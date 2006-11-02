Best Cream of Potato Soup

218 Ratings
  • 5 151
  • 4 43
  • 3 12
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

After constant tinkering with this recipe, I have come up with soup which is the definitive cream of potato soup. Rich with vegetables and wonderfully spiced, you will find yourself doubling this recipe often!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess
9 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock pot, saute onion, celery, carrots, garlic and parsley in butter until soft but not browned. Sprinkle in flour and cook, stirring for 2 minutes. Add broth slowly, stirring as you add.

    Advertisement

  • Add milk, potatoes, Worcestershire sauce, dry mustard, allspice, celery seed, thyme, seasoning salt, dry white wine, cayenne pepper and chicken granules. Allow to simmer and thicken, stirring frequently, until the potatoes are cooked through, approximately 25 minutes. During cooking, break up potatoes with the back of a spoon. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 29.9g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 466.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/10/2022