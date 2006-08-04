Vegetable Beef Soup II

This is a very good soup. Very flavorful and my whole family loves it. I often give extra to friends and they all love it as well. I make very little alterations to it. I rarely drain the meat because I use beef stew meat or a large sirloin steak cut up that's equal to or more than the 1.5 lbs. of ground sirloin that the recipe calls for. I find that the "drippings" it makes gives it all the more flavor. I increase the spices by doubling or more (I do most measuring by sight and taste) and add more vegetables, so I add more water and sometimes throw in a can of tomato soup which makes it creamier. This can also be made with vegetable stock (or half veggie stock/half water) which increases the flavor evermore. It's good with broccoli or cauliflower added as well. And since we are a meat & potatoes household, we increase the potatoes to 4 or 5 medium. We often have this for dinner two nights in a row and have it for lunches or snacks as well. We have been making it often this winter and we haven't gotten tired of it yet. This is a wonderful recipe and I don't see how anyone could not like it. It makes ALL the difference in cutting fresh vegetables rather than using frozen. Try this!