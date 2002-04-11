Chicken Tortilla Soup II

Easy to make ahead and makes great leftovers too!

By Trey

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stock pot heat oil. Add tortillas, garlic, cilantro and onion. Saute for 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir in tomatoes and bring to a boil. Add cumin, chili powder, bay leaves and chicken stock. Return to a boil, reduce heat to medium and add salt and cayenne. Simmer for 30 minutes remove bay leaves and stir in chicken. Heat through and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 29.2g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 68.8mg; sodium 796.3mg. Full Nutrition
