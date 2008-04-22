Tomato Soup I

This is the creamiest tomato soup I have ever had.

By Lee Ann

7 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • In a large stock pot, combine tomatoes, chicken broth, butter, sugar, onion, and baking soda. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to low and simmer for 1 hour.

  • Stir in cream; cook until heated through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 89.5mg; sodium 553.8mg. Full Nutrition
