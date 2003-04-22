Chicken Tortilla Soup I

This chicken tortilla soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling! Serve with warm corn bread or tortillas. This also freezes well. Garnish with chopped fresh avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, crushed tortilla chips, or green onion!

By deleteduser

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium stock pot, heat oil over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic in oil until soft. Stir in chili powder, oregano, tomatoes, broth, and water. Bring to a boil, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir in corn, hominy, chiles, beans, cilantro, and chicken. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Ladle soup into individual serving bowls, and top with crushed tortilla chips, avocado slices, cheese, and chopped green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 46.1mg; sodium 943.2mg. Full Nutrition
