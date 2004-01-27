This is an excellent base for a potato, broccoli, and cheese soup. I've made minor changes just to make it even simpler to prepare with ingredients that I have on hand. I replaced the water and bouillon cubes with chicken stock. Since the recipe didn't specify, I used red potatoes (and I didn't peel them). I also didn't pre-cook the broccoli, I just chopped it into small pieces that could cook in the stock. Since I like to have texture in my soup, I didn't blend or process the soup. Instead, I waited until the potatoes and broccoli were cooked all the way through and used a potato masher to just lightly press down on the potatoes and broccoli until the soup was the texture I wanted. I added the cheese at the end and let the soup continue for another 15 minutes or so, just to let it get well incorporated. I've taken this soup to a potluck at work and people just raved about it and everyone asked for the recipe. It was one that I was pleased to share because it's so easy and so impressive at the same time!