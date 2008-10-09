Stuffed Pepper Soup

An easy soup that tastes like stuffed peppers. A full meal in one bowl and is great with warm bread and a salad!

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot brown ground meat. Drain fat and add pepper and onion. Cook until onion is translucent, not letting them brown.

  • Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, broth, thyme, sage and season with salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 30 to 45 minutes, until peppers are tender.

  • In another saucepan boil 2 cups water, and add rice. Cook until rice is tender and then add to soup. Heat soup through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 1039.4mg. Full Nutrition
