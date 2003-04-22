Chicken Tortilla Soup I

Not sure if people are rating this recipe based on their personal revisions, but as written this recipe does not deliver. It's too watery, it needs more time to cook, and it completely lacks in spice/flavor. Luckily I had a couple ingredients on hand to fix it, and the end result was wonderful and the whole family asked to have it again (soon). So I will share my changes: 1) Use shredded chicken - it's more like what you'd get in a restaurant. 2) Let this soup simmer in a crock pot - I did it on low for a total of 5 hours. It thickens the soup and helps the flavors blend. 3) Substitute the water for chicken broth (I used a total of 3 cups of broth). 4) Skip the hominy - one cup of corn is enough. Add an extra 4oz can of green chilis. 5) ADD A PACKET OF TACO SEASONING (I had McCormick's on hand) and increase the chili powder by 1 tsp. Add a sprinkle of cumin and a little salt (or garlic salt). 6) Add 8-10 finely crushed tortilla chips (baked are ok) into the soup (they'll cook down so you won't have crunchy bites but they add a good flavor - it is TORTILLA soup, right?) 7) After simmering for 4 1/2 hours, stir in 1/2 cup of sour cream. Continue to simmer for 30 minutes. This is what really puts the soup over the top and gives is a creamy texture similar to what I've had in most restaurants. 8) Serve with diced avocado, shredded cheese, and more tortilla chips for crumbling. End result - awesome!

