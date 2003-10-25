Connie's Quick Stew

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was so easy to fix great for a cold day. My husband and father-in-law ate it up leftovers and all. My kids ate it but picked the carrots out. I recommend serving it with grilled cheese sandwiches. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I really didnt think the kids would like it. My 3 year old and 6 year old loved it! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars We made it but with 2 cans of carrots 2 cans of green beans and 4 cans of tomato sauce instead of soup. My husband also added garlic salt to the water before I added everything. It made a huge batch. It tasted really great. But if you're going to make it the way we did I would suggest 2 1/2 lbs of meat. But none the less it tastes great. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars VERY QUICK AND SIMPLE. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars I thought this recipe was a great launching pad for tweaking. I used a can each of tomato & mushroom soup to reduce the "tomato soup-y" taste added minced garlic to the ground beef and a healty amount of thyme and used fresh green beans. I really liked it but my husband was less than impressed. I would give it 4 stars but since hubby probably doesn't want me to make it again I have to reduce it to 3. Thanks for the post and I wish I could make it again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars Edible. I needed to doctor it up quite a bit to give it any interesting flavor at all. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars A great basic stew. I left out the carrots because my family hates them. I also decided to add frozen peas and Lima beans. All was well. It seems like almost anything could be added and it would taste good. I make a whole pot of this and then freeze it in containers for my husband's lunch. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Well this is really quite good! I only had 2 cans of tomato soup so I used condensed potato soup for the last can and it was awesome! I didn't use as much water so mine was a little thicker. Very easy and warming dinner! Helpful (1)