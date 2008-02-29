Split Pea Soup

My first time making soup -- kid you not. This turned out great. Took various suggestions. Boiled the bone about 1-1/2 hours in the water, soaked the peas for the same amount of time, sauted the onions in garlic, took the ham off the bone and diced it. I ended up with about a quart of stock, so I added organic chicken broth to make up the two quarts, used thyme in place of marjoram and added 2 red potatoes. Simmered everything about about 2 hours. Midway through cooking did a taste test and added about a 1/2 tsp. of garlic powder. Yes, this made a lot of soup and it wasn't too thick -- it was just right. Boiling the bone ahead of time and then adding back liquid before cooking I'm sure made this difference. Going to pick up another ham tomorrow (still on sale), 10 lbs instead of 8 and we'll make more soup mid-next week and freeze it. This time I'll also save more of the ham and dice it in the soup. I haven't had a whole bowl yet, but my son did and he couldn't stop talking about how good it was.