Tortilla and Bean Soup
Here's a recipe for a Mexican-style soup that uses lots of beans combined with fresh chicken. The taco seasoning and green chiles make this one spicy - so be careful, and add to your taste. Serve with tortillas.
This is a really tastey soup. The only thing I did differently was add a can of chicken broth and cooked it longer. We served it with flour tortillas with a little melted cheese rolled up for dunking in the soup.Read More
I should have used low sodium taco seasoning mix. I think this was a little too salty. I added a can of corn along with the hominy was pretty goodRead More
This is a really tastey soup. The only thing I did differently was add a can of chicken broth and cooked it longer. We served it with flour tortillas with a little melted cheese rolled up for dunking in the soup.
This is the best soup I have had in a very long time! I did add 2 extra cups water while cooking chicken. Then topped it with shredded chedder, sour cream and crushed tortilla chips. Thank you Marggie! My husband thanks you too!
If you are a mexican fan this soup is for you. Instead of 4 chicken breasts I used 6. But this was a hit w/ in-laws and other family members. I've been passing this out as fast as I can!!!
This soup is quite tasty. I used mexi-corn because I don't care for hominy and I didn't have any ranch seasoning so I used onion powder, garlic powder and other spices that are used in ranch seasoning. My daugter loved this.
This is absolutely delicious. I made a couple tweaks - used hot turkey sausage instead of chicken, substituted chicken broth for water, and corn for hominy. It was very quick to make. I saved time by cutting the sausage into pieces before cooking in broth, and then followed instructions from there. Very tasty and delicious.
WOW! This is the best Chicken totilla soup, I mean it. You got to give it a try. Everybody in my family loved it.
Loved this soup! Don't know if anyone else noticed, but somebody forgot to add the chiles to the recipe!
This is fantastic and its low-cal!!!!!The only thing is I added only one can of tomatoes and chilies. Will make again.Oh!! yeah I added a little more water to it. I also used chicken strips and a bouillon cube to it
I changed this recipe quite a bit to suit what I had on hand. Used pinto and kidney beans, halved the recipe, used ranch dressing instead of the packet, used salsa instead of the canned tomatoes and peppers and skipped the hominy. Also, I pureed about half the soup before adding the shedded chicken. It turned out excellent! Served it with grated cheese and tortilla chips. Made a meal.
pretty dang good...used chicken broth instead of water though, and i made my own kind of ranch-style beans by adding a bell pepper and extra onions and seasonings and pinto beans. Pretty dang good.
I reduced the water to 3 cups, dumped everything in a crock pot and cooked it on low all day. Very good!
This was delicious! I was looking for some healthier recipes for my husband and he loved this!!! The only things I did differently were I used half water & half chicken broth, mexicorn instead of hominy, and chili beans instead of ranch style (not sure what ranch style are). My girls also loved it topped with some shredded cheese and sour cream. This will definately be in our menu rotation from now on. It makes plenty for leftovers too, which makes my life easier.
Very very good soup.I had to tweak the recipe because our grocery stores in Canada don't stock ranch style beans so I made it from scratch from a recipe online and thickened the soup with 1.5 Tbsp cornstarch after simmering soup for 1.5 hrs. I also used taco seasoning I from this site and ranch dressing mix from another site because I don't buy packets anymore. I replaced kidney and hominy beans with scarlet runner beans from my garden and those worked out well. Served with roasted garlic and black bean tortilla chips.
This soup is amazing! I took the advice of some others and used 1/2 water, 1/2 chicken broth and also substitued corn for the hominy. Seriously some of the best soup I have had and a recipe I will continue to make. Thank you!
This soup was excellent. I made a few minor tweaks. I didn't add the ranch seasoning and used chicken broth instead of water. Everyone loved it! I highly recommend this recipe.
made this using a few reader recommendations - used low sodium chicken broth, and pulled all the meat left on a rotisserie chicken from earlier in the week. The taco seasoning is genius!
I was feeling adventurous and used shrimp instead of chicken. I just threw it in frozen with all the other ingredients and simmered for 30 minutes. This is really, really good. I made it to take to lunch all week and I expect it will only get better as the week goes on.
Excellent! So very easy to make & delicious. I didn't know what ranch beans were so I just used 2 different types of kidney beans (dark red & light red). I did use hominy - it was OK, but might use corn in the future. YUMMM!
Perfection. This is a great and simple soup. You may want to change up the recipe but it certainly isn't necessary. This is gourmet at its easiest!
yummy and very easy to make! I added corn and used spicy ranch packet to give it a kick
This has to be one of the easiest and delicious soups I have ever made. No need to change a thing. It's perfect as is.
I made this with a bean blend (all sorts of beans mixed together) that mom had in the food pantry. I just let the beans soak about 5-6 hours and then made this recipe. It was fast, easy, and delicious.
This soup was amazing. I followed all the directions as is, except I put it in a crock pot instead of heating it on the stove. I put the crock pot on low for 5-6 hours and it was great for dinner!!!! I made cornbread with it and it made a great meal. It also made a lot of leftovers so I put it in the freezer to eat later on. A week or so later, I thawed some to eat for lunch and it was still very tasty!
A really good soup, but I wouldn't call it a tortilla soup. Could easily be spiced up by adding jalapenos instead of the green chilis suggested.
Very tasty recipe! It was a big hit! But warning! It makes enough to feed an army! I will definately make it again!
This soup was really yummy! Totally full of flavor. It is so chunky and that is what I love. It's also great that it is so full of fiber. My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this soup. There is so much left over! This recipe is ideal for a big family or just singles on a tight budget. It is arguably the easiest recipe I have ever followed and the tastiest soup I've ever made. I changed a few things though. I added a little more water when the chicken was boiling and I used a really big onion. The onion seems to really make this dish, no question.
This was awesome! I added fresh garlic, bell pepper and cilantro. It was so good last night, my wife has asked to have the leftovers for supper tonight!
This was good, but I doubt I will make it again because I have so many other bean soup recipes that are better.
Made in crockpot - altered some ingredients I Used 1 can white kidney beans 1 can black beans 1 jar chunky tomatoe sauce 4 cups of water 1 can Creamed Corn fajita seasoning ranch seasoning (googled ingredients) Cooked Shredded chicken I decided to try it out due to it's 5 star rating! thanks for sharing such a great recipe!
yummy and easy!!
So good!!! Of course I made a few additions.. I used chicken broth rather than water, and canned chicken for a quick alternative. For those like me who didn't know what ranch style beans were, I used Heinz baked brown beans in tomato sauce, and corn instead of hominy. What is hominy anyways? I also added 3 tbsp of fresh cilantro and put avacado and cheddar cheese on top. Addictive meal!
As written - the soup is pretty good! I would make some changes just based on my personal preferences. It does have a spicy little kick too! A little sour cream would reduce that heat level for you though.
This recipe tastes great and is SO easy to make. It makes a great starter when you're making enchiladas or any kind of TexMex. I just used canned chicken and it tasted just fine with a fraction of the prep time. It is a bit on the spicy side, though. The second time I made it, I used a half the taco seasoning mix and switched one of the cans of diced tomatoes with chiles to mild.
so freaking delicious!!
This is a very good recipe for taco soup. I loved that it was healthier with the chicken. It was super easy, and I will definitely make it again.
AWESOME! This is on my regular rotation of meals. Sometimes I'll use hamburger. I found this when cooking Sunday night soup night at my church, this was a well received meal!
OMG this soup is the bomb!!!! The only thing I changed was I dont like hominy so I added corn instead. One of the easiest soups to make and everyone just raved.
It was a lot spicier that I thought it would be, but it was quite delicious. I liked the fact that it was pretty healthy, and I had lots of leftovers to reheat. I highly recommend it, but it is surely not a recipe for people don't like spicy food.
TERRIFIC RECIPE! I was scrunched on time, so I cut the time down to 30 minutes by adding a can of chicken instead of boiling and cutting the chicken. It tastes fabulous, is cheap to make, and it looks great! I can't wait to make it for company!
Very flavorful soup. Even better the next day. This recipe makes a huge pot of soup.
Great soup. Very easy to make. I'm trying to lose weight after having a baby and this is one of the tastiest lowfat soups I've found. Filling and delicious.
Very good soup. I left out the chicken and used beef broth instead of water. I also added hot chiles. Next time I will make with some kind of meat.
This recipe was both extremely easy and flavorful. I added 3/4 of a jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped, to give it a little more kick. I could not find ranch style beans at my local grocery store so I used 2 cans of pinto beans and it turned out fine. I will definately be making this soup again!
I added 4 C chicken broth,2 cans yellow Hominy, 1 can tomatoes, 1 can green chilies, fresh tomatoes, I didn't have chicken so I used Jimmy Deans Hot sausage & left out the taco seasoning! Topped with avacado, chedder cheese, cilantro, slices of corn tortillas and sour cream, yum, yum, yum!
The whole family loved this. I used corn instead of hominy. We will be making this again.
This is really, really good. I made a few changes and added some queso cheese with peppers and about a 1/3 cup of chile verde sauce....yummy
very good- lots of flavor and sooo easy to make. I added an extra two cups of water to the chicken, and then also added a small can of tomato sauce to the finished soup to thicken it a little and to cut the salt and spicy flavor a bit. My husband and I like REALLY spicy food and this was hotter than expected from looking at the recipe. I also used my potato masher a little at the end to smash some of the beans to thicken the soup instead of having it 'brothy' with beans. Served it with warm tortillas and some cheese and sour cream. I will make this again!
Oh....my....goodness. YUM!!!!! The only thing I did differently was omitted the hominy and added 1c frozen corn. SO delicious!
I absolutely LOVE this recipe. I did however make a few changes. I added boullion cubes, salt pepper, garlic powder, and tony chachere to the water. I used corn instead of hominy, and I left out the kidney beans. I served it with a side of tortilla chips and topped with sliced avacado, shredded cheese and sour cream. I had so much left over I took it to work and fed 8 full grown men!
I love this soup. I used it in my diet. I made up a large pot and had some soup everyday for lunch. It was filling, spicy and overall very healthy. I left out the hominy and used a can of diced chicken. My two year old liked it even though it was a bit spicy for her. I used hot taco seasoning. Would reccommend to anyone and will definately make again.
We didn't really care for this soup. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't all that good either. I'm not sure how to incorporate the tortillas.
Really good! I only had chicken, kidney beans, diced tomatoes, and onions. I used a little of the chicken broth that I boiled the chicken in, made my own taco seasoning mix and added actual ranch dressing. Also threw in a little brown rice. Tasted great!
easy and super yummy!
Excellent and easy!!! This recipe is great just like it is. I added a little extra water and used about 1.5 packets of taco mix. But this recipe is tasty just like it is. Rotel tomatos and chiles make it spicy too. Thanks!
This was a great soup! Pretty healthy and makes a lot.
Definitely will make this again. Did follow the lead of using chicken broth instead of water. So good, and the family approved.
Delicious - added spicy carrot/jalapeno mixture, chicken broth, and half a red and half a yellow bell pepper. Didn't have ranch mix, so I added garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, dill and parsley. Cooked longer than 30 minutes after adding everything together. Total prep time 1.5 hours. Funny that its called Tortilla soup..since there are no tortillas in the recipe...I feel the writer was a bit lazy with this recipe...I plan to add tortilla chips to mine when eating
This was an excellent soup, the whole family loved it and they even had second helpings! My husband is the main cook in our house so I thought I would treat him to a night off. He was surprised at how good this was. Thank you for a great recipe that made my family a happy and full bunch!
Used chicken tenders and simmered in 2 cans chicken broth and 1cup water. Could not find the ranch style beans so used spicy pinto beans instead. Topped bowl of soup with cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocados and tortilla chips. This soup is marvelous. Makes a huge batch thank goodness, lots of leftovers.
This is an awesome receipt. It made 2 large crock pots to make it. We really loved it.
This soup will definitely be in rotation at our house. It was sooooooo good. We ate ALL of it. I made cheese quesadillas to go with it! Yummy!!!!!!
Great soup! I had leftover cooked turkey breast and used that with chicken broth. Once I added the black beans, pinto beans, and the hominy, I felt like the rest of the beans called for would have been too much. I used hot taco seasoning mix and the hot Rotel tomatoes and chilis, and I think that next time I make this, I'm going to use the mild! Overall, very good. Will make again.
Should all the beans be rinsed and drained or just the black beans? Used a crockpot. Substituted low sodium chicken broth for water, corn for hominy. Cut corn tortillas into strips; deep fried until crispy and sprinkled in soup along with avocado slices, shredded cheddar cheese, a spoonful of sour cream, and a squeeze of fresh lime when serving. (I did drain and rinse all beans to cut down on salt and added more chicken broth for extra liquid.)
This was a very good, easy and healthy recipe. I was surprised it had so much flavor. I modified the recipe a bit though. I made a half portion so I used 3 cups of water and boiled 2 chicken breasts in there and then shredded the chicken. I used two cans of beans (pinto and great northern beans) and I pureed a few of the beans and a little of the diced tomatoes to try to give a little more thickness and flavor to the broth. Overall, it was really great.
The flavor is perfect!!! My husband and I ate this soup with garlic bread, and it was so good! Definitely a keeper!
This was yummy, easy and almost healthy due to the high sodium contnet. To remedy this I rinsed all of the canned beans and hominy and bought low sodium taco seasoning by mc cormic.
one of the best soups I have had.
I made it vegan by substituting cubed fried tofu (extra firm). I also used garbanzo beans (chick peas) instead of ranch beans, for texture.
This was soup was great!!! I served it to a group of about 15 people over rice and with cheese quesadillas on the side and they all loved it! I even had to give out the recipe. I will definitley be making this a lot during the fall/winter season!
Really good flavor, I made it as is. Put frozen breasts in Crockpot with all ingredients, cooked for 8 hours on low. Not spicy enough for a Mexican dish though I added 2 tsp. of cayenne pepper. I also like a few more beans, but I will make it again.
Easy and delicious! Didn’t change a thing. Thank you for sharing this amazing recipe!!
Very good. I added the broth from the chicken to the soup to make it a little less spicy and to have more liquid in the soup.
I was disappointed with this. It turned out okay, but we've had better Mexican-style soups from this site.
Very good and super easy! I did substitute chicken broth for the water and corn for the hominy.
great with chicken ground beef and shedded beef
Very good. Substituted a rotisserie chicken for chicken breast (cheaper and faster), used 4 cups chicken broth and 2 cups of water instead of 6 cups water, (since we didn't boil the chicken), and substituted corn for hominy.
This soup was really good. Changed it up with a few things. Only made 1/2 recipe since it was only two of us. Used whole can of pintos and black beans since we don't like kidney beans and didn't have ranch-style beans. Used Mexican style tomatoes with jalapenos and used extra hominy. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced avadado and topped with crushed tortilla chips. Yum!!!!
