Tortilla and Bean Soup

Here's a recipe for a Mexican-style soup that uses lots of beans combined with fresh chicken. The taco seasoning and green chiles make this one spicy - so be careful, and add to your taste. Serve with tortillas.

By Margie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Combine the chicken and water in a large pot over high heat. Cook for 30 minutes to 1 hour, or until chicken is done. Remove chicken from the pot, and cut into bite-size pieces.

  • Return the meat to the pot. Add the onion, kidney beans, ranch style beans, pinto beans, black beans, hominy, tomatoes, taco seasoning and ranch dressing mix. Mix well, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 30 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 1.4g; cholesterol 22.8mg; sodium 1091.2mg. Full Nutrition
