Ham and Navy Bean Soup

I just finished making this soup. I made half the recipe (only 2 of us in the house). Here is what I did: I used the crock pot to heat the soup. I soaked the beans overnight, then added 2 cups of hot water with chicken boullion (mixed well) and a tsp. of baking soda to the crock pot with the ham bone and beans on high for 3 hours. After reading other recipes I also added: 1 tsp. Lawry's Salt, a bay leaf, 1 tsp. chili powder and a pinch of red pepper flakes. I suated the onion/celery/carrot in butter. After 3 hours I removed the ham bone and bay leaf and added the onion mixture and ham pieces. The soup was quite thick so I added about a cup of additional chicken broth and is still nice and thick-judge this to your liking. I did not mash any of the beans as my soup was thick without doing so. This is the best ham and bean soup I've made..lot's of good flavor..not bland. Note: my ham was not salty-rather dry so judge your salt input accordingly. And-the chicken broth makes ALL the difference in the flavor!