Terri's Chicken Carcass Stew

Excellent with a couple of changes. After shredding the leftover chicken I took the leftover bones and boiled them with carrots, garlic ect. Used that broth for the soup and then added one package of chicken taco seasoning to the soup. It was great!
A name change seems in order. First, when my family says, "What's for dinner?" I don't really want to say "Chicken Carcass Stew." Second, doesn't carcass imply using the bones (i.e., as when you make broth)?
Excellent with a couple of changes. After shredding the leftover chicken I took the leftover bones and boiled them with carrots, garlic ect. Used that broth for the soup and then added one package of chicken taco seasoning to the soup. It was great!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/01/2001
MY WHOLE FAMILY LOVED THIS SOUP. I'VE MADE IT SEVERAL TIMES AND HAVE GIVEN AWAY THE RECIPE EVERYTIME I'VE MADE IT FOR GUESTS. MY KIDS LOVE IT. VERY EASY AND YUMMY
A name change seems in order. First, when my family says, "What's for dinner?" I don't really want to say "Chicken Carcass Stew." Second, doesn't carcass imply using the bones (i.e., as when you make broth)?
My husband, who is not an avid soup fan, made this last night, and we both ate until we were almost ashamed. This soup is fantastic! Due to time constraints, he cooked it on the stove top, and began with two frozen chicken breasts which were cooked in water seasoned with salt, black pepper and garlic powder. When the chicken was done, he chopped/shredded it, removed the fat and began adding everything to the pan, including chicken broth. He didn't want to use the liquid the chicken was cooked in. When it came to chile powder, he grabbed the 1/2 tablespoon measure instead of the 1/2 teaspoon, and we debated, then went ahead and used the larger amount. That's the only ingredient we changed, and we just ooohed and aaahed because the soup was so good! Another new favorite to add to the soup section of our recipe file. Thank SO much for sharing this. I'll be sure to pass it on.
Love this soup! My husband and brother love and they are not soup fans. I changed up a bit and added water to chiken stock and 1 chicken bullion cube. Sauteed onions and bell peppers in pot. And cut limes to add to soup once its served. Deeeelicious. I used turkey leftovers instead of chicken. Definatley a keeper.
I simmered a rotisserie chicken in a bout 8-9 cups water with onions and garlic powder so essentially I doubled the original recipe. Shredded the leftover chicken and added it to the other ingredients in the crockpot. I also chopped up half a green pepper and added a can each of black and navy beans(in place of the 'ranch style') plus used a full Tablespoon of chili powder for an extra kick. Cooked on low for 8+ hours. By itself delicious!! Then we started serving it topped with shredded cheese, fresh cilantro, chunks of avocado and crushed tortilla chips and it was even BETTER! I've made quite a few recipes on allrecipes but this is the first time I've written a review-that's how good this was!!
I loved this recipe, but of course I tweeked it a bit. Instead of 2 tomatoes chopped & can of green chilies, I used 1 can tomatoes w/ chilies, I used 1 can white hominy (drained) & 1 cup frozen or 1 can corn (drained) I used regular pinto beans & put in 1/2 pkg ranch dsg mix. I didn't have regular chili powder, so I put in chipolte chili powder. Didn't have potatoe flakes, so I used Wondra or you can reserve some of the chicken broth & thicken with cornstarch or flour in the end to thicken up. My son says it is the best soup I have ever made! Karen :)
Great use of Thanksgiving day left overs. I used mashed potatoes instead of the flakes and black beans instead of the pinto beans. I also added 4 sticks of celery. Very good though. Will make this again for sure.
I made it for dinner with the rotisserie left over chicken. Since I didn't have much time, I made it on the stove top. The chicken was already cooked, so I just added all the ingredients in the pot, and a 32 oz of chicken broth. I put it in medium high, and cooked for about 30 mins. I let it simmer for a little bit more, and it was perfect. I did follow some of the tips from other reviews and did the following adjustments. Instead of using fresh tomatoes, I put in two cans (10 oz) of diced tomatoes with green chiles, instead of 1/2 tsp of chili powder, I used 1 to 2 tbsp of chili powder, and since we like it a little bit spicy, I sprinkled cayenne pepper until it gave a good flavor, but not too spicy to eat. I also sprinkled more oregano while it was cooking. I served it with tortilla chips and it was great! Next time I'll try it with one more can of beans or hominy. Happy cooking everyone!
Should be called poultry taco soup. Add any leftover poultry carclasses for broth base. Also mention that a packet of Taco mix could be substituted for spices. Chili powder should be kicked up a notch. Recommend adding cilantro and corn and possibly some black beans to recipe. Then suggest to top with cheese and nachos chips. Avocado suggestions sound great too. Everyone had seconds! Even kids.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.