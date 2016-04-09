Shrimp Rice Soup

Rating: 3.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe is one of the Asian style--actually Korean style--rice soups. It is a thick porridge-style soup that is flavorful and healthy: low-fat, low-calorie, low-salt. Good for a meal.

By Simon Song

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse rice and set aside for 2 hours or until moistened.

    Advertisement

  • Heat sesame oil in a saucepan. Add shrimp and rice wine and gently fry. Add rice and fry for 1 minute.

  • Pour water into saucepan and boil over medium heat. When the rice and shrimp mixture is thickened, or the rice expands about 3 times, reduce the heat to low. Continue to cook for 10 minutes, or until heated through, stirring constantly. Season with salt and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
586 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 99.6g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 127.7mg; sodium 159mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2016
I cannot rate this accurately because I did not make as written based off reading the reviews beforehand. After carefully reading the directions I too felt that this needed more flavor and some tweaking. Again my rating is not based on the recipe as written but with tweaks I felt necessary. For starters shrimp cooks very fast. The recipe did not state this specifically but you need to use raw shrimp instead of the already cooked kind or you will end up with rubbery shrimp that really doesn't take on any other flavor. Okay so for my changes I doubled the amount of sesame oil and rice wine and instead of water I used chicken broth which I feel added key flavor. I also added mushrooms which I do not feel was necessary but they added additional color and texture. I then garnished with a splash of soy sauce and scallions and I was very happy with the end result. I cannot speak for as written but with my changes I would most definitely make again for what it is worth... Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

juliekay
Rating: 1 stars
02/14/2018
One star because measurements are way off. I'm glad I'm an experienced cook and was able to salvage it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2016
I cannot rate this accurately because I did not make as written based off reading the reviews beforehand. After carefully reading the directions I too felt that this needed more flavor and some tweaking. Again my rating is not based on the recipe as written but with tweaks I felt necessary. For starters shrimp cooks very fast. The recipe did not state this specifically but you need to use raw shrimp instead of the already cooked kind or you will end up with rubbery shrimp that really doesn't take on any other flavor. Okay so for my changes I doubled the amount of sesame oil and rice wine and instead of water I used chicken broth which I feel added key flavor. I also added mushrooms which I do not feel was necessary but they added additional color and texture. I then garnished with a splash of soy sauce and scallions and I was very happy with the end result. I cannot speak for as written but with my changes I would most definitely make again for what it is worth... Read More
Helpful
(6)
DUCKIE1989
Rating: 4 stars
01/21/2003
Good but foreign food is not too popular with the kids!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
juliekay
Rating: 1 stars
02/14/2018
One star because measurements are way off. I'm glad I'm an experienced cook and was able to salvage it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022