Moab Chowder

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Quick, warm, cheap and very filling. You will love this clam soup.

By John Graham

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock, pot boil water, and add salt. Add macaroni and cook until tender. Drain liquid from macaroni and return to stock pot.

    Advertisement

  • Add clams, tomatoes, chili peppers and chicken broth to macaroni. Toss to coat pasta. Warm gently and serve with grated cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 76.7mg; sodium 5780.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022