Tomato Soup I

I lead a hospitality team at church. We take care of our musicians, tech and production teams each weekend during our 4 services, and this was my weekend to cook. I had 40 people to feed, and since it was a nice Fall day, I thought I would do some comfort food. I made this recipe and the grilled cheese recipe also from this website. When I returned to help clean up, you would not believe the amazing comments that I received. Actually, it was a bit overwhelming. Everyone thought the soup and sandwiches were out of this world and received many requests for the recipe. I heard that the one musician ate 3 bowls and then someone decided that it was even more fun to drink the soup from a Styrofoam cup. Hey, whatever makes them happy, makes me happy. Thank you so much for helping me to make the arts/tech/productions teams happy! I will definitely make this for one of our Christmas rehearsals in December!