Ham and Navy Bean Soup

This navy bean soup recipe is the best use I have ever found for a leftover ham bone! Be sure to save the pan drippings from the cooked ham — chill them so you can remove the fat and use the good-tasting juices to add even more flavor.
Delicious recipe, I changed a couple of things. I used pinto beans instead its what I had and I added 1 tsp. brown sugar and 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper, it was hit in my family. I have made this a couple times already, it remains our favorite ham and bean soup. I did add chicken stock for some of the liquid. So goood!!
this is an OLD family recipe. We've always used Heinz chili sauce on top or cider vinegar cooked into it. Cooked bacon also rounds out the flavor. I know the vinegar sounds weird but try it a capful at a time til you find the flavor you like. Promise you won't ruin it
Delicious recipe, I changed a couple of things. I used pinto beans instead its what I had and I added 1 tsp. brown sugar and 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper, it was hit in my family. I have made this a couple times already, it remains our favorite ham and bean soup. I did add chicken stock for some of the liquid. So goood!!
Great way to use leftover ham. My only change: substituted 2 cans vegetable broth (low salt)for some of the water and doubled up the vegetables. Even the teenagers ate this. Cooked on simmer all day - thickened nicely. Froze well.
I loved this soup. It was SUper easy. I did double the amount of seasoning and added a couple of extra carrots. I also cooked it in the crockpot for about 6 hours. It was perfect for a chilly day and even better the next day.
I have never made ham and bean soup before....this was so easy and delicious! Thickened up very nicely on its own as I simmered it for about 2 hours. I also added some ground mustard powder. Everyone loved it! Might try it in the crockpot next time! It's a keeper!
Made this soup yesterday, and it tasted incredible. I did not find it in the least bland...I did however use the bag of 15 bean soup mix I had purchased instead of the navy beans, but not the seasoning it came with. I simply shook in a prodigious amount of the spices called for, plus a pinch of salt. A delicious soup, great with cornbread muffins.
Fantastic flavor!... but too much water. I will definitely make again, with only 2 or 3 quarts of water to start with. Chicken base was a good addition to flsvor the excess broth. Served with delicious "Savory Corn Muffins" from this site (minor changes-see review).
Did as others suggested. Double spices, added more carrots and celery and substituted some of the water for chicken broth. I skipped step #2 as I left the soup cooking all day (not in crock pot, just on stove) and the ham eventually fell off the bone. Was absolutely delicious and a hit with the family. Even better than Mom's! :)
this is an OLD family recipe. We've always used Heinz chili sauce on top or cider vinegar cooked into it. Cooked bacon also rounds out the flavor. I know the vinegar sounds weird but try it a capful at a time til you find the flavor you like. Promise you won't ruin it
Have been making this soup for years. Here are my changes. I use more veggies and use the quick cook recipe for the beans. I don't cook the beans when I'm boiling the ham bone. I wait until after the ham bone is picked of ham and I strain the water. I then return the broth to the pot with the beans and then cook the beans seperately. I also add a bay leaf and some ketchup at the end. It seems to add more flavor that some people are complaining about. It was my mom-in-laws suggestion. Other than that, my favorite bean soup.
I just finished making this soup. I made half the recipe (only 2 of us in the house). Here is what I did: I used the crock pot to heat the soup. I soaked the beans overnight, then added 2 cups of hot water with chicken boullion (mixed well) and a tsp. of baking soda to the crock pot with the ham bone and beans on high for 3 hours. After reading other recipes I also added: 1 tsp. Lawry's Salt, a bay leaf, 1 tsp. chili powder and a pinch of red pepper flakes. I suated the onion/celery/carrot in butter. After 3 hours I removed the ham bone and bay leaf and added the onion mixture and ham pieces. The soup was quite thick so I added about a cup of additional chicken broth and is still nice and thick-judge this to your liking. I did not mash any of the beans as my soup was thick without doing so. This is the best ham and bean soup I've made..lot's of good flavor..not bland. Note: my ham was not salty-rather dry so judge your salt input accordingly. And-the chicken broth makes ALL the difference in the flavor!
I had never made ham soup and wanted a basic idea of how to do this. I read the reviews for more ideas and it WAS AWESOME! It should really be an new recipe I suppose. I added Cayenne, 15 Bean Soup mix beans (but not the flavor packet), 1/4 bag of small navy beans, and a little Chicken bullion because I had too much water and it was watery. Also added 2 Yukon Gold Potatoes... Everything else I followed and it took about 90 minutes to boil the ham and get the beans soft. Thanks for the great start to my own special soup!
Ham and Bean soup is my FAVORITE. It reminds me of home! My mom always adds a bit of brown sugar, maybe half a cup or so, and it makes it that much more amazing. This recipe is just like my mom's, which is why I liked it so much. TRY THE BROWN SUGAR!
I made this soup and it turned out great. Followed the recipe exactly and added a few ingredients of my own. I put in crushed fresh garlic with the vegetables and added two bay leaves. I run a small kitchen and it was the soup of the day. People loved it. Will become a regular item on my menu. Thanks!!!!!!!
This turned out great. I used real garlic and used 1 tsp butter in the stock pot to soften the onions and garlic then when almost clear, I added the celery. Oh, and I used chicken broth instead of the water. At the end, I used an immersion blender with about 2 cups of the soup to thicken it up and give a nice texture. My husband and I will eat this dish again and again...no more canned for us!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/04/2001
My one-year old loved this soup. My husband and I thought it was rather bland.
Incredibly bland as written - but that's exactly what my mom used to make! I wanted something with some flavor, so I followed some adjustments from others and LOVED them. 4 carrots, 4 celery stalks, 3 cloves garlic (instead of powder), 1/2 tsp black pepper, 1 1/2 tsp paprika, scant 1/8 tsp cayenne red pepper, 2 tbsp brown sugar. Used just water, no chicken stock. AMAZING.
I added potatoes and I think it would have been better without them. Next time I will stick to the original recipe. It took way longer to make than I realized also, but it was my first time cooking with dry beans.
Started out using this recipe for soup and, like everyone else, made a few changes. Used navy beans that had been quick boiled according to the package. Drained them and then put in slow cooker with leftover meaty ham bone, carton of chicken broth, cup of finely diced onion, chunky chopped carrots and celery with leaves, two small bay leaves, garlic powder, black pepper, and enough water to finish filling cooker. Cooked on high for about 6 hours. After tasting, added some salt and more pepper, liquid smoke, worcestershire sauce and more cut-up ham. Did not mash any beans to thicken, instead used flour/butter roux (sp?). Let it continue to cook on low for another hour or so to allow to thicken. Removed celery, carrots, and bay leaves before serving - just didn't grow up eating bean soup with carrots and celery in it. Served with corn bread. It was yummy! Hoping to have lots of leftovers for the week, but everyone enjoyed it and only have enough for one lefover bowl :-(.
I made this recipe with some changes: using 2 cans navy beans. 1 whole with juice and one rinsed, drained, and lighty mashed. Chicken broth instead of water, and no celery. I sauted the onions and carrots and added everything else, cooked for one hour, removed bone and added the meat back to the pot. Stirred and served. It was good for a quick throw together meal but it was lacking something. I added about 1 tsp of garlic powder too and it was still lacking. Maybe a jalapeno would help? The soup was def better the next day after sitting.
Wonderful recipe. I changed a few things without losing the integrity of this recipe. I used dry great northern beans instead of navy. I followed the recipe on the packaging for quick cooking(turned out great). After draining the soaked beans, I added fresh water. I had leftover ham and bone from Christmas added that with onion and celery and let cook for 2 hours. I then took out bone and also took out 1/3 of the beans to mash. I then added diced carrots(slicing is too big for me for this soup) and leftover ham and ham from the bone that had been cooking. I added spices listed and didn't change that and after cooking another 45 minutes with lid off to thicken it more, it came out delicious. This is the first time I ever attempted cooking a ham and bean soup but I have to say, this one is a keeper.
Yummy recipe!!! I added a few slices of jamoniberico de bellota also known as iberico ham or patanegra thinly cut. This Spanish ham has a strong and delicious flavor, therefore you do not need much, only 50 grams or 1.8 OZ for four people which I sprinkle once the soup is already served. You can find jamonibericoat BuyJamon.com BuyJamon.com the market place for iberico ham.
This recipe was ok, but I did find it to be slightly bland so I ended up adding more seasonings to it as well as using beef broth for some of the liquid. I only had pinto and kidney beans on hand so used those instead. Overall though a fairly good recipe and one I would probably make again.
I used canned 2 cans of Navy beans and 1 can of Northern beans, but besides that didn't add anything else. Cooked in a slow cooker all day and turned out very, very good! Pretty easy to make. This one will be made again!
This recipe was wonderful. I've used a different recipe before and this one beats it hands down. Four quarts water seem a bit too much, though; I just used 2 quarts and used chicken stock for some of the water. Since the water amount was reduced by half for what the recipe called for, I did not need to increase the seasonings, as some reviews noted. I will definitely make this one again.
This is an easy and very tasty recipie. I used 3 quarts of water instead of 4 in my 5 quart stock pot, and the results were very good. I increased the veggie amounts by 1/3 and added 3 potatoes cubed. I will use this recipe after every ham I bake.
So good! I had a few recipes in mind but since about a hundred degrees below zero outside tonight I decided to pull my frozen Christmas dinner ham bone out of the freezer. I used Cantellini but otherwise stuck to original. Soup heaven!!
This was so good! I cooked the beans and ham in 3 cups of broth, along with a bay leaf and peppercorns in a Dutch oven until the beans were almost soft. Then I put the beans, diced ham, veggies, 2 diced garlic cloves, 1 tsp brown sugar, 1 tsp paprika and crushed black pepper in a crockpot where it cooked all day. Delicious!
I've made this soup a couple of times and normally when I do make it it's in the crock pot. I use presoaked navy beans then rinse them and place in the pot with enough water to cover about 1" above. I cut up fresh carrots and add. I use V-8 juice to taste and add Better then Bouillon Ham base. I also have found that a ham hock with meat on it tastes better then plan sliced up ham. When it's about 2 hours from done you can shred meat from bone and placing meat back into soup and leave the bone out. I add sliced up potatoes half way through cook time. Best thing about this soup is everything is to taste no need for being perfect,
This is almost the same as we've made for years. VERY GOOD.... but one trick we've found is to either add a 1/2 bag of lima beans to the others, or a can of butter beans drained and smushed. It makes the soup thicker and creamier.... especially if you're in a rush.
i think this might be the best soup I've ever made .. and I've made quite a few soups. I simmered my ham bone for a couple hours in the water with half an onion and a couple bay leaves, peppercorns too. I also added some rosemary. Absolutely delicious .. you will not be dissapointed with this one. Even my eleven year old daughter who is not a soup fan ate a whole bowl.
O----------M-------G!!!!!!!...Awesome!....I had a left over ham bone with ham still on it and some dried Great Northern beans...I made this and the house smelled like heaven all afternoon...The taste even matched the Heavenly smell....This recipe is a keeper.
Seriously delicious soup! So yummy, especially when you save the juices from the ham and put them in the soup (I would never make this soup without using the reserved juices, it makes the flavor out of this world) - very rich flavor! This is a great way to use up leftover ham, I will definitely make this again. The soup freezes great, too! I like to freeze them in pint size freezer bags, so easy to heat up a single serving for a quick lunch.
As other reviewers noted, I also replaced most of the water with chicken broth. I also added two cans of navy beans as I thought it was thin and needed more and didn't have time to wait to soak more beans. I ran one can through the food processor and just added the other can as is. I added more carrots and celery and instead of slicing them as I did the other veggies, I chopped them in the food processor. After adding more spices including some bacon salt, I ended up with a great soup. Really good and a huge batch of soup.
As written, thought was too watery and bland in flavor. Will use 3 quarts water next time, add some chicken bouillon cubes and one more carrot and celery stalk. Thinking this should thicken it up and make more flavorful too.
My boyfriend received a ham at Christmas from his work and I told him I'd make him some recipes to use it up. This was one of the recipes he selected. This was my first crack at ham & bean soup. I did everything according to the recipe...except I added chicken boullion as others suggested and I did 4 carrots & 4 celery stalks. The house smelled INCREDIBLE while cooking. And let me just say, that I am a vegetarian and this recipe actually made me want to eat ham...I didn't of course, but man I wanted to! My boyfriend raved about this soup and I'm sure next Christmas he'll have me make this again!
Didnt even come close to following the recipe, but I had never made Ham and Bean soup before, and this is the recipe I picked as my inspiration. Giving it 5 stars simply because my soup turned out amazing. Glad I found this recipe to "guide" me.
I had to doctor this up because it was too bland. I would suggest less water and then add more as needed. It turned out too soupy, so I cooked it for quite a few hours to get it to reduce. I added 2 chicken boullion cubes, a bay leaf, sage, real garlic and used smoked paprika instead of reg. paprika
Added some other spices based on my mom's recollections of her recipe - 1 t basil, oregano, upped pepper to 1 t also...used fresh garlic - 2 cloves. Quick soaked beans - read it MIGHT cut down on their gassiness factor - then all to crockpot. GOOD STUFF - thank you!
I did try this.I read many reviews & saw where some had changed it or added things to it.Being a guy & a novice,I thought I would try it as written & if it didn't meet my expectations, then I would alter it.Having said that,I am a guy & I've seen my wife use her slow cooker & having scorched a pot of beans on the stovetop as a teen,I figured it was safer.After an overnight soaking,I placed the beans & smoked porkhocks in the crockpot.After the 3rd quart of water,I decided that a 4th quart would barely fit,so I omitted it.Well....it cooked all day & was quite bland.My sweet wife suggested we finish it on the stove without a lid & let some of that water cook off.By the time it did,we already ate supper,so,after it cooled,she put it in the fridge.The next evening,she reheated it & served it with some homemade biscuits left over from breakfast.It was soooo good!I talked about it all night!! ;)
First attempt at Ham and Bean Soup and had to pour a lot of the water out of this to get close to the consistency in the picture. Could use a little pick me up in taste, so may add a little hot sauce to the leftovers, but a good flavor.
I made this soup today with some modifications and my wife enjoyed it so much she made 3 glowing compliments, which is highly unusual. Instead of garlic powder, I finely mince 4 cloves of garlic and added them along with 3 bay leaves when cooking the ham bones with 1/3 of the beans and 4 Wylers Boulion cubes. When I removed the ham bones I added additional chunked ham, white pepper instead of black pepper and 1/4 tsp of celery salt instead of the celery and a pinch of sea salt. I let it on a high simmer all day. I forgot the onions and it was still good.
This is a good recipe "as is", but it would have been five star had the flavor been stronger. I would suggest less water and/or the addition of chicken broth. You won't taste the broth but it imparts flavor and blends beautifully with the ham. Also, add a 1/2 tsp. vinegar to your bowl at the table. It really adds pizazz!
Dave
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2010
Just like Mom used to make! Tastes wonderful. I used smoked ham (no ham bone) and tripled the amount of everything. Also used Lima, White Northern, and Pinto beans instead. Definitely worthy of some cornbread!!
Excellent hearty base, however, did add a few things: 1 tsp. garlic powder, 1 tsp. brown sugar, 1/8 tsp. cayenne, 5 chicken bouillon, 2/3 c. mashed potato. Served with honey wheat bread. Added lots of smoked Amish ham chunks (no bone.) This was a huge hit at our dinnner table made up of all males except me. I did soak the beans overnite to cut down on the gas factor. Will make this again and again. thanks!!!
As others suggested, I replaced most of the water with broth for extra flavor. Added additional spices, was bland with the spices called for in the recipe. I soaked my beans for 10 hours, and I had to simmer them for about 45 minutes before they were soft enough to add the other ingredients.
I made this last night from a frozen leftover ham bone that was pretty meaty. It was wonderful!. I used a quart of chicken stock and very little water. That was the only change I made. So easy to make and my family loved it including my picky teenagers! I will make this again after Easter for sure.
Great recipe. I made a few changes -- used 2 quarts water, added 2 tsp salt, minced 2 garlic cloves instead of garlic powder, eliminated paprika, and bought a center cut ham slice since i didn't have ham bone. Best navy bean soup I've ever made. My whole family loved it.
VERY EASY! VERY HEARTY! VERY YUMMY! I always make split pea soup with left over ham but this time I tried this navy bean soup recipe. Well, this is my new go-to recipe. No more split pea, this is better!
This was really good! I used a quick soak on the beans (brought them to a boil, then removed from heat for a few hours). Followed the recipe for the most part. Only cut back on the water to 2 1/2 quarts, salted the beans to taste once they started to get tender and used chopped ham instead of hambone. Didn't adust the the veggies or the other seasonings. Yum!
OMG....this is a wonderful soup for a cold day. I did bake the ham first(smoked ham hock) the night before then boiled it the next day, used canned beans(because I had them in the cupboard) mashing 1 can and leaving the others whole also added a bay leaf and that's about it. Definately give this a try.
The recipe as is was bland and was had way too much water. I ended up making up a rue three times to thicken the soup enough to make it hearty (still not as thick as a chowder or cream soup). I though I'd blended a fair amount of beans too. I ended up adding way more seasoning, including salt, white pepper, mustard powder, and chicken bouillon cubes. I used a large leftover spiral ham bone with lots of meat attached. After much doctoring throughout the day, it ended up being the most delicious bean soup I've ever had. Thank you for getting me started on my own recipe. I'd suggest anyone trying this recipe to use half of the water to start; you can always add more later. Then adjust seasonings to your family tastes.
I did not use left over ham but a small bone in ham. It was delicious and reminded me of my mothers.. serve it with cider vinegar on the side for those you like to add it.. makes the whole meal different.. LOVE IT.
I doubled the spices and also added brown sugar and chili powder. Didn’t have hambone but I had smoked neck bones and bought a ham steak which I cut up and added about an hour before serving. It was very tasty and I made a quick cornbread to go along with dinner. Simmered soup for about 4 hours! Very good soup for a cold and snowy New York day!
This is a great recipe! I doubled the carrots and garlic and pepper. Also added 6 sprigs of parsley and used 4 cups of chicken broth and 12 cups of water. But if you wanted to make it exactly like recipe I'm sure it would be good also! We loved it. Great way to get the last of the ham in our tummies!!
reduced the liquid to 2 1/2 quarts using half water and half chicken broth. Double the veggies just because I'm looking to get more in my diet. Added 4 lg potatoes and after they cooked, I smashed 1/2 of them to thicken the liquid. Most important for flavor, I used a good amount of drippings from a previously cooked ham. all said, a very good recipe, but needs a lot of personalization to make it great.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.