Bean Soup
A tasty ham and navy bean soup.
I boil the beans in enough water just to cover them 2x, discarding the water both times. It gets rid of the "gas" without adding extra sodium that using baking soda provides. Then I add enough water for the recipe, bring the beans to a boil, and add the ham bone, or ham hocks, or fried & crumbled bacon if I have no ham. Simmer until beans are just tender. Add the carrots and celery, and also try adding a coarsely diced green pepper; cook about 20 minutes more. Meanwhile, I dice the onion as finely as I have patience to do, and fry it up in bacon grease. When it's tender, I add a mixture of flour (about 1/4 cup), paprika (about 3 TBLS) and lots of black pepper. Add this to the soup, and stir and stir - the flour will just barely thicken the soup. This soup gets raves. Contact me for canning instructions.Read More
Right after cooking, the soup is pretty bland. Much better after it sits in the refrigerator overnight. I think adding chicken broth, garlic and/or liquid smoke would help make recipe more flavorful.Read More
I really liked this dish, but I did change a few things. As suggested by other reviewers, I used about 5 cups of chicken broth and 2 cups of water (I omitted the salt altogether). I followed the recipe directions for the beans and they turned out great. I increased the amount of vegetables though and would probably increase to about a cup of each in the future. Once the soup was done, I removed about 1.5 cups of soup and pureed it with my hand blender, added about 1/4 cup ketchp and added that back to the soup. The ketchup added really great flavour and the puree gave the soup a really nice consistency. Apart from adding more vegetables, I will increase the liquid for this soup next time as we did find it a bit more "stew" (rather than soup) like. Great recipe, thanks!
I soaked my beans overnight, like I always do. I put all the ingredients into a slowcooker, set it on low and at dinnertime we had bean soup like I remembered! I grew up putting ketchup in my soup and eating it ladled over thick slices of homemade bread! YUM
Very good recipe. I thought it was missing something so I did add what my father made when I was young. He used to add ketchup, much like a couple of the other reviewers mentioned. Instead, I added a large can of whole tomatoes. Also, I added about four diced potatoes right near the last 40 minutes. Potatoes make it thicker, which I prefer. I also omitted the salt. Very good with cornbread.
I will adjust my review in a few days after I have made this but first I must respond to the reviewer who claims that adding baking soda to the beans will reduce the amount of gas they will cause. That is NOT true. Adding baking soda (aka sodium bicarbonate) reduce the amount of time beans need to soak but no more so than plain old table salt (sodium chloride). The gas from beans occurs when bacteria in your intestine consumes the naturally occurring sugars in the bean. The only thing you can do to minimize that while cooking is to be sure to thoroughly drain and rinse the beans after their initial soaking in hot water to remove any sugars that may have leached out of the beans into the cooking water. If that's not enough, then take some Beano before or with the first bite of the meal. That will stop the bacteria from breaking down the sugars. I know this because I'm a pharmacist.
This is very similar to my recipe for bean soup and it's excellent! The only thing I do differently, is that I cook everything together, rather than adding the veggies later and cook on low for 5-6 hours. Just before serving, I add 1/4 cup of instant potato flakes to slightly thicken the stock. Don't forget to remove the bay leaf before serving!
I've always made my ham and navy bean soup this way, with the addition of a can of diced tomatoes or of plain tomato sauce (if the kids didn't want tomato chunks). Season to taste. sometimes I add a bit of thyme as well. Kids always like it and it's a nice hearty soup for the winter.
This was wonderful soup! Next time I will soak the beans overnight, as I had to cook it about an hour longer to soften up the beans more. Great recipe!
As others recommended, I used the baking soda method for the beans. This recipe was a great base for spicing up! I used 2 whole medium onions - chopped and a whole cup of chopped carrots (didnt use celery as I don't like). I increased the water to 7 cups & chicken broth to 5 cups. I used 2tbsp of minced garlic, 2tsp of ground cumin, couple shakes of black pepper & 1tbsp diced jalapenos. Lastly, after pureeing half the soup, I simmered for an additional hour. This came out wonderful & the family loved it!!!
Following some other reviewer's suggestions, I made the following changes/ additions: used 4 c. chicken stock and 3 c. water, 1 c. each of carrots and celery. I soaked the beans overnight and then let it all cook in the crock pot all day on low. It's the most delicious soup I've ever made (and I'm 70 years old, so have made more than a few soups!) - Thanks for sharing, Pat!
WOW! Outstanding soup! I grew up on Campbell's Bean & Bacon, but will not resort to that again. The flavors of this are much more complex and satisfying. The baking soda trick was GREAT -- be sure to rinse off the beans with cold water a couple times. I made the following alterations: After cooking the beans, I put them and the remaining ingredients into a crock pot and cooked on low overnight. I used two smoked ham shanks instead of a simple ham bone, and used diced smoked turkey kielbasa in place of diced ham. I sauteed the veggies in a little olive oil before adding to the crock pot. Used good, rich chicken stock instead of water and did NOT add any salt. A couple good shakes of Tabasco added the necessary balance.
I took some of the other reviewers suggestions when I made this recipe. I did take Barb Maxwell's advice and did the soda trick and I also used half chicken broth instead of all water. I did NOT have a ham bone but I did have a package of smoked ham NECK bones that I used instead. I thought this turned out really well but I think it could use something......something I just can't put my finger on. Garlic? Maybe another bay leaf. I'd like to play with this recipe a little. Next time, I'd definitely increase the carrots and celery. As is, good starter recipe.
Very good, a sure keeper for when you get your hands on a ham bone. If you want to thicken it up some, add some extra beans, and then when you are done simmering, use a wooden spoon and mash some of the beans in the pot, this will thicken your base.
These are the exact ingredients I put in my navy bean soup. Except I never add diced ham. I just use the ham bone to flavor it. A dash of garlic powder and boullion powder is also a nice touch. And, to make it even easier on me, I soak the beans overnight and then in the morning I put them and the rest of the ingredients in the crock pot. If I don't have a ham bone I will even make it vegetarian and leave it out. This is a very affordable and comforting soup that's great in the cold winter.
Soup was great. Of course, I modified slightly. Used 1.25 cups each carrots & celery, a whole diced onion. 2/3 of a large meaty smoked ham shank, omitted the diced ham as it was not needed. Soaked overnight, drained soaking water and added 4 cups chicken broth + 3 cups water. Although there was not much added salt, I would omit it next time as the ham shank added the correct amount without adding extra. Used much more fresh cracked black pepper that called for 10-15 turns of pepper grinder. Smashed about 1/2 the beans with a potato masher at the end for better texture. DELICIOUS!
Always rinse the beans after soaking- can give a stomach ache or gas is you're sensitive.
I started with this recipe and made a few changes. First, my store didn't have navy beans, so I used great northern beans. I took the advice of others and use 4 c. chicken stock and 3 c. water. I also didn't use a ham bone. Finally, I added 3 c. diced ham and 1 c. each of carrots and celery. This was just the right amount of ham and veggies. I soaked the beans overnight, then let it cook all day in the crockpot on low. Turned out great!
My husband and I loved every spoonful of this awesome, awesome, awesome soup! I used smoked turkey meat because I didn't have a ham bone, and omitted the diced ham since the smoked turkey meat was enough. I also added a teaspoon of garlic powder and a teaspoon of onion powder (didn't have a fresh onion) and used 3 bay leaves instead of just one. Because this recipe is such a terific base for a variety of bean soups, the changes I made still resulted in an outstanding soup. We'll enjoy this soup many times this winter.
This is very much like my usual recipe. I do soak my beans overnight. I add a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatos and a couple of fresh sage leaves (julienned) about an hour before serving. Bean soup with sage is a natural combination. But the big difference is that I make ham stock (just like chicken stock, but with a ham bone). Skim the fat off before freezing, and keep it in the freezer for just such a recipe. That way I can omit the stringy, fatty bits in the soup. I add ham back into the soup so I can control bits of fat. I sometimes add a bit of dry white wine (1/2 cup) at the end, if I feel like it. Gives a nice boost of flavor.
This was the first time I made beans and it was really great! I omitted the carrots and celery (not much a fan of either) and added a little brown sugar and liquid smoke. I will definately be making this again!
Great recipe, especially after it sits a day. I added a little minced garlic and a little more water. I have always liked drop noodles in my thick soups, so I added some when the soup was almost done. I don't really have a recipe for drop noodles, because I just throw them together, but if you ever made noodles from scratch, I am sure you could use that recipe. But, after you make the dough, instead of rolling it out and cutting into noodle strips, you just take the ball of dough and use a teaspoon to cut off little peices of dough and drop them into the soup. They cook almost instantly, but I usually wait and let them boil for 5 to 10 minutes. They float when they are done.
oh good i get to be review #100! this soup was very tasty the only thing i did different was i cooked it overnight in a slow cooker actually just the ham bone,beans and water and added the rest in the morning so it was ready for lunch.
My mom grew up in WV and this recipe is authentic. Make sure to rinse the beans after they soak! Don't add the salt 'til the end, you may not want it. I used 4 cups no salt added chicken stock and 3 cups water. You *have* to serve this soup with cornbread (I bake mine in a cast iron skillet), and you can use ham hocks if you don't have a bone. :) Don't forget to mash some soup up against the side of the pot.
I thought this recipe had great flavor. Next time I make I would probably omit the cubed ham as I didn't think it really need it, got enough ham scraps and taste from the ham bone.
I used someone else's suggestion of the boiling & baking soda thing. I then put everything in a crock pot and set it in the fridge overnight. I cooked it on low for about 10 hours. I filled about half my blender with the soup and blended to make the broth thicker. This was really good and the first time I've EVER gotten bean soup to work for me. Next time though I'll add the ham at the end and add a bit of salt (I didn't add mucg salt for fear it would be too salty with the ham and the ham bone). Thanks for the recipe.
We always scoop out a cup of beans and mash them and then re-introduce to soup (well, hello there, beans), this extra thickening makes it uber-delicious. And if you grew up poor, like we did, you will put a big fat slice of bread in the bowl before you pour in the soup. None of us starved!
This is a very tasty soup and a great way to use the leftover ham. I added more vegetables as the amount was not ample. My son asked for the recipe since they too thought it was delicious. The simplicity of the recipe is because all the ingredients have their own wonderful flavor, good for anytime.
WOW! This is truly a sensational soup! I had left over ham with the bone in the freezer and have always wanted to try a bean soup and I'm glad I chose this one! The recipe is really easy to follow. I soaked my beans over night and washed them in baking soda before cooking them. I added 8 cups of water with 4 cups of chicken broth. I also added 3 potatoes and finely chopped the onions and the celery because the kids will eat them only if they can't really see them. Having soaked the beans overnight, they cooked quicker so next time I won't cook for so long. I pureed the potatoes to make the soup a little thicker and added my carrots towards the end because I don't like them mushy. I also added about a tablespoon of pureed jalapenos for a little kick. No ketchup or other spices needed for me! Served with a crusty Italian bread and delish!
Followed ingredients as provided but used chicken broth instead of water and used crock pot. EXCELLENT and EASY! Soaked beans overnight. Cooked in crock pot for 4 hours and soup was done by lunch. Soaking is not necessary if you can cook in crock pot longer. Boyfriend said this was a "10". Cooked this for the 2nd time last night. Cooked in crock pot on high and did not soak beans. Soup was done in 5 hours.
good soup, One thing my mom always did at the end and her mom too was add a little vinegar. It added a lot of flavor.
This recipe was the first time I used a leftover ham bone but it certainly won't be the last! My family loved this soup.
This Bean Soup recipe is da-bomb! I took the advice of Barb Maxwell, the Appalachian Kid and boiled the beans hard for 10 minutes followed by the baking soda to reduce gas. Will try this out on the boys tonight and see if it works. The better the ham bone, the better the soup. Honey Baked ones always turn out best. I added some thyme, garlic and Cumin, + a can of diced tomatoes. Delish!
This is ham and bean soup the way I remember it. Boyfriend likes to put hot sauce and corn bread in it, I like it just the way it is. Traditional easy recipe.
I live in high altitude so I had to adjust recipe and used canned beans - This was QUICK! The recipe was very yummy!
I have made a similar recipe for navy bean soup, however I never heard of the baking soda method and I'm eager to try it. I would state that it is a good idea to "test" the ham before you put it in the recipe. Some hams have more salt than others. If your ham is salty, cut back on the table salt in the recipe or use water as stated in this recipe. If it's rather bland, use chicken broth/stock before adding table salt, it will add more flavor. Another tip...if you would like to refrain from using pork products for this recipe, I suggest using smoked turkey legs in place of the ham bone and ham meat. You may want to use chicken broth in place of water though since most smoked turkey legs have half the salt of ham bones or ham hocks.
Barb Maxwell, you are a genius! I have never, EVER had any luck cooking with dried beans, but that baking soda trick works! DH loves Campbell's Bean & Bacon soup, and this is very close (personally, I thought it was better, but maybe that's because I made it...?). I added a couple cubes of chicken broth to up the flavor. Yum!!!
So very good....made this in the crockpot with a leftover ham bone and a bag of navy beans that had soaked overnight. So warm and filling...as this cooks, the beans thicken the soup and slightly break down. Hearty and perfect on a cold day. And very easy to make. Thanks!
Excellent recipe! I made the Allrecipes.com "Honey Glazed Ham" for a New Year's Eve get dinner and used the leftover ham bone for this recipe. My husband raved for days about this soup.
Delicious. I loved Campbell's Bean with Bacon soup as a kid, and this has a similar flavor, but is a much better soup. I use dried pinto beans.
Very good. The taste improves with age...so let it set a day in frig then reheat.
This soup needs a ham base or chicken base for fuller flavor. Once added we liked this soup very much. I also have never soaked beans. I put everything in the pot to a boil then lower heat to simmer and cook for about 2 1/2 hours. Great on a cold winters day!
This soup is GOOOOD!! I didn't make the soup with the soaking water, rather replaced it with fresh cold water. I threw the carrots, onions, bay leaf and celery in at the beginning, added a few peppercorns and another tsp of salt, then cooked for 1 1/2 hours. Also added a couple tablespoons of instant brown rice at the end, just to thicken it up a bit. This will be good tomorrow when the temp outside is a high of 20 degrees!! Thanks!!
used canned northern beans, water, chicken bouillon, bay leave, s&p and carrots from the garden. yum!
I thought this was an excellent soup. I added a small can of diced tomatoes, & two diced potatoes. The next day the flavour was out of this world! A definite keeper!
great base recipe! I had a ham bone to use, which I'd never done before, but the only beans on hand were red beans & kidney beans. I used red beans and it still turned out delicious. Kinda reminded me of the ol' campbells bean'n bacon soup, texture-wise. Better the 2nd day! Otherwise, kept spices the same and found it plenty salty with just the ham!
I made just as the recipe stated and my dad loved it. He had been bugging me to try and make bean soup for months. This was a simple recipe. I found it a bit salty and will be adding another bag of beans and more water to the leftovers but that was the ham and not the recipe as other then the salt on the ham I didn't add any. I did end up using a good bit of black pepper though.
Excellent bean soup!!
Minus 10 in Minnesota - thumbs down. This recipe - thumbs up! We followed the recipe as written with the exception of using a carton of chicken broth in place of 4 cups of water. Delicious - simple and elegant. Thank you Pat Keene.
Wonderful Im glad I found this great receipe to work with, this was my first attempt at soup! I used black eyed peas though, soaked them over night and used a can of diced tomatoes with garlic. I also cooked mine in my crockpot on slow for 8 hours. I So great even my picky son loved it and my husband did as well. Thanks !!
I have made this soup a couple of times now and almost everyone always loves it. I only gave it 4* because I changed a few things: used 5 cups chicken broth and enough water to cover beans, used mixture of Great Northern, Pinto and Kidney beans (soaked overnight); omitted the salt and onions, used 2 cups each carrots and celery, added 1 can diced tomatoes, added 2 T. of minced garlic, 1 tsp. of liquid smoke and 2 bay leaves. I also just threw everything in the pot, brought it to a boil over medium heat, reduced the heat and simmered for 6 hours. Right before serving I stirred in about 1/2 cup instant potato flakes to thicken it up a bit. With these changes its a great soup. Also keeps well. Thanks for posting and to all the other reviewers for their suggestions.
We really liked this recipe. I cooked mine in a slow cooker for about 6 hours on low and an hour before serving it, I used a potato masher to mash half the beans to make it thicker. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
Very tasty, my kids and husband loved it. Used the soda method, and it worked like a charm. A little watery, will thicken it up next time.
I have been making this soup for years now, and it always turns out great. I think this is the best bean soup recipe I've ever found. I always add some extra carrots because I love carrots. I use the baking soda method suggested in a review by Barb Maxwell, and did not add the salt the recipe called for because other reviewers suggested that the baking soda added too much sodium. Sometimes I use a ham bone, and sometimes I get ham hocks. Both work well.
This was my first attempt at bean/ham soup. This recipe was so good! I will definately make again and again!
Great recipe base. I used a variety of beans and instead of ham bones I used smoked turkey wings which gave the same smoked effect. Also added 2 sprigs of thyme leaves. Also, instead of water I used two quarts of chicken broth.
I'm so happy I took a look at the Custom Version saved by "IAFoodie". I have used their method several times and skipping the overnight soak is such a time saver and it really does work. The soup is perfect every time! I skip the vegetables and always use the leftover ham/bone from the Honey Baked Ham we serve on Holidays. Just add a lot of black pepper and everyone here loves it (even the kids!).
my whole family loved it!!
I have used this recipe for years and here's what I do to enhance the flavor. I always buy 1 pound of kielbasa and cut into small pieces and add to the soup. I also use 2 cups of chicken stock in exchange for some of the water needed. Try it. It's DELICIOUS
Tasted much better after a night in the fridge... Immedately after cooking it was a bit bland, but the flavors mixed together nicely after a little rest time in the ice box.
This tasted really good! I did add potatoes to mine to thicken the soup.
I thought it was great. I only changed a few things since I have been on a diet and didn't want the extra fat from the ham bone. 1. I used lean ham steaks and cubed them. 2. I used pearl onions for their flavor. 3. The last thing I did was a 1/4 cup of diced Hatch chili's, 1/2 Hot and 1/2 mild. My version of Pat's Soup is still a work in progress. Thanks Pat
This is a hearty soup and a great place for a leftover ham bone. We like our soup a little thicker. My only suggestion is to use an addition 1/2 cup of beans, puree them in a food processor and add back to the stock at the end. Yummmmmmmmmmm !
Very simple with beautiful flavor. Like other reviewers, I used chicken broth and increased veggies from half to a full cup. I also used a total of 5 bay leaves, added thyme, and a pinch of savory. I did not have a ham bone, so I just threw in two strips of uncooked bacon for the flavor and fat. (I did use the diced ham.) I omitted the salt since it was in the broth. I threw everything in the pot brought it to a boil for 10 minutes and then low simmer for 1 hour with lid on. After, I took the lid off and let it cook down for added flavor for another 30 mins. Oh before I forget, I just soaked the beans overnight.
I've been making this for years! love it! I use a lot of black pepper in it :)
Yum! I cook it altogether from the start.
I'm sorry to say this was a very time-consuming recipe that was definitely not worth the time and effort. I really thought it would taste like my mom's cooking as I remembered her making this dish and loving it as a kid. Not so. I used a nice big hambone and followed the directions carefully. The result was bland, bland, bland. Fortunately my husband will eat anything, so leftovers got frozen and he ate them for lunch. I won't make it again because I don't have a clue how to make it better.
I made this soup with the leftover ham bone from Christmas. I will do this every year! It was so simple and exactly what I was aiming for, a copy of the soup I order at the Coney Island Restaurant!
I thought this was wonderful, however, I did replace 1/2 the water with chicken stock. I also mashed some of the soup with a potato masher to thicken it a bit. Very good!!
I made this soup last year for our family Christmas party with some beer bread, which you can also find on this site (Beer Bread 1 to be exact). I did soak the beans overnight rather for the hour the recipe calls for. I also doubled the recipe to feed everyone. It was a big hit. Definitely what you expect a bean soup to taste like!
An excellant recipe! The same one i had for years and lost. Upon seeing it it brought it all back. The best! I did change a little though. Used 10 cups water and added an extra ham hock and bay leaf. Full of flavor!
This was a great recipe, I did use the pearl onions, and cubed ham steak instead of a bone and a little bit of chili sauce as people had suggested and I think it sure tastes good!!!
Great in the crock pot. Start in the morning come home from work and dinner is ready.
This soup was excellent, although it took longer to cook than suggested. May have been because I used slightly larger beans than navy beans. Should have used "small white beans" b/c I couldn't find Navy beans in the store I stopped at. I used the ham from "Slow Cooker Ham" on this site. Wonderful. My dad also added a bit of cabbage to his soup when he made it to thicken it up a bit, and it was excellent as well. I also used 6 cups of chicken broth and one cup of water.
very good! used great northern beans from aldi's. maybe add more veggies, otherwise wouldn't change anything! made exactly to recipe.
Made this for supper tonight. Everyone loved it. Served it with corn bread, everyone was full and happy, with plenty left over for tomorrow.
I have made this twice already, it's so yummy! Never had used navy beans (Northern Beans) before and couldn't get over how simple this recipe was. Incredible how good these beans are.
Great recipe. I doubled the veggies and added thyme, cayenne, paprika, another bay leaf, and vegetable broth instead of water. Also used the crockpot.
Wonderful soup! I substituted 3 Cups of beef broth for 3 Cups of the water. Also used two pork hocks in place of the ham bone because I didn't have one of those. Also put in 1/4 cup ketsup as suggested by one of the reviewers. We will make this again for sure!
You must add other spices to give this soup any flavor. I added some garlic, chicken broth, and thyme as well as a couple potato's to thicken it up or it is runny. Just cut up a big potato (I sliced one in half) and put it in until it was soft. I took it out mashed it up and put it back in did the trick to make the soup thicker. Without the additional spices it didnt taste like anything. It also needed more carrots and celery.
This was a simple, easy and tasty soup to make. I followed the recipe exactly and added a little mustard powder. Wonderful!
This has been my basic recipe for 50 years and came from my southern cooking grandmother. The only additions to this recipe are two heaping tablespoons of minced garlic, 1 each of beef and chicken bouillon cubes and a touch of cajun seasoning. I soak the beans about 4 hours with the hock, bay leaf and bouillon then add the onion and carrot (1) before putting the heat under the pressure cooker. 30 min at 15# then into a crock pot for 4 hours. While very hot I add two big tablespoons of instant potatoes for thickening and a touch of potato flavor. Yum Yum.
This recipe is quick and easy. I did use chicken broth instead of water. My family loved it!
I took some of the other reviewer's suggestions and doubled the veggies, pureed some of the beans and added them back in after they were cooked and did not use the bay leaf. I used 4 cups chicken broth and then 3 cups water and I think it came out pretty good! My only problem was that I soaked the beans overnight, then cooked them all day on low in the crockpot and they still were not done in time for dinner. We had to cook them on high for several hours and then put them back in on low the next day and on the second day they were finally done. I think next time I'd either start off cooking them on high and then switch over to low or use the baking soda method others used.
I gave it 5 stars even though I modified original recipe by using chicken broth instead of water and just one smoked ham shank instead of the ham bone/diced ham because it turned out just absolutely fantastic! I did use immersion blender slightly to thicken soup up. Really really yummy on a cold night. Used bread to wipe bowl clean yummy.
I used some chicken base in the water as others had said broth made it better, and wound up adding a bit more water and carrots and celery. I got a ham bone from Honey Baked Ham and the soup was great! Definitely the best white bean soup I've ever made!
Very healthy and very good. I left out te ham. I added a package of frozen spinach. And I used vegetable stock instead of water. I doubled the carrots and celery. I still feel like it was missing something. But adding the spinach was a big improvement. Next time I may add a can of tomato paste....
Loved this soup! The baking soda hint really works too!
The baking soda trick really eliminated any gas problem! Thank you so much for sharing!
My mom made this a year ago so I followed suit. I now have my 2nd pot of it on the stove. Although the ingredients appear simple, the taste is superb! If you like a thicker consistency, try using a potato masher to mash some of the soup to thicken. I also add a pinch of sugar, salt & pepper to taste and a dash of liquid smoke. Enjoy!
very good, it's a bean soup, hearty and filling
My mother-in-law is a very good cook and not very often compliments my cooking, but she has requested I make this dish again. It is very good.
Was very good. I pureed a cup and a half of the soup mixture and added ketchup like a previous review suggested. Turned out very good.
I just threw it all in the crock pot for a very long time and added some instant mashed potatoes. It was wonderful!
Excellent. I use Ham Hocks
This is such a great "traditional" bean soup. I used the baking soda quick soak method mentioned by a previous user (it worked like a charm) and added ketchup for color, texture, and a little flavor.
This is the simple straight forward bean soup I have been looking for for years! Thank you.
This soup tasted wonderful. I will definately use this recipe again. I used a slow cook method, (after the overnight bean soaking.) I also replaced half of the water with chicken broth and added a little garlic, but didnt use a bay leaf. Excellent !
Perfect as is. I added 3 bay leaves instead of one. It was tremendous and plenty thick & hearty!