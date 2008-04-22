Tomato Soup I
This is the creamiest tomato soup I have ever had.
Lovely, simple flavor. I omitted both the margarine (and if I had wanted the extra calories, I would have used butter for its superior taste) and sugar, which is unnecessary in properly prepared tomato recipes. Also cut the soda to a mere sprinkle. The result was perfection. I incorporated milk instead of cream for a lighter, fresher flavor. For those of you who have had problems with the cream curdling, try tempering the cream. After heating it, add a spoonful of the hot soup into it and stir it in. Add another couple of spoonfuls and stir. After adding about a cup of hot soup this way, whisk your cream mixture into the pot of hot soup. The soup should be at the barest simmer, not a rippin' boil. Possibilities for garnishes of your bowls of soup include julienne strips of fresh basil leaves, a tsp of freshly grated Parmesan or Asiago, or finely minced pepperoni.Read More
This recipe could be a 5* but it's WAY TOO SWEET, (IMO)! I had to add a lot of salt to make it edible. I will definitely make this again but omit the sugar altogether.Read More
This is a "great tomato flavor" soup. But be careful ~ if the base is boiling when adding the cream, the cream can curdle. Hint ~ heat the cream until hot, but not boiling before adding to tomatoes.
Best tomato soup recipe ever. Notes: Don't add any more than the 1/4 tsp baking soda, ie don't guess! b/c you will totally kill the acidity of the soup and end up trying to compensate with vinegar. Add whatever spices you personally like when you add the minced onion. This makes the soup recipe "yours" I like to add an italian spice mix with crushed red pepper and some balsamic vinegar at the very end. SO good. Many thanks to Lee Ann for this awesome recipe!
Wow! This is the best tomato soup ever. I have made it 5 times, and 2 times ate all of it by myself! I agree with the others about running it through a blender briefly. A little chunkyness is good tho. I have eaten it without the cream, and it is still good, however I like it best with just a cup of half and half added. Also, if you use tomato's with garlic and basil, reduce the chicken stock by half, and omit the cream, you have a great and easy marinara!
Excellet soup! At least, I thought so. My husband and father in law are Cuban, so anything sweet at the supper table is a no no with them. This soup is superb, however if you do NOT like a "sweet" soup, this isn't for you. Next time I make it just for them, I will obmit the sugar. I will try it myself just to see how it tastes without the sugar. Tomatoes can be sweet anyway. So if you would rather have a "tomato-y" type of soup rather than a sweet tasting one, leave out the soup. But otherwise, this is GREAT!
This soup is excellent. My husband said it was the best soup I ever made and I've made many excellent soups. The only change I made is I don't use margarine so I added real butter. Follow the recipe exactly and you will LOVE it.
I lead a hospitality team at church. We take care of our musicians, tech and production teams each weekend during our 4 services, and this was my weekend to cook. I had 40 people to feed, and since it was a nice Fall day, I thought I would do some comfort food. I made this recipe and the grilled cheese recipe also from this website. When I returned to help clean up, you would not believe the amazing comments that I received. Actually, it was a bit overwhelming. Everyone thought the soup and sandwiches were out of this world and received many requests for the recipe. I heard that the one musician ate 3 bowls and then someone decided that it was even more fun to drink the soup from a Styrofoam cup. Hey, whatever makes them happy, makes me happy. Thank you so much for helping me to make the arts/tech/productions teams happy! I will definitely make this for one of our Christmas rehearsals in December!
Excellent! My husband actually said it was the best tomato soup he has ever had....I told him that was exactly what the recipe creator said :) I pureed most of the tomatoes, as one reviewer suggested, and left only about 1/4 of the tomatoes "whole". I liked the creamy-ness, with just a bit of texture from the tomato. A happy discovery - I made the base ahead of time, just so I would have less work to do at the end of the day. This allowed the mixture to cool, eliminating the need to heat the cream so it wouldn't curdle. I added the cream when we were ready to eat, and heated the entire thing at one time. Served with grilled swiss cheese and tuna sandwiches and marble rye. It was a yummy dinner!
This was absolutely delicious and so easy! I agree that some of the diced tomatoes should be pureed (I put about half the can into a blender) to make the soup a little thinner. It's great for dipping grilled cheese! Great texture.
Are there more than 5 stars? This recipe is a "10" as far as I'm concerned. My hubby and I have had the "world famous" tomato soup from the 4B's Restaurant in Montana and I believe this was actually better! I'd been searching for a long time for this, since the restaurant won't give out their recipe anymore, and I thought for sure we were back in Montana when we ate this. Thank you so much for a great recipe - I owe you one!
Easy and delicious recipe that should encourage anyone to stop buying those nasty condensed soups at the grocery store. A few comments: I found 2 cups of cream to be too much and I only ended up adding about half of that; it was plenty creamy. Also, I did not add the sugar. America is so over-sugared and I didn't miss a thing by leaving it out. It was sweet enough just from the tomatos. And do yourself a favor and use real butter - bugs won't even eat margarine ;) Although not necessary, I did buzz it with my stick blender so it wasn't quite so chunky. Someone else had commented about tempering the cream to avoid it curdling and that was an excellent tip.
Terrific - one of the best cream of tomato that I've tasted. I don't see how it serves 11 - I was lucky to be able to serve 4. Thanks submitter.
To save fat and calories I have used fat free evaporated milk instead of the cream. Great soup for cold weather!
Absolutely delicious. My husband declared it the best soup he has ever had, of any kind. I made one small change to this recipe: I used diced tomatoes with basil, oregano, and garlic and I pureed it in a blender for smoother texture. This will make a frequent appearance in my weekend lunch menu.
I used butter instead of margerine and added one whole minced clove of garlic. I sauteed the onion and garlic in the and seasoned with fresh ground black pepper and sea salt before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. I used fat free half-n-half and did not use the full amount of, I just added enough to give it a creamy mouth feel. Very good tomato soup. I made italian grilled cheese sandwiches to go with for a comforting, quick supper.
Very good. Doubled recipe and only used about 2 1/2 cups of cream. Next time I will start out with half the sugar and baking soda. Very sweet and not enough acidity for my taste. I used san marzano tomatoes, which I hadn't used before, and I think they are sweeter than what I usually buy.
This was absolutely delicious. I used a quart of my home canned whole tomatoes, and a half of a chopped onion. I sauteed the onion in the butter until soft and then added the tomatoes juice and all. I smashed the tomatoes with a spoon. I only used a teaspoon of sugar and one cup of fat free half and half. Two cups would have been too much. I used my immersion blender to make it a smooth texture and added a can of tomato sauce. I served it for lunch and hubby and I agreed it was better than the stuff in the can. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Normally, tomato soup is not my thing. But with it being requested by my fiance one near Halloween night, I sought out this recipe. . . It was the best variation to tomato soup I have ever had. It had a creamy factor that can not be explained without experience. I added a festive "eye ball" look to it I got out of a Martha Stewart magazine which basically consisted of Mozerella Balls with olive slices (As seen in my picture). This recipe is an entitee of itself and even if you don't like tomato soup, at least give it a try. . .
Totally Awesome! I have not made homemade tomato soup for 20 years and this was wonderful. We will be enjoying this often. It is so nice and creamy smooth. You have to incorporate the cooked tomato into the cream first whisking it by 1/2 cup at a time until you have about 1/2 of the tomato mixture mixed into the cream and then blend them both and you will not have curdling. Heat up just under the boiling point and enjoy. The soda cuts the sharp tomato taste. Make sure that you cook it for the entire hour as it really blends the flavors. I served it with hot fresh bread and it was an great lunch. Enjoy.
Butter rather than margarine, homemade tomato sauce, NO sugar and not sure if the baking soda made any difference. (I'm convinced it wasn't necessary, but what the heck) Not quite as tomato-y as I wanted, so I added some tomato juice to compensate. Also added some salt and pepper to taste. Not at all necessary to simmer this for an hour! I think 20 minutes or so was plenty. Just heated the cream a bit in the microwave before adding to the soup which I had on low heat. Garnished with a swirl of homemade basil pesto I had in the freezer. EXcellent.
Excellent! Thanks!
This was the best tomato soup I have ever had. It is definitely a keeper. I did cut the sugar down a tiny bit, microwaved the heavy cream and pureed the entire soup in the blender before serving. I also topped off the soup bowls with sharp cheddar cheese. DELICIOUS!
This is an excellent tomato soup recipe. Since finding it (I choose to make this one after the reviews comparing it to the 4B's restaurant version, which is highly regarded), I have made it dozens of times, including it now being a standard on our annual ski trip. I always double the recipe and use the Italian herb diced tomatoes for some added flavor, blending up about 1.5 cans and leaving .5 can unblended for a little bit of chunk. I have tried it using half and half since I was thinking to lower the fat content but it's just not as good or as thick/creamy as I like so I stick to the whipping cream now. I've never bothered heating the cream beforehand tho--I just add it straight to the soup and have never had a problem. This is a keeper, no doubt about it!
DELISH!!! the only changes i made, and only because i had to being on a low carb diet, was to replace the sugar with a couple of Splenda 'pills', leave out the chicken stock and baking soda--i found it dosent need it, I used butter instead of margerine, added a bit of basil, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and i used my trusty potatoe masher on the canned tomatoes and it worked great! OH, IS THIS DELICOUS! this would make a great base for steak or sauteed meat and veggies!
I liked this a lot but my husband just said it was ok. Picky men...my kids weren't home to give me their opinion. I agree with other posters - this only makes enough to feed 4 - not sure how much one would serve to get 11 servings out of this. Thanks for the recipe!
I usually follow recipes, but I found adding butter and sugar unnecessary. Instead I added extra onion and salt and pepper. It was quite delicious.
This is a great and easy soup. I used a can of chicken broth and reduced it down in place of the already condensed broth. Also threw in a chicken boullion cube. For spices, parsley, thyme, garlic powder, tony's, salt and pepper. Used a little less sugar. Timpered the cream with the soup before adding instead of heating it seperately. Start with half the sugar then add the rest only if needed. Quick, easy, and delicious. Serve with grilled cheese.
Great soup! I tried the soup both with cream and without cream... I don't know which one is better. I used only a 1/4c heavy cream. I also used 1/2 of a sweet onion, 1/2 of a yellow bell pepper, 1 minced fresh clove of garlic, and a handful of fresh chopped basil. One of the best tomato soups I have ever had. There is no way this soup is 11 servings. I think it really should be 4 servings. By the way, make sure the soup cools down before adding the cream to prevent curdling. I made the mistake of adding the cream too early once and I ended up with chunkies in the soup.
This was awesome! The best tomato soup I've ever had. I pureed the tomatoes in the blender before cooking, heated the cream in the microwave before adding to the soup and didn't have a fresh onion so used onion powder. I also had the grilled cheese sandwiches cooked in the oven from this site. Sharp cheddar cheese on fresh italian bread. So much easier than frying in the pan. Thanks for a great easy recipe!
Cannot be messed up! The first time I made it I only used a 14 ounce can of tomatoes; it was wonderful! I also have used undiluted evaporated milk instead of cream, delicious!
Simple and delicious! I've had people begging me to make this for them. I use 1% milk instead of cream and it is still wonderful (and much better for you). Thanks.
This is a very tasty soup, but it was a little heavy on the cream for my taste. I added some fresh basil and used an immersion blender on the tomato part before adding the cream. Very tasty!
Just made it for lunch,served with italian bread with melted mozzarela on top.I never made tomato soup before and I thought was easy.I heated the cream in the microwave like others did and added fresh basil.I also added 1/4 cup of italian sausage tomato sauce.First time my husband lost his "good manners" and after 2 bowls,dipped the left over bread straigh into the pan while pretending he was doing dishes!I will make again!
This recipe was great. I didn't have an hour to simmer so i left out the onions. I wanted to keep it somewhat healthy so i used skim milk instead of cream and added everything all at once. After it had cooked about 15 minutes i mixed 1 Tbsp corn starch with just enough cold water to let it mix, and put that in the soup which thickened it up and made it seem very creamy without the cream. Seasoned with Northern Italian seasoning from Costco and some salt. It was the best tomato soup i have ever had!
Delicious soup! I did not have a large can of tomatoes so subbed one 14 oz. can of plain diced tomatoes and one with garlic & olive oil. I also doubled the amount of onions and used the dehydrated type. Also added 1 tsp. dried basil, 1/2 tsp. all-purpose herb seasoning, 2 Tab. dried parsley, and 1 tsp. salt. Because of my cholesterol issues, I subbed fat-free half & half for the whipping cream. Result was truly delicious! Try this low-fat version; you are sure to love it.
This soup was wonderful. I was looking for a recipe to use up my tomatoes out of the garden. This did the job! My family loves tomatoe soup....and this is the best we have ever had by far. This recipe is certainly a keeper!! Thanks for sharing!!
I made this soup after visiting a 4B's resaurant in Montana. The whole family loves it, even my 3 year old. I will make this soup over and over again.
This soup is excellent, and I usually don't like tomato soup. I added a little too much cream, so mine was too rich, so I'll cut back next time. Absolutely delicious. I also added garlic and basil, since those are staples in my kitchen.
Really good - made some changes: Simmered tomatoes and broth (omitted onions) with margarine, sugar, baking soda, garlic, red chile flakes, basil, and salt and pepper for 20 mins. Pureed in blender. Returned to boil on the stove and added cheddar. Right before serving mixed in fat free half and half. Perfect with grilled cheese croutons!
Great recipe. I also sauted the onions in the butter and I pureed the tomato mixture before adding it to the cream Will make it again.
My husband, who "doesn't like tomato soup" loves this. I've made it for our cooking co-op and another family who "doesn't like canned tomato soup" really likes it, too. Planning to make it for the co-op again this month!
I gave this 4 stars only because my family absolutely loved it. I was only luke warm about it. I'm not sure if I did something wrong or not, but it was a bit too sweet for me. I added salt after the fact and that seemed to help.
We cut the recipe in half which was just enough for two people and was fun to make since I got to use my immersion blender for less chunks. I wasn't that thrilled with the flavor and ended up adding some red pepper and Creole seasoning for body. We'll probably try it again with half and half for less calories.
very good and easy to make, and smells awesome while its cooking. only changed a few things to personalize it for me- blend tomatoes, 1 small yellow onion, 4-8 cloves fresh garlic, then add chicken stock and sugar and blend until smooth. add to cooking pot with the butter and 6-8 culantro leaves which really brings out the flavor of all the ingredients while adding a subtle hint of cilantro, but easier to remove at the end. the baking soda is not needed at all. if cooking on the stove, simmer for at least an hour with the lid on, or if doing a double+ batch, use the crockpot on low for about 7-8 hours. add the cream at the end.
I've lost count of how many times I've made this. Like other reviewers I use butter instead of margarine and I use my stick blender to puree it a bit before adding the cream. Sometimes I used fire roasted tomatoes for a slightly different taste. And when I'm watching calories/fat I'll use fat-free half and half instead of cream. Excellent recipe. Has that flavor we all remember from our childhood's - only so much better!
This had a wonderful taste, except it was exceptionally sweet. I will make it again except I won't add any sugar.
Excellent recipe whether you make it exactly as written or with your own touches. I like to use my home-made chicken broth plus a little thyme and basil. I'd suggest starting with 1 cup of cream, not 2, and add more to taste, depending how rich you like it. Or use half & half. Additionally, since I like my tomato soup smooth, I tried using an immersion blender, but it didn't do as good a job as the old-fashioned blender. But these are just details, the posted recipe is great and thanks to Lee Ann for sharing.
Oh My! This is delicious. I added the cream cheese, red pepper and basil from my other favorite recipe on this site (spicy tomato soup with grilled brie toast) -- otherwise, followed the directions exactly! What a treat served with cheese toast is just marvelous!
Excellent. I added a little garlic and basil I liked the diced tomato consistency but if you want it smoother you could puree it.
This was good. I pretty much followed the recipe except I omitted the butter and decreased the amount of cream to 1 cup. Next time, I will decrease it even more.
I found that this soup had very little tomato flavor. I had to add 2 more cans of tomatos (about 380z) I also used my immersion blender to make it a bit more creamy. Altogether this was a good recipe after some adjustments.
This soup came out better than I had even hoped! I am not normally a "tomato" person, I was actually preparing this soup for someone in my family. After tasting this wonderful, creamy soup though, I am now a tomato soup convert! I did slightly puree the tomatoes though and also, I would recommend doubling this recipe because one batch will not be enough!
This is SO easy to make and it also makes a good snack or put in a cup to have as a hot drink. I always puree it before I stir the hot milk in. And add basil.
Have made twice now. A bit rich. But very good. May try with two percent milk next time. I added basil.
This soup is wonderful. I heated the cream in the microwave so that I could avoid scorching it.
Such simple ingredients, but such big taste! Changes I made: I used a 14oz can of petite diced tomatoes and a 14oz can of crushed tomatoes as I like a smoother consistency. I also used half-and-half rather than cream, but I only used about 3/4c. And really, I think this is perfectly delicious without the cream. I also used regular chicken broth rather than the condensed and it was fine. Great soup for the colder months!
I used only 1 cup of half and half instead of 2 cups of cream. It still tasted great.
Great soup, but I used half and half, and added fresh minced basil from my garden, YUM. Great with or without basil, depends on what flavor you are craving. I've made this for the third time! :o)
After one bite, my husband claimed it was the best tomato soup he had ever had. While I thought it was good, I didn't have the exact same feeling. The sweetness left me feeling a bit confused, as I was wanting more of a thick, tomatoey soup. I halved this recipe, and after 20 minutes, my tomato/chicken brothe had about halved itself. That may have been the reason for the lack of thickness.
I had to throw this out. It would have been good without the whipping cream. Once I added the cream it was light pink and lost it's flavor.
Excellent soup; I can't believe I overlooked this keeper in my earlier searches! I used diced tomatoes and part way through the cooking time, I pureed half the batch in my blender so that the soup would have a chunky blend. I like my homemade tomato soup to have some character. I added a good splash of cognac to make the flavor a tad more complex, but it's not necessary, just personal preference.
Delicious soup! I have made it following the recipe exactly as well as by altering the amount of cream (less to make less fattening). I have also replaced cream with half and half, and even milk to make a lower fat and calorie soup. I also use italian diced tomatoes (tomatoes w/basil, garlic and oregano) for more flavor.
Super yummy! I used crushed tomatoes, and since I am a vegetarian, I used vegetable stock instead of chicken. I omitted the sugar and used 1/2 cream and 1/2 half and half. I heated the cream mixture in the microwave (in a Pyrex measuring cup,) tempered it before adding it to the soup and it was lovely. MMMM. So good.
Hmmm...Well I'm not sure what exactly happened but the day I made this it wasn't too bad. I thought it could have been a bit thicker but it had a nice flavor. The strange thing is, I had the leftovers the next day and it was absolutely disgusting. I don't exactly know what happened in that fridge overnight but something scientific certainly went on with this tomato cocktail. I'm at a loss. Yes, it was refrigerated promptly and in a sealed container in a perfectly working fridge. I guess from now on I will wait a day before I do reviews as I did with this because I guess you just never know. Sorry but it would have gotten a better rating on the first day.
I give it 5 stars with my improvements, 4 stars without. Here is what I did: 1. Added 4 cloves garlic, 4 leaves of fresh basil and a tbsp of fresh Italian parsley. Salt and pepper to taste. 2. Reduced amount of sugar to 1 tbsp and cream to 1 cup. I didn't preheat the cream, I just added it right in at the end of the cooking time. It was SUPER tasty, and I loved the chunkiness of it. One of the reasons I rate this recipe so high is the ease of preparation. I will never make canned tomato soup again!
Awesome recipe! I substituted the can of diced tomatoes for 3 1/2 cups of fresh skinned tomatoes from the garden and the can of condensed chicken broth with homemade chicken broth. This is an awesome recipe! Thank you so much for sharing!!!!
This was a really easy way to make a great-tasting tomato soup. Be aware that it yields 4 cups of soup, so it really doesn't serve 11 people (unless they each get about 1/3 cup of soup). The only thing it lacked, in my opinion, was a little "kick," which I added with a bit of cayenne and fresh basil. However, as far as the basic ingredients and cooking method go, this is a great recipe. Thanks!
When I made this soup, I used half and half in place of the heavy cream. I also used 1 tablespoon of sugar. For extra tomato flavor I added a 64 ounce can of Campbells Tomato Juice. The soup was so good that even the non-tomato lovers ate it. Kendra
Great soup! Even better if put in a blender before serving.
I have been looking for a tomato soup recipe that tastes like what you get in a restaurant and this is definately it! Like other reviewers I heated my cream in the microwave. I also pureed all the starting ingredients in a blender before putting it on the stove. Thanks for the recipe!
very good soup - needs salt and pepper - I also pureed half of the tomato mixture.
The soup was excellent! I added a teaspoon of curry to give it a unique flavor. Excellent recipe!
This was good soup. I used 2% milk instead of heavy cream. I also added salt, pepper, and a garlic clove. Next time I will not add as much sugar. It was very sweet. I had to add more salt and pepper to cut down on the sweetness. I will make this again.
Made as is, not great. I attempted to fix it and we ate it but I would only make again with the following changes. 1. Eliminate the heavy cream. Replace with 1/2 C light cream plus 1/2 C skim milk. Not only does it taste better but it eliminates 1500 calories from the recipe. (That is a lot of calories for soup.) 2. Eliminate the sugar. Doesn't need it. 3. Skip the baking soda (I think this might have been the cause of the "odd taste" my family kept commenting about. (I think). 4. Add fresh basil, parsley, ground pepper and salt. A note to novice cooks: Do not add the cold cream/milk directly to the hot soup. Either temper the cream or heat the cream slightly in the microwave and then add. Adding cold cream to hot soup causes the milk to curdle.
Living in Montana means enjoying 4B's famous tomato soup, but at $7 a quart, I needed a cheaper "fix"! This soup is UNBELIVEABLE! My kids cringe at the word "tomato" but they gobbled this down, and came back for seconds. Wonderful with toasted cheese sandwhiches, or garlic bread.
I used a can of Italian crushed tomatoes and less sugar. Excellent! Thank you.
Good recipe. I did not add more than 1/3 cup of heavy whipping cream which I thought was more than enough. I'm not sure if I would make it again.
I highly recommend this soup. I stumbled upon the recipe when I was responsible for feeding 300 people at a church function 2 years ago. It was a huge success! At home I use Rotel Tomatoes with Green Chile's and it's even better but it is spicy. If you have any frozen tomatoes from your garden add them at then end (I process with an immersion blender) and you'll get a great fresh kick! This is a keeper!
I made this for a large family celebration. Because it was for company I used real butter and the heavy cream. Fantastic. Impressive. Wonderful. Many compliments. However, for an "everyday" soup I will still use the butter, but try whole or even 2% milk. I did simmer the soup on the stove for nearly an hour, transfer it to crock pot for a few hours and added the cream I had warmed in the microwave about 30 min. before serving.
Wow - what a delicious soup! I did make *minor* adjustments to make it more diet-friendly (low-sodium crushed tomatoes, Splenda, light margarine & fat-free whipping cream)and threw in a bay leaf. This was a big hit - definite keeper!
The best tomato soup I have ever had! Substituted whole milk for heavy cream, and added 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper and italian seasoning. Before adding the milk to the cooked tomatoes, I put them in a blender to get rid of the chunks. Will be making this again!
Awesome soup. So easy and exactly what I was looking for, great flavor. I added a couple of cloves of minced garlic (because I always add garlic to tomatoes) and some salt and pepper. Instead of the margarine I used a couple of tablespoons of Olive Oil. Hint -- I heated the cream in a small pot, kept checking the temp, and when it was a little higher than body temperature I added and stirred in the tomato mix by big spoonfuls to finish bringing it up to temperature. No curdling at all. As as South Beach dieter I plan to make this a staple, so I hope get the same results again. Thanks so much for this recipe, its a winner in my book.
Great, simple recipe! I added celery and carrots and substituted half and half for the cream. Turned out so much better than the canned varieties!
Great recipe! Took multiple other suggestions 1. tempered the cream into the tomato soup to prevent curdling. 2. Subbed 1/2 of the cream for milk. 3. Added a splash of vinegar and a puttanesca (Red pepper flake) mix at the end. Served it along with bean and cheese quesadillas. Family loved it. Absolute goodness!!! Thanks!
used my fresh garden tomatoes with this recipe and was extremely disappointed. very bland, no flavor. added salt and pepper and still no flavor. avid allrecipes.com user and this recipe was not to my liking.
Just made this soup fo the first time. It was easy, and has a great tomato taste. I can't see how the recipe, as written, would serve 11, as I got only about 4 servings. But the flavor was great, so it would be worthwhile to double or triple the recipe for a crowd.
I love this recipe. I use my homemade canned tomatoes or the fire roasted canned and I only use 1-1/4 cup cream. I also use my wand blender to make it thick and creamy. Everyone raves about it!
This soup was delicious! With a few adjustments, it will be a family keeper. I used oil instead of margarine & milk instead of cream. I added some basil for extra flavor. And some corn starch to thicken.
Honeyman said this was way better than Campbells. I used milk and butter instead of Whipping cream and added some basil, italian seasoning, and oregano. I also only cooked it for about 20 mins.
i added only 1 tbls. sugar and a pinch of baking soda; and in place of the whipping cream i added 2 heaping tsp. of whipped cream chesse. i used 10 oz. chicken broth and muir glen tomatoes (28 oz.) and dash of garlic powder and onion powder;
excellent. all four of my kids- 7yrs, 6, 4, and 2, loved it. i did puree it in the blender before mixing with the cream.
Great recipe. I substituted the cream with 2% milk; just heated it in a saucepan before stirring it into the soup.
I'm not a huge tomato soup fan, but my husband requested it so I used this recipe. He LOVED it! I liked that it was easy to make, but I'm still not all that fond of tomato soups. But if you are a tomato soup fan, this was a good recipe and is worth trying.
Very good. Used fresh tomatoes, homemade turkey broth and 1 whole onion sauteed in the butter before adding everything. Also used whole milk instead of cream. Added 1.5 chicken soup cubes for added flavor. Wish I had more leftovers!
Hands down the BEST tomato soup I've ever had! Make it as the recipe says or with only one container of cream it's still excellent. My compliments!
This soup was delicious! I used tomatoe sauce instead and added fresh parsley also to it. I saved it and made another reciepe (Zesty Porcupine Meatballs) with it. Both were a hit with my family!!
Wonderful. Must have again in colder weather.
The flavors are great. It's easy to make with ingredients found in the pantry and fridge. My main issue with it was that it's kind of heavy. After I added the cream I regretted it. I think next time I'll use less cream or use milk. Or maybe just omit the dairy altogether. I also added salt and pepper to taste which finished it nicely.
