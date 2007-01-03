Taco Soup VI
My husband's Grandmother sent this one to me three times because she liked it so well! What is great about this soup is that you can add more of one item you really like or make substitutions.
This taco soup is delicious. I didn't have the vegetable juice cocktail on hand so I used tomato sauce instead. Also I didn't add the full amount of taco seasoning as I like my soup on the milder side. My husband loved it and added some pequin peppers to his as we live in Texas and they grow in our backyard. Will definatly make again.Read More
I followed the recipe exactly. The tomato flavor overpowered the soup. It was disppointing, and I wouldn't make again.Read More
This taco soup is delicious. I didn't have the vegetable juice cocktail on hand so I used tomato sauce instead. Also I didn't add the full amount of taco seasoning as I like my soup on the milder side. My husband loved it and added some pequin peppers to his as we live in Texas and they grow in our backyard. Will definatly make again.
I thought this receipe was very good, quick and easy. A couple of modifications that I made was using diced tomatos with chilies for a little extra spice. I also used tomato sauce instead of juice and it worked just fine. I added a little chili powder and paprika for good measure and it turned out wonderful!
Outstanding and so easy! I use just one package of seasoning as we didn't like it quite so spicy. My suggestion would be to add one packet of taco seasoning and then taste it. ETA: This is a regular at our house and it is great with chicken too!
Really enjoyed this recipe, I will use 2 cans of black beans next time though and probably add a little taco sauce to make it taste more like taco soup than chili.Also added 1/2 onion to the pot and let it simmer for about a 1/2 hr.
This is very similar to a version of Taco Soup that I make quite often. I usually substitute one 15 ounce can of Mexican stewed tomatoes for the larger can of crushed tomatoes, and use only one packet of taco seasoning. This is excellent garnished with tortilla chips, sour cream, cheese, and green onion!
Excellent tasting and healthy, too! I usually add is a tablespoon (or less) brown sugar -- seems to take away a bit of the spiciness and my kids love it. Our favorite way to eat this is with corn chips and fat free sour cream on top - yum!
Delish, quick, and satisfying! I made this for my boyrfiend, roomate, and her boyfriend, and we still had tons of leftovers-- which were also really good! We crunched up some tortilla chips on top, and if I had sour cream and cheddar on hand, would have added those as well. Thanks!
So easy and good! I didn't have the cocktail juice, so I just left the juices from the beans, corn and tomatoes suffice. It is still good! And, I don't use 2 packets of seasoning. Just one packet since my family likes it better that way. I do too!
I have made this recipe several times. We like things on the spicy side, so I have added cayenne pepper and jalepenos as well. I have made this in my slow cooker and prefer to let the flavors mix for longer than just to heat. The loftovers are just as good (if not better) the second day.
I only use 1 packet of taco seasoning and I also add a packet of ranch dressing mix. This soup is super yummy!
I didn't have a few items in this recipe, so I used it mainly as a base and guide. I substituted left over chick peas for kidney beans and tomato juice for broth and threw in a few mushrooms as well and it turned out very tasty.
This was really good and very simple to make for an easy weeknight fix. I did not change the recipe at all and my hubby and I both loved it. Thanks so much for posting the recipe.
This was great and super easy to make. I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef and tomato sauce for the juice. I also added in some corn and crushed red pepper. It was delicious!
Great taste, I think you need to double the corn and black beans though. I would recommend this recipe!
Love this! I use spicy V8 and 1/2 packet of taco seasoning. I also add black beans and crunch totrilla chips on top!
I made this for my husband because I knew that he would like it and I knew he liked it when I heard him yell "I love Taco Soup!" from his our home office. :) I give it a 5+ for being easy, and something my kids could help make. I used V8 Spicy and only one packet of taco seasoning because that is what I had and I would do that again. Next time I will add 1 additional can of beans and corn.
Very tasty!
Great base for an easy Taco Soup. I just added a small chopped onion to the hamburger and used frozen corn (out of can). Topped it with fritos, sour cream and cheese - thought it was very good. There are a ton of things could add to mix it up! Great chili alternative.
This was good.
My family loves this. I substituted regular tomato juice, pintos for the kidney beans, and rotel for the diced tomatos. Yummy!
Excellent recipe!! Used what I had around the house for substitutions and still came out great.. Thanks!
I love this quick easy recipe. I serve it with tortilla chips and shredded cheese. It is always a crowd pleaser and a nice change from chili
This recipe is great and simple. I used left over taco meat and used tomato sauce instead of the juice and also fresh tomatoes instead of canned. I didn't have red kidney beans so I substituted with white. I also added 1 tsp. of chili powder and 1/2 tsp. of cumin and 1/2 tsp of paprika. It was so yummy and easy!
I forgot to get the ground beef so i put in 2 cans of canned chicken from costco instead. (the kind that looks like the tuna cans but bigger)all i can say is HOLY MACKERAL!!! This recipe will be made this way forever for me.
My family LOVED this soup. I made it today planning to freeze it for lunch boxes next week. My sons found it and we ended up having it for dinner tonight. I cannot get the V-8 juice here, so I just used tomato paste and water. Also, I always make my own taco seasoning, so I just dumped in some of that to taste. Very versatile and forgiving recipe! I also added one more can of black beans because my kids like them. Five of us ate big helpings tonight and there is enough for 3 thermoses for lunches on Sunday!!! Katy
I followed the recipe exactly. The tomato flavor overpowered the soup. It was disppointing, and I wouldn't make again.
Very easy and delicious! I made it in the crockpot before a football game and game home to a warm tasty bowl of soup. A great change from chili on a cold night.
The was a perfect dinner for the Christmas season. I was looking to save money and calories on weekday meals so I cooked a pot of dried black beans. Half I ate with rice, the other half I used for this dish. I omitted the meat for a vegetarian dish. It was delicious!
Really great quick and affordable meal. We made it exactly like the recipe, and we totally enjoyed it! A+
This was a very good recipe. My family enjoyed it very much.
I tried this tonight for my family. I tweakd it a little to make it more authentic Mexican. I added everything in this recipe plus 1lb of Mexican chorizo with the ground beef, a white onion chopped, a can of rotel tomatoes with chiles, a can of pinto beans, a can of white hominy, 2 fresh jalapeños chopped, 2 fresh pablano peppers chopped, I served it with shredded cheese, sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, chopped green onion, chopped tomato, chopped lettuce, Mexican sour cream, and corn tostadas, My Husband is Mexican and very hard to please but he loved it and so did our Son. Please note that adding the peppers spices it up so do not add if you don't like spice. Thanks :)
I loved how fast, easy and tasty this recipe was! Every thing was made in one pot so no mess as well. I used tomato sauce instead of the juice, 1 pack of taco seasoning and 1 pack of ranch dressing mix. I topped it with a spoon full of sour cream, marble cheese, green onion and Fritos or Doritos. I personally find the Doritos way better.
This was a great basic taco soup recipe! I didn't have any tomato juice so I used some organic beef broth that I had left over and it added a great flavor to the soup. I also added in some whole wheat elbow noodles at the end to make it a heartier meal and to go further.
I used 2 lb ground beef, halved the spices and added a chopped onion to the meat while it was browning. Delish with a dollop of sour cream and shredded cheese on top. Everyone asked me for the recipe.
This was really good. I was worried about it being too tomato tasting so I put in some chicken broth (a can) in place of some of the tomato-veg juice. I think it needs a little kick. Maybe one of the envolopes of taco seasoning could be a spicy one instead.
I love it when things are this easy! So good.
Quick and easy recipe. My family loved it. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Yummmmmy. I didn't have beef or the juice, so I used ground turkey, chicken broth and some "spanish style" tomato sauce.
This recipe was quick, easy, and very enjoyable. It was very tasty. Fix meat and put in crock pot, and come home to the smell.
Very easy and a great change from the same old same old. Liked the black beans. This was even better the next day. Don't forget to top with a little sourcream,cheese and some tortilla chips
loved it, the husband asked if we could eat it once a week.
Loved this soup. I used v8 half spicy half regular and it was delicious!
Super yummy...super easy. my whole family loved it. my picky 6 year old asked for 2nds.
Quick and easy. I also add just a bit of sour cream when serving and mix it in. Love it!
This is my go to!!! My whole family loves it!!
I, too, used tomato sauce, but kept everything else the same in the recipe. The whole family loved it and my husband asked me to make it again and again!
Delicious! I lost my taco soup recipe, so I looked here for new one. This is better than my old recipe. Made it exactly as listed, quick & easy. Served it with grated cheese, sr cream and tortilla strips. Thanks for sharing!
One of our new favorites. Only change I made was to use mexicorn instead of tomatoes (not a favorite in our house) and used low sodium V8 and only 1 package of reduced sodium taco seasoning. Top with a little mexicheese and some cornbread on the side.
I wasn't a big fan of this soup, too tomatoey for me.
Added my own salsa and added onions
This is horribly cheap when you're strapped on cash but very very tasty. Rave reviews from my husband and kids. Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese and sour cream on top make it nearly irresistible.
I used a Mealthy multi pot. I sautéed? 2 pounds of extra lean ground beef, and sautéed in two onions.? The rest of the ingredients are the same. While sautéing the meat, and onions, I added the two packages of seasoning. I used the tomatoes, and the corn without draining. This helped me scrape the brow n bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the tomato juice, and use the pressure cooker setting for 35 minutes. Quick release steam. Then drain the beans, and added them to the mixture?. Let mixture sit and stew for an extra 10 minute using the keep warm setting.?? Garnish with shredded cheese and sour cream?. My wife loves this recipe. It takes about 20 minutes to get everything in the pot. After that the pot does the rest.?
Great basic recipe! Liked using the tomato juice for stock. Just added another can of beans (great northern). We usually serve this entrée with a toppings bar of shredded cheese, fresh salsa, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
My son is a very picky eater and he absolutely loved this! He ate 3 small bowls and even asked for it the next day. A definite favorite from now on!
