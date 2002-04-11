Chicken Tortilla Soup II

I actually was very disappointed with this recipe. I was expecting something so very spectacular since I had read so many amazing reviews, but I found that it left a lot to be desired. First of all, many people said to decrease the oil. I didn't find that to be true and my soup was NOT oily. Secondly, the recipe says to saute the onion, garlic, and tortillas together for 2 - 3 minutes. Well that certainly was not long enough and because of that the onions were crunchy. I imagine they are supposed to be that way but I didn't care for it at all. It made the soup a bit bitter. Secondly, there were no veggies other than the canned tomatoes and onions which made the soup bland. However, I did add a can of corn which did little for the soup as far as flavor goes. I had to increase the amount of tortillas since I like my soup with more tortillas. Like one reviewer did,I added cream to the mixture since I don't care for brothy types of soups as much as creamy soups. I don't know what all the rave was about. On top of that, since the reviews were so great I doubled the recipe. Now I have double the amount of soup that I am not so crazy about. We did add lime and cheddar cheese on top of our individual servings which added more flavor. All in all I was sorely disappointed. I am going to freeze most of this and maybe I'll enjoy it better at another point in time. Cheese should be made part of the recipe as well as, perhaps, black beans or what one enjoys, to add more dimension to this r