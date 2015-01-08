Better-Than-Takeout Thai Stir-Fry

Rating: 3.45 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 6

This is a really easy recipe for stir-fry and a quick way to cook up some vegetables. This recipe uses fresh broccoli and pre-packaged chicken to make it easier.

By VBinNYC

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the chicken broth to a boil in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, and broccoli; cover, and steam until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in tamari, peanut butter, and pepper flakes until smooth. Add the coleslaw mix, bean sprouts, and chicken; cook until heated through. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds to garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 28g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 411.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (30)

Most helpful positive review

Katie
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2009
This is excellent and can be eaten over rice or noodles. The mix of mushrooms and peanut butter is great! I recommend using 1/4 cup green bell peppers and 1/4 cup red bell peppers if you have them. Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

vickypy
Rating: 1 stars
12/16/2008
We did not care for this recipe at all. Wasted a lot of good ingredients. I kept adding garlic ginger red pepper etc. to give it some flavor. Definitely won't make it again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Katie
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2009
This is excellent and can be eaten over rice or noodles. The mix of mushrooms and peanut butter is great! I recommend using 1/4 cup green bell peppers and 1/4 cup red bell peppers if you have them. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Alissa Correll
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2012
Not too bad. We made a good amount of additions/substitutions but I agree with other people that if you don't there's not much flavor there. First it needs more than a 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I ended up using a whole can. When you put in the meat like others have said add some garlic and ginger. We also added some chopped fresh cilantro which helped boost the flavor by A LOT. Delicious if you love cilantro like us. Once it was done it tasted like it was missing something and a good squeeze of lime juice really helped. I think next time we might try a little coconut milk too in order to give it a real Thai flavor! Read More
Helpful
(8)
vickypy
Rating: 1 stars
12/15/2008
We did not care for this recipe at all. Wasted a lot of good ingredients. I kept adding garlic ginger red pepper etc. to give it some flavor. Definitely won't make it again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Bobbie
Rating: 4 stars
07/31/2009
We really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy to put together with flexible ingredients and seasonings. I used grated cabbage and carrots instead of prepackaged cole slaw mix. Lots of flavor and healthy ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(5)
ReSwe
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2010
This was really good. I used green onion added a little ginger Tamari and siracha Read More
Helpful
(4)
Alena Sacks
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2007
This is a keeper. I did use grilled chicken I had on hand and the red pepper flakes. Served jasmine rice on the side. Alena6 Read More
Helpful
(4)
Jenbeth
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2010
I used dark soy sauce which is thicker than regular and added a lot of garlic which I think really helped add much more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Cat Brown
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2010
This was okay I found it to be lacking in flavor though. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Debbiecooks
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2011
I made this just the other night and it was FABULOUS. I forgot the bean sprouts and it was still great. I will definitely make this many more times. SO GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(2)
