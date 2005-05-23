I will adjust my review in a few days after I have made this but first I must respond to the reviewer who claims that adding baking soda to the beans will reduce the amount of gas they will cause. That is NOT true. Adding baking soda (aka sodium bicarbonate) reduce the amount of time beans need to soak but no more so than plain old table salt (sodium chloride). The gas from beans occurs when bacteria in your intestine consumes the naturally occurring sugars in the bean. The only thing you can do to minimize that while cooking is to be sure to thoroughly drain and rinse the beans after their initial soaking in hot water to remove any sugars that may have leached out of the beans into the cooking water. If that's not enough, then take some Beano before or with the first bite of the meal. That will stop the bacteria from breaking down the sugars. I know this because I'm a pharmacist.