Shrimp Rice Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 585.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 25.9g 52 %
carbohydrates: 99.6g 32 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 0.1g
fat: 6.8g 11 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
cholesterol: 127.7mg 43 %
vitamin a iu: 151.2IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 13mg 100 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 18 %
vitamin c: 1.7mg 3 %
folate: 287.4mcg 72 %
calcium: 106.9mg 11 %
iron: 7.3mg 41 %
magnesium: 71.7mg 26 %
potassium: 308mg 9 %
sodium: 159mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.7mg 73 %
calories from fat: 61.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
