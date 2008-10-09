Stuffed Pepper Soup
An easy soup that tastes like stuffed peppers. A full meal in one bowl and is great with warm bread and a salad!
Wonderful stuff! If I could give this 10 stars, i would. I made a few changes and it came out tasting exactly like stuffed peppers. I did not use sage,my opinion is sage does not belong in this dish. I did use 1 tsp oregano,1 tsp basil, 1 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp accent. I also cooked the rice in the mixture and used 1/2 beef broth too. It did come out very thick but that is how we like it. Next time i will add a small can of tomato paste because i like more of a tomato flavor. I did not add taco seasoning like others did. Next time i will try this with cabbage. Thanks for the great recipe.Read More
Was pretty good but I like my Stuffed Pepper Casserole better.Read More
Such an AWESOME recipe!! I add a little twist to mine though. Even though I cook my rice first before adding it to the mix, I do find there is quite a bit of absorption of the juice, taking away from the soup. So what I do is add, depending on the quantity I am making, a few cans of beef broth. I think using the beef, with the chicken broth, adds a little compliment to the entire mix making a great meld of flavors! Using the extra broth keeps this soup, just what it is, soup and not a rice mush.
My husband first tasted stuffed pepper soup in a resturant and we both loved it. I checked allrecipes.com and found this one and feel like I hit a jackpot. It is not only very easy to prepare but it tastes just like we had. Thank you for sharing your recipes. I have also given this recipe to 7 co-workers. All of them are coming back with rave reviews.Gail B
I just made this soup but I changed some of the ingred. and made it a 5 star according to my husband. Used 1 lb. free-range ground chicken plus 1/2 lb. ground round. Also added celery and garlic with the onions and peppers. I used 3 orange and yellow peppers instead of green. I also used 1/2 carton organic beef broth and 3/4 carton organic chicken broth and 2 cans of diced tomatoes coarsely pureed. I added organic brown uncooked rice after the above came to a boil and simmered it for 45 minutes or so. Then I added several spices. My family raved about it and said I could make it anytime! I probably just about doubled the recipe as stated.
I have to tell you a secret--I don't like bell peppers-at all. Period. I decided to try this recipe because my other half loves stuffed peppers. I added more minced garlic when I was sweating the onions and it was tasty! This recipe does not have the overpowering taste of bell peppers and I love that. After I added the rice I had to add more liquid because the rice soaked it up, but that's ok! The day after it's good too. It's more of a goulash consistency, but oh so yummy. My family LOVES this recipe! Thank you!
LOVED IT. I agree that I wanted a tad more flavor than the seasonings indicated - so I added a splash of red wine, some garlic and basil as well as a little worcestershire sauce when I was browning the meat. None of my personal seasoning decisions make this less than as written - I just wanted it to have a bit more kick. Thanks for the recipe!
Great flavor and filling dinner. This is a great recipe a quick throw-together dinner. I usually have all the ingredients on hand. I did add one more bell pepper and omitted the sage (just don't like the taste of it in anything). Also used one can of Rotel and one 14 oz can of diced tomatoes instead of one 28 oz can of tomatoes. It's even better the next day.
This was honestly the best I've had in a long time. Hubby is a food snob, and still loved it! In fact... has asked for it twice since we had it the first time about a month ago!! Thanks!!
Easy, especially if you have a blender or food processor to help you chop. You can do all the prep work the day before and throw it in the slow cooker. Freezes great - double it and stock up! A hit at potlucks - be ready for lots of compliments & recipes inquiries. It's one of these recipes that tastes even better the next day(s), and the flavor becomes more hearty and rich after freezing. Changes: doubled onion, green pepper, and rice amounts & used brown instead of white rice (my family of picky eaters never even noticed). I also used beef broth instead of chicken and substituted Italian seasoning for the thyme and sage. Also, added garlic - a LOT! But - as with any recipe - season to YOUR liking ;-) It's a regular in my meal planning rotation. DELICIOUS!
This soup is soooo good. My husband and I also had this soup in a resturant and enjoyed it so much that I had to try to make it at home. I made this soup using turkey meat instead of ground meat and it was just as good and a less less fat. I also substituted beef broth instead of the water to give it more flavor....DELICIOUS!!!!
Hearty and comforting! My only change was to add some fresh minced garlic when adding the peppers and onion. After adding the rice and letting it sit for awhile the rice does absorb quite a bit of the liquid making it thicker...more stew like. But, that's how we like it. If you want it more soupy, I'd definitely add an additional can of broth. Sprinkled a little cheese on top and this was perfect!
Excellent! It really does taste like stuffed peppers. I did end up using beef broth instead of chicken, added garlic, used oregano and basil instead of sage and thyme(didnt have any) Also added 2 jalapeno's which added a little spice. It reminded me alot of Stouffer's stuffed peppers which I love. I do think next time I wont add the rice to the whole pot but add some to the bowls as we go.
My wife lost her recipe for stuffed pepper soup, so I dug this up on allrecipes. She came home with a worried look on her face, but 2 spoonfuls later the lost recipe didn't matter. I used 1 pound of turkey and 1 pound of beef along with a can of tomato soup instead of sauce and it tasted great! Next time I will use more peppers and some red pepper flakes.
Mmmm! I made this soup exactly as directed with these additions: minced garlic, bay leaves, a dash of Worcestershire, and instead of the chicken broth - a beef bouillon cube and a bottle of dark beer. Fantastic! Thanks, Kate, for a great recipe!
I made this in a crock pot on low for almost 6 hours after I browned the beef and my house smelled wonderful and everyone LOVED it! It was a great meal to come home to after work. I served this with fresh bread and a side salad. I doubled everything and added the rice in at the beginning and it was a thick stew instead of a soup but that's what we all liked. I'm DEFIANTLY making this again! THANKS!
Loved this at a church function and found this version so I tried it with a few changes. Used 2 cups beef broth instead of chicken broth, exchanged the sage for 1/2 tsp. Italian Seasoning and added a clove of minced garlic when adding the onion and green pepper. I also used short grained brown rice instead of white. Better the next day after the flavors combine but you might need to add more broth to soup it up as the rice absorbs some of the liquid. This is quite "tomatoey" so just cut back on the tomato sauce and add more broth to suit your taste buds!
What a great recipe. I did make a few changes though - I used ground beef instead of sirloin, red and green peppers, 2 10 oz cans of beef broth instead of the chicken, and 1/2 tsp oregano and 1/2 tsp basil instead of the sage. It was so good. Will definitely make this again.
My husband and I LOVE this "soup". I made it exactly as written (with the exception of brown rice instead of white), and thought it was fantastic. It's best to start with the knowledge that this is thick like a stew, but since we actually prefer that to liquidy soup it was perfect! It reheats very well too, so it's great to take to work! :) Next time I think I'll make it with ground turkey!
Ok, I know you shouldn't really rate recipes when you change them, but these were rather minor tweaks because I was using what I had on hand and I had read a few other reviews. I really like this recipe a lot! It's even better the next day! What I changed was I used a large can of crushed tomatoes in place of the diced (all I had) and I think I like that a lot better. Since it was so tomatoey with that, I only used half the tomato sauce. Along with the spices indicated, I added a few splashes of Worcestershire sauce (because it makes everything better!!) and I added about a TBS or less of brown sugar. I really think the brown sugar really rounded out the flavor perfectly. Next time I make this (and there will be a next time!) I think I'll add another pepper, and maybe try quinoa in place of the rice. Can't hurt right?
Delicious! I did change to beef broth and used a different spice blend...only because I hate sage and thyme! I used oregano, basil, garlic and red pepper flake for a kick. The base is a fantastic recipe to change according to your personal preferences! From other reviews, I have personally kept the rice in a separate container to be added per serving as I will eat this over a few days. You won't be sorry if you try this one.
We thought this soup was wonderful. I left out the sage though as I am not a fan. I used one can of beef and one can of chicken stock and I had cooked the rice in the morning so I didn't have to worry about it. It seemed to take a little more thyme to me and a fair amount of salt probably due to the rice. I will definitely be making this again.
This was healthy, easy and very tasty. I used 1/2 green pepper and 1/2 red... I also used italian turkey sausage and changed up the spices... a dash of thyme, 1/2 tsp of oregano, 1/2 tsp of basil and about 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper. Sprinkled w/ a little mozzarella cheese to serve. Awesome... thanks, Kate!
8-29-2016 ~Hearty soups with a rich, tomato based broth are right up Hubs’ alley. And because we’re both quite fond of stuffed peppers as well, I figured I’d have a winner with this one, and I did. I followed the recipe loosely, employing my own minor preferences – my own tomato sauce, fresh herbs rather than dried, more broth (half chicken, half beef) and less canned tomatoes, less rice, and less onion. It was really only all about proportion preferences where I deviated. I also added garlic, a little Worcestershire and, along with red, green and yellow peppers from my garden, a last, stubborn zucchini. If this wasn’t “liquid,” and you didn’t serve this in a bowl and eat it with a spoon, this truly IS reminiscent of stuffed peppers! Served with BLTs on homemade Italian bread with red-ripe tomatoes from my garden, this was a satisfying, homespun, comfort-food supper.
We love this! Super easy and very tasty. I made a few changes ONLY because I was missing some things in my pantry. I didnt have Sage or Thyme so I used garlic powder and cumin I also a can of diced green chilis at the end for a little heat. I will definetly make this again!
I made this tonight and made a few changes also. I used beef broth instead of chicken and ground turkey instead of beef. I added a can of tomato soup also. That's what we put on stuffed peppers. We also like to have this with mashed potatoes. Yummy!!!
We have had this out & it sent us on the search for the recipe. This one is the best we've had! Even my picky 12 yr old son loved it!
I made this soup tonight and all I can say is WOW!! It was OUTSTANDING! I followed the recipe exactly as written EXCEPT I did add 1 can of beef broth (per others reviews I read) to make it a little more "soupy" as the rice does absorb alot of the liquid. My whole family LOVED it...including my VERY PICKY kids! =) Thanks so much for sharing this recipe, Kate....it's a keeper!
This is very good! I also like that it uses few ingredients and simple ones that I usually have on hand. I've made it twice this week.
We had an extra bell pepper sitting around from omelets last night, so my wife remembered that we both enjoyed stuffed bell pepper soup from a local restaurant we eat at - we found this recipe, and really enjoyed it. We opted to cook the rice and leave it separate to avoid the mushiness that other reviewers had mentioned. I just put a small amount of white rice in the bottom of my bowl before smothering it with the soup. We also added Worcestershire, red pepper flakes, GARLIC (of course!), some emeril's essence (we didn't have sage) and actually added a yellow bell pepper for extra color. We ended up almost tripling the recipe because I have some relatives I want to bring extra food to, and boy are we glad we did! Thanks again A-R for another great recipe.
My partner and I at work love this soup. A few changes that we like was to use sausage instead of sirloin and using cheese and cilantro as toppers.
This was delicious!! I did not add the thyme or sage. I added some crushed garlic to the onion and peppers. When I filled each bowl for my family, I sprinkled shredded sharp cheddar on top and this really made it stand out. I will be making this again!!!
WOW! This is the best. My husband was skeptical but LOVES it. As others have said the rice does absorb the liquid so I make up half the rice and put it into half of the soup to eat right away and freeze the other half the soup without the rice. Then make up and add the rice when we have the the rest later. We also put in about 3 green peppers chopped into large chunks and usually more chicken broth.
Great basic recipe. I listened to the reviewers and made quite a few changes/ additions (it's a bad habit of mine). Left out the sage and thyme, but added italian seasoning, basil, oregano and red pepper flakes. I seasoned the beef while browning, added minced garlic to the onions when sauteeing and 2 diced jalapenos for a little extra kick. BF doesn't like chunks of tomatos, so I added a 29 oz can of tomato puree instead of the diced tomatos and substitued 15 oz of beef broth for the can of the tomato sauce, also subbed beef broth for the chicken broth. Used brown rice instead of white. Was good for dinner, but when I heated up for leftovers the next day, I added 2 hot italian sausage links (cooked & removed from casings) and an extra 1.5 cups of beef broth. Perfection :). Next time I'll increase the beef broth by 2 cups & add 1/2 lb. of hot italian sausage.
absolutly delish!!! Easy too!!! What more could you ask for?
I loved this recipe! So easy to make..but tastes great. The only change I made was to add a bit of garlic. Thanks for the recipe..I will be making this again!
Josh and Jay loved it. I don't like green peppers and even I liked it!
This is a good starter to the soup, but I think the diced tomatoes are a little bit too much. The next time I make this I will cut out the tomatoes and double the tomato sauce and chicken stock.
Great recipe! My gang loved it. I did add a can of beef broth to this soup. But, it is delicious!!
My new favorite!!! Delicious!
I found this recipe while searching for a stuffed pepper recipe. After reading the reviews, I thought I'd give this soup a try. It was awesome!!! My husband went nuts over it. I made a couple changes to this recipe. I used 32 oz. chicken broth, 29 oz tomato sauce and 1 t. italian seasoning instead of what the recipe calls for and I added the uncooked rice to the pan without cooking first. It turned out thicker, almost like a stew, but was awesome. This recipe is a keeper and will be made often!
Very easy and very yummy. I changed just a little. I omitted the onion because my husband hates onion, added a clove garlic. I didn't have any sage so I left that out too. I also didn't have salt but I'm sure the broth had plenty. I added uncooked rice right with it once it got hot and let it cook in a slow cooker for a few hours. That seemed to fine and made one less pan to wash.
so good, quick, and easy. does taste like stuffed peppers without the fuss. can be prepared in no time. I omitted the sage(don't care for flavor), and added a touch of cumin instead, added some celery, garlic,chopped cilantro, and red pepper for a bit of zing. had to add more stock than directed once I added the cooked rice.(used basmati out of necessity). makes a bunch and froze some containers. serving with rosemary cheese bread also from this site. thanks for this quick recipe with great leftovers!
Very tasty. I doubled the recipe and I used brown rice, but only used 1.5X the rice. I also used half ground beef/turkey. This was very good and I will keep it in the rotation. Thanks for sharing!
Okay the first two times I made this dish I skipped both thyme and sage because I didn't have them and the dish was delicious. I'm making it again and now have some thyme so I added it and in my opinion ruined the soup. Skip the thyme, it's overpowering. Otherwise this is a great recipe.
This was very good. Mine ended up more like a stew or chili than a soup (perhaps I simmered it too long) but the flavor was very good. It tasted just like stuffed peppers but was easier to make. Easy fall/winter dinner!
I increased the rice to 1 1/2 cups and I used 2 green peppers. I eliminated the sage and thyme and instead used a can of diced tomotoes with basil, oregano, garlic (I also added an addtional 1 tsp of each). Add a splash of worchestershire sauce.....delicious!
Because I like a little more kick - I added minced garlic and worcestershire sauce to the meat when browning it. I added another green pepper because we love them. I also added a dash of hot sauce and some Italian seasoning. I added two cups of water and the rice directly to the soup - saved using another pan. MMMMM good
I spiced this recipe up by using one 14oz. can of diced tomatoes and one 14 oz can of diced tomatoes with chilies (hot). I added a clove of garlic with my onions. I also used one green and one red bell pepper and 2 cups beef bouillon instead of chicken broth. I didn't have any sage, so I left it out and added a little Italian seasoning. It turned out quite spicy, but very good.
Very hearty and extremely filling. I do agree with some other reviews that sage doesn't belong in this recipe. Next time I will just use garlic powder, black pepper and a little chili powder. I did pour in a can of tomato soup and a can of water since the rice soaked up a lot of the liquid. All in all, really good :)
This is a really easy, healthy and tasty recipe. I substituted ground turkey for the beef, and brown rice, which I added (with 2c. water) right into the soup.
This soup was super easy and great tasting. Followed recipe pretty close. I used my own tomato sauce and used two small cans of diced tomatoes (one regular and one with hot peppers) I also cut up one hungarian hot pepper and one green pepper. I also added garlic. My husband says this is definately a keeper.
I love this recipe! I made a slight tweak, using brown rice instead of white, and it came out fantastic! I have made several soups from recipes on this site and they were all amazing! I feel confident trying new recipes from all these fantastic cooks on this site!
Delicious! added precooked brown rice, beef and chicken broth, red and green pepper, garlic, chile pepper, worcester sauce, basil. thyme, sal and peper..wonderful flavor...
The garden is overflowing,so I used fresh tomatoes instead of canned. And green and yellow peppers. Very good,will make this again.
Wonderful Recipe! My picky family loved it. I made it for dinner, and served the leftovers at a luncheon the next day. The flavor was even better on day two. Thanks!
I first tried this soup in a restarunt. I then found it at this sight and it tasted the same. I did a slight adjustment, I used halve the amount of vegetarian crumbles instead of ground beef. It was great.
This soup is good, I had to add some sugar to even out the acid of the tomatoes, and I will probably leave out the thyme next time I make it. I also used marjoram instead of sage, and used half beef broth as some others suggested. I would have given this 5 stars if not for the thyme....
I will definately make this soup again. I did add some chili powder and will cut down on the rice even more next time but this soup was wonderful and even better the next day.
I love this soup but I gave it 3 1/2 stars because no way does sage go in stuffed peppers. Great base recipe for the ratios. I added garlic, more peppers included a poblano for a little heat, and chopped fresh tomatoes. Instead of the sage, I used a dash of italian seasoning. If you don't have time to cook your rice separately, use the frozen pre-cooked rice.
I made this in a crockpot and used ground sirloin and ground chicken. I added tomato paste, celery and carrots as well. I didn't add the rice into the crockpot, but made it separately and poured the soup over the rice when it was done. Delicious!
Reallly great recipe! I did make a few changes due to prefernces and dietary restrictions: I used red pepper instead of green, I used crushed tomates instead of tomato sauce, and I wasnn't in the mood for rice, so I used mini gluten free pasta shells. I have a very bad cold, and this has been the one thing that helps when I've been eating it. It's a nice change from my usual chicken soup when I'm sick.
This is an excellent, easy recipe! I can't eat onions, so I substituted with garlic. I love a thick stew, and so I threw the rice in without cooking it first. YUM!! I will definitely make this again!
This was pretty good, but the rice absorbed all the broth. My husband went back for a second bowl and the broth was all gone. I think next time I will add more broth. There seemmed to be way more rice than meat, so I will probably reduce rice to 3/4 cup next time. Unless I was reading the recipe wrong, it sounded like 1 cup of dry rice which makes a lot of cooked rice. Overall it was pretty good. I will make again.
The whole family loved it!
Excellent since my husband won't eat stuffed bell peppers. He loved this. He says that it could use twice the meat though.....next time!
Great recipe - easy to make for a crowd. I doubled this recipe and fed 12 (including several big eaters) and still had lots of leftovers. Only changes were that I omitted the onion, used taco seasoning packet instead of individual spices, and accidentally used 28 oz tomato sauce can instead of the 15oz can - it actually makes it more soupy, so I recommend trying it. Everyone loved it, thanks for the recipe!
I LOVED this soup! my husband and mom said it was the best soup they have ever had! The only thing I did differently was I added a packet of taco seasoning and I made the rice with beef broth like others had suggested. It was perfict! I will deffinetly make this again!
This was good. It tasted like a stuffed pepper and is true to the recipe name. I topped with sharp cheddar cheese and a little sour cream. Yum!
Very good. Definitely chunky (especially once refrigerated) but I prefer a chunky soup. Make sure you use white rice, brown rice expands in soups!
This is delicious - if you like the taste of stuffed peppers but not the work, this is for you.
This is FANTASTIC!! I made one change by using Italian Venison sausage instead of ground sirloin. It's a family favorite now.
Made just as directed. Delicious and filling. Great for leftovers to take to work!
I followed the recipe as is. The first day it was okay. I added a lot more salt and spices to make it more exciting. The next day I was surprised to discover that the soup had morphed into a mushy rice blob overnight. This is a good recipe for the adventurous who like to adapt recipes. For a busy mom like me? I will continue my search for a stuffed pepper soup recipe.
I thought this recipe was good as a base for the soup. I added 2 tablespoons each of minced garlic, garlic powder, and italian seasonings. I also added 1 more can of chicken broth so that it would be less saucy and more like soup. I may add one extra bell pepper next time so that it is a more prominent ingredient, rather than a soup that happens to have peppers in it. Thanks for the recipe.
Love it! Even my kids enjoyed it! I did substitute the sirloin for turkey just to lower calories.
Oh wow, this soup is amazing. I loved every bit of it. All I did was added a little extra meat and used a little bit of cayenne pepper to make it just a little spicy and it tasted great.
This was an excellent, flavorful soup perfect for someone on a gluten-free diet. In fact, my family prefers this over regular stuffed peppers. We serve it with mashed potatoes instead of bread since a family member has celiac. I did make some alterations based on the ingredients I had on hand, although I'm sure the original recipe would have been just as good. I used a large can of tomato puree instead of diced, 1 lb. ground turkey in place of sirloin, beef broth in place of chicken, and 4 small bell peppers instead of 1. I also added a clove of minced garlic after browning the meat. I added the uncooked rice to the soup during the last 30 min. of cooking along with a cup or two of water. Turned out great, and the rice was cooked perfectly.
Very good with a few changes. I used beef broth, two cans, and cooked the rice in the soup, so I had to add about 4 cups of water as well. I will halve the amount of rice another time but still increase the liquid considerably.
OMG out of this world. I made it all up and poured it over cooked rice. If doing this way cup the liquid down to half. Sooooo goooood. I used tomato soup instead of the tomato sauce which I think adds a little more flavor... and I didn't have the tomato sauce anyways. Great! Picture to follow, next week when I make it again.
This is an awesome recipe! I made this with 2 green peppers and probably a little less than a pound of meat. Once I added the rice and let it simmer (making corn bread) I had to add more chicken broth as it got pretty thick. My boyfriend really liked it and he tends to be pretty critical of food, so that is 5 stars for me! Thanks!
My favorite comfort food!
This was absolutely delicious. I made a couple additions. I added about a cup a sliced mushrooms a can of corn. I used taco seasoning to taste, garlic powder, and cayanne pepper for a little bite. I also used brown rice rather than white. So good. Served with sour cream and a bit of shredded cheddar cheese. Yum.
This soup is amazing. I've always been a fan of stuffed peppers and had to try it. My whole family enjoyed it. I made just a few small changes. Used 1.5 lbs of venison burger, added an extra green pepper, minced garlic and garlic salt, and used 3 cans of broth (2 chicken, 1 beef). Also wanted to mention; in the decription it says beef broth and in the recipe it states chicken broth. I think it's supposed to be beef broth in the recipe. But it's tasty either way. Thanks for the recipe!
This is an delicious soup, and a great way to use up ingredients in your kitchen! I made this with what I had on hand: two green peppers instead of one; 2 cups of leftover homemade tomato sauce; 3 cups of chicken broth I had in the freezer; and ground turkey instead of beef. Some of the quantities and ingredients were slightly different, but I would feel confident making this exactly as written, knowing it would be great! The rice does absorb the liquid (as always), but the new stew we had for leftovers was delicious too. I would probably add some more salt or seasoning to my bowl next time, but my young kids and husband ate it up!
"I'm the best cooker ever!!" My 7 yr old said so, after tasting this soup!! My only change, I used brown rice.
Excellent recipe. This was much easier than stuffing peppers and tasted the same. I used one green and one red bell pepper and I added the minute rice to the soup instead of cooking separately. Very filling and tasty! This one goes into my recipe book for sure.
BF loves this soup!
What a hearty soup for a cold night. This turned out great and was ready from start to finish in less than an hour. The only things I did different were add an additional can of chicken broth and I used brown rice vs white, as that is what I had in the pantry. Perhaps the next time I make this I'll try beef broth and for the meat use 1/2 ground sirloin and the other 1/2 Italian sausage.
Wonderful! Used some great tips from other reviewers (thanks). It's a keeper! Didn't give it a 5 because of Sage and Thyme...
Love this soup! the only things I changed were I used beef broth instead of chicken.Also I used spaghetti saauce instead of tomato sauce.That's what I use when I make my stuffed peppers.Spaghetti sauce gives it more flavor.The soup tastes exactly like my stuffed peppers.
I just absoultly love this soup. The only thing i changed is the thyme. I don't like that strong flavor so I just used a small pinch instead of the 1/4 tsp. Also I used ground turkey instead of beef and it was fantastic. I don't like stuffed peppers because of the pepper itsself, but I do love this soup.
Excellent. This was even better and easier than stuffed peppers. I also used beef broth versus chicken.
This is a good meal on a cold day. Personally, I use sage in thyme in chicken dishes, not beef. I made the recipe as is, and afterwards wished I had of left those two out of it. However, I would make this again...with the exception of the sage and thyme. I would instead add a little more fresh ground pepper and salt.
After making this, I'll never make regular stuff green peppers again. I found the flavors in this combination much more through-out, even. I did add a little garlic being a lover and some water as it became extra, extra thick. Super yummy and easy.
A restaurant we visited had stuffed pepper soup on the menu, so I had to find a recipe.....my family enjoyed this. I used V8 juice instead of broth, so that when the rice soaked up the liquid, I could add it and not lose flavor. I did not cook the rice separately. I also used Better than Bullion rather than canned stock. It was a good autumn meal.
Added the rice in the beginning. Also topped with a little shredded cheddar. Great Recipe!
good hearty recipe! I didn't have any ground beef so I used Jimmy Dean hot sausage instead!
If you're looking at this recipe because it is the simplest verison of Stuffed Pepper Soup, look no further. This is delicious! I didn't measure any rice, I just cooked some rice and put the desired amount of soup over it. Instead of ground sirloin, I tried 1 lb. of wafer steak, cut into bite size pieces. I highly recommend that modification! Otherwise I followed it exactly. As soon as you smell this soup, you will know that it is right! A+
