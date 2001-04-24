Pine Nut Rice Soup

A traditional Korean recipe. Since it is a very elegant, flavorful recipe, it is said that only high class was able to enjoy this in the olden days. Our family enjoys this soup for a meal - especially for a breakfast with pickle and salad.

By Simon Song

  • Using a blender or food processor, finely blend 1 cup pine nuts, rice and 2 cups of water.

  • Pour blended pine nut mixture into a thick bottomed saucepan and add 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Once boiling, reduce heat to low and let cook for 10 minutes, or until heated through. While it is heating through be sure to keep stirring so it does not burn.

  • Prior to serving, garish with pine nuts and diced dates, and season with sugar and salt.

275 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 12.5g; sodium 9.1mg. Full Nutrition
