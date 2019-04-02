Easy Smoked Salmon Pasta

1 of 47

Rating: 5 stars Had to double the sauce and add a lot more salmon! Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Very good and indeed quick and easy! I love these kinds of recipes because ingredients are simple and it's stuff I normally have in my fridge and freezer. The only thing I didn't have was a shallot so I used a red onion instead and it was great. I also added a clove of minced garlic for some bite, and instead of milk I used some table cream. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe rocks. Feel free to improvise but a must is to double the sauce. Also, I think it important to dish the noodles and the dish sauce over. Do not mix all together. I added halved grape tomatoes to the sauce along with some dill. Served with fresh Parmesan and red pepper flakes. Also doubled the salmon. Really really easy...finished everything in less than 25 minutes. My husband loved. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Nice one! I also like to put a little fresh lemon in there.. and maybe loose the cream so it gets a little "lighter":) I usually make this sort of dish with homemade fresh pasta...If you never tried making pasta do it! Its alot of fun and really not that hard. greets! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Outstanding! Made for four servings; increased Salmon 1.5x more, added 1 tsp Capers and 1 tsp grated Parmesan to sauce; did NOT add water to sauce. Held sauce warm for 15 min while I made the linguini. So easy and so fast, and everyone from 2-60 yrs old RAVED! Served w/ Merlot, milk for the 2-yr old :), and finish w/ Pecan dessert of choice. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and perfect lunch! I doubled all ingredients except the pasta to make 4 lighter servings. Worked out to about 480 calories a bowl. I added some fresh chopped basil and a tsp. of minced garlic to the sauce. I can only imagine how tasty this would be with lemon squeezed on top! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars We really liked this! Needed something to use up my lox this was easy and delicious. Doubled the sauce as others suggested. I used spaghetti I had onion on hand not shallot and I added some tomato pieces. Came out great. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I realize this is supposed to be a light sauce but it really needs to be doubled. My noodles quickly soaked up the sauce and it was too dry. All I had was fat-free half and half. I used a hard-wood smoked salmon (not the lox cold smoked salmon). The salmon lover in the family really liked this. I think that it needs a little more punch even though I added garlic dill and threw in a handful of fresh parsley. Super easy. Definitely increase the sauce! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I love this recipe! It is light yet tasty! Helpful (5)