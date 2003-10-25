Connie's Quick Stew

Rating: 3.91 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Tomato stew with hamburger, carrots, potatoes, and green beans. Try adding a variety of veggies, fresh or frozen. I find it easy to keep pre-cooked ground beef in the freezer. It will thaw in the soup base while you dice the carrots and potatoes.

By PYRYTT

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 6 quart stock pot, over medium heat, brown ground beef and season with salt and pepper.

  • Add tomato soup, water (fill pot 2/3 full), carrots and potatoes. If desired add green beans and then bring soup to a boil and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 102.2mg; sodium 1185.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SHANDA208
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2003
This recipe was so easy to fix great for a cold day. My husband and father-in-law ate it up leftovers and all. My kids ate it but picked the carrots out. I recommend serving it with grilled cheese sandwiches. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Debbie
Rating: 2 stars
02/03/2007
Edible. I needed to doctor it up quite a bit to give it any interesting flavor at all. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Cree
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2007
A great basic stew. I left out the carrots because my family hates them. I also decided to add frozen peas and Lima beans. All was well. It seems like almost anything could be added and it would taste good. I make a whole pot of this and then freeze it in containers for my husband's lunch. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Heather Pulley
Rating: 4 stars
10/21/2010
Well this is really quite good! I only had 2 cans of tomato soup so I used condensed potato soup for the last can and it was awesome! I didn't use as much water so mine was a little thicker. Very easy and warming dinner! Read More
Helpful
(1)
NJSS2000
Rating: 4 stars
11/05/2003
Very simple to make. I made mine in the crock pot so it was all done when I got home from work. I thought it had a little too much of a "canned tomato soup" flavor so next time will use tomato sauce for 1 can of the soup. My son did give it 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(1)
