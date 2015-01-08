Better-Than-Takeout Thai Stir-Fry
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 344
% Daily Value *
protein: 28g 56 %
carbohydrates: 24.4g 8 %
dietary fiber: 5.8g 23 %
sugars: 6g
fat: 16.6g 26 %
saturated fat: 3.6g 18 %
cholesterol: 54mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 895.6IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 15mg 115 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 39 %
vitamin c: 96.3mg 161 %
folate: 121.4mcg 30 %
calcium: 118.7mg 12 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 86.5mg 31 %
potassium: 814mg 23 %
sodium: 411.7mg 17 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 149.7
