Chicken Tortilla Soup II
Easy to make ahead and makes great leftovers too!
YUM, so great!!! One note: about HALF the oil is plenty. For ease of preparation, I got a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken from the deli counter instead of the chicken breasts - way faster and easier, and the meat is really flavorful. Just take it off the bones, give it a rough chop and you're done. My no-nonsense, meat&potatoes husband requested a big batch of soup to take camping! Nice and sniffle-inducing spicy; adjust the cayenne or serve with a big spoonful of sour cream for the faint of heart. I've already sent the recipe to four people; my family loves it, and so do my husband's camping buddies. This will go into heavy rotation for us! Garnish with any combo of: crunchy tortilla strips (save a few tortillas to make some fresh-sprinkle lightly with onion powder); some remaining cilantro; sour cream, shredded cheese; avocado; and whatever you do, don't skip a squeeze of fresh lime!Read More
The flavor is pretty good. The appearance is mushy garbage. It has so much oil it collects at the top in a thick layer. It hardly looks edible, but it is. I will however attempt this recipe again with a few changes. 1) Fry the tortilla strips drain and set aside. 2) Saute onions and cilantro in 2-3T (not 6T) of oil. Drain and return to pot. Do whatever you can to reduce the oil. 3) Follow rest of recipe. 4) Garnish with fried tortilla strips and maybe a mexican cheese such as Queso Quesadilla.Read More
This soup is great! Everybody loves it. I did two things differently -- first, I cooked the chicken with the spices in the first step of the recipe so the chicken meat would absorb the flavors. Secondly, I was out of corn tortillas so I used tortilla chips that I just crumbled in the bottom of the bowl before adding the soup. (I felt that the tortillas added at the beginning got too mushy).
Absolutely incredible. I would decresase the oil to 4 tbl spoons next time. I added 2 cans of diced corn and 2 cans of rinsed black beans. We topped it with sourcream, cheese and green onions. This will become a staple soup at our house...
This is a fantastic soup that allows room to experiment. I followed the recipe but, made a few changes..... Started with a CHILI infused OIL.................I did keep the TORTILLAS in the soup from the beginning (doing so seemed to keep soup thick) and added a few crunchy chips in the end for texture.......Used (1) jar SALSA and (1) can tomatoes that added up to the 29 oz. required.....Also, added 1/2 cup CREAM in the end before serving. Overall, this is a great recipe I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 simply because I felt something was MISSING. I can't say exactly what. If anyone has any suggestions I hope they post it. I used all the same garnishes as suggested. However, it seems a key spice is perhaps lacking. Though, I have to say DON'T LET THIS ONE PASS YOU BY...
Trey, this is a fabulous recipe. I used about one and half pounds of boneless chicken breasts that I sprinkled with Spicy Mrs. Dash and cookd for 5 minutes in my George Forman grill. I let it cool while I made the rest of the soup and then cut it up into bite sized pieces! My son makes it all the time now and loves it! In fact, I have made it for many a guest and this recipe is truly a HIT!!! I did make sure that I used really fresh cumin (not one that had been sitting on my spice shelf for years) and I think that made a big difference. I love the flavor of the corn tortillas that cook with the soup and I really don't care that they are NOT crispy. One can add the tortilla strips when serving it along with the addition of some ripe avocado and extra chopped cilantro. It really is better the next day. Thanks again! Amy Pla
Very, very simple and excellent for a cool autumn day. I substituted one cup of whole milk for one cup of chicken stock and it was a creamy, zesty success. Don't forget the shredded cheddar on top! UPDATE 10/13/09 - made a great batch substituting leftover Slow Cooker Carnitas for the chicken. So versatile and great for cool weather warm-up!
This was a good start. I used a 29 oz can of Rotel because I like spicy (but did omit the cayenne pepper). I sauteed the onion and a little bell pepper in oil with garlic & cumin and added this to the chicken broth & tomatoes. I used a rotisserie chicken (honey mesquite) and just chopped it up and put it in the liquid broth. I also added a can of black beans & a can of corn. I did not add the tortilla strips until the last 30 minutes so they would not be as mushy. I served it with shredded cheese and avocado. It was healthy and had wonderful flavor!!!
Very tasty and easy to make. I added half a can of black beans, half a can of corn, and used Rotel for the tomatoes.
Wonderful! I also added some chopped celery and a couple of jalapenos cut in rings (fresh and w/o seeds).It was not too spicy. Served with grated cheese on toasted torilla strips and a dolup of sour cream. This is definately going to be one of my favorites!
Not a bad recipe. I was looking for an alternative to a tortilla soup mix that is no longer on the market and this was pretty close. The only real change I made was not cooking the tortillas with the soup, but frying them until crispy and using them as a topping. I did find it a bit thin so next time I will use a bit of cornstarch to make it thinker.
I'm from Texas currently living in Washington & I love Mexican food. Believe me, I know good Mexican food when I taste it. This recipe is a good jumping off point with a few adjustments. Anyone that knows anything about tortilla soup, knows the best way to eat this is not to put the tortillas into the soup. It makes them 'soggy' and disquesting. I fixed the recipe true to guidelines, other than that. Tortilla soup base is best with chicken broth, not so many tomatoes; I'd eliminate them altogether and use chicken broth/bullion instead. Then when the soup is done, put some fresh cilantro in the soup...so much better than cooking it in. On top I put chopped fresh tomatoes, some fresh onions, green or red (whatever you got) and while the soup has been cooking, cut some uncooked corn tortillas into thin strips and fry them up. Tortilla soup is great with avacados either sliced or cubed on top and a spoonful of sour cream on top. Squeeze some lime in for more flavor. The tortilla strips are put on the top right before eating, making them crunchy and heavenly. Hope this helps. I give this 4 stars due to all the adjustments I had to make and due to the base not being true chicken base. Best of luck.
Absolutely delish!! I used a warm rotisserie chicken and also threw in a can of sweet corn. I broke up tortilla corn chips in the soup bowl when serving and put a small dollop of sour cream in the bowl. Wow! Amazing flavor. I made a big pot of it and froze the rest for another meal. Thank you!!
Boyfriend was not as fond of this, but my 7 year old was, and she is a picky eater. I will definitely make this again and maybe add some more cumin and chili powder to satisfy bf's taste buds.
This is a great recipe. I cook the cut into bite sized chicken (I use boneless, skinless thighs) in the pan with garlic, season salt and pepper. Then I add my onions and sauté them with the chicken. I add all of the other ingredients and heat through. I like to add two cans of black beans that have been rinsed as someone else suggested and I don’t add tortillas. I then serve the soup with tortilla chips that you crunch into the bottom of your bowl and top with shredded cheese and sour cream, if you want. It is a very healthy recipe without those additions but they are good! This is wonderful. Play with it and enjoy!
i made this recipe almost exactly. i didn't add the cilantro until the end, because i was unfamiliar with frying it that way and didn't want to ruin anything. also, i added a half of a can of corn at the end as well. this was really great, my husband ate a whole bowl which is a compliment with any soup. the tortillas are meant to thicken the soup, you should simmer it until they dissolve. extremely delicious!
This recipe is the closest to mine I've found. What makes this soup taste truly authentic is to fry the tortilla strips slightly before adding to the soup. It adds not only a special flavor but when the soup is simmered for 30 to 45 min. it acts as a thickener too. ALWAYS great the next day. In a pinch I have used Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips, but the flavor is still not quite the same as when using fried strips. I even make extra for those that like to add more or use for munching with the soup.
This recipe is awesome... I make it a lot... the only changes I make are I add some rice and corn... and I bake some strips of corn tortillas and serve those with some grated cheese on top of the soup... YUM!! YUM!!
I ran a trial of this for my Cinco de Mayo party and it was wonderful! The broth is delicious, not a kids dish, it's got some kick to it! I sauted my chicken tenders in Pensky's chicken taco seasoning first, a goovy blend of Mexican spices. It occured to me as I was sauteing the corn tortillas, I bet a couple of handfuls of Fritos would be just as good. I also added some chipotle, and extra low sodium broth. The addition of corn and rinsed black beans would make this a fabulous chicken chili. Great dish, Trey!
this is an awesome recipe, we love it, and will be making it again and again, we used leftover chicken from a baked chicken, maybe 2 cups or so, and added come corn, cooked pinto beans, and green chiles. served it with some fried tortilla strips, cheddar cheese, plain yogurt and some extra cilantro on top. it was a little thin, so i added a flour/water slurry to thicken it up a little
What a great recipe!!! My whole family and my neighbors loved this soup. I served it with toppings of fried tortilla strips, cheese, avacado and sour cream. Total hit! My husband ate 3 bowls of soup.
I have made this soup many times in the past couple of years and every time I get asked for the recipe. I prepared the soup the night before and let it cook all day the following day till that evening when it was served. I have to say that the best result was when I let the soup stew in a crock pot on low for about 4 - 6 hours while I was at work. I took the soup to a party afterwards and the flavor was much more pronounced and delicious! I topped with shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and garnished with tortilla chips and a pinch of chives. I believe that is the trick to this recipe and the texture other reviewers spoke about. The longer you let it cook the better the turn out.
Just made this and everyone loved it!!!! It was better than some restaurants. The only changes I made were: cut down the vegetable oil to 3 tablespoons, 1/2 tablespoon of chili powder and 1/2 teaspoon of ground bay leave instead of the actual leaves. I will make this soups again and again!!!! AMAZING!! Thank you!
Really easy to make. I cut the chicken stock in half to make the finished result 'more hearty.'
Excellent! This soup filled my house with the aroma of authentic Mexican cuisine. My father, raised on my grandmother's homemade Mexican food, loved this. Asked for more. The taste is rich and spicy. Not hot at all. I substituted a little less olive oil for regular cooking oil. I minced the onion and added a little fresh lime juice for tanginess. I must have stirred the tortillas too much because they came out a little mushy. I will add the tortillas at the end next time. Can't wait until the rest of my Mexican family tastes this. They will wonder where I learned to cook! Thanks.
I thought this was great. I did make a couple changes. Cut the chicken broth down to 5 cups. I also added 2 fresh jalapenos to the onion/garlic/tortilla mixture, and cooked that a lot longer, until soft - then pureed it before adding the tomatoes. Got rave reviews! :)
This is a great recipe! I made some changes though. I added chiles, sliced water chestnuts and a few diced green peppers. I omitted the cheyenne pepper because I didn't have any. I also cooked this in the crockpot for about 2 hours. I cut strips of soft tortilla shells and added some to the soup to thicken. I did continue to cut strips of soft tortilla shells and bake them at 300 to add later on if wanted. I too added a shredded mexican cheese blend during and after cooking. I'll be keeping this recipe handy. Thanks!
Good base tortilla soup. I didn't add the corn tortillas in the beginning because I prefer a clear tortilla soup but I otherwise followed the recipe. I used grilled and shredded chicken breast that was seasoned by my butcher, which added some heat. For the tomatoes, I opted for the rotel w/chilies. After the soup was finished and I gave the recipe my rating, I knew I could make this good soup great, and added corn, black beans, chipotle bouillon, tomato/veggie bouillon, and water; and then I cooked it a bit longer. I served it w/shredded white cheese, tortilla chips, and sour cream. Delicious!
I really enjoyed this! I cut back on the oil and skipped the cilantro (didnt' have any, but I find it kind of strong anyway). I added 1 can of black beans (rinsed & drained) and 1 can of corn. I think you need to adjust the chili powder and salt to your personal taste (I added more chili to mine), but what was listed was a good place to start. Before adding the chicken, beans, and corn I ran my immersion blender through it to combine the tomatoes & tortillas better. It thickened up really nice. My family loved it!
THIS is the tortilla soup recipe I've been looking for! Fresh, simple flavors and hearty to boot! I like to let it cook a little longer so the tortillas "melt" completely into the soup and thicken it up. Gives it great flavor. Thanks for a wonderful recipe! Update: have made this several times now and two things I will definitely do from now is is 1.) add a can of black beans, and 2.) use San Marzano crushed tomatoes instead of just diced. I still LOVE this soup!!
I have been using Ro-tel's new diced tomatoes with lime and cilantro in place of plain tomatoes. It gives the soup a really great KICK. I have also been omitting the cayenne pepper in this variation.
Our new favorite! The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly except that we added the tortillas at the end because we like them crunchy. We ran out of tortillas ~ so for the left overs we used tortilla chips, which actually tasted better than the ones I made, so I don't fuss with that anymore! I also skip the cayenne and let each person stir in red pepper flakes to their bowl if they want to add heat. To serve we crush a handful of chips and then add cubed mexican cheese or montery jack cheese and a few slices of avacado, a scoop of soup then top with sour cream! THE BEST! YUM! It is just like we had at a nice resturant in Mexico!
I've been looking for a tortilla soup recipe where the tortillas are cooked right into the soup instead of just used as a garnish at the end. This was it. I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of breasts and cooked them in the soup instead of adding cooked chicken at the end. I tossed in a packet of Sazon just for the heck of it and this soup came out great. Thanks for the recipe.
The next day the cumin was overwhelming. Pretty spicy, but I like spicy! Took others' advice by toasting the tortillas first. Sounded like they'd get way too soggy.
Definitely delicious and pretty easy! I did as others recommended and added black beans and corn, and reduced the oil. Definitely a 5 with the changes.
Made this for a birthday get-together and the birthday girl refused to even open her presents until she had feasted on this.Thanks for sharing.
I'm not sure how the ORIGINAL recipe tastes, but with the modifications I made, this soup was pretty dang good. This is what I did differently: ADDED 1 stalk of celery, 1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce, and 1 can corn. SUBSTITUTED 1 (4 oz.) can jalapenos for cayenne (because I had forgotten that I ran out of cayenne). REDUCED oil from 6 tablespoons to 2 tablespoons, tortillas from 6 to 3 (you need it to thicken the soup), cumin (from 2 tablespoons to 1 tablespoon), and chili powder from 1 tablespoon to 1.5 teaspoons. GARNISHED with crispy tortilla strips and sour cream. I also kept the soup boiling (stirring frequently to avoid burning) for the 30 minutes it was supposed to be simmering to cook out some of the liquid. Next time I make it, I will either use fresh jalapenos or a teaspoon of pepper flakes, add the cilantro with the chicken, the whole tablespoon of chili powder, and I won't forget the lime. I love lime...
The soup had great flavor, I did add a Tbl. of chicken base (boullion). I would add less tortilla's and chicken, the soup was very thick, stew like. The tortilla's became too mushy for my taste, I'd saute my tortilla's and add them maybe 15 minutes before the soup was done next time.
This was flavorful and delicious! I only made a few minor additions/changes. I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chilies instead of just diced tomatoes. I also cut up a rotisserie chicken and added that to the soup and then simmered it for 30 minutes. I also added some garlic powder to this for more flavor. I didn't saute corn tortillas at the beginning because I like serving them at the end with tortilla chips and for people to add as much as they please. Great recipe and a keeper!
Ok I didn't have cilantro, I know, bad bad bad. But even without it, this was sooooo yummy! We all loved it. And I agree you don't need that much oil. I used olive oil and just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. I cooked up fresh tortilla strips to top it with at the end and also added a small can of drained black beans and some leftover rice I had here. It was a FULL meal and I will def make again!!!!
I loved this recipe but I did also take the advice of others and I added a can of corn and a can of black beans. I felt like it needed more. The tortillas do get really soggy if you add them at the beginning so I also added some crispy tortillas before serving to the top. I didn't feel it had enought salt either so added more to taste. Taste was very good, not too spicy either. Will make again with my variations for sure.
This soup was delicious, and so quick and simple to make. I did make some adjustments: Only used two tortillas chopped and sauted with the onions, etc and baked the rest to put on top of soup when serving. I also added a cup of frozen corn. I also decreased amount of chicken to two large breasts. Five would have been too much meat for our tastes. My husband loved it. THis will become a regular for us.
A great recipe- that can actually be made better! I added a can of chopped green chilies and used a cup and a half of salsa instead of tomatoes- way more flavor! Also- I cut the oil down as did many others. The best way to thicken this is to add a can of cream soup- whatever flavor you like- and then use a hand blender to blend everything together before you add the chicken. The corn tortillas will puree and make the soup have the perfect consistency! Don't forget to remove bay leaves prior to blending. And be sure to top with monterey jack cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, sour cream and a sqeeze of fresh lime!
Best tortilla soup I've ever had! It was very easy to put together. I like things spicy so I added a small can of green chiles and doubled the cayenne and it was amazing! With the salted chicken broth I didn't need to add the extra salt. I'd taste it before you add. I garnished with a little sour cream and fresh cilantro. Great soup!
This really is a great soup! I topped it with Tostios Hint of Lime which really gave it some great flavor! Superb leftovers!
I made this for a large group of people who all LOVED it! Just the right amount of spice and thickness. This pot was the first to be emptied. Will definately make it again!
Great soup recipe easy to make and fantastic leftovers
This soup has a lot to offer as far as taste and smell but I did follow other reviews and lessen the amount of oil, added corn and black beans. I also used ancho chile powder (because that's all I had) and the fresh cilantro made it great! I did fry some corn tortilla strips because the tortillas in the soup did get very soggy. Good recipe!
We loved it, but want more flavor. I added a can of tomato sauce and added 50% more of each of the spices.
Let me start by saying...I know people get upset when recipes are rated based on changes that were made and not the recipe as it is written, but I the changes I made do not take away from the heart of this recipe. With that said, this recipe is fabulous! I used a few of other reviewers suggestions to tailor this to my spicy, veggie-loving taste buds. Here is what I changed: 1. I use less oil. I don't actually measure it, but it's not more than 2 Tbsp and that's plenty. 2. I only use 6 tortillas in an attempt to cut a few calories and because there were quite a few negative comments about the tortillas being mushy. I have not had that problem...I think they thicken the soup nicely. 3. I use 1 can (14.5 oz) of diced tomatoes and 1 1/2 cans (14.5 oz) of diced tomatoes with green chiles.....deliciously spicy, if that's what you're into! (The other half can of "Rotel" is used to make guacamole...mmmmmm!) 4. I add a few carrots to simmer for about an hour. 5. 20 minutes before we're ready to eat, I add some frozen corn (I don't measure it, but probably about 1 cup) and 1 can of drained and rinsed black beans. My husband raves about this soup and we absolutely love that there are always tons of leftovers! I squeeze a little lime juice over my soup just before I eat it, and my husband enjoys a handful of extra sharp cheddar cheese on his. I used http://www.food.com/recipe/my-famous-shredded-chicken-205760 for my chicken and it is deliciously tender!
Delicious! I added a can of corn and black beans. It really added to the soup. The seasoning really made a great soup.
Made as written which is what people should do---otherwise its NOT the intended recipe! Read top reviews first, added fresh tomato, frozen chopped cilantro, frozen corn, and leftover shredded roasted chicken....delicious! Thanks for a great recipe!!
Best tortilla soup I have ever tasted! (I'm a Texan, so I've tasted a lot.) I add an extra 14.5oz can of petite diced tomatoes, and I use the kind with Mexican spices added for extra kick. Serve with fried tortilla strips, shredded cheddar, and sliced avocado.
I've never made anything like this before and my husband loved it!! My mom is going to start making it also. She said it was the best Chicken Tortilla soup she has ever had. It's now on our regular menu.
I found this soup to be excellent. It was as good or better than any I've had in a restaurant. The only change I made was to use 3 tablespoons oil instead of six. It didn't change the flavor at all. I also used reduced sodium chicken broth. I recommend this soup.
I only had 3 chicken breasts on hand and that worked out just fine. I also scaled the cayenne back to 1/4 teaspoon. (You can always add more, but you can't take it out!) It was nice and spicy but not too hot. I will make this again and again!
I actually was very disappointed with this recipe. I was expecting something so very spectacular since I had read so many amazing reviews, but I found that it left a lot to be desired. First of all, many people said to decrease the oil. I didn't find that to be true and my soup was NOT oily. Secondly, the recipe says to saute the onion, garlic, and tortillas together for 2 - 3 minutes. Well that certainly was not long enough and because of that the onions were crunchy. I imagine they are supposed to be that way but I didn't care for it at all. It made the soup a bit bitter. Secondly, there were no veggies other than the canned tomatoes and onions which made the soup bland. However, I did add a can of corn which did little for the soup as far as flavor goes. I had to increase the amount of tortillas since I like my soup with more tortillas. Like one reviewer did,I added cream to the mixture since I don't care for brothy types of soups as much as creamy soups. I don't know what all the rave was about. On top of that, since the reviews were so great I doubled the recipe. Now I have double the amount of soup that I am not so crazy about. We did add lime and cheddar cheese on top of our individual servings which added more flavor. All in all I was sorely disappointed. I am going to freeze most of this and maybe I'll enjoy it better at another point in time. Cheese should be made part of the recipe as well as, perhaps, black beans or what one enjoys, to add more dimension to this r
My Family Loved This. I added red and green peppers, topped with avocado, shredded cheese. and crumbled tortilla chips. Only used 4 tablespoons of oil. Will make again.
This soup was fabulous. Great recipe. I too did it with a rotisserie chicken. Also added some corn and a can of black beans. For the tomatoes I used one 16 oz can of tomatoes and make then used 1 container of Jacks special salsa. made it great. Took some to a neighbor and she said the best soup she ever had.
This was the perfect chicken tortilla recipe! While it was cooking, I thought the cumin smelled too overpowering, but it tasted just fine. An extra kick, but not too bad. I didn't cook the corn tortillas into the soup, though. Instead, I fried my own strips out of corn tortillas (sprinkle them with some salt!) and you can drizzle them on top of your bowl of soup. It's a perfect combination. I just didn't want soggy tortillas in mine...
I used this recipe for my first tortilla soup and it was excellent! I paired it with cilantro-lime rice and some black beans to mimic Qudoba's mexican gumbo. I have made it twice already and it keeps well in the fridge and is still awesome after being zapped in the microwave. I'm going to stick with this recipe, two thumbs up!
I'm a Texan and this if my favorite Tortilla Soup recipe. I always add roasted chicken rather than stewed for more flavor. This one is worth a try!
Minor changes, this will get made many more times. Followed suggestions in some of the reviews.
I was disappointed given all the rave reviews. My tortillas weren't recognizable when finished - they turned to mush.
I followed this recipe "loosely" because I didn't have a lot of the fresh ingredients on hand. I used dried cilantro, garlic powder, onion flakes, etc. I chopped up the tortillas very tiny so that by the time the soup was done, the taste was there, but there wasn't any weird soggy texture. Also added a can of corn and topped with cheese when serving.
THIS WAS DELICIOUS!!! I'VE ALWAYS GONE TO CLAIM JUMPER FOR THEIR TORTILLA SOUP, BUT THIS IS EVEN BETTER! ONE CAUTION, THIS RECIPE THAT IS SUPPOSEDLY FOR 6 SERVINGS, ACTUALLY YIELDED MORE LIKE 15!
Very simple and easy to make. I used fresh tomatoes rather than canned, and added corn and red sweet pepper. I skipped the veg oil and baked my tortilla pieces. Used olive oil spray to saute garlic/onions. I added the tortilla pieces to the bottom of the soup bowl after cooking rather than cooking them in the soup and it turned out fine. garnished with fresh cilantro, some of the tortilla pieces and a dollop of sour cream.
Thoroughly enjoyed..did opt for the 1/2 oil needed and used Olive Oil ( 3 Tbl) and turned out great! Topped with green onions and jalapenos. YUM..took a bit of time but worth it! Will do again
I just came back from Mexico where I fell in love with tortilla soup. I searched for recipes and chose this one because it seemed to match up best with the soups I had while I was away. I was not disappointed! This soup was delicious and easy to make. To make it a bit thicker, I put extra tomatoes and a bit less chix broth. Great recipe, thanks so much!
This was really good. I will definitely make it again. Added frozen corn, which was yummy, and fried some strips of corn tortilla to put on top. My whole family really loved it.
Great comforting soup! Added corn and spicy tomato sauce.
I think this is a good base for tortilla soup rather than a good recipe for tortilla soup. The soup needed a heartier flavor than what was offered here. I will try it again and take the advise of others by frying the tortillas a bit first to bring out the corn flavor, possibly add more spices, and cooking a little longer. My personal taste if for a thicker soup with a richer flavor.
Very yummy soup - I will definately make it again. I added fresh lime juice and chick peas. Really tasty - even my four year old loved it.
YUMMY! I made this just like the recipe except I replaced the cilantra with Fresh chopped Parsley because no one in my family likes cilantra. But everyone loved the soup and both daughter and daughter-in-law asked for the recipe.
This spicy little number was a big hit with the hubby!! I did make a couple changes. I only used 3 tablespoon of canola oil. I added ½ teaspoon of red pepper flakes to step up the heat. I did not cook the tortillas in the soup because they would have become a soggy mess. So I added them to the actual bowl before serving. I also used my slow cooker to roast a whole chicken so I had fresh stock and moist chicken to add to the soup. I added a couple drops of lime juice and shredded cheese to serve.
Just a few changes.... * Before starting the soup, I cut some fresh corn tortillas into strips, fried them, and set aside. * Added a diced quarter of a chile serano to the garlic / onion / cilantro mix. * Instead of the canned tomatoes, I used diced yellow pear (cherry) tomatoes from the over-producing plant in my garden. * Instead of the chili powder, I used "Tajin" salsa en polvo from my local Mexican market. * As for chicken, I used some "leftover" breast meat from a beer-butt chicken (look for the recipe -- really good) that I had previously bbq'ed. * At serving time, I cut in a fresh avocado, and crumbled in the fried tortilla chips I had prepared earlier.
This is an extremely easy meal to prepare and freeze for quick meals. I add a can of cream of chicken to thicken the soups consistency. My whole family loves it.
I not much of a cook. So my husband was very inpressed when I made this. This was very easy to make and not intimidating. I added a slice avocado on top(Houston's Restaurant does this). I will enjoy making and eating this again!
This is a great tortilla soup recipe. I use less chicken, and add chopped green chillies, it is consistently delicious.
Delicious! I added extra cumin, cooked the chicken previously and used the stock from that. I also used fresh chopped tomatoes. Tasted just like what I used to eat in Mexico.
I love chicken tortilla soup and this recipe met all my expectations! I took the suggestions of other reviews and added black beans. I also took so corn tortillas and cut them up and fried them to add a crunch to the soup since the added tortillas added get soggy. Top it off with a dap of sour cream and no other chicken tortilla soup will compare!
Great soup! I also added a can of corn, 14.5 oz of diced tomatoes with green chilies, and 14.5 oz of diced tomatoes. My husband and I ate the soup with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheese and fresh avocados. Yummy!!!
This is fantastic! A few things I did different: did not get to use the tortillas in the beginning of recipe, and I used dry cilantro instead of fresh because that is all I had. I put in the crockpot for 8 hours on low and and threw in some cooked rice in the last 30 minutes. I did throw in some lime juice at the end over the soup, about 1 tablespoon. I really think this brightened it up. Even added a little extra on each bowl. Topped with cheese, crushed chips and sour cream. This was hands down the best soup recipe I have made. The flavor was tremendous after cooking for at least 8 hours in the slow cooker. The next day was even better, it reminded me of Qdoba's Mexican Gumbo with the added rice. If I do not use rice the next time, I will make sure I use the corn tortillas in the beginning of the recipe. From reading multiple reviews, the corn tortillas act as a thickening agent. But, the rice was fantastic so that is how I will most likely make this from here out :)
Yummy! So easy to make, but very satisfying! I doubled the recipe and added 2 small cans of hominy. I also used crushed tomatoes and 2 cans of rotel with peppers and cilantro, and 1 hot pepper (not sure what kind). Was awesome, but could definitely use more heat to taste, and more hominy. I will double the amount of hominy next time. Sliced radishes, green onions, olives, cheese, tortillas, and limes were used as garnish. :)
I used this for the basis to use up some leftover store-bought rotisserie chicken. I stripped the chicken meat and diced it up and set aside. I used the bones/skin from the chicken, added 3.5 cups water, some salt/pepper/1 bay leaf and simmered for ~40 mins to make broth, then strained and discarded the bones/skin. The next day I made the tortilla soup but omitted the oil and tortillas, and just threw all the rest of the ingredients into a pot with the broth for about 40 minutes. I also added 1/4 tsp dried oregano. Then ladled the soup on top of tortilla chips, with a squeeze of fresh lime (a must!). It was delicious!
Wonderful would skip the tortillas, maybe fry some and add strips at the end. Added corn for a twist, and a bunch more shakes of the cumin and chili powder.
I made this soup for my husband and kids and they loved it! My husband had some of this soup at a local restaurant, and he had been asking me to make it at home every since. Well I am happy I came across this recipe. They loved it! I did add some sweet whole kernel corn and mushrooms to it though! GREAT RECIPE!
DELICIOUS!! It is a rich, satisfying soup with deep flavor! My husband asked me to add this to our regular soup recipes! I agree with LisaPK71 and RICA. Use A LOT less oil. I added a can of black beans for texture and flavor. For the garnish, I fried strips of left-over tortillas and topped the bowl of soup with a dap of guacamole
My roommates loved it. Extremely easy to make and it even tastes better the next day.
Turned out great! I didn't add bay leaves because I had none, still turned out great. Used a can of tomato sauce & added fresh tomatoes. 1 tbsp of cumin. Added extra fresh cilantro. 1 can of chicken broth. I placed uncooked chicken breasts in, & shredded after wards. Threw everything in crock pot on high x3 hrs & turned out great. using fresh cilantro gives it a flavorful taste. thanks for the recipe!
This is the best soup ever!!! I have made it so many times and have yet for someone to NOT ask for the recipe......Thanks
This soup was a bit thinner than I was hoping for, but was great topped with fresh chopped peppers and cheese.
I would give this recipe 4 stars! I changed a few things. The first time I prepared it it turned out perfectly. The only thing I changed was decreasing the amount of chicken broth from 6 cups to 4 1/2 cups. I would recommend this to any friend or family member.
Perfect flavor and spice! We used left over chicken from burritos (w/green enchilada sauce already in it) and sprinkled cheese on top (w/ a dollop of sour cream). Can't wait to make this for company!
This was a great recipe. I followed what other people said and only used a small amount of oil (2 tbs) and it turned out great. The flavor of it was great. I would defenitely make this again.
This was excellent. Whenever I buy a roasted chicken at the grocery store, I make this recipe for dinner the day after. I take the remaining leftover chicken, follow the recipe, add in some extras like a can of red beans and corn, and also throw in some mozzerella right before serving. I use regular tortilla chips dropped in right before we eat it and also add sliced avocado. The whole family loves it.
Absolutely fabulous!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used the wrong type of tortillias so it was a little doughy. I will make it again.
This is excellent! It got rave reviews from my son and husband (even though I accidentally made it with black pepper instead of cayenne pepper). *blushes* I didn't mind the "mushy" tortillas. You can always add extra cut-up tortillas to the soup at the end of cooking. The "mushy" tortillas make the soup nice and thick. Instead of canned tomatoes, I used two chopped fresh tomatoes and one can (8-oz.) of tomato sauce. To make the whole preparation easier, I just used 1 pound of diced, boneless chicken and sauteed that along with the tortillas, etc. at the beginning of the preparation. This is a nice hearty soup with fairly easy preparation. I love it! Don't forget to serve it with a wedge of lime.
