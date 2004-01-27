Potato, Broccoli and Cheese Soup
A cheesy, potato broccoli soup that tastes great.
I just finished eating this wonderful yummy soup, and it was so easy to make. I did make a few adjustments: I used 4 cups cubed russet potatoes, 1 1lb. bag frozen broccoli flowets, 1 c. chopped onion as I thought 2 cups would be over powering, in place of the bouillion cubes and 5 cups of water I used 2 14oz. cans chicken broth and 1 cup water also added 3 crushed garlic cloves, and only used 8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese. I cooked the broccoli in with the potatoes as other reviewers suggested and then pureed 1/2 the soup and it turned out nice and creamy. This will be a regular in our house during the winter months. Thanks Ruth for sharing this 5 ***** recipe.Read More
I did not enjoy this soup as much as I had hoped to. After an hour and a half in the kitchen, I was left with a strangely textured soup and a very big mess. Does anyone have any suggestions on how to transfer hot soup to a blender and back again without making a big mess or burning themselves? I also didn't use a big enough pot to begin with (even though I used less potatoes and onions than it called for), so halfway through I had to transfer everything to another dish. When I added the cheese, the soup smelled great, but it wouldn't melt! Despite tampering with the temperature and frequent stirring, the end result was a broccoli and potato soup with a nice broth and big clumps of cheddar cheese. While the soup did taste good (especially with a little garlic bread!), it was not any better than any other recipe for broccoli and cheese soup, and the texture was rather upleasant. I do like the idea of adding potatoes, but I think a cheese soup needs to have more of a milk/cream base in order to come out to the right consistency.Read More
Awesome! Of note, you can add raw broccoli to the soup a few minutes prior to pureeing in a blender. This way, you don't have to cook the broccoli separately. I also added white pepper, red pepper flakes, savory, and garlic powder. Next time, I'll definitely saute garlic with the onion, as I think that would make this awesome soup even better!
This was excellent! I sauteed the onion, added a clove of garlic, fresh ground pepper and a handful of baby carrots, then just cooked them all with the potatoes and broccoli in the broth. I pureed the entire thing (use a blender--a food processor splatters!) and tasted it. It was so delicious that I decided the cheese was optional. It also did not require any additional salt. I'm serving it tonight with homemade garlic croutons and just a sprinkle of sharp cheddar. Thank you for this wonderful, adaptable recipe. It's now in my recipe box and on my list of ideas for food to bring to sick friends. I'll bet you could easily turn this into a delicious vegan meal by using vegetable broth and omitting the cheese.
good recipe. i do not think it is necessary to use the same amount of cheese as broccoli... this can be a very healthy soup. I used olive oil instead of butter, added way less cheese, and I didn't see the importance of cooking the broc seperately.. it can be added a little after the potatoes and boils fine... This was great. Thanks!
Wow, this is really good, and easy for a soup. I made it twice recently, because it went over so well. Both times I had to use frozen broccoli. The first time I followed the recipe as written. Yum! The second time I added garlic with the onion, I added fresh carrots with the broccoli, and I added about 1/2 cup of sour cream just to see how it would taste. Both ways are really good, so if you are creative, create away; either way you're going to have a great soup.
This is one of my favorite soups. It was so simple to make and it turned out great. I substituted vegetatarian bouilon cubes for the chicken and I cut out one step. I put the broccoli in w/ the potatoes to simmer rather than have a separate step in cooking up the broccoli. Seemed to work out great. Thanks Ruth!
We just LOVED this soup!!! We added a can of evaporated milk for a little extra creaminess, and put the entire batch of soup into the blender.
I made this for my family and put some diced up leftover ham in it, it was wonderful.My fussy 2 year old even ate some.Easy to make and very tasty, will make it again.
I have been looking for a great recipe for Broccoli Cheese soup, and this is definitely it! It is not time consuming and it tastes wonderful. I have added some fresh garlic to the recipe to add even more flavor.
My husband doesn't even like soup but he said I could make this anytime, he even made sure I sent in a positive review! It was soo good and easy. Thank you! T. Hawthorne Houston, TX
This is an excellent base for a potato, broccoli, and cheese soup. I've made minor changes just to make it even simpler to prepare with ingredients that I have on hand. I replaced the water and bouillon cubes with chicken stock. Since the recipe didn't specify, I used red potatoes (and I didn't peel them). I also didn't pre-cook the broccoli, I just chopped it into small pieces that could cook in the stock. Since I like to have texture in my soup, I didn't blend or process the soup. Instead, I waited until the potatoes and broccoli were cooked all the way through and used a potato masher to just lightly press down on the potatoes and broccoli until the soup was the texture I wanted. I added the cheese at the end and let the soup continue for another 15 minutes or so, just to let it get well incorporated. I've taken this soup to a potluck at work and people just raved about it and everyone asked for the recipe. It was one that I was pleased to share because it's so easy and so impressive at the same time!
WOW! I've never made broccoli soup before and this came out better than I had ever hoped for...even my 3-year-old loved it. 1st sauteed 1/3 sweet yellow onion, then added 2 cloves of minced garlic. Then added 7-8 large cubed Idaho potatoes, 3 C fresh broccoli and cooked them together with 4 C water and 3 t chicken buillion + 1 C milk. Per others' suggestion, I used potato masher and it worked so well. Added 1/4 t white pepper, kosher salt and 1 C mild cheddar cheese. I added 1T corn starch to thicken the soup to my liking.Oh, I had to walk to the computer to write this review so I would stop eating :)
Loved this one! I cooked the broccoli seperately as called for in the recipe, but put the broccoli in a blender with about half a cup of sour cream and a bit of the broth from the cooking pot. "Mashed" the potatoes in the pot then added broccoli/sour cream mixture to the broth with the potatoes. Added 2 cloves of fresh garlic and used 1/2 a cup of "red hot" cheese and 2.5 cups of cheddar. Great recipe, thanks Caroline!
Awesome soup! I used 1.5 cups of cheese and cooked the broccoli (3 crowns) with the potatoes to save a step. Pureed in pot with immersion blender. Super easy! Served with a sprinkle of cheese on top. Would also be good in a bread bowl.
I made this recipe for my family over the holidays and it was a big success, everyone raved about it. Definately going to make it again. Very yummy!
I made this soup as a starter for Christmas Dinner. It was really easy to make and refrigerate the day before (adding the cheese on the day)and it went down really well. My 2 year old son loved it and it was just like the carton version which we buy from the shops.
used 4 c. turkey stock and 1 c. water did not use all 3 c. of cheese used an immersion blender to get to desired consistency.
Well, I was short on things to cook for dinner tonight and made this b/c I had all of the ingredients. Sometimes necessity produces the best and most unexpected things. First, I read all the reviews and made the following changes, which I recommend. I sauteed garlic w/ the onion. I also used about a cup and a half of Velveta. I boiled the potatoes for 10 or so min, then threw in 3/4 of a bag of frozen broccoli and cooked together. When cooked, I pureed exactly half of the soup, returning it to the pot for a good combination of smooth and some 'bites' of potato and broccoli, which makes for an interesting soup. Not necessary, but I happened to have a can of broccoli cheese soup, so I added that, as well as 1/2 or so of sour cream at the end. I seasoned with white pepper and a few dashes of cayenne. Served with Bisquick drop biscuits. Just yummy, if not low fat. This will be a family pleaser and a great soup to take to new mommies or someone just out of the hospital.
Great recipe, I also added about 5 cloves of garlic with the onions. My kids loved it. If your kids don't like broccoli, you could blend the whole soup and they won't know it's in there.
This soup is delicious! I was happy to make one that didn't require a "cheese product" and used real cheddar. Yum!
Delish! Nice to serve with Texas toast! We made the stock from scratch since we had chicken miss cuts and added 1 cube of the bullion in the pre made stock. Some other garlic and other spices to taste! other than that no modifications, my husband loved it!
Such a great soup. To make it vegetarian I added as one reviewer mentioned vegetable bullion instead of chicken, and also 1 1/2 Cups milk...so rich and creamy for those chilly fall days!
In all honesty, I don't like rating less than a 5 star, but in this case, I can't. While the recipe is simple enough, the taste was way too bland. I did what others suggested and cooked 3 large cloves of garlic with the onions, but to no avail. I also added garlic powder at the end, which did help it a little, but there is no real flavor to this dish. It's edible, but it still sits in my fridge. I'm glad others have liked it, but I would not make this again. I am sorry I couldn't give this a better review, as some simple recipes are AMAZING.
Flavor was good, but consistency was blah. A little too watery for me. I added some milk and that helped a little.
This turned out great! Like many others, I made changes: used bacon grease instead of butter (and likely more than in the recipe - I didn't measure), I had probably only a cup or so of cheese and used probably half the stock. But I love it and so did my dad!
I loved it! I used 5 cups of chicken broth instead of the bouillon cubes and water. I also add a lot more broccoli-- like twice as much and sometimes I throw in some kale (steamed first). Turned out great! I'll definitely make this next year when my broccoli comes in!
it turned out pretty good. i made adjustments. first off i was out of onions and only had one can of broth. so i added three cups of water to the broth instead of using the bouillon. also i wanted bacon in my soup so i fryed up for pieces and used the grease instead of the butter. i also added about a tablespoon of butter for the flavor. and instead of using one kind of cheese i used about a cup of sharp cheddar, about a cup of colby jack, and about two cups of parmesan. i then added a cup of heavy whipping cream to the cheeses as the potatos cooked. i steamed my broccoli and added it to the cheese mixture.in the end i mixed the broccoli mixture and the potato mixture and topped it off with my crispy bacon.
Great soup!!! Made this almost as written but I started off saute-ing the onions in the grease of four strips of bacon that I fried crispy to crumble on top before serving. Removed some potatoes before using my immersion blender to creme the soup. Added them back with a bag of frozen broccoli that I cooked in the microwave (didn't want the green soup). Added less cheese than called for and then a good splash of half & half. It seemed to need some creaminess. the end result was fantastic. Great soup for a snowy day.
Great Soup! I made this on a cold, grey Saturday morning, and the family Raved! Delicious hot comfort food! I doubled the recipe. We had it for brunch and had bowls of it through out the day. Everyone complimented and thanked me numerous times. The only changes I made to the recipe were: I cooked the broccoli with the cubed potatoes, I used a potato masher to semi-mash up the soup instead of pureeing half of it, and I added a little Tapiocca flour and water (it's like corn starch) to thicken the soup a little at the end of cooking. I will make this again ( the family insists). I may just use chicken broth next time, rather than water and chicken boullion.
This is a delicious soup. I only make half for the 2 of us. I have made it as is and sometimes I trade some of the potato for more broccoli. It comes out greenish, a neat idea for St. Patty's Day. I recommend removing the soup from heat, and gradually whisking in the cheese so it doesn't curdle. I used sharp cheddar. Also it is nice to use a stick blender directly in the soup pot. Like others, I also cooked the broccoli in with the potatoes toward the end. I cooked till real tender. Thank you Ruth from Susie.
Delicious!!! Here's my vegetarian alternative: Mona's Adjustments: 3 knorr extra large veggie bullion cubes double the broccoli: add 3 cups to the last 5 minutes of potato cook time, chop the rest and add at the end with the cheese. when blending in the blender, add 2 cups whole milk reheat to melt cheese and cook chopped brocolli.
Delicious! My husband and I really enjoyed this. I would suggest putting the soup in a bread bowl.
delicious!
Even without using any butter this had an excellent texture and flavor. Definitely a keeper!
This was good the first day, but awesome the next day! I added garlic to onions and cooked broc with potatoes as well. As I didn't have a blender handy, I smashed it up well and added a can of cream o celery soup. My only problem came in the fact that I doubled the recipe and that was a bit too much cheese to melt well. Next time I make this, (and I will make this again!) I'll buy the fancy shredded and add some sharp cheddar. I may add a bit more broc as well. Thanks for sharing Ruth!
Very good soup when you add the can of cream of chicken soup like the others have mentioned, and cut the cheese down to 1 cup.
This was delicious! My son asked if there was more even before he finished his first bowl! That means something!!!! I used chicken broth instead of the bouillon and added pureed beans for extra protein and fiber! Yummy!
This is a wonderful soup!!!! I followed the recipe except I added fresh garlic with the onion and I also added a small can of evaporated milk! It was soooo creamy and had a wonderful taste!! Great recipe and will for sure make again!!!!!
This soup is sooo yummy. I added a bit less cheese to not feel so guilty about eating it though, and it still turned out great!
perfect! Thank you!
I made this recipe the other night and it turned out surprisingly delicious. It was easy to make and, other than the cheese, much lower fat than my regular broccoli cheese soup. I thought that the amount of onion would be excessive but it actually turned out quite good. I took one star off because of the presentation, although that is likely a function of my picky eaters than anything else. The recipe calls for adding the broccoli prior to pureeing half the soup contents; however, doing so ends up turning the soup a greenish color. I didn't mind that at all but the picky kids at home did. When I make it again (and I will) I'll do the pureeing prior to adding the broccoli. Overall this was a good, inexpensive and filling meal for a cold fall evening. The kids think that it would be good with some crumbled bacon -- this recipe lends itself to experimentation and I look forward to doing so.
This soup is one of my favorites, although I made some modifications: I used olive oil instead of margarine, I didn't cook the broccoli separately (I also used broccoli florets rather than bunches and used a bit more than the recipe called for), and used about 2/3 the amount of cheese recommended. Over all, delicious, but it needs something more--garlic or nutmeg, perhaps (I'll try that next time).
This was a good soup. I used veggie broth instead of chicken, onion powder instead of chopped (so i omitted the butter all together), added a 1/2 a teaspoon of garlic powder, a shake of dried dill, and around a teaspoon of hot sauce. Pretty good if you ask me!
This was really good. I had some leftover broccoli that I had to use. (It was parboiled and frozen, then thawed.) I didn't ave any onion so when I salted it, I used onion salt. I also used that better than boullion soup base, which worked great because it already has seasoning. Also, I didn't really measure and my soup was too thin, so I added 1 T of instant potatoes. All in all very good!
This was awesome!!! I generally stayed with the recipe except I use Campbells Chicken broth rather than water and boullion. I cooked the raw broccoli in with the other stuff for the last five minutes cooking time. Definitely use process cheese (I used low fat cheese slices). One last thing, if you blend the brocolli with the potatoe and onion mixture - you will be a pea green color which some people may find it unappetizing. If you don't want this color soup, simply blend the potatoe mixture without the broccoli and keep the broccoli piece whole in the soup. One last thing...I added celery and I topped the soup with ground pepper when serving. This was one of the best soups I have ever tasted.
This was delish! I made a few changes, near the end I added a can of evaporated milk. I added my fresh brocolli into the soup pot near the end, and it cooked that way. And I only had two potatoes, so I used some hashbrown cubes as well, and it turned out great! Will be making this again.
When I made this soup, I added carrots and I cooked the carrots, broccoli, and onion together in the butter until tender. Then I added the water and boullion and cooked until tender. Then, to save time and lots of dirty pans, I gently mashed the potatoes right in the pot with a potato masher. This saved alot of time and still thickened the soup. I like having chunks of potato, broccoli, and carrot in my soup and this way I achieved that instead of puree.
this was a fairly easy concoction after i simplified for my ease.. i used frozen broccoli florets and cooked them in the 5 cups of boiling water. instead of the food processor, i just got out my hand mixer and set it to whip and blended it in the pot.. to make things even easier i used velveeta ( to taste ) instead of shredded cheese. and i omitted the salt due to the cheese food.. even better the next day
MMMM, I just made a pot of this soup, and it is delicious! I'd give it 5 full stars, but as it is, it's a touch on the bland side. I added a few cloves of garlic while sauteing the onion, and that has helped. As a bit of a guilty pleasure, I've crumbled a strip of bacon on top of each bowl. Delicious! I'll definitely make this again, and will likely puree the whole soup rather than half - it's a consistency preference. Thank you Ruth for an amazing recipe!
I love this recipe! To save time, I steam the broccoli in a bamboo steamer over the potatoes as they are boiling just to eliminate a step. I also puree 80-90% of the soup. (just personal preference) At my last dinner party, I served this soup on the side in a little tea cup with a pinch of finely grated cheddar on top. Looked fancy and was super easy. This soup also freezes very well. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. I followed some advice by other reviewers and reduced the onion to 1 cup, and sauteed a couple cloves of crushed garlic with the onion. I used vegetable buillion instead of chicken and replaced 2 cups of water with milk. I added the broccoli to cook with the potato for the last 8 minutes along with 1 cup chopped carrots. I served it with cheddar flavored goldfish on top. Next time I am going to reduce the cheese by 1 cup, 2 cups is enough.
This was so good, I added the evaporated milk as suggested by someone and it made it more creamy. My Husband loved it also.
Followed the recipe but the texture was awful! It was too watery and didn't taste like a cheesy soup at all.
I sauteed a bag of frozen brussels sprouts and pureed it along with the broccoli and potatoes. It still tasted like amazing broccoli soup! And extra veges, hidden and my kids loved it! I topped each bowl with a little cream and shredded cheddar.
Tastes so rich and amazing even without the cheese! (And i'm a cheese addict) Per some other suggestions, i used a little less onion and added garlic, substituting bacon grease because I didn't have butter, then I added frozen broccoli to the nearly cooked potatoes and then just blended the whole thing with a stick blender. It tasted so great i almost didn't want to add the cheese, but it was grated so i through it in. I was prepared to add some half & half as I was skeptical about the creaminess of the soup since there's no cream in the recipe, but i didn't need it at all! Add a little fresh cracked pepper on top when serving and it's perfect. Wow, wish I'd bought my stick blender years ago, who knew I was missing out on amazing soups like this one?!!
did not ave enough potatoes.
I love this recipe! To make it even faster to make I thickened the soup by putting some instant mashed potatoes in it instead of pureeing half of the soup. It worked great!
Absolutely delish! Loved the texture/flavor, far better than any canned broccoli soup. I like to keep my vegetable broth, so I only added 4 cups water to pot and after boiling my broccoli I threw in the broth and all. To serve , I added a tablespoon of sour cream in the center of each bowl with a sprinkle of green onion or chives. Yum!
Easy and good. I didn't puree the soup because I like it chunky. Other than that I followed the recipe and it was great.
This was great. We added some bacon and chives which made it even better!
I gave it 5 stars - turned out great but onion flavor was too much. I made it with 1 cup red onion, 2 tbls. margarine, 3-4 cloves garlic, 2 lbs. red potatoes (better texture), 3-4 cups water, 5 tsp. Better than Bouillon reduced sodium Chicken Base, 4 cups broccoli (I figure the more the better), 2 cups fresh asparagus, and velveeta cheese added to your own preference, and fresh ground black pepper only, I add salt if needed when soup is done. After sauteing onion I added water, broccoli, asparagus, garlic, bouillon, and potatoes all in same pot and boiled it , draining some liquid out later before I began to puree half of it.(keep liquid in case soup needs extra flavor, it can be cooked down /reduced then added back to soup) Velveeta is added,black pepper to taste, plus small amt. of heavy cream was added for richness, and topped w/homemade croutons. It is too good, I was on my second bowl before my hubby finished his first and in 14 yrs. that's never happened! Yeah, it's good
Very good. I followed some of the other reviews and used chicken broth instead of water & chicken bouillon. Very velvetty, creamy soup.
MMM!! soo yummy!! i used two brullion cubes instead of four and about 2 cups of cheese but it was still yummy :)
I like this recipe. To dress it up a little I like to cook bacon. Then I cook the onions in a bit of the bacon grease. I also cook the broccoli in with the potatoes. Then I sprinkle some bacon bits on the top of the soap when I serve it. Very very good!!
I used 3 C chicken stock in place of 3 C water since I didn't have bouillon, used frozen broccoli, and added some diced ham. Not exactly the potato soup I was looking for, but not bad!
This soup is great and very easy to make! I was looking for a "cream" soup without milk or cream and this one was perfect!! I did make a couple changes, I added a couple cloves of garlic with the onions, used olive oil instead of the margarine, vegetable stock instead of the chicken bouillon (I'm vegetarian) and cooked the broccoli in the soup after the potatoes were tender. Everyone in my family loved it, I've made it twice in three weeks!! Thank you for the recipe!
Great soup. I used canned chicken broth instead of water and bouillon cubes. I threw frozen broccoli in after the potatoes had cooked for a few minutes. I also only used about a cup of cheese and sprinkled it on the top to make an orange swirl on the bright green soup. Pretty and delicious.
I was severly dissappointed with this recipe. Made it EXACTLY as written with the addition of 3 cloves of garlic. This was MAJORLY BLAND lacking just about ANY flavor. I didn't think it was possible to go wrong with such delicious ingredients, however, without some seriuos flavor changes (spices and such) I will NOT be making this again.
I used chicken stock (only 4 cups) instead of the boullion/water combo, and added the broccoli to the pot with 5 minutes left to simmer to just save dishes. Everything worked out well. I also pureed the entire pot since my potato cubes and broccoli were rather large. Ends up very thick and delicious, and I used only about half the cheese!
I made this recipe tonight to use up some broccoli and potatoes that were on their way out. I didn't have an onion or butter so I used an onion soup packet. Like other reviewers I added the broccoli to the potatoes after about 10 of the 15 minutes of cooking time. I used an immersion blender to break up enough chunks to get the soup to the creaminess I wanted but still leaving some chunks behind. I only had about a cup of cheese, so that's all I used, and I had a little sour cream that was about to expire (~1/4 cup), so I threw that in too when I added the cheese. Great, flexible recipe. The mister added Tabasco to his bowl. I tried it too and it's a delicious way to give it a little kick!
Followed BBFITZ's advice and only used 1 cup chopped onion, 1 lb. frozen broccoli (cooked in microwave) and chicken stock in place of water/bouillon. Hubby had FOUR bowls full. I think it's a keeper...
This was very good. I pureed the whole batch. I also used a little less cheese and next time I might not use any - the flavour was great without it! Will make again, thanks.
This was a good recipe to use up broccoli and filling enough for a whole meal.
This was great soup, I did change a little though, I added the potatoes and the broccoli at the same time and let them simmer, while that was cooking I made up some white sauce to add with the cheese later. After pureeing I added the white sauce, and 2 cups a cheddar cheese and one cup of mozzarella, as well as 1/4 cup of half and half. The soup was a hit and I served it in a bread bowl. My hubby says it is one that will stay! Thank you for the great recipe!
Wonderful recipe. Pureeing half the soup really makes it a nice, thick soup. We substituted 1 cup of diced velveeta cheese for the 3 cups shredded cheddar. Still wonderful. Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe. Pretty basic, but the kids loved it! Put in some crushed red peppers after the kids ate. That did the trick. I also put the broccoli in with the potatoes at about 9 minutes before the potatoes were done. Simple & yummy.
I sauteed the onion with butter along with a little celery and minced garlic. I peeled, chopped, boiled and then pureed the broccoli stalks separately, then added to the pot. (I also pureed half the pot's contents before adding that.) I added the cut tops of the broccoli after everything else was all cooked. Went a little light on the cheese, also added some chopped baby carrots, fresh parsley, salt, both black and white pepper and some dill weed. Oh, and used veggie bullion cubes instead of chicken , just because it was all I had on hand. Came out awesome!
This is such a great recipe. Made a nice sized pot for my family and they loved it! I used 8 cups of water along with 6 cubes of bullion. I also added the broccoli with the potatoes instead of doing it separately. I added 2 tablespoons of flour and 2 cups of milk. Great soup!
Served the cheese (and some sour cream) on the side. I also added garlic. Made a tasty (and healthy with serving cheese on the side) and quick meal. I used steamer broccoli and this was a quick, no-fuss meal. Thanks for sharing!
I halfed the recipe, and I think I used too much cheese (I wasn't being very exact on measurements). Also, I did not have chicken bouillon, so I used what I had on hand which was vegetable broth. To that I added a piece of bacon to give a little more flavor. I also sauted some garlic with the onion as was recommended. All-in-all very good.
We really liked it & was super easy to make even w/ a 2 year old "helping" :) We added a touch of tabasco to spice it up!
Oh my goodness, this is soooo good! I love the broccoli cheddar soup from Panera. It's so nice to have something even better to enjoy at home. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe, Ruth. It will be made a lot in my house.
I love this recipe because it uses only fresh ingredients, not cans of soup or mixes, because it is easy to make, and best of all, it tastes great, especially when you use fresh veggies from your garden. A couple of suggestions: I used fresh dug red potatoes and didn't peel them. They made pretty little red specks in the soup. I also used a stick blender instead of a blender. I just blended it until it had a few little chunks in it, but not pureed totally. I also like that this recipe uses no milk for those who have some kind of milk allergy. It's a wonderful fresh from the garden recipe that the whole family will enjoy!!!
This soup is wonderful! It's simple, easy and tasty. I add a can of cream soup to it to thicken it up a bit, and I also throw frozen broccoli in with the poataoes the last few minutes. I'm making it for dinner tonight!
My family loves this soup! I add a clove of garlic and have even used frozen broccoli. I also sometimes use the California blend veggies and it still tastes great! My kids love it and it's so easy. I have also left out the cheese and put in the freezer for a later date! Mmmmm...yummy!
My whole family liked this, including three kids who generally dislike soup. I used velveeta cheese, and substituted vegetarian broth for the chicken. I cooked the broccoli with the potatoes. Delicious!
Very very good! Will definitely make this again. I added a can of evaporated milk too as was suggested earlier.
This soup tastes like something you would get at a really nice restaurant. (I did tweak it a little though.) First, after the potatoes and broccoli were cooked and soft I used a potato masher instead of dragging out my food processor. Second I through in some cooked garlic I had leftover from making garlic chicken, about half a can of cream of chicken soup, and about 1/2 cup of whipping cream. The whipping cream is what gives it a really appealing color. I only added about a cup of cheese.
I'm always looking for a good, thick soup that isn't super unhealthy. The last time I made broccoli cheese soup I thickened it with cornstarch instead of reducing a cream base, which just gave it a gelatinous texture, so I was happy to find this soup that's naturally thick and a dinner in itself. I substituted half the water for non-fat milk and used 1 1/2 cups low-fat monterey jack cheese instead of cheddar, and put in more broccoli than potatoes. I also cooked the broccoli with the potatoes on medium for about 25 minutes and then blended. It was perfect for leftovers for the week!
I change this recipie up a little bit by not blending it. I like the chunkier pieces..
This soup is amazing! It is so great, I think I could eat it every day! I run half through a food processor and it makes it so creamy and delicious!!!
I'm not sure what went wrong here but this soup is not good. I followed the instructions except used some frozen instead of fresh broccoli and it's really bland and blah. Will definitely not be making this again.
This was super easy and delicious!
We love this recipe. Thank you.
this was realyy good I double the broccoli, it seems to be missing creaminess though I'll try addind a bit of light half to the puree maybe this will help but other than this was great! a keeper.
My son loves this soup! He loves baked potatoes with broccoli and cheese, so I knew he would like this soup. Thank you for an awesome recipe!
Very easy to put together, filling, and delicious! :) Though I agree, you definitely don't need as much cheese as suggested in the recipe..
My husband didn't like the way it smelled while I was making the soup, but was pleasantly surprised when he tried. My two kids and my niece and nephew all loved this soup.
