Fish Chowder I

1 of 37

Rating: 4 stars This was just like my mom made many years ago when I grew up on Long Island. I used 12 oz of cod filet (nice firm white fish) and I also added a stalk of celery finely chopped to the onion. I used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 and some milk to get the right consistency and a couple of dashes of hot sauce. It needed salt very badly! and oh I cooked the potatoes mostly in chicken broth. Guess I changed it somewhat but t was really delicous. My 90 yr old dad said it was just like mom used to make....a real complement for sure! Helpful (42)

Rating: 4 stars THis was great but I made a few changes so I could throw it in the crockpot... I didn't have any onion so instead used a couple of ribs of celery and cooked them up with about 1/2 a pound of bacon. I used frozen diced potatoes (about 2 cup) and added a can of sweet corn. I made a white sauce (to thicken my milk a bit). I used whiting (about 4 fillets. I cooked the celery and bacon before adding it to the crock. Cooked it on high for about 4 hours - came out delicious! Even our kids loved it. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very simple tasty recipe. I used flounder instead of haddock and it would be good with most any fish. I also used cream in place of the milk and it had a delicious rich flavor. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Very good fish chowder and easy to make. I did add some chicken broth instead of water to cook the potatoes in. I also added some cream instead of milk. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars I loved this chowder partly because it wasn't to fishy tasting and partly because it wasn't filled with heavy cream. I sauted celery and garlic with the onions and bacon and added about 1/8 cup of half & half with the milk. This was even better the 2nd day. Thanks for a great recipe that I will definitely make again. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I have to review this recipe again because it's just soooo good! This time I added celery mushrooms & scallions w/ the bacon & onion sautee also used half & half instead of milk and chicken broth in place of the water for potatoes. I also added 1 can of corn - again I used leftovers grilled swordfish steaks in a terriyaki marinade. I have not tried raw fish yet but this recipe will work with anything - very versitile and absolutely perfect!! I get such great compliments on this dish you have to try this! Thank you again for an awesome recipe! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I prepared this chowder for a church dinner for 75 people. It was a tremendous hit. Most people came back for seconds a few for thirds. Easy to and quick to prepare. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This meal was delicious. I have always wanted to make my own chowder. This was perfect. The next time I will put more fish in it though. Helpful (8)