Best Cream of Potato Soup
After constant tinkering with this recipe, I have come up with soup which is the definitive cream of potato soup. Rich with vegetables and wonderfully spiced, you will find yourself doubling this recipe often!
I modified this recipe quite a bit to fit with the ingredients I had on hand and to make it slightly lower in fat, but I still got superb results. I doubled the recipe, and in place of the carrots, I added one large can of corn. I used half butter and half olive oil instead of all margarine. I replaced the whole milk with skim milk and a small can of part-skim evaporated milk. I also left out the mustard powder, allspice, seasoning salt, cayenne pepper, and chicken boullion, replaced the celery seed with celery salt, and added some freshly ground pepper. One might argue that what I made is a completely different recipe, but this existing recipe made a great jumping-off point, and the resulting soup (or chowder, as I would call it) was still very flavorful. It would make a fantastic chowder to which to add haddock or another fish for a flavorful fish chowder. Another reviewer mentioned that this was a very thick soup - in doubling the recipe, I used a little less than twice the amount of flour called for, and the skim milk also thinned it a bit. I also cooked it for a little less than the recommended amount of time in order to keep the potatos firm, and didn't break them up with my spoon. Overall, a fantastic chowder!Read More
This is the best potato soup recipe I have ever tasted. The combination of seasonings was just right. And lots of veggies too. Really hit the spot. Thanks Kevin!
This recipe was delicious and easy to throw together despite having worked an 8 hour day. It was quite tasty and had a yummy aroma while cooking. What I did differently: I used butter instead of margarine. I also did not use any of the following: parsley, allspice, celery seed, dried thyme, cayenee nor the chicken bullion. This is a thick soup and I'm glad I only used 2 large potatoes instead of 3. This is a great soup and I easily can see myself adding broccoli and other leftover veggies next time. It thickens up a little bit more after you put it in the fridge, if you don't like thick soup, when you reheat it, just add a scant 1/4 cup chicken stock or milk. GREAT and I look foward to making this again!
This recipe is awesome..and unlike most people that try new recipes and then review them with saying I changed that or did not have that!! You cannot rate a recipe UNLESS you make it exactly like it is stated, once you do--then you may change it to your liking the second time around--this recipe is awesome...I did not change a thing, good job!!!
My only problem with this recipe is the over bearing taste of mustard powder.I cut it back to 1/2 tsp.on my second attempt and now I have a family favourite.
This was so good and I liked how I could hide vegetables in it. My husband hates mustard, but he even liked this. I used 2/3 cup powdered milk with 2 cups water for the milk. I also used 2 chicken bouillon cubes with 2 cups water. These changes just made it cheaper. I didn't have dry white wine. My extremely picky two year old even ate this.
Yummy comfort food. Be sure to cut your potatoes into small chunks--I recommend smaller than the 1/4 inch cubes in the recipe.
This was wonderful! I had to add more milk, but this was the best potato soup I have ever had. Topped it with bacon bits, sour cream and green onions! Yummy!
This soup is great! I have made it several times and my girls love it. I was missing the allspice & celery seed, but it was still fantastic. This recipe is a keeper.
"Constant tinkering" paid off for the rest of us! Thanks Kevin for a rich, hearty potato soup that hit the spot on an especially miserable winter day. Will make again (even on a sunny day).
Great soup Kevin! I actually made this on Monday night, I was full from dinner, so I didn't taste it but my older son said it was really good. I ate it for lunch yesterday, and I agree! I did add some left over steamed broccoli and maybe 1/2 c. more broth, but other than that changed nothing. I loved how thick it was. Thanks Kevin!
Now this is what my idea of Potato Soup should taste like. I used butter, more carrots,less dry mustard and added a touch of thyme and marjoram. I also used Better than Boullion dissolved in a cup of water. Came out perfect for my tastebuds! Thanks for the recipe, Kevin,
Wow, this was impressive! The flavour is outstanding. I thought, as it was cooking, that the mustard would be overpowering as other reviewers have commented, but it mellowed as the pot simmered. I followed the recipe almost exactly, subbing wine vinegar for wine, and skipping the seasoning salt. I added a cup of broccoli (and adjusted by upping the liquids) because I needed to use it up, and it seemed right at home! Finally, I topped each serving with a sprinkle of parmesan to make up for omitting the salt. Beautiful! Not to mention it was quite quick to prepare!! We had this with ribeye steak, but the soup was way more exciting :)
AMAZING! Of all the recipes for Cream of Potato Soup on this site, I happened on this one and feel like I won the lottery! I love the fact that this isn't your average cream of potato soup recipe - this one goes above and beyond. Like others, I added more broth (vegetable) and a touch of half and half once it was almost done as well as a little Asiago cheese. Really comforting during the cold snap we're having in upstate New York. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
This has become my favorite chilly afternoon warm me up soup. And I love the reactions I get from people who try it the ingredients are so unusual to a typical cream of potato and it makes all the difference in the world! This is simple to make and absolutely filling and delicious! my only alteration I make is that I boil the potatoes in the chicken stock first before cutting my veggies or anything, so the soup takes less time, and then add a small amount of cornstarch/water mix to thicken it up quickly...but thats because I'm impatient. absolutely excellent recipe
Fabulous! Many of the reviewers are correct. Great starter recipe or wonderful without changes. And to prove it I had no mustard powder, no celery and barely any celery seed and well no thyme or white wine. Pitiful I know but the cupboards are slim right now. So instead I added a dash of chili powder, a dash of cumin and 1 whole can of corn. Instead of whole milk I used evaporated milk. FAMILY LOVES IT ALREADY AND it's not even done cooking! I would recommend this as is or have fun with it!
Great soup. I used regular milk as I had this on hand and did not add the wine. I found it salty though, which I'm thinking was the chicken stock I used, so I would try a reduced salt type next time.
This was an amazing recipe. I didn't have margarine, so I used 3 tablespoons butter and a few swirls of EVOO. I used 1/2 of an onion chopped, and 1 clove of garlic. I didn't have the mustard, allspice or celery seed. And just used a dash of cayenne pepper. I had to use about a half to one cup more of broth, as the potatoes soak up the liquid. It takes about a half hour for it to totally simmer, and then you can cook for the 25 mins. Makes great left overs too. This will be my "go to" soup, for sure!! De-Lish!
The minced garlic and onions take over this soup in texture and aroma. Not something I would present to potato soup lovers. In addition, it is the most expensive potato soup on the market. Not recommended.
This is by far my favourite potato soup recipe! I love how all the different flavours mix together to taste amazing! I usually omit the white wine because I don't have any on hand very often, but it still tastes great! I don't care for bland potato soup, and this was full of flavour! I should add that I cut the potatoes in chunks, and leave them chunky when I make it. It is just a personal preference. Thanks for posting this!
I made this soup for dinner on a cold and windy night. Boy, did it hit the spot! The combination of seasonings is delightful. I used a combination of unsalted butter and olive oil to saute' the veggies, and added a little leftover ham to the soup. Simply wonderful! I would recommend having more chicken stock and milk on hand than the recipe calls for. I kept having to add a little more milk and stock as the soup cooked to keep it from reducing so much. Also, another note, this soup needs to be stirred very frequently to keep it from sticking to the pan.
i really enjoyed this version
This recipe is not to my liking.
Wow!!!!! we loved this soup. Used leftover coconut milk(1/2 cup) and whole milk. red potatoes and red wine. (all I had in the house). Cayenne pepper gave it a kick that we loved. Used my soup blender to combine all the flavors.
This is now my potato soup recipe! I have found that the flavor and consistency is better to let it simmer for a few hours and add 1 cup shredded cheese at the end. I also use more potatoes and 2% milk. Very Good!
The taste was terrific. I only had one problem and that was that it was far too thick - more like a porridge. 4 tablespoons of flour is too much as a thickener - at least if you're using metric measurements (maybe imperial tablespoons are bigger???). However, with what was left over, I added a bit more broth to thin it and it was perfect. Next time I try this soup, I'll only put in 1 tablespoon of thickener, which should then be perfect. 4 star rating as is, but I would upgrade this to 5 if the amount of thickener was decreased.
This soup was very rich, thick and creamy. Delish! I did end up adding more chicken broth at the end because the soup become too thick and I needed to thin it out a little. I also found that 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper may have been too much - the soup really had a kick to it (although no one else in my family seemed to feel it.)
Very tasty though not traditional. I made it exactly as written, next time I'll go a little easier on the mustard and thyme.
I didn't have all the ingredients but it is still one of the best soups I have had in awhile. I let it sit for 5 hours or more, reheated it and it tasted even better. I would recommend letting it sit and simmer longer.
A very good soup, freezes well too.
This is the best soup I have ever made! I made a few little changes out of necessity, I substituted vegetarian broth for chicken broth and broccoli for the carrots, and I added a small can of mushrooms and topped with cheddar cheese. This is definetly the best potato soup I have ever tasted!
I highly recommend to anyone who is cooking this for the first time to use only a third or even a fourth of what is called for the mustard powder. I come from a family that loves spicy food but even this was too much for me. Cut down on the mustard powder and this should be a very delicious soup!
Yum. Yum. Never made potato soup before and this recipe is going in the permanent file. I love the spices. I did not puree the soup as others recommended. I was afraid of the taters becoming gummy. However I made a couple of changes. I used only 1/2 cup heavy cream and 1/2 cup of 2% milk, as that was all I had in the fridge. And then 2 cups of chicken stock. I also added a little chopped bacon to the saute. This soup was really thick, but very hearty with some crusty french bread. My husband and I gobbled it up!
I must be unusual because I really did not like this recipe. I cut the mustard powder by 1/3 and it still overpowered the soup. I cut the cayenne pepper to a smattering and it was still a little too spicy for me. There wasn't enough salt and the seasonings were a strange mix. It doesn't help my family hates mustard and celery, so maybe I'm not a reliable reviewer, but I definitely will not be making this again.
Really enjoyed this soup, made with local organic purple potatoes! The serving size is a joke, though! I doubled, and got 6-7 servings when it claims 12. ?? Anyway, if you don't peel your potatoes (I do not), cube rather than slice, as we had long stringies of peel, which are much harder to eat than little bits of peel. A potato masher made it easier to mash, as well as stir along the bottom, but I still ended up with a bunch of burned at bottom.
We all liked this recipe. I followed the advice of others and used less flour (2T). Even so, I added extra broth. I also used low fat evaporated milk instead of whole milk. It gave it a rich consistency without alot of fat. I would decrease the mustard powder. I will make this again.
Thick, creamy and filling soup! I included mushrooms and used oregano instead of thyme. I also blended most of the soup after the 25 minutes of cooking to make an even creamier soup.
This was very good. I doubled the amount of potatoes, and the thyme, but the thyme was a little too much.
This is an absolutely FANTASTIC recipe! I will however reduce the amount of cayenne by half next time (my 6 year old found it too 'burny') and I did add a little more milk to thin it out a bit. This is one that I will make over and over again. Thank-you!
This is a great idea for making potato soup, smushing it up rather than having to dirty up the blender. I must have used gigantic potatoes (though I would've called them medium sized) because it was way too thick. Nothing a little more milk couldn't solve. But then it just didn't have enough flavor. I really like my food to have lots of taste, so next time I will dump spices and herbs in the pot rather than pinch or just use a teaspoon. It was great though, and I will use this recipe the next time I'm in the mood for potato soup. I would recommend doubling the recipe; it doesn't make a whole lot. Thanks!
This really IS the best cream of potato soup. I love all the spices as they add a more interesting flavor to the traditional potato soup. I've been using this recipe for a few years and everyone loves it. I still haven't found one my family likes better!
The flavor of this recipe is interesting and a little elegant, a different flavor if you want something different than the same old potato soup. For me, the volume was a problem. The recipe only produced about three large bowls of soup, not a good thing if you have a good sized family or wish to have leftovers. I will definitely double or triple it next time. Excellent recipe!
Wonderful comfort food.
A Great Potato Soup!!! Love the flavor and it is even better leftover! Definitely recommend to let it simmer for hours as the flavors become better blended, however you will have to add more liquid. I added water as there was enough forms of salt in the pot already. Turned out great, topped with cheddar chesse and bacon.
Wonderful recipe. I usually double it and add a cup of shredded cheddar cheese at the end. Flavor is best if you have time to let it simmer for a few hours. I use 2%milk to reduce the calories and fat.
Quick n easy wife love it ; plus it was very close to my grandma's without all the time
The flavor of this soup is excellent but it is way too thick as written in the recipe. I had to add 3 cups more milk to keep the liquid high enough to cook the potatoes and have any liquid left over for "soup". You don't need to use a "large stock pot" for the amount of liquid in the original recipe. Even after adding another 3 cups of mllk, my stock pot (8 quarts) was only about 1/3 full. After adding more milk, the soup was the perfect thickness for us and had excellent flavor. I substituted 3 tablespoons of olive oil for 3 tablespoons of the butter to cut back on the saturated fat. I doubt if this had any effect on the flavor of the soup and it makes it a bit healthier. I also substituted 1 1/2 cups water and 2 chicken bouillon cubes for the 1 1/2 cups chicken broth and 1/4 teaspoon chicken granules stated in the recipe.
Delicious!!!
I pretty much followed this recipe as written. THe only thing I did or didn't do was add a whole onion. I used half of one, I had to simmer for about an hour to get the potatoes done (I had them sliced very thin) and it started to get a tad thick at the end so I added a touch more of chicken broth. I will make this again. I like the fact that it doesn't use half and half or heavy cream. Those are not things I keep on hand, but I always have whole milk for my youngster! My husband had the same thought as I did about the flavor and that is that it had an overwhelming taste of celery. I will omit the celery seasoning next time. The cayanne pepper gives it a perfect heat factor. I think a little more Worcestershire and white wine would be tasty too! Thank you for sharing!
OMG! To DIE for soup. I added 2 Tbs. of dill weed. And some ham, of course =)
I am the "Head Chef" for "Salem-Keizer Meals On Wheels" in Salem, Oregon. I made this soup today and it was everything that you said it was. The only thing missing in mine was the thyme but It was still five stars. I changed the servings up to 20 and actually made enough for 25 people. Good thing I did because it sold out in 90 minutes. Well done Kevin and many thanks for sharing from me and 25 full bellies.
Fixed this soup for dinner last night and my family loved it. I will be doubling the recipe next time. And probably adding bacon and grated cheddar on top.
I made this soup ... followed the recipe all the way ... felt it was too much prep ... did not really care for the taste of the flavoring added to it. Would prefer a potato/cheesy soup.
Excellent soup. My wife does not relishes Celery a lot but I made this and then pureed the soup. It was great. Will be making this a number of times. Thanks!
Loved this. The only thing different that I did was: left out the Allspice because I didn't have any and added cheese near the end because we love cheese. Excellent recipe that I will certainly make many more times. Thanks Kevin!
I was excited to try this recipe after all of the positive reviews, and it did not disappoint! I loved every bite of it. I followed the recipe exactly as written only omitting the seasoning salt because I didn't have any. I used salt and pepper in it's place. I also added a tad more cayenne because I love spice. This is a must make for hearty soup lovers!
Great flavor...the kids loved it and that says it all!
I just made this for Christmas dinner and it was wonderful! Thanks!
We really liked the flavor of this potato soup! I made it as is and the cayenne pepper was a bit too spicy for my children, but my husband & I loved it! I will just put a pinch of the cayenne pepper next time for my kids sake! ;-)
What a delicious soup. My husband and I just loved it. I used only 2 tbs of flour and added about 1/2 cup of milk at the end of cooking to thin it to the desired consistency. We loved the spicy little kick it had.
Best cream of potato soup I found the soup spiced just right,and very creamy and easy to make. We well be sure to have this again!
Amazing! I did not have the mustard on hand but it was still great!
Great hearty soup. I followed the recipe as written and it turned out fantastic.
Kevin( my sons name) I just have to say I have made this soup many times and love it more each time..My 15 yr. old also loves this soup..The only change I have made is no white wine. Good stuff!! Also I use butter instead of margarine.
This is a great potato soup recipe. If you are not worried about calories sub heavy cream for 1/2 of milk. My family loves it!!!!
I thought this soup was awesome. I increased my chicken stock to 4 cups as well as 2 cups of 2% milk. Because I increased the liquid I added 1/3 cup flour. I OMITED mustard powder and the allspice. I replaced the celery seed with celery salt. My kids like meat so I added 2 chicken breasts that I cooked in my homemade chicken stock for the soup. I then shredded the meat. We also LOVE bacon in this house so I cooked up 10 pieces of crisp bacon to add to the soup at the end. The second time I made this soup I added 1 tsp of paprika and it tasted great as well. I also added fresh ground pepper when I was frying my veggies and then again after I added all the ingredients.
This recipe with no changes, cooked exactly to ingredients and directions is fabulous! Thank you, it will be one that is used often.
This is a really good potato soup. I made the recipe, as posted, except I omitted the celery seed and bouillon. It is hearty and thick with complementing herbs and spices. I added grated cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream to serve. I would definitely make again. I would like to try substituting herbes de Provence for the thyme one time.
The flavor of this soup is awesome. Perfect balance of herbs and spices for a great taste. My husband loved it! A keeper for sure! I will however cube the potatoes instead of slicing them next time so they don't take quite as long to cook...they took longer than the recipes stated 25 mins. Overall a winner though!
This soup was good, but it was not exactly what I think of when I think of potato soup. It was almost more how oyter stew looks. I was expecting a thick and creamy traditional potato soup...not this. It was still ok though
This tastes just the way I like my potato soup. I have to admit, though, that I used fat-free half and half instead of the milk. It was fabulous.
This was really tasty, even tho' I was missing the powdered mustard, dry white wine and chicken bouillon powder!
I loved this potato soup I do prefer leeks to celery and added some green onions but the seasoning was genius! I never thought to out mustard powder and Worcestershire sauce in potato soup before!!! Good on you :)
Husband pronounced it "Wonderful!." Easy, deliciouso, just throw in the vegetalbles you have on hand! This recipe can handle it. Great soup!
Pretty darn good soup! I added a lot of dill, substituted sour cream for half the milk, and dropped the white wine, to make it more similar in flavour to my pureed cream of potato. I also matchsticked the potatoes, and didn't bother smooshing them with a spoon. My family usually prefers cream soups, but this one's been a hit in spite of it's relative chunkiness. Good stuff :)
I'm making this right now. I doubled the recipe because I wanted a big pot of soup. I also added a pound of smoked sausage cut into thin slices. After a small taste test, it seems rather spicy. I love spicy food but my kids may not like this. I also substitued minced dried onion and skim milk because that's what I had. Well, I everyone thought this was good. I give four stars because if I hadn't put in the smoked sausage I think this wouldn't have been so good.
My family loved this soup. it's hard to believe there are so many different seasonings in it. Cant really tell. It was creamy and delicious. Great if served with warm fresh rolls.
Just made this tonight - WOW! Great! Be careful not to overcook the potatoes - easy to do. I must have added too much of a seasoning (thyme?) and it seemed overwhelming, so I added maybe a cup of heavy cream at the end - PERFECT! I'll add heavy cream next time too. Also, as my husband thinks most cream soups require bacon, I added cooked bacon crumbled on top. Mmmmmmmm
OMG----followed recipe....but took other reviews suggestion of not putting so much potatoes. I left one out. This is amazing, Next time, I am going to add a can of clams....It's almost like a chowder.
This truly is THE BEST Cream of Potato Soup. Very quick and easy to make. Instead of using margarine, I used butter and instead of chicken broth, I used a homemade vegetable broth. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly as printed. My husband who is a soup fanatic loved this. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
This was the first cream soup I've ever made and it's fantastic. My son who is a head chef stopped by the day I made it and made me give him the recipe! I did add bacon to it and left out the cayenne because I don't like heat. I've made this three times already and am getting set to make it again. Everyone keeps asking for it!! Thank you for submitting such a great recipe.
My first time making this kinda soup and turned out great. I only made enough serving for 2 as I actually made it for my VERY fussy 17-month-old eater. . . I should've made more! I did not have parsley and allspice and did not obviously use wine, cayenne pepper or bouillong powder. I also did not use chicken broth . . . I used veggie broth instead. I do admit it was a bit thick. I actually had to add a tiny bit of water (apx 1/4 cup) as it was getting so thick the potatoes were not cooking. I also think next time I will maybe not even bother using the flour. All in all, pretty good. Lets see what my liltle one has to say once he wakes up from his nap!
this was the best. only change I would make is to partially cook potatoes first.
I made this the other evening for dinner. I am glad that I doubled the recipe as there was only one bowl left in the pot. My seven year old loved it and she doesn't even like potatoes!
This was one of the best tasting soups I have ever had. I was really in the mood for corn so I added two big cans and it was great. Thanks for this one.
Excellent flavor. Was skeptical when I saw the ingredient list.
My office decided to have a soup day at work and asked people to bring in home made soups to sell for lunch for a fund raiser. I knew I wanted to make somthing but didn't have a clue on what to make so I started hunting around for recipes and found this one. Let me now tell you that this is truley the "Best Cream of Potato" soup I have ever had. Everyone in my office loved it as well and wanted the recipe for it. So I just wanted to say Thank You to Kevin Ryan for sharing this great soup for us all to share.-Melissa from Denver
I made this exactly as the recipe said and then pureed it to get a creamier consistency. Good.
The texture of this soup ended up being like mashed potatoes for me. Not sure if I used too big of potatoes or what, but the flavor was just alright imo.
This recipe is good, however I cut the mustard amount in half because it is a little overbearing. I also added diced ham and a can of corn. This recipe is a keeper.
Still the best I ever had or made. Everytime I share it with others they rave as well.
Real good stuff right here. Yummy. Hey you could even add some fish stock and clams to this huh... Good idea
Fantastic recipe. Tasted just like the potato soup we had at an Irish pub in Savannah. I served it with the "Irish Brown Bread" recipe from this site.
I give the texture of this soup 5+ stars - much better than the recipe I've been using for years. But it is all seasoning and no potato when it comes to taste. I'm sorry, but I make potato soup because I like potatoes! If I hadn't been able to see the chunks of potato, I'd never have known this was potato soup. Plus, I had to more than double the broth to keep it from becoming paste.
The recipe is complicated, yet doesn't yield the expected results. I was looking forward to a creamy soup but it wasn't creamy at all. Maybe, you should have used half and half or heavy cream in the recipe. In my opinion, this soup would go well with some bacon in it, which is what I did when I had some and the taste wasn't to my liking.
I tripled the recipe and added significantly more freshly ground allspice, which tempered the dry mustard taste and gave the savory soup a depth of flavor that had the whole family raving. I diced all the vegetables to keep the focus on the potatoes. A mixture of red and golden potatoes helped to balance the soup's texture. I really didn't note any benefit to the wine's addition, which I omitted the third time I made the soup.
If I could rate this 10 stars, I would - it is that good. Only change that I made was to purée the soup. I think mixing all the vegetables together made it even better!
Love this recipe!!
