Chicken Pot Pie Soup
This chicken pot pie soup with cream of chicken soup is easy, low in calories, and good! Garnish with crumbled crackers.
Delicious and so easy to make! I throw everything in the crock pot in the morning and stir a couple of times throughout the day. We serve it with home made biscuits, yummy! When we went on vacation with 4 teenagers, 2 toddlers and grandparents they all loved it and it was a nice alternative to eating out every night.Read More
This is a nice soup in the "What? You want gourmet meals <i>every</i> night? Then go live in a Hotel" category. Satisfying food, very easy to make. One might want to use slightly less milk for a thicker soup, and the basic idea of this recipe translates well into other combinations. (For example, substitute broccoli and spinach for the vegetable medley; cream of mushroom or celery for the cream of chicken soup <u>only</u>, and prepackaged and precooked cubed ham for the chicken). This is a very good idea for soup, thanks for sending it in!Read More
What a great soup. I added a can of veg all instead of frozen veggies. I also used bisquick dumplings.
I made this today. I thought is was super! My children (ages 5, 7, 9, 10), Hubby and me love pot pie. So this is a must keeper! I doubled the recipe, because I knew it probably would go over well. I did add a little diced celery and a cubed potato tho. We also added black pepper. I think it was salty enough tasting w/o adding more. We also floated round buttery crackers on top to give it that pot pie crust. Thanks for posting this recipe Tracy. It is a keeper here! I intend to pass this on to all my family and friends too. :o)
******* Excellent, excellent, excellent! And so easy! I cooked a mass amount for the soup kitchen at our church and they loved it! It is very filling. I also added cubed potato which made it chunkier. I upped the recipe by 10 but I didn't follow it exactly: I took the advice from others and didn't add nearly as much milk. I added it abou 1/2 cup at a time until it was the consistency that I wanted-not too thick, not too runny. :) I added some garlic and served with cornbread. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
We really liked this. It was super simple and yummy. I added only about a cup of milk, put it in a casserole dish and baked it for about 25 minutes at 400 degrees, then topped it with fresh baked flaky biscuits (I tried baking the biscuits directly on the dish the first time, didn't work, bake them separately) - makes the easiest chicken pot pie ever.
The soup was really good...kids loved it!! I did alter the recipe a bit...In a stock pot, I boiled 1 whole fryer, fresh carrots, celery, onion, 2 boul.cubes, and added garlic powder, salt and pepper and cooked til the chicken was done. I cooked the stock down to about 4 cups, added the cleaned chicken and the remaining ingredients(i used 2 cans each of the cream soups and 2 cans of mixed veges instead of frozen)It was very creamy, hardy, and just plain good! Will definitely use again!!
PERFECTO! Just what I was looking for! This is a great meal for a cold or rainy day. I followed the directions except for the following: *I used low sodium cream of chicken soup *I used 1% milk - that's all we had! *I only used 1.5 cups of milk to make it thicker I sauteed the cubed chicken in a large skillet, thawed the veggies in the microwave, and then added everything right to the skillet. It was SO easy and SO quick! I also served it over big buttermilk bisquits. It was heavenly!
I know for some people this recipe will not be considered actual cooking since it uses mostly prepackaged ingredients, but I am definitely a semi-homemade cook and this is right up my alley!This was the second time I made this recipe and my family loved it! I made 1.5x the recipe using a little over 3 cups chicken, 2 cans cream of chicken soup and 1 can of cream of potato soup. I put in a 16 oz. pkg of mixed vegetables, but should have added a little more. I did only end up adding 1 1/2 cups of milk so it was fairly thick. I added some thyme, garlic and onion powder, poultry seasoning, and salt and pepper. At the end I cubed up some Velveeta cheese and threw it in. I baked some small buttermilk biscuits to go along. My family ate their biscuits on the side, but I broke mine up and ladled my soup/stew over top. It was delicious and comforting on a cold winter night! Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a truly awesome soup! I love chicken pot pie and this was a good healthy choice. I didn't add as much milk as the recipe called for, and I used a herbed cream of chicken. I also added a cup of cubed potatoes. It was great.
This was way too bland for us and by the time I got through tweaking it, it became a whole different recipe. I added garlic, Greek seasoning, poultry seasoning, and a bit of cayenne. I will use this as a base but will omit the cream of potato soup, double the cream of chicken, and cook some diced potatoes in chicken broth to add.
This recipe is super easy and the kids will like it too so we don't end up making two dinners...we like to bake a batch of biscuits and pour the soup on top =P
If you really want to make this soup taste like a pot pie, bake a pie crust and then cruble it on top of the soup..
This is a great recipes as is.( I do use two cans of cream of chicken soup.) I do love to make chicken pot pie filling from scratch but with three kids under the age of 4, it's not going to happen all the time. It's just nice to have a few cans of soup on hand, some frozen chicken breasts and veggies and be able to put a quick meal on the table. I have used this in chicken pot pies(to keep this simple for pot pies, I add a can of diced potatoes, rinsed.) served over egg noodles or over rice. When served over the noodles or rice, I make the sauce a little thicker by decreasing the amount of milk 1/4 cup at a time to the thickness that I prefer. Great simple recipe to have on hand! 4-28-09-I have been experimenting with this, I now add 1/2 teaspoon each of: Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sage & Thyme. Gives it a little more flavor. Also, made this a chicken pot pie the other night and just topped it Pillsbury Biscuits instead of pie crust. I sliced each biscuit down the middle, so I doubled the amount of biscuits. I then placed them on top of Chicken Pot Pie soup mixture and baked for 30 minutes at 325, 325 so the biscuits did not burn. It was really good!
Great classic tasting Pot Pie Soup. Very easy to make and very quick. I top mine with five Pillsbury Frozen Buttermilk Grands Biscuits (not canned) instead of working with a cracker crust. It bakes up beautifully every time and the biscuits always give that nice salty crunch on the top.
I hate to change a recipe and then rate it but instead of milk I added chicken broth and doubled it , it stil seemed too thick. I also sauteed onion , celery and garlic added a little poultry seasoning, thyme, sage salt and pepper to it. My husband Loved this soup he said it was his new favorite. even my kids all loved it. thanks for a great start on a wonderful recipe!
This was great!!! Everyone LOVED it including my little ones! I made a few modifications though to add flavor after reading other reviews. First I sauted half an onion in olive oil with minced garlic. I used only 1 1/4 cup milk so it turned out thicker. I used a rotissery chicken to save time and added a potato. I also added about a tsp of celery seed, pepper, poultry seasoning and a little salt. I served it with mini buscuits :) Will be making this often!! Took very little time to cook since it only had to be heated through and it tasted great. Thanks for this great easy recipe!!
This was very good with a few changes/additions: First I baked thicken seasoned with poultry seasoning, pepper, and seasoned salt. I didn't have mixed veggies so I used a bag of frozen peas & carrots, and I added a can of corn, and two cubed medium potatoes (two potatoes were a little too much, think I'll just use one next time), and about 2 Tbs finely chopped onion. I replaced the second cup of milk with half and half to make the soup more creamy. I also added (about) 1/2 tsp of thyme, 4 tsp garlic power, 1/8 tsp pepper, a little salt, and a sprinkle of poultry seasoning. This was great over those big, fluffy Pilsbury Country biscuits. Wonderful comfort food! Thanks for sharing.
I am now making a new recipe box folder, "TNT comfort foods." Followed recipe exactly as written. Awesome and so simple to make. What more can I say?
WE double the recipe (it's so easy to take for lunch...everyone wants it), and instead of cream chicken 2 times, we do: 2 cans cream of potato 1 can cream of chicken 1 can cream of brocoli or celery both add a yummy flavor that tastes like the veggies were in there stewing all day! very yummy...even picky eaters eat it!
This was really great. Quick and easy comfort food. I added a couple of spoonfuls of fat free sour cream and a half packet of onion soup mix but that it just because of my personal aversion to the cream of chicken taste on its' own. The whole family loved it and there was plenty to freeze for later.
So, I was searching the site for something quick and easy to make with the few things I had in the house. This was a great guideline for a tasty throw together meal. These are the ingredients I used... 1 lb of cubed chicken sauteed in about 1/2 tbsp of olive oil 26 oz can of Cream of Mushroom soup 1 cup of frozen corn 1 cup frozen green beans 5 medium cubed and boiled potatoes (boiled until slightly softened) 1 cup of heavy cream salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, basil to taste 1 can of cresent rolls brushed with olive oil and grated parmesan cheese then baked as directed. Pulled apart and mixed in after they were done. Honestly, best meal I have made in a while. I will play around with this recipe a bit more. Highly recommend getting created with it.
This soup is AWESOME! A flavor I have been trying to find for a long time. My husband loved it and is already making plans for when I make it again. I followed the recipe pretty close but I did change a couple of things. Instead of frozen vegetables I used a can of VegAll and I also had a can of sliced potatoes which I drained, rinsed and diced. I also cut the milk down to 1 cup. I did use the suggestion of spooning over hot biscuits. This is definately a keeper! Thank you Tracy!
This tastes exactly like a chicken pot pie. I made a huge batch of this in a crock pot and toasted 4 pie crusts and broke them up to sprinkle over the top instead of crackers and got rave reviews and gave the recipe away to multiple people. My husband said I totally had to make it at home some time. I made this for a bible study dinner. The pie crust really made it come together. I also made buttery rolls on the side. I twas a rainy night and we were all sleepy after :)
This turned out okay...we followed the instructions...I just felt like something was missing. maybe some salt? I'd make again, but I'd probably tweek it a bit...maybe add more salt and veggies.
very good-couple of changes and additions- used only 8 oz frozen vegs- 2 cups whole milk- added salt-pepper-garlic-poultry seasoning and 1 diced half cooked potatoe--
This is one of my family's favorite soups. Instead of crackers, though, I bake 2 pie crusts until golden brown. I crumble them and serve them over the top of each bowl of soup. That gives the soup a real "pot pie" flavor!!!!
OMG--this soup is SO good and SO easy! Much better than out of a can, for sure. I added sliced mushrooms for fun...it needed some salt and pepper--but it was fabulous. Added to my favorites!!
Loved this recipe. I added 1/2 cup of Sour Cream to make it richer. Very good with crusty bread.
I love this recipe! If you want to make it fancier you can use fresh vegies and crumble cooked pie crust on top. It's also great for camping! Used canned chicken, vegies, and evap milk. Just heat it up in the pot. It's great for the last day of your trip when you are running out of ice to keep things cold.
Made this a few times... both times, instead of the canned soup, I made my own sauce by melting butter, adding flour and chicken stock and let it get thick... added some rosemary, thyme and sage and then all of the other ingredients and it tasted like a Thanksgiving turkey. Only putting 4 stars because I changed the recipe... otherwise I'd give it a 5 with my changes. Delicious and a big hit with my daycare kids. Thanks!
This was great! I doubled the recipe, made in the crock pot, used 98% fat free cream of chicken soup and took a little help from the store and used the meat from a ready-made rotisserie chicken. I think the rotisserie chicken added a ton of flavor! Superb!
This soup was so easy to make. If you want to put 1/2 of a croissant in the bottom of your bowl,then pour the soup over top.Yum-Yum
I have been making this since 2004. This is SOOOO GOOD! I add celery salt, poultry seasoning, thyme and parsley. I also add some fresh cooked diced potatoes, carrots and onion. Serve with baked, crumbled pie crust over the top. This is my favorite soup recipe!!
Delicious!! I used fat free milk, and low fat soups, and two different kinds of frozen veggies, and it was loved by my whole family! Even those weary of "low-fat" food! Quick and easy to boot! Definately be making this again!
This almost sounds too simple, but it really is a fantastic soup. I made this for a Soup Cook-off and I won the competition hands down! (there were only 6 soups/chilis). I made it according to directions for the most part. I did make a few adjustments based on previous comments/reviews. I baked my chicken breast with seasonings first. I used whole milk instead of skim. I used 98% fat free cream of chicken soup. I added a couple bay leaves, pepper, garlic power, celery salt, poultry seasoning and a small amount of sage. Probably about 1 tsp of each (doubled the recipe). I also served with the choice of Biscuits or baked pie crust. I already have requests to make this again. Would be a great dinner to bring to shut ins. Oops! Almost forgot. I did saute and small onion and added a couple Tbsp of flour to that before adding it to the soup. I wanted to make sure the soup was good and thick and creamy, and it was!
This is good as is, but really good with a few adjustments. You definitely need to salt/spice to taste. As is, it is just plain. I added salt, garlic powder, and some poultry seasoning. If I had onion powder, it would have been good too. The other thing that most didn't mention is you need to add a little cheese to each bowl. This is what gives it that pot pie flavor. Also add a potato for a bit more fullness!
O.M.G. this was amazing! I hate pot pie but this was killer! I had one picky eater in the bunch who didn't like the veggies but I don't rate recipes based on the opinion of a 5 yr old lol. The rest of us LOVED it and I can't wait to make it again! Thank you for a fantastic recipe!
This was delicious. I added cubed, cooked potatoes and it couldn't have been better. Yum.
This was good! I was leery due to the canned soups but it really was the taste and consistency that I was looking for. I liked this with peas, carrots and onions, sauted in the sauce pan before adding the other ingredients. Biscuits are a must with this soup.
Great for a rainy cold day. It is good to serve with biscuits. Tasted just like chicken pot pie. We made it in the crockpot and so used a lot less milk than called for, but it was perfect consistency. We loved this and will make it again. Highly recommended!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This was easy to make but it did lack a little "something." Needs a little more flavor but I don't know what. Would cut down on the liquid to make it thicker, too.
Excellent! I made this last night. Doubled the recipe, added a can of sliced potatoes (because I wasn't sure how long fresh potatoes would take to cook) and added a can of bisquick buscuits at the end - just cut them into quarters and dropped them on the top and let them cook through for about 10 minutes. Yum!
This is great! It's so easy to make and really hits the spot on a cold day! Everyone in my family enjoyed it. I might add a little dried thyme next time I make it - then it will taste just like my favorite pot pie recipe - only it takes a lot less time to make! Great comfort food! Thanks!
Almost like my mother's Cream Chicken and Biscuits! Mum would make a similar concoction (cream of chix soup and frozen peas/carrots) and serve the warmed mixture over Bisquick drop biscuits. Equally good on the stove or in the slow cooker. A nice, child-friendly meal for a cold evening! Thanks for sharing!
For something so quick and easy, my family really loved this. Like others, I made it in my crock pot. I used cubed b/s chicken breast, but will definitely use this recipe for left-over turkey and chicken in the future. This would be great baked in the oven with a biscuit topping.
This was quick and easy to make. I diced some potatoes and cooked in the microwave to add in and I used evaporated milk (1 14oz can) instead of milk. Also put some garlic powder and cracked pepper. Definately will use this again.
Great soup! I searched for something to use leftover chicken with and this was the perfect recipe for us. I followed the recipe and added parsley as I like it in cream soups.
4.5 stars for this. I know, it's a far cry from home-made stock -- but -- really, we all need one of these quick & easy recipes in our arsenol, don't we? I made this for my guy, who was recouping from surgery, when I had to leave him for a few days. He happily had it for dinner several nights in a row in my absence. It's tasty, hearty, filling, and comforting. Everything you want in a soup! I will make it again, it tastes just like pot pie without the crust!
I've made this like four times in a week, it heats up well for lunches. I've used the cracker topper and like another reviewer suggested pie crust. Both turned out awesome. Now I'm going to try using my homemade soups. Thanks for such a great post. This is my favorite soup, that I don't have to buy canned any longer.
Quick, easy, good.
Excellent receipe. I enjoyed this receipe immensely. I took the advise of others and reduced the amount of milk, and made a slight change by using a cup of milk, and then 3/4 cup of evoparated milk. Then, I placed the soup in a pie shell, so it was actually a pot pie. It was delicious, and the filling had a nice texture, it was just right. Very, very easy receipe. It took about 10 minutes to prepare.
This soup was delicious and oh so simple to make. Some minor changes: I added sauteed white onion and garlic, a chicken bouillon cube, and several dashes of "Frank's Red Hot" sauce to the mix, just to give it a little extra kick. I also decreased the milk by about half a can. I served with buttermilk biscuits on the side. Next time, I think I'll add some pimento peppers and mushrooms. Great recipe! I am positive I'll be making this one again. Thank you submitter!
This was so easy- chicken pot pie in a bowl
Tasted very much like pot pie. I used frozen pie crusts and baked them and then put pieces on top of soup. If soup were just a little thicker it would have been pot pie.
What a delicious and easy recipe. Instead of using frozen vegetables, I chopped some carrots, potatoes, and celery, cooked them in chicken broth until tender, and drained before adding to the soup mixture. I also added frozen green peas and corn and baked puff pastry to place on top of the soup.
I love this soup, my husband says I cannot make this all the time for dinner, so now I will make for my lunch. This is great soup.
I made this with an entire can of cream of chicken soup - I didn't want two half-cans sitting around in the fridge - and fresh peas, carrots, potato and onion. It was rather thick so I added a splash of skim milk. This was very tasty and hearty. Thanks!
This was really delicious! Even my husband, who doesn't like soup, declared this a "keeper!" It went together really fast - I even cheated a little by using a drained 12.5 oz can of chicken breast instead of the cups of cubed chicken. I did use the recommended amount of milk, and it was fine with us. One change I may try next time is using a CAN of mixed vegetables rather than the frozen - my vegetables were a bit too crisp for the pot pie context. Other than that minor thing, a real winner! Great with sandwiches on a cold day!
So bland. I'm thinking I won't be trying this one again because there are definately better recipes out there. No use messing with this one.
Thank you for posting this! Though I did make personal changes, the concept is very easy and very good. I used 3 half chicken breasts which I rubbed with pesto (tubed) before cooking on a mini Forman grill. Preheated oven to 300. In an oven safe pot, I cooked 1/4 of an onion in a tiny bit of oil until soft, then added 2 bags (24 oz total) of mixed veggies, about 1 teaspoon mixed dried herbs (It. seasoning plus thyme) and some garlic powder. Added the condensed soups as written and 2 cups of 2% Lactaid (it's what I had). Cubed the chicken and added, and brought eveything to a bare simmer (it was thicker than I thought---which I liked), covered and pop it into the oven for about 1 hour. I did not add salt due to the soups and because of what I did next. Since I like crust, I made a qty for a single pie shell, rolled it out between 2 sheets of parchment paper and used a pizza cutter to crisscross cut the dough. Slid the paper and dough to a baking pan and baked; I now had pie crust "chips". I could drop 2 or 3 (or more) in my serving. Overall I ended up with more than 4 servings-----I will make this many times. Thanks again for a recipe to springboard off from!
Great fast soup base! Did fresh veggies and chicken, low fat milk and low fat cream of soups. Add poultry seasoning,garlic powder, onion powder, trader joe every day seasoning, 1 bay leaf, salt , & pepper.
I changed the recipe a little. I added one more can of cream of chicken soup, 1 tsp of chicken bouillon granules and 2 tsp of beau monde seasoning. We served it in a bread bowl and it was fabulous - all 20 gallons of it for a church ladies night out dinner!!!
Oh my! I have only made this once and I think it may be my favorite soup ever! Made one change, used a can of large cut veg-all intead of the mixed veg. I could not believe how good and quick this was! You won't be disapointed!
I just ate this and was very pleased with it. I made it a bit lower in calories by using 98% fat free Cream of Chicken soup. I used 1/2 cup less milk than it called for and used only half of my 1lb. bag of frozen vegetables in mine. Also, I didn't have any fresh chicken in the house, so I used a small can of chicken breast that I happened to have. This turned out great! All I added as seasoning was some black pepper to taste.
Make this quite often. It's very good, fast and easy to put together. I always bake a refrigerated pie crust at the same time, then break it up and add to the soup just before serving. To me, that should be on the list of ingredients! I've also added fresh mushrooms, black pepper and sometimes thrown in a few bay leaves. Just a good delicious and satisfying soup.
This recipe was delicious. To add a special touch, I baked a pie crust and then crumbled pieces over each serving of the soup.
A good soup for a quick meal. Served it with biscuits.
Well, this was a tough one. I liked this recipe. It didn't have a lot of flavor but I love the taste of vegetables so I was a happy camper. The rest of my family wasn't though. I'll still hold onto this recipe for a day that my husband may be out of town but other than that, it's not allowed back on my menu board. Boooo :-(
This soup is phenomenal!! The only change I made was using whole milk instead of skim(all I had in the house) The soup was very creamy, so I think I'll make it the same way next time. True, not 'low cal' but oh so good. Hard to believe you can make such great soup so easily and with so little ingredients. Bravo TRACYHIBB Thanks
This is great. Easy to make and you can use any variety of vegetables. Can't wait to make for my family again.
This soup was excellent! It was a very hearty meal for my husband and I, we'll definitely make this recipe again. I did use turkey instead of chicken just because that was what I had in my freezer, but I think it would be good with either one. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Made this tonight for my boyfriend and I and we loved it! The only complaint is that it tasted a little bland while I was cooking it, so I added a little bit of garlic powder and lots of salt and pepper to taste. The mixture was also a little thinker than my liking so I added a tad bit more milk. Still, it was really really good and I'll be making this again. :D
I think this recipe deserves a 5 star rating although I thought I would like it a little thicker so O put potato flakes in it and also cut up three small red potato's and simmered it in with the veg. and soup mixture. I will make this again for sure.
I thought the soup was a great starting place to modify and add more. I added some potatoes, some extra milk, and some salt and pepper (because I like mine a little more spicy). I served it with a dinner roll, and it was delicious!
Pretty good, i really dont care for how frozen veggies taste so next time I will try fresh
Yummy! Good way to get my 15 month to eat her Veggies. I used regular whole milk instead of skim ..I wonder if that made a difference because it was still good.
This is awesome. I have had this in my recipe box for a few weeks waiting to try this. Too bad I waited. Very easy and comforting. Thanks.
Very bland, once dressed up with a bit more chicken boullion and sherry pepper sauce it was pretty good. Doubt will make again, but good for a one time meal. Super easy and quick to make though.
I once tried a similar soup at Specialty's Cafe and since chicken pot pies are my ultimate favorite comfort food, I had to find a chicken pot pie soup recipe. This one is amazing and really easy. I like to make mine on the creamier side (less milk) and enjoy with some warm, flaky biscuits. Perfect for a cold, winter day!
I doubled the recipe but only used 3 cups of milk. I also used pepper and salt to season. This was good but next time I will use canned or fresh veggies instead of frozen (personal preference).
Not a meal you would think about making on a warm day but I was in the mood. Used leftover chicken, fresh vegies, cream of celery soup, chicken broth instead of the milk because I also threw in my leftover gravy. Made dumplings for this too. Great start Tracy and thanks!
yum! easy, delicious cold weather dinner. i cant get cream of potato soup, so i substitute cream of mushroom and add cubed potato.
This is a nice substitute for a pot pie, but not the most spectacular soup we've ever had. We will make this again though. Goes great with crackers!
this was sooooo good! I doubled the recipe. We ate it out of bread bowls. Super easy and SUPER good!
Stayed true to the recipe except these changes. Sautéd 1/2 chopped onion and 1 clove of garlic in a small amount of olive oil in pot. Then added skim milk, condensed low fat soup chicken, potato soup, cooked veggies and chilken to the onion/garlic. The last addition to the recipe was 1 chopped, cooked potato. Recommend.
Turned out great when made a variety of ways. My personal favorite so far is using my crockpot. I put in two frozen chicken breasts, frozen mixed veggies (most of the bag, holding some out to add later), the cans of cream of chicken and potato soup, fresh-pressed garlic, onion powder, and 1.5 cups of 2% milk. This is cooked on low for approximately 4 hours, adding the rest of the veggies in the last hour (and maybe a splash more of milk if needed -- also I sometimes add chunks of cooked leftover potatoes at this stage). Then maybe a few dashes of pepper and it's good to go! Best served with homemade biscuits. :)
My hubby found this soup to be tasty, I found it way too bland for my taste. This is one is not a keeper for this family.
This was very good and a breeze to throw together. I did add some onion powder, garlic powder, poultry seasoning and black pepper. I served this over biscuits.
Doubled carrots and served over croissants. YUM!
This was just okay. My main complaint is that it was a bit runny. Luckily I made biscuits based on other comments. I think I'll stick to genuine pot pie in the future.
I cooked this using left-over turkey from our Thanksgiving meal. In fact the turkey was smoked. I cooked it in the crock pot. Others noted that they reduced the milk, but I kept the full 2 cups. In addition, I used one more can of cream of chicken (this maybe why my 2 cups of milk didn't seem like too much). I placed the turkey and vegetables in the crock pot, still frozen. I cooked on high for 3 hours, then placed on the Keep Wram setting. I baked to pie shells for about 15 minutes at 400 degrees and had a real pot pie crumble on top.
easy and tasted great
This soup is very easy and super delicious. I buy a package of ready to cook pie crust and bake it, then break it into crumbs and keep to the side just before serving. Just like a chicken pot pie with the crust.
Super easy and taste delicious! I followed the recipe as written.
Loved this recipe!! I added 4 diced potatoes for a little more filling and it was perfect!! Will definately be added to the cold weather rotation!
This is really good! I was concerned about it being bland, or tasting too much like canned soup, so I used 1/2 cup of the highly seasoned broth that the chicken was cooked in along with 1/2 cup of white wine and added milk until the soup was the texture I was looking for. We always add a cooked potato to regular pot pie so one went into the soup also. Some additional seasoned salt and pepper were all it needed to be a great bowl of soup on a cold day. Thanks so much for posting.
This recipe is easy and can easily be made low fat/low sodium/ gluten free. I made it with cream of mushroom instead of potato and it was great. A very versatile recipe.
Really great. We added some onion as well; the only downside we noticed was that the broth was a little thinner than we would've liked. Next time we might try it with a cup less of milk.
