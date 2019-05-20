Kitty Kisses

10 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

A special treat for the special feline friend in your life. These little kisses will surely make them happy.

By Kerrie Rageth

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 treats
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil or parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Place the cat food and catnip into a blender. Cover, and puree until smooth and looks a little like frosting. Spoon pureed cat food into a resealable plastic bag. Cut a small hole in the corner of the bag.

  • Squeeze 1/2 inch kisses onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake 15 minutes. Cool completely and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
0 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 0g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022