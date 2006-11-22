Fish Chowder I

Rating: 4.18 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

If you cannot use russet potatoes, go for the Maine potatoes.

By Rosemary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock pot cover potatoes with enough water so they are fully covered. Bring to boil, then reduce to a simmer.

  • In a saute pan cook onion and bacon, over medium heat, until onions are soft. Add to potato mixture.

  • Once potatoes become soft, and the broth has a milky look to it, add cut up fish fillets. Heat until fish fillets are cooked through.

  • Add enough milk product to bring soup to your desired taste and texture. Season with white pepper and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 14g; cholesterol 38.3mg; sodium 278.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

Lee Wagar
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2006
This was just like my mom made many years ago when I grew up on Long Island. I used 12 oz of cod filet (nice firm white fish) and I also added a stalk of celery finely chopped to the onion. I used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 and some milk to get the right consistency and a couple of dashes of hot sauce. It needed salt very badly! and oh I cooked the potatoes mostly in chicken broth. Guess I changed it somewhat but t was really delicous. My 90 yr old dad said it was just like mom used to make....a real complement for sure! Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

SFB
Rating: 1 stars
10/20/2008
it should not even get one star but the website makes you put at least one in - but really no stars..... Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Lollychester
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2006
THis was great but I made a few changes so I could throw it in the crockpot... I didn't have any onion so instead used a couple of ribs of celery and cooked them up with about 1/2 a pound of bacon. I used frozen diced potatoes (about 2 cup) and added a can of sweet corn. I made a white sauce (to thicken my milk a bit). I used whiting (about 4 fillets. I cooked the celery and bacon before adding it to the crock. Cooked it on high for about 4 hours - came out delicious! Even our kids loved it. Read More
Helpful
(37)
Julie Fegler
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
This is a very simple tasty recipe. I used flounder instead of haddock and it would be good with most any fish. I also used cream in place of the milk and it had a delicious rich flavor. Read More
Helpful
(30)
Lisa
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
Very good fish chowder and easy to make. I did add some chicken broth instead of water to cook the potatoes in. I also added some cream instead of milk. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Corinne W
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2007
I loved this chowder partly because it wasn't to fishy tasting and partly because it wasn't filled with heavy cream. I sauted celery and garlic with the onions and bacon and added about 1/8 cup of half & half with the milk. This was even better the 2nd day. Thanks for a great recipe that I will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(16)
PETRIE27
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2004
I have to review this recipe again because it's just soooo good! This time I added celery mushrooms & scallions w/ the bacon & onion sautee also used half & half instead of milk and chicken broth in place of the water for potatoes. I also added 1 can of corn - again I used leftovers grilled swordfish steaks in a terriyaki marinade. I have not tried raw fish yet but this recipe will work with anything - very versitile and absolutely perfect!! I get such great compliments on this dish you have to try this! Thank you again for an awesome recipe! Read More
Helpful
(15)
L.R. Sullivan
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2006
I prepared this chowder for a church dinner for 75 people. It was a tremendous hit. Most people came back for seconds a few for thirds. Easy to and quick to prepare. Read More
Helpful
(10)
REJJP
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
This meal was delicious. I have always wanted to make my own chowder. This was perfect. The next time I will put more fish in it though. Read More
Helpful
(8)
