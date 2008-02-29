Split Pea Soup
This is a wonderful, hearty split pea soup. Great for a fall or blustery winter day.
I used this recipe as a base for my own creation. This was simply the best soup I have ever made. I did boil the ham hock in chicken broth instead of water for 1 hour ahead of time. Then I added the split peas and pepper (I omitted the salt). I added about 2 cups of diced carrots, 2 cups of celery and 2 cups of potatoes. I added 2 garlic cloves, some parsley flakes, thyme, onion powder (since I left the onions out), 2 bay leaves and the taste was amazing! I was going to blend the split peas before I added the other stuff, but they lost form and made the soup a lot thicker. I hope I can replicate this soup, it was off the hook!Read More
Tasted great in the end but... I followed this recipe literally instead of following my gut. Normally I would make the stock separate and skim off the impurities. I didn't and it foamed up and I lost alot of the onions when I skimmed. Also normally I would sautee the veg before adding stock. I added garlic and cayenne pepper to kick it up a notch. Also, add more water or stock. This recipe makes it way too thick.Read More
the reason you pre-soak the peas and i keep changing the water ,, is the less gas you have, and that always better... this soup is great ,, ive been making this for years and always use stock (chicken)instead of water,,, awesome
This is the best split pea soup recipe! I've made it three times, and am making it again right now with the ham bone left over from Easter dinner. I don't soak the peas overnight (like my mom used to do), and it still turns out perfect every time. I also will substitute some of the water with chicken broth to give it a little more flavor. The soup freezes really well, too.
Delicious! and I hate peas. I followed exactly as written, but I like a little more salt & pepper. I had to thin it out a bit the next day with some milk. It has been mentioned before, but the split peas = a 1 pound bag and I don't think the pre-soak is necessary. Updated, I just made this again using chicken stock pre-frying the onion and not soaking the peas, fantastic!!!
Very easy and filling! I used about 1 1/2 cups chopped ham instead of the ham bone.
This is a terrific "basic" pea soup recipe. Here are some modifications you might want to try to get "beyond basic" to "golden." 1. Use a honeybaked hambone for a delicate, slightly sweet flavor and plenty of meat. 2. Simmer the hambone with a cup of chopped onions, 3 bay leaves, 1.5 tsp basil, the marjoram, double the black pepper, 1/2 tsp thyme and 1/4 tsp oregano in a mixture of water and chicken stock for only 20 minutes. Then take hambone out and let it cool... remove meat and replace hambone in still simmering pot. (The meat will become tasteless if you cook it too long so just remove the fat then chop and reserve.) 3. Brown (there should be crispy browned edges to the veggies) a mire poix mix in a tiny bit of butter then stir in 2 Tbsp broth and 2 tsp crushed garlic at the end just for a minute. 4. Add the mire poix, split peas, and a cup of sliced carrots to pot. I use yellow split peas because they look more attractive, "golden." Simmer until the peas begin to change (about 20-30 min.) 5. Remove hambone and add 1 large baked potato diced small. Simmer, stirring often (likes to stick and burn at this point) until potatoes are cooked through and soup is thickened (about 12 min, just add a little more stock or water if it is too thick.) 4. Stir ham back in one minute before serving and remove bay leaves.
My husband would never touch split pea soup, but I forced him to try this recipe and now he requests it. The kids lick the bowl. Outside the family, people still make a face when you mention split pea soup, but everyone who tries this recipe is a convert. A note about soaking: soaking split peas may reduce cooking time, but the person who says to soak and throw away the water because of gas is confusing beans and peas. I would never use the water I soaked beans in, there will be a terrible punishment for anyone who thinks to cut that corner, but peas are not gassy and do not require soaking (although sometimes soaking may improve the smoothness of the final soup). This is a VERY flexible, forgiving recipe that has always turned out great for me, soaking or no.
A good basic recipe that you can personalize to suit your tastes. I used low fat, low salt chicken broth in lieu of the water, which is what you can use to thin the soup without loss of flavor (for the reviewer who asked). I skipped the ham bone. I removed the casings from a large package of sausage which I browned and drained and then added to the soup. My additional seasonings included garlic and onion powders, parsley flakes, a little oregano and a bay leaf. Pea soup doesn't taste any better than after a couple of hours of trick or treating here in N.J. Add some home made croutons and your set to go!
MMMM just like my Mom makes. I make it every time I have a hame bone, for myself & my hubbys Grandpop (we both just love it). I sometimes sub broken up angel hair pasta for the potato for a little change. Thanks Sandra!
I've been making this recipe for about 50 years. No need to soak split peas. They aren't like dried beans that have to be soaked. Usually, my peas are well cooked within 20 to 30 minutes. If you want them really soupy, more of a pureed look, cook longer. We like our soup with some mushed up and some still with their shape, thus the shorter cook time. Serve with a salad, if you want a bit more than a bowl of soup, and with a good rustic bread or corn bread.
I would give it 6 stars if I could, and I never even give anything 5. I added a little minced garlic, and I always use stock instead of water to make soup. I used 8 cups of stock and this came out perfectly. Mine isn't too thick at all. It's so good I cant stop eating it. Going back for another bowl!
Seriously, I thought "this must be umami" when I took a bite. I'm not sure if that is correct, but boy was this some good soup! I used a ham hock instead of the ham bone and added diced ham from a "ham steak", extra carrot, and skipped the potato. This is why I had to give up being a vegetarian, there's just nothing like that rich, smoky, deep flavor that comes from the hock. My Southern roots were so proud! I froze part of this soup for later, but I don't think it will last that long...
This was very good. I'm not a huge fan of peas, but the split peas pretty much dissolved into the soup to make it thick and creamy. I threw everything in the crock pot and cooked on low for 10 hours. I did not bother to pre-cook the peas, either. I took the advice of other reviewers and replaced the water with chicken stock. Between that and the ham bone, no additional salt was needed.
This was delicious! I used leftover spiral cut ham (honey glazed) instead of plain ham bone. It gave the soup a wonderful sweet =) I also added thyme and oregano instead of marjoram. My steps: boil peas in chicken broth for 5 minutes and sit for 1 hour. Boil 1 hour with ham and onion (+salt and pepper and herbs). Boil 40 minutes with potatoes and carrots. Turned out perfect!
I will treasure this recipe! It was just scrumptious. Everyone in my family enjoyed it. The flavor and the consistency were just perfect. I only made minor changes to the original recipe. I only put 1 onion in, increased the potatoes to 2, put a bit of extra water in (about 2 cups), 2 cloves of garlic, and I used about a pound of diced ham rather than the ham bone in the original recipe. I was tempted to add chicken stock because I wasn't convinced that there would be enough flavor, but I'm so glad that I didn't. The onion, ham, peas, and water simmering results in a delicious flavor. Really, really good. Thanks to the original poster for a great recipe.
Delicious! And a very forgiving recipe--I've made this several different times, often having to substitute various ingredients to accommodate what I have on hand and it always turns out great! My most common substitution is the meat portion...sometimes I use ham hocks, sometimes bacon, sometimes smoked turkey wings, etc. My favorite way to make this is in the crock pot. I put in all the veggies, meat and spices, then fill the remaining space with water (with or without chicken bullion) and/or chicken broth. If I'm home, I'll cook on high for 1-2 hours, then turn down to low for 6-8 hours. If I'm leaving, I'll just turn it on low and go. Either way, it always turns out great and has people going back for seconds. :)
Delicious! I didn't change a thing. Easy to make, and extremely satisfying on a cold Winter day :-)
Great use for leftover ham!! This is a very good Split Pea recipe. I made it in a crock pot and added everything (including unsoaked peas) at 11 am and it was ready by 6 pm. I also substituted 1 qt Vegetable Broth for 1/2 the water and added 4 Bay Leaves in addition to the Marjoram. I used a ham bone that I had frozen from the last time we had made a whole ham and is very economical since it really allows you to use the whole piece of meat.
I have made this several times - can't believe that I never reviewed it until now. I make this in a slow cooker. It's wonderful to come home to especially on a chilly day. I added some chicken flavored, low sodium "Better Than Bouillon" today because my ham was not very flavorful. I also had one ear of leftover corn on the cob so I cut the kernels off and added them, It added a subtle sweet note that was good. Nice and rich and filling. A meal in a bowl.
This comes out better each time I make it! I simmer my ham bone with a good amount of meat left on from the holidays along with a chicken bullion cube, crushed fresh garlic, onions, carrots, italian spice, garlic, a few bay leaves and pepper. After a few hours I take the bone out, remove meat, chop off and put aside. I add my split peas and after 45 minutes when they're cooked I add the ham back and add a can of new potatoes chopped. Came out perfect and so delicious!
I added 2 cloves garlic, minced, and 4 cubes chicken bouillon.
The recipe has a great taste, but you have to cook it for much longer than stated. I also think the vegetables should be diced and not chopped. They would cook quicker. In the end, I had a nice puree soup, but it cooked for about an hour longer. I also used a ham steak, which was fantastic in the soup.
This was my first time making split pea. I used the ham bone from our Easter dinner. This was outstanding and very easy to do. As suggested, I used two quarts of chicken broth rather than water overnight. I doubled the carrots and potatoes simply to add more so I can freeze. I added more pepper as well. True test came when my 7 year old son said it was awesome. As with most children, he said it looked disgusting, but our rule is to always try something and he LOVED it. Thanks for the recipe!!!!!!
Used 2 cups split peas, 1 can chicken broth (the rest water), the rest as listed, but added a dash marjoram and 2 bay leaves. Delicious!
This is a great soup and gets better as is sits longer. I made a few changes like some of the other reviewers suggested. I sauteed the onion in EVOO then added hamhocks. Add one low sodium beef broth bouillion cube, a couple of bays leaves and 4 cups water and let that cook for 1 hr. I added the peas, 2 c chicken broth and cooked for another hour. Then added the vegetables.
This was tasty and so easy. I had ham broth and cut up ham that I had cooked down and froze from a previous use. I used the ham broth in place of water and added the minced ham. Great way to use the leftover ham when you don't want to use it right away!
THIS WAS AWESOME! I followed the recipe exactly and it was fantastic! BEST I've ever had! My Minnesota-born husband grew up on split pea and he was very pleased with the results!
The recipe as-is turns out much to thick. Added extra water during the cooking process, and still had to thin it out with broth for reheats. Left out the potato (glad I did - too thick for potato!) and added some more seasonings. Only used 2 cups split peas and did the quick soak. Boiled the ham bone on it's own for an hour and a half on it's own as suggested by other reviewers - Flavor was REALLY delicious!
My husband had been asking me to make split pea soup like he used to have when he was a kid. I tried this recipe and it was IT!! He LOVED it and couldn't get enough of it. I had never had split pea soup in my life, but I loved it as well. Thick, nurturing, wonderful comfort food!!
Excellent recipe, made for a very flavorful soup - perfect for a chilly November evening. I used 2 cups of peas per other suggestions, substituted smoked pork hocks for the ham bone, used thyme in place of marjoram, added two cloves of garlic and a couple of bay leaves. Next time I'll cut back on the celery - two stalks would be plenty.
Marjoram is key in split pea soup, as well as, some smoked bacon. Diced the bacon, fry it up and add into your soup! YUM!
This was a great basic soup recipe. I did use 2 cans of chicken broth and the other half water as someone suggested. I simmered the peas and the ham bone most of the day, added some 1/2 and 1/2 near the end of the cooking time. I also thought it needed a little something so I put in about 3/4 tsp of crushed red pepper and 2 tsp of salt. Brought it to a potluck and got tons of compliments! Thanks Sandra!
I didn't put in the carrots or potatoes to cut down on carbs, and I added some lean cubed bacon. It was still good, although I might add a little more water next time because it got very thick. I took out the meat and used an immersion blender before I served it to give it a smooth, even texture, and then cut up and returned to meat to the soup. Even my sometimes picky teenaged son liked this, and my very picky husband thought it was OK, too.
Made this w/ my leftover ham bone from New Years, I didn't change one thing. Brought some containers of soup to work, my mother, and my brother.....all said it was the best pea soup they had ever had. Thanks for sharing this recipe... oh, I loved it too.
I only gave 4 stars because I made a few changes, but this recipe really deserves 5 stars for being a fantastic starting point! I used 1 can beef broth and enough water to make 2 quarts- poured it all into my crock pot. My bag of split peas came to 2-1/2 cups so that went in- no rinsing or or soaking needed. I then added 1 chopped onion, a handful of celery sticks, handful of baby carrots, dash of thyme and dash of marjoram and a few sprinkles of bay leaves (no potato). Salt and pepper to taste. Lastly, I threw in the Ham Bone with some meat attached from our Christmas Spiral Ham- I didn't weight it but it was decent sized. :) Cooked on Low overnight (approx 9-10 hours) and in the morning it was finished! I pulled out the ham and bones, used my immersion blender on the soup right in the crockpot and then added back in the meaty bits of ham.... FABULOUS, so easy and got rave reviews from the in-laws! Thank You!
Wonderful!! My whole family really liked this soup. It is a lot more flavorful than any other that I have made. I used a ham bone and followed the receipe.
Great soup! I also added a packet of Sazon Goya seasoning. It adds great flavor to split pea soup with no effort!
This soup is very good, easy, and inexpensive. I did make 2 small changes though, I used a bay leaf in place of the marjoram, and that was because I've never had marjoram before and wasn't sure if i would like it. I couldn't even find it at the store. Also, I used about half of a precooked Black Label ham, just cubed up in place of the ham bone. We enjoyed this soup with crushed saltine crackers over the top. Will definately make this again for my family!
This recipe was very quick and easy. I used this recipe with the one on the bag of peas and it was excellent. You don't even need to soak the peas at all. Just throw everything into the pot and cook.
I thought this came out great! I had a ham bone leftover
easy and yummers - I love the carrots celery and potato added in. I didn't soak the peas, just rinsed them and cooked them - they cook so quickly they really don't need the soak.
Made this today (first time ever making split pea soup) and it turned out excellent. I made 15 servings so I can freeze some. The only thing I did different is add an extra potato, a bay leaf, and some thyme. I used Knorr chicken stock. The flavor of the soup is absolutely amazing. I will definitely be making it again.
This was pretty good, a little bland. I added more salt and pepper, and some garlic salt. I also added extra ham. Some reviews said it called for too many carrots, but I disagree. I will follow others advice for next time and use chicken stock instead of water, I think that will make a world of difference in the flavor.
instead of adding water, we add chicken stock (or the appropriate amount of bouillon cubes), and that little change makes this the most fantastic soup EVER!
This is the best split pea soup i have ever made! I did substitue a couple things. Since I had a couple cans of chicken broth in the house, I used those & decreased the water by the same amount (approx. 28 oz). And since it is just me & my husband, I didn't want to buy a ham with a bone, so I bought a large slice of ham & cut it into small pieces and added it instead of the bone. Great recipe which I will use many, many times!
I used chicken stock to cook my soup and also instead of a bone ( I didnt have one) I used chopped ham and alder smoked old style bacon to cook it in the whole time. I also added a dash of cloves with the majoram and garlic. It was amazing!
This is a staple in my house. I use two packaged ham steaks instead of the bone for less fat and I use chicken broth instead of water.
First time ever cooking with a ham bone and attempting pea soup. It is delicious! I used chicken stock instead of water, only 1 onion and added a touch to thyme, but everything else just as is. Not disapointed at all, puts Campbells to shame!!
Soup ended up extremely thick. We added water, but that made it lose flavor. Any tips on how to thin this soup but retain flavor welcome!
Be careful- this soup can easily get too salty, especially if you heed the advice to boil the bone in broth beforehand. I'd boil the bone in plain water then add bullion or condensed stock to taste.
Awesome recipe!!! After I soaked the peas using the faster method, I replaced the water with low salt chicken broth, some thyme and 2 bay leaves. I did not use potatoes, but added 1/2 large, yellow onion (instead of adding onion in beginning), 1 1/2C carrots, 1 1/2C celery, all diced. Didn't have a ham bone, instead I used leftover 1/4 ham from Xmas, which I tossed into the finished soup. My 9 yr. old girl had 3rds! This is one to stay, thank you!!!
I used 3 thin-cut smoked pork chops to cut down on the salt. I added 1/2 tsp. of smoke flavoring. I carmelized the onions before adding them to give the flavor a boost. I didn't have marjoram so I used thyme. I didn't have a potato, celery or carrots, but the flavor was excellent without them. This is a good basic recipe that you can tinker with and not spoil.
Great soup. Whenever I cook a ham, we freeze the bone to save for another day to make pea soup.
This was the best pea soup I've ever made! I did as someone else mentioned...I simmered the bone (w/carrots, celery and onion) for a couple hours. I then strained everything and tossed - except the meat on the bone. I then continued on with the recipe. This is a keeper in my house! Thanks Sandra for such a good soup!
This is a keeper. I put it in the crock pot on low all day. The ham bone fell apart so all I had to do was scoop out the large pieces. The soup was creamy-no need to process in blender- and saw no visible fat. Try it!
Wonderful! I replaced the water with Swanson's chicken broth... it made al the difference, and doubled the carrots and celery and replace the dried marjoram with 3/4 tsp. fresh thyme.
Love this basic recipe. Added half chicken broth in place of water, 1 onion only, extra salt probably not necessary. I did soak the peas and drained that water before adding to the ham bone.
This is a wonderful recipe. I used a bone I bought from Honey-Baked Ham. Yes, they do sell bones AND they have a ton of meat on them... so very worth the $5 or so they charge. I simmered the bone for about two hours and then added a 2 lb. bag of split peas since I didn't want to have 1/2 cup of extra peas laying around. I used mostly water for this, but added chicken STOCK when needed. I also didn't blend with my stick blender as I usually do since I wanted the chunks of ham in it. I added double the pepper and NO salt since the ham was salty enough. Trust me, I love salt and it would have been bad if I added any. My advice would be to not add any until the end and taste first. Another tidbit is that hot things don't always taste salty until after they've cooled a bit so careful there. I didn't add any carrots, celery or potatoes only because I didn't have any on hand and didn't want to make the 30 minute trip to the market. The marjoram was a key ingredient.
This was a really nice soup. You absolutely do not have to soak the peas, they get tender enough in the cooking process. I made it vegetarian. I also sauteed the celery, carrots, and onions in a Tb of butter first, and I omitted the potato. Added 1T of minced garlic and 1/2 tsp. of paprika and bay leaf. Very flavorful! And thick! May need to add more water or stock.
Excellent! I added more water at the point I added the vegatables.
A good and hearty soup. I used broth instead of water and cooked everything together (broth, ham bone, veggies). Turned out great!
The best split pea soup!!YUM!!
Wow This soup made a LOT. it was super delicious though (and really easy.) I substituted the potatoes with sweet potatoes and it was delicious. I will have some in my freezer forever. ALSO make sure you have more chicken broth on hand to thin it out later, because the leftovers turned into mashed potato consistency.
you can make it vegetarian without the ham ... it is delish and the typical bag of split dried peas are less than a dollar this is very cheap to make
This soup was great, it thickened at the end, just as I was worried it was too soupy. I added a few chunks of garlic to cook w/peas and ham too that gave it added flavor. I simmered the ham for at least an hour before adding peas and veggies.
Very good. I couldn't find a ham bone at my grocery store so I used a ham steak and substituted beef broth for the water to make up for flavor loss. I also added some fresh thyme and deleted the potato (only because I didn't have one) This soup got rave reviews from family and friends. I will make it again.
Best pea soup I have ever had. Thick, hearty, and very easy to make. Absolutely no changes needed.
Excellent. I followed the instructions however I cooked 1 cup of Barley and added it with the vegetables instead of the potatoes. It turned out perfectly. Thanks so much!
I added 1 tsp of salt even with the ham bone it lack a little salt, maybe the potatoes absorb it all. Also I mashed the potatoes so it was creamier.
first time making and eating this...wasn't sure if I'd be able get past the green color...but it was not hard at all...so very yummy!
I do not use Ham bones. To make this kosher I made it with Beef bones instead.
Great recipe. I did use part chicken stock, and I was out of potatoes so I put in a can of cannelini beans. I also used a ham hock.
This is the first and last recipe I will ever try. It is fabulous. And it makes plenty for freezing. I added an extra potatoe and used three ham hocks. It is wonderful and you will definitely not be disappointed.
Made in the crock pot with DonnaNJ's "most helpful" tips. Really good, ready in about 6 hours on high.
I thought I hated pea soup but I guess I was wrong. I followed the recipe to a T and it is delicious. Am looking forward to making it again.
It's a good thing nobody else in my house likes split pea soup...means I get to have it all to myself! Finally got to use the ham bone in my freezer. I thought it was great, so easy, and with the high fiber content, great if you're on Weight Watchers (or watching, period). I increased it to two potatoes and used herbs de provence as I didn't have marjoram (HdP contains it) and I really liked the texture difference between the silky peas and chunks of carrot and potato (didn't use celery, didn't have it). My bag of peas said you didn't have to soak, so I didn't. Still came out beautifully smooth and creamy. Think it needs a bit more salt & pepper, though, but that's a personal preference. Thanks!
This is really good - I did not add potatoes - I seasoned it with bay leaf and a pinch of thyme.
I had never made pea soup before, so I was a little skeptical. But, I was very pleasantly surprised. Just the right amount of veggies, and not too thick like some pea soups. I added about a cup and a half of cooked, diced ham instead of meat from the ham hock, because there didn't seem to be much meat on there. I really loved the addition of the potatoes as well, and it was quite flavorful even though I omitted the onions. Will definitely make this again!
Never thought I would find something that tastes like my grandpas homemade pea soup. This is it. Amazing! Some people don't seem to like how thick it is but that is what I love about it. In my opinion this is not supposed to be a thin soup.
I don't even like peas, and this was so tasty! I used the ham bone leftover from Christmas Eve. This is such an easy recipe--really quite good. My husband loved it.
Made this with the leftover ham bone from New Year's Day. It's very hearty and yummy!
Great taste forgot the potato but still great. Left over even better.
This was so easy to make we loved it!! I made a few changes based on taste...I used a ham steak because I didn't have a ham bone, and I used chicken broth instead of water. I also did not add marjoram because I do not like it...added more pepper and some garlic instead. Easy recipe that hubby and both tots enjoyed!!!
This was excellent! I took the suggestion to use 1/2 chicken stock to 1/2 water and increased the liquid a little as well. Final consistency is perfect. :) Due to time constraints, I simmered the peas, added the ham bone and let that simmer for a few hours, then put in the fridge until the next day. I added the veggies the following morning, let that simmer another hour or so then served for lunch. Delicious - the carrots were tender but not mushy. This is a keeper!
Very good. The only thing I did different was use 1 quart ham water (water the ham bone was boiled in) and 1 quart chicken broth instead of just water and put in orzo pasta instead of the potato and also added 3 very healthy shakes of tabasco.
My first time making soup -- kid you not. This turned out great. Took various suggestions. Boiled the bone about 1-1/2 hours in the water, soaked the peas for the same amount of time, sauted the onions in garlic, took the ham off the bone and diced it. I ended up with about a quart of stock, so I added organic chicken broth to make up the two quarts, used thyme in place of marjoram and added 2 red potatoes. Simmered everything about about 2 hours. Midway through cooking did a taste test and added about a 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder. Yes, this made a lot of soup and it wasn't too thick -- it was just right. Boiling the bone ahead of time and then adding back liquid before cooking I'm sure made this difference. Going to pick up another ham tomorrow (still on sale), 10 lbs instead of 8 and we'll make more soup mid-next week and freeze it. This time I'll also save more of the ham and dice it in the soup. I haven't had a whole bowl yet, but my son did and he couldn't stop talking about how good it was.
This soup is excellent! I did not follow the recipe exactly, but it looks like few reviewers do. I put the ham bone in a slow cooker and added the water. It did not cover the bone, so I added a quart of chicken broth. I then added all of the other ingredients, plus some garlic powder and bay leaves. I let it cook for four hours, then put it in the fridge overnight. The next morning I strained off the fat, removed the ham from the bone, and let it simmer all day. I had to remove the excess liquid, but it is really, really, good. Thanks bluebayou!
I'm not a big split pea fan, but the awesome ham flavor in this really made it great!
Love this. I use ham hock rather than a pork bone, I boil it for an hour prior to starting with the peas and veggies. We also like it thick and if the soup is loose, just add some instant potato flakes to thicken it up.
This is a keeper! I thought my kids would eat this easier if it was made with beans instead of peas and they loved it. I used a bag of the 15 bean soup mix. I did drain the soaked beans and refill with fresh water though. I played with the water a little because it thickened up like a paste and then I made it too watery and had to cook it down but the flavor was perfect at either consistency. I made a huge pot of this and we happily ate it for three days! Someone mentioned earlier that to cut down on gas you have to rinse your peas/beans. It worked, and we didn't experience any bloating or gas and we ate a lot of this soup. I will make this again soon!
This soup is the best I have ever tasted. Had friends over for lunch and they loved it so much, I passed the recipe on.
Can't stop eating this... I boiled the ham bone separate, removed the bone and cut up the meat, then dumped all the veggies, meat, and peas in the broth. Boiled until it was thick. I used more water to start with, and added a bay leaf and garlic. Didn't have the marjoram. I didn't soak the peas, the package said it wasn't necessary. I didn't add the salt, and it was plenty salty.
Let me start by saying I hate Pea Soup, that said this was the best soup I've had in a long time. Some reviewers complained about the thickness but I thought I was perfect. If you want a thinner soup leave out the potato as that adds considerably to the thickness. I also used 1/2 chicken stock, 1/2 water and added 1 tablespoon rosemary and 1 teaspoon of oregano. This was so go my finicky children ate it up...thanks for this recipe, it's a keeper.
I am holding back one star ONLY because there is no bay leaf included in the recipe. I made the exact recipe and while it makes a nice thick tasty soup...it just wasnt pea soup to me in a purely a Proustian way. Maybe the potato a regional thing. I found it muted the other flavors. Delicious...just different.
So yummy on a cold winter night! I didnt have any marjoram in the house so I omitted it completely. I also used 3 red skin potatoes. This was super easy & very tasty! Im going to try using chicken broth next time as suggested by others.
I like the soup very much. I like the part where you don't have to soak them over night. It also goes a long ways , cause it is nice and rich and thick.
Very, very good soup! One of the reasons why I followed this recipe was because of the marjoram; I couldn't remember what little seasoning it was that I needed to add that gives it a special taste. I didn't add a potato; those got eaten up with another recipe, add it might add the thickening that some people want, though I just left the cover on the pot off and let evaporation get me the consistency that I like. Add rye bread and butter and you have got a great meal! Thanks again for the recipe!