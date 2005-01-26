French Beef Stew

Yum! This was simply fantastic. Even tho I already have a favorite stew recipe, I'll definitely be adding this one to my regular rotation. My stand-by recipe takes hours to prepare (it slow cooks all day). The fact that CORWYNN's version takes minimal time to prepare, calls for basic ingredients I generally keep on hand and takes only an hour to cook makes it a great candidate for an "on the fly" weeknight meal. Having said this, it did take about 1.5 hours to produce fork-tender meat (as is, my meat was a tad tough). Since my hubby forgot to chill our bottle of wine to serve with dinner, it worked out to our advantage to cook this an extra half hour. :) And the best part??? The dijon mustard!!!! It takes this stew to an entirely new (elevated) level. For the one reviewer who complained that adding mustard produced a vinegary tasting stew, perhaps yours was out of date??? Mustard turns to vinegar over time and certainly if it is kept past it's use by date (just a thought). DON'T leave the mustard out!!! You might as well find a recipe that better suits your taste if you do, IMHO. Served with French-style green beans and crusty Italian bread, this was a DEEELICIOUS meal. Thanks SO much for sharing CORWYNN! :-)