Stuffed Pepper Soup

Ok, I know you shouldn't really rate recipes when you change them, but these were rather minor tweaks because I was using what I had on hand and I had read a few other reviews. I really like this recipe a lot! It's even better the next day! What I changed was I used a large can of crushed tomatoes in place of the diced (all I had) and I think I like that a lot better. Since it was so tomatoey with that, I only used half the tomato sauce. Along with the spices indicated, I added a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce (because it makes everything better!!) and I added about a TBS or less of brown sugar. I really think the brown sugar really rounded out the flavor perfectly. Next time I make this (and there will be a next time!) I think I'll add another pepper, and maybe try quinoa in place of the rice. Can't hurt right?