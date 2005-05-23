Bean Soup

323 Ratings
  • 5 221
  • 4 78
  • 3 15
  • 2 5
  • 1 4

A tasty ham and navy bean soup.

By Pat Keene

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Place rinsed beans into a large stock pot. Add water and bring to a boil. Boil gently for 2 minutes; remove from heat, cover and let stand for 1 hour.

  • Add ham bone, cubed ham, onion, salt, pepper and bay leaves. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until beans are soft. Occasionally skim surface of soup while it is cooking.

  • Add carrots and celery, cook until tender. Remove ham bone, scrape any meat from bone and place back into soup and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 542.9mg. Full Nutrition
