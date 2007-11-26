Ham and Navy Bean Soup

This navy bean soup recipe is the best use I have ever found for a leftover ham bone! Be sure to save the pan drippings from the cooked ham — chill them so you can remove the fat and use the good-tasting juices to add even more flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stockpot, add water, ham bone, and pre-soaked beans. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until beans are nearly soft.

  • Remove bone and cut off remaining meat. Remove 1/3 of the beans and mash with a potato masher or food processor.

  • Return ham and beans to the stockpot; add onion, carrots, celery, garlic powder, pepper, and paprika. If you are using dripping from a previously cooked ham add those now. Simmer until vegetables are tender and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 33.8g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 14g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 949mg. Full Nutrition
