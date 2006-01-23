Terri's Chicken Carcass Stew

My husband, who is not an avid soup fan, made this last night, and we both ate until we were almost ashamed. This soup is fantastic! Due to time constraints, he cooked it on the stove top, and began with two frozen chicken breasts which were cooked in water seasoned with salt, black pepper and garlic powder. When the chicken was done, he chopped/shredded it, removed the fat and began adding everything to the pan, including chicken broth. He didn't want to use the liquid the chicken was cooked in. When it came to chile powder, he grabbed the 1/2 tablespoon measure instead of the 1/2 teaspoon, and we debated, then went ahead and used the larger amount. That's the only ingredient we changed, and we just ooohed and aaahed because the soup was so good! Another new favorite to add to the soup section of our recipe file. Thank SO much for sharing this. I'll be sure to pass it on.