it was too dry. All I had was fat-free half and half. I used a hard-wood smoked salmon (not the lox cold smoked salmon). The salmon lover in the family really liked this. I think that it needs a little more punch even though I added garlic dill and threw in a handful of fresh parsley. Super easy. Definitely increase the sauce! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Amber
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2010
My family and I love this recipe! It is light yet tasty! Read More
Helpful
(5)
