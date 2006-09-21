This is a great recipes as is.( I do use two cans of cream of chicken soup.) I do love to make chicken pot pie filling from scratch but with three kids under the age of 4, it's not going to happen all the time. It's just nice to have a few cans of soup on hand, some frozen chicken breasts and veggies and be able to put a quick meal on the table. I have used this in chicken pot pies(to keep this simple for pot pies, I add a can of diced potatoes, rinsed.) served over egg noodles or over rice. When served over the noodles or rice, I make the sauce a little thicker by decreasing the amount of milk 1/4 cup at a time to the thickness that I prefer. Great simple recipe to have on hand! 4-28-09-I have been experimenting with this, I now add 1/2 teaspoon each of: Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sage & Thyme. Gives it a little more flavor. Also, made this a chicken pot pie the other night and just topped it Pillsbury Biscuits instead of pie crust. I sliced each biscuit down the middle, so I doubled the amount of biscuits. I then placed them on top of Chicken Pot Pie soup mixture and baked for 30 minutes at 325, 325 so the biscuits did not burn. It was really good!