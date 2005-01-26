French Beef Stew

This is a very easy, hearty French beef stew that's a meal in itself. Serve with warm crusty French Bread, if desired.

By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beef and flour in a large resealable plastic bag and toss to coat evenly.

  • In a 6-quart saucepan, brown beef in hot vegetable oil. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

  • Add diced tomatoes, beef broth, carrots, potatoes, and thyme. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer for 1 hour or until beef is tender. Blend in mustard and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 57mg; sodium 490.7mg. Full Nutrition
