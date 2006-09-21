Chicken Pot Pie Soup

4.4
292 Ratings
  • 5 180
  • 4 78
  • 3 26
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This chicken pot pie soup with cream of chicken soup is easy, low in calories, and good! Garnish with crumbled crackers.

Recipe by TRACYHIBB

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine chicken, mixed vegetables, cream of potato soup, cream of chicken soup, and milk. Heat through and serve.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 30.1g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 1133mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022