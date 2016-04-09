Shrimp Rice Soup

Rating: 4 stars

I cannot rate this accurately because I did not make as written based off reading the reviews beforehand. After carefully reading the directions I too felt that this needed more flavor and some tweaking. Again my rating is not based on the recipe as written but with tweaks I felt necessary. For starters shrimp cooks very fast. The recipe did not state this specifically but you need to use raw shrimp instead of the already cooked kind or you will end up with rubbery shrimp that really doesn't take on any other flavor. Okay so for my changes I doubled the amount of sesame oil and rice wine and instead of water I used chicken broth which I feel added key flavor. I also added mushrooms which I do not feel was necessary but they added additional color and texture. I then garnished with a splash of soy sauce and scallions and I was very happy with the end result. I cannot speak for as written but with my changes I would most definitely make again for what it is worth...