Terri's Chicken Carcass Stew

This is a good winter recipe with a Mexican twist, perfect for using up the little shreds left on a supermarket rotisserie chicken.

By Terri Bailey

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken, onion, tomatoes, hominy, undrained pinto beans, green chili peppers, oregano, chili powder and pepper into a slow cooker. Add enough chicken broth to cover ingredients and cook on low for 6 hours. An hour prior to serving add potato flakes and let thicken.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 35.7g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 26.3mg; sodium 1040.3mg. Full Nutrition
