Moab Chowder
Quick, warm, cheap and very filling. You will love this clam soup.
great recipe
Well, it lived up to its description "Quick, warm, cheap and very filling." There is too much macaroni for the amount of liquid and the clam flavor gets lost. I even replaced the chicken broth with clam juice. The only flavors that come through are tomato and chili. I'm sorry, but we will not be having this again.Read More
