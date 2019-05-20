Kitty Kisses
A special treat for the special feline friend in your life. These little kisses will surely make them happy.
I would agree that the smell is AWFUL and I had to be careful when baking them as they 'fried up' pretty quick. But with a watchful eye, a shorter cooking time and clothes pin on the nose, it was a success. Chilli gave them 2 paws up.Read More
Putting the cat food into the blender is not needed if the cat food is smooth, not chunky. It was a wasted step for me as it did nothing! I made these treats small so my cat can handle them. The smell of these treats/catfood baking is horendous! (my cat would disagree) The final out come was a small crumbly, very delicate treat that broke in half before I had a chance to feed it to Jefferson. Oh well, the cat likes them. THXRead More
I made the recipe as stated, using chicken with gravy pate but added a small egg, enough flour to make it little stiff er, 2 Tbsp. pumpkin, and a little powdered chicken broth/base. The treats turned out soft and the kitties loved them. If you use parchment paper, they won't stick. Actually they smelled pretty good while baking.
These were super easy to make and my kitty loved them!!!!!!!! Thanks for the recipe~!
This didn't go over very well. It kinda looked like partly dried-out wet catfood [which it is, technically.] It didn't hold together and my two cats didn't care much for it. Well, Salem wouldn't touch it and Noodles eventually ate some. Glad it worked for the rest of the people and their kitties, however i think i'll keep looking.
they were soft and fell apart when I tried to get them off the tray. I think I may have made them too big
I tried this and my cat LOVED them! The only problems were: they were hard to get off the foil, and they crumbled.