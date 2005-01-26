French Beef Stew
This is a very easy, hearty French beef stew that's a meal in itself. Serve with warm crusty French Bread, if desired.
Great stew served with cornbread! The mustard is awesome! Here's what I did: 2 lbs beef stew meat, 3 tblsp flour, 2 tlbsp olive oil, 1 can diced tomatoes, 1 can beef broth, 1/2 cup good red wine, 4 chopped carrots, 2 stalks celery, 1/2 cup mini onions, 2 cubed potatoes, 3/4 tsp dried thyme, 1 tlbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 2 bay leaves, 2 tlbsp Dijon mustard, pinch of basil, salt/pepper to taste. Thanks for sharing!Read More
WOW! This was wonderful! I pretty much followed the recipe exactly except: used only 1 can of the Italian tomatoes because I only had one. I put in an equal amount of White Zinfandel wine - used it to deglaze the pan after browning as someone else suggested. I added 2 TBSP of Worchestershire sauce because we like it. I did let the meat simmer for about an hour before adding the potatoes and carrots to ensure the meat was tender! It was DELICIOUS! This will definitely be a keeper and one that I prepare often. Plus, it is easy to prepare and takes little time except for the cooking! Thanks for a great recipe!
I am a novice cook. This stew was my first experience with beef. It was so easy even *I* had no problems with it! My husband loved it and I felt like queen of the world serving it. This domestic stuff is more fun that I thought it would be. :) Thanks!
Once again I am reading reviews looking for something to cook for dinner and all these reviews add extra ingredients. How am I suppose to know if the recipe has a good rating if everyone keeps adding things to the recipe? Make the recipe as is and rate it. That's the right thing to do. I am not making this because I don't have time to scroll down and read all the ingredients everyone threw in and even if I did I couldn't afford it! If you can't rate a recipes "as is" then say nothing. I am moving on to find something else to cook tonight. GEEZE Louise!
Very good! Does have a strong dijon flavor, so if that's not for you, you may want to cut way back. Like many reviewers, I browned the meat first and put that, along with everything else in the crockpot. I didn't make any changes except adding two garlic cloves and about 1/2 lb. of fresh green beans that needed to be used. Sadly, I didn't realize I had no thyme until I was almost done making this. I bet it would be even better with thyme. The stew got nice and thick and I didn't have to add any extra flour. Was very flavorful too. My only complaint was that it was a little salty, and I used reduced-sodium broth and added no extra salt. Next time I'd use one can of salt-free tomatoes. I bet the leftovers will be great! Served with french baguettes from this site.
Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm very satisfying! I added some mushrooms, celery, and a dash of Worchestshire sauce. Also used some onion soup mix and Italian seasoning and added a little less mustard. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is a great recipe. I've made it twice. The first time I added half an onion, a few fresh sliced mushrooms, and about half a cup of wine. The second time, I made the recipe almost exactly as written. Unexpectedly, I like the recipe as written much better. I thought both the flavor and the consistency was improved. Though the stew was excellent both ways. But I must have been using much tougher stew meat than the author, because I had to simmer about two hours before it was tender enough to eat.
I used my instincts and added a few items, and it was fantastic. I added 1 onion (sliced into thin rings) and 1/4 cup red wine. Then with 10 minutes from the end, I added 1/2 cup frozen peas. Make sure to use Dijon - it matters. Excellent
So wonderful! I made the following tweaks: omitted the thyme (didn't have any), added a chopped red onion and plenty of minced garlic. Also added a splash of worchestershire and a bit of red wine per other reviews. Served with warm biscuits for dipping - even better the next day. Thanks for the recipe!
I used my crockpot for this and it worked out great!My husband said it was okay but my kids loved it!!
I used red wine to deglaze the pan, as per other reviews and added an onion and more potatoes. This was my first attempt at making beef stew and was a huge hit! I think the Dijon gave it that little "something" that made it stand out. It was great!
I always make a conscious effort to follow recipes the way they written first, and rate them based on this. However, I want to rate this five stars even though I changed the cooking method. After browning the meat I chucked everything in the slow cooker for 4 and a half hours on high. Kept ingredients the same. This tasted really delicious, and the meat was lovely and tender. Didn't think the mustard was overpowering at all.
Yum! This was simply fantastic. Even tho I already have a favorite stew recipe, I'll definitely be adding this one to my regular rotation. My stand-by recipe takes hours to prepare (it slow cooks all day). The fact that CORWYNN's version takes minimal time to prepare, calls for basic ingredients I generally keep on hand and takes only an hour to cook makes it a great candidate for an "on the fly" weeknight meal. Having said this, it did take about 1.5 hours to produce fork-tender meat (as is, my meat was a tad tough). Since my hubby forgot to chill our bottle of wine to serve with dinner, it worked out to our advantage to cook this an extra half hour. :) And the best part??? The dijon mustard!!!! It takes this stew to an entirely new (elevated) level. For the one reviewer who complained that adding mustard produced a vinegary tasting stew, perhaps yours was out of date??? Mustard turns to vinegar over time and certainly if it is kept past it's use by date (just a thought). DON'T leave the mustard out!!! You might as well find a recipe that better suits your taste if you do, IMHO. Served with French-style green beans and crusty Italian bread, this was a DEEELICIOUS meal. Thanks SO much for sharing CORWYNN! :-)
This is a very easy and tasty beef stew recipe. After browning the meat, I transferred to a slow cooker and added the rest of ingredients. I cooked for about 4 hours on high, then low until ready to serve. Worked great!!
I have tried many recipes from this site and most have been great, but this is the first I've rated. I followed the advice of others and added seasonings to the flour (Tony's and garlic powder), browned 2 lbs of meat with 1/2 onion, then deglazed the pan with about 1/3 cup dry red wine. I then put it all in a crockpot, added an extra can of broth, used 4 lbs of red potatoes, a tbsp of Worchestershire sauce, and the 2 tbsp of mustard, as called for in the recipe. I let it cook on high for 6 hrs, but the potatoes were not quite done and it smelled a little off. But, after adding the mustard and allowing to cook on low for a few more hours, it was perfect. Gravy was smooth and had complex flavor. It was even better the next day. Got rave reviews... husband said it was the BEST stew he'd ever had. And I have to agree!! YUM!!!
Made this recipe EXACTLY as is and it's amazing! Served with crusty French bread -- this will be a new rotation in our house!
This was excellent! Tastes even better this morning. Added chopped onion, garlic, herbes de provence and red wine. Also when I coated the meat with flour, I threw in some garlic powder. The dijon is great in this recipe -- I even added a bit more. This will be the only beef stew recipe I ever use again. I cannot believe that some reviewers didn't like this. Forget about them and try it.
Awesome! So good! And if you don't like the mustard, just don't add it. We also have this with some egg noodles.
Easy and very delicious stew! Dijon mustard is the touch that makes it happen. Thank you for a great dish.
My family loved this! The dijon is a wonderful addition. I made it just as directed and it turned out perfect.
Pretty good. I will make again but will add more stock.
awesome.. love it.. cook it in slow cooker for 3 hours to make the beef more tender.. definitely a keeper!! will make this again
Great stew for a rainy night! I sauteed chopped onions and celery before adding the beef. I added some mushrooms and cilantro as well. My husband loved it!
First time I've made beef stew and my family was mad that I was making it - they don't like beef stew. Turned out that they LOVED it. I did make a few changes though. I added salt and pepper to the flour, used a little more olive oil and added some butter when browning the 2 lbs of meat. Deglazed with 1/2 cup of red wine. Added celery, pearl onions and minced garlic. My family hates mustard, so I only used 1 tbs on mustard and i added it with the beef broth so cooking would mellow out the flavor. Added 1 tsb of worchester sauce, about 3 tbs of beef base and 1/2 tsp of ground celery seed. No additional salt was needed, but it did need pepper. Simmered for about 1 1/2 hours covered and 1/2 hour uncovered to thicken. Truly the BEST beef stew I've ever had.
Awesome Recipie!
My husband made this and the only thing he did different was to deglaze the pan with about a cup of red wine after browning the meat. The red wine then cooked in the stew with all the little tidbits normally stuck to the bottom of the pan. It was delicious!
I was so confused by all the changes made in the ratings for this recipe that I simply made it as listed and then put everything in the crock pot. This was easy to make and very flavorful. It will be my go-to recipe for stew.
i really enjoyed that (no changes)
Very tasty. Nice to have a bit of a taste variation on the classic beef stew.
Lovely, really fantastic. Kinda took a long time to prepare, but lasted 2 days and my French buddy absolutely loved it.
Excellent--Just a really good, classic tasting stew. I skipped the browning of the meat, just tossed it in flour and mixed all ingredients in a slow cooker for 8 hours on low.
Very good. I made a few small changes. I didn't have any can styled Italian tomatoes, so I just used regular tomatoes and I opted to use sweet potatoes instead of regular potatoes. Very good. Season to taste.
I followed the recipe fairly closely with the following changes. I browned the beef in olive oil, without flouring first. Then I drained most of the fat, using about two tablespoons to saute my mirepoix. Then I assembled the rest of the ingredients, adding enough red wine to cover, brought the stew to a boil, then finished (covered) in the oven at 350 for about two hours.
This is excellent! I picked up a pound of beef stew meat for super cheap, but I wasn't sure what I was going to do with it. I found this recipe and decided to give it a go, although I had to make a few changes based on what I had on hand. I only had 1 lb of meat and tossed it with the flour and lots of black pepper. I also threw in half of an onion chopped, as I didn't have any carrots in the house. I didn't have italian diced tomatoes, so I used diced tomatoes with onion and garlic and added some italian seasoning blend. I also didn't have any beef broth, so I used water and added some beef bouillon. I simmered all of that for about an hour before adding the potatoes, as some of the reviewers said that they became mushy. About 15 minutes before it was done, I added a bag of frozen green beans. So, my total cook time was about two hours. Boy, is this good! The mustard really adds a nice, unique flavor. I am freezing this in individual portions for lunches, and I can't wait! Thanks for sharing!
This was good. I did add onion and garlic, but otherwise followed the recipe. I must admit that I don't quite see what makes this french though. It seems much more italian then french, which could be the additions I made. It was a nice meal and I was surprised to see my 5 year old daughter actually eating it too.
It took over 6 hours for this to be done on high in my crock pot - it may be that it's because I have an old one (25 years). I wasn't thrilled with how it looked (or even tasted) - still too watery though I had thickened with cornstarch a few times during cooking. I had added the spices someone else here recommended. Because it was so late, we ate it the next night. It was just right and we all liked it.
This stew turned out OK, not bad but not nearly as amazingly delicious as I had hoped..It's a bit bland, even with the dijon. Some red chili pepper flakes and sweet potatoes might help!
This was a great stew. The mustard gave it a different flavor from the usual stew. Very tasty and easy.
I made this for dinner tonight. It was easy to make and tasted fantastic. The kids loved it - even my veggie skeptic. Following other suggestions I added two ribs of celery and 1/2 a red onion. I will definitely make this again.
Good, but a little bit bland as written. I added chopped celery and onion to the vegetables and sprinkled in garlic powder. Served with cornbread. This is a nice hearty, stick to the ribs kind of meal!
OMG this is good! I followed the recipe pretty closely but I did season the flour with salt, pepper and garlic powder before I brownded the meat , and added an onion when I added the veggies after letting the meat simmer for an hour first.
Really delicious! I've made this stew more times than I can count. I usually serve mine over some white or brown rice with a little bit of dijon on top. Best stew I've ever ate!
This is a wonderful tasty stew. My family loved it so much I sent it to my sister and she and her family love it too. Delicious!
Great recipe, we loved it. The only change I made to it was I sliced a sweet onion and added it to the stew to let it cook all day. With just two of us in the house we had it for 2 nights (the leftovers were wonderful so flavorful) and I froze the rest for another day. Will make this again and again.
SOOOO Good! I loved this recipe and so did all my co-workers who just had to try a bite!
I have been using this recipe for years now, and it never disappoints. I have had to change my ingredients a bit since moving to Greece, as canned Italian-style tomatoes are not available (so I make my own). I also now use fresh thyme from my herb garden instead of dry. But the recipe is excellent as is! Love it!
Yummy, added a dash of Worchestershire & half a can of Cherny Bock--delish!
This is a super recipe! Very delicious and tangy. The addition of the mustard makes all the difference. My only complaint would be that because the flour is added at the very beginning, the resulting thickened stew has a tendency to burn over the required hour of cooking. As a result of having to stir frequently to avoid this, the beef wasn't as tender as I would have liked. I think I saw in someone's earlier review that they transfered the stew into a crockpot and finished it there. That would solve the problem, but, of course, add cooking time. Perhaps next time I'll omit the flour until the very end.
I thought this was just delicious, and my husband enjoyed it aswell and had two helpings. However, I made a few changes. I also used 6 small potatoes, a few bay leaves, a dash of Worcestershire sauce, a sliced brown onion, a little sugar and I mixed some herb and garlic seasoning into the flour mix to coat the beef. I only had 500g of beef, but it was still enough. After browning the beef in the pan I cooked it all in the slowcooker on high for 5 hours and low for 1 hour, adding the mustard and a couple of tablespoons of Traditional Gravox gravy mix to the stew in the last hour, which was very nice. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you!
Home run! I usually think beef stew is boring, but I always keep my fingers crossed that I'll find the perfect recipe - this is it! I used fresh rosemary instead of thyme. I deglazed the bottom of the pan with a little bit of the beef broth after browning the meat before adding everything else. I stirred in the mustard with all the other ingredients instead of at the end. So tasty - I just wish it was winter right now!
Easy and delicious recipe ;-)
Delicious! I will be making more of this, and adding my own tweaks to the recipe as well. I've already made this again, and added more potatoes and carrots, as well as marjoram, sage, basil, and rosemary. I also found spicy brown mustard to compliment it very well, since I didn't have any dijon mustard for the second batch.
I LOVED this! It had way more flavor than the traditional dinty moore type with the following additions: 1 packet onion soup mix, 1 bay leaf, 1 tsp minced garlic, 1 tsp italian seasoning and I subbed honey dijon for plain dijon because I like it better. I cut the recipe in half because I wasn't sure how it would turn out and I wish I hadn't because DH and I polished off the whole thing so there's no leftovers. :(
The meat took longer to cook, probably 90 minutes. The mustard was a great addition. I only had veggie broth and needed to add quite a bit of salt. This would probably be better in a slow cooker.
Yum. Yum. Yum. I also added one small yellow onion, cut into large pieces. 1/2 cup red wine, and I used less oil while braising the beef so I could throw in a teaspoon of butter before tossing in the cubes. This was excellent. My husband and I are foodies. And impressing him is no easy task. He's a bit of a snob really. He loved this. This recipe has now excited him about this website and he's now decided to add some of his own recipes on! So, if you like good, simple, yet bold flavors melded together, this is a good recipe for you. don't forget the dijon. An addition that goes far! Thank you Corwynn!
I didn't find anything worth raving about with this recipe. I followed recipe to the T & found the flavors mild, meat tough and potatoes mushy. I was hoping to find my next favorite stew recipe based on the other reviews, but will have to keep looking.
I love stew and this is alright it makes a great change of pace.
This is a delicious stew that the whole family loved. It was perfect for a cold January day.
The addition of the Dijon flavor is a nice twist on a simple recipe. We enjoyed it. Thanks!
Mad it exactly how it said except skipped the mustard because when I tasted it at the end, I couldn't imagine risking ruining it with mustard. SO satisfied!! My hubby absolutely loved it!
This is my fav beef stew recipe! I add some red wine to it tooooo!
Tasty beef stew recipe, and I don't particularly like beef stew. I would recommend marinating the beef though. The stew has nice flavors but if you get a larger piece of beef then beef flavor just overwhelms everything in your mouth, granted the beef was super tender, and if you like the taste of beef then that's probably a good thing. Perhaps a marinade with dijon mustard playing a major role to get a bit more of that flavor incorporated into the dish.
Made this tonight with a couple changes. My family thought it was good but not great. The changes I made - I didn't drain the tomatoes but I reduced the broth slightly, I added minced garlic, minced onion and Italian seasonings. I also left out the mustard at the end and made garlic bread with a chef salad. It was a decent Italian style meal.
I added 1 tsp. italian seasoning,1/2 tsp. basil, 1 1/2 tsp. salt, pepper to taste, oregano, minced garlic, bay leaf,green onions and celery. I simmered the stew for 3-4 hours, then added the potatoes and carrots and simmered for 1 1/2 hours more. The longer it cooks brings all the flavors together.
everybody really enjoyed this. my fiance went for seconds, which is always a good sign. i did have to add a 2nd can of beef broth (or else there isn't enough liquid to simmer in) & 2 garlic cloves (minced). besides that it came out great... the reason i gave it 4 stars is because the dijon gave it strange smell... i think i was the only one that noticed though. thanks for sharing.
I don't like beef stew. But it is a great "warm and hearty" winter meal...so I was determined to find a beef stew I liked. I finally did! My husband loves beef stew and was always upset that I wouldn't make it for him. He loved this! (This is also the first time I enjoyed eating cooked carrots!) The thyme/dijon blend is superb!
Absolutely great! I followed the recipe, and everybody loved it.
Overall I think it was alright, but my family didn't care for it at all. I should have taked the advice of the other reviewers and only used one can of tomatoes. It turned out bland and watery.
My Mom and I made this stew and we did not care for it!! We followed the recipe to the letter.
I took this to work and got many complements. They said to bring more anytime. Great comfort food with a nice flavor. I made a few changes due to personal preference: I reduced 1 carrot, added an extra potato, 1 pk. of Lipton dry onion soup and about 2/3 Cup extra beef broth. Browned the meat on the stove and once the other ingredients were added I transferred it to the crock pot. Cooked on low for about 8 hours.
Delicious, the mustard added a nice kick!
This came out alright. I did add some sauted onion and garlic, also, I didn't have fresh carrots so I added a small can of carrots and of green beans the last few minutes of cooking. The mustard does add a nice flavor though. I think this needs to simmer longer than an hour...my meat came out pretty dry.
I really didn't like this recipe and neither did my husband. The thyme ruined the flavor completely for me. I also don't understand the point of flouring and browning the meat - it didn't seem to add any flavor and all the flour came off the meat when the stew cooked and I had lots of little bits of flour stuff in the stew which was yucky. There is also way too much tomato in this recipe for me. The one thing I liked (quite suprisingly too) was the dijon mustard in it - it added a wonderful flavor, which is why I give this two stars instead of one - I will try using that again with a different stew recipe.
Very good. I added some onion powder too. The mustard gives it a little kick. Everyone loved it!
I just didn't like it. Not the right flavors for me. I had to bribe the kids to finish it.
Did not like this. I am giving it 2 stars because my husband said it was OK and my son ate it. Will not make again. Sorry.
This is going to be my beef stew recipe from now on... Great flavor! Here are the tweaks: I added 2C mushrooms, 2 celery ribs, used 2 ea. of yukon gold and red potatoes, 1 red onion, substituted the dijon mustard for about 1t of dry mustard instead (my husband HATES mustard, but can tolerate dry mustard) 1T worchestershire sauce, French Onion soup mix, deglazed the pan which browned the meat with approximately 1/2C red wine which was added to the stew. I cooked in the crockpot for 8 hours on low... and came home to a fabulous stew! I think next time I will increase the amount of potatoes and mushrooms as there was still room in my crockpot. Delicious!!!!
VERY frustrating to find reviews based on changes they had made to the original recipe. As other reviewers stated this was very DISAPPOINTING--needed to cook the beef 2 hrs. for tenderness, potatoes were mushy, and the dijon overpowering.
I used this to serve in my bread bowls(using "French Bread Rolls to Die For" recipe). I wasn't WOW!ed by the flavor but it was still edible.
This recipe was DELICIOUS and easy. The only thing I did differently was after browning the meat, I put all the ingredients in a crockpot and let it simmer all afternoon.
Hubby gave it a 5, I gave it a 3 so we took the median. I thought this broth was really tasty but I just didn't like the chunks of tomato. I added 4 oz. sliced fresh mushrooms and a diced onion to the beef when I was browning it, also added some garlic powder and red wine before simmering. Definitely serve this with biscuits to sop up the great broth!
Easy and delicious. So few ingredience and big bold taste.
I made this for my Husband (who is the pickyest eater on the face of this earth) And he had seconds!!!!! I will make this again !-Melissa
Good tangy twist on stew. Very thick and hearty. Little time commitment if meat is not frozen. I will definately cook this again.
This was wonderful on a cold and rainy night. The only thing I changed was I added some more potatoes for the kiddos. We all loved it with crusty french bread! The kids were worried that the meat would be chewy, but it was soft enough for their little teeth. Thanks!
Pretty good stew. I did this in the crockpot on low for about 9 hours. Tender meat and veggies....Easy to put together and forget about it. Family enjoyed...thanks!
Outstanding. Perfect tang. I deglazed with wine, as others suggested. I thought the stew was going to need onions, but alas, it was perfect without. My picky kids cleaned their bowls and asked for more.
This recipe was a big hit in our home. It's simple and delicious! ^_^
Very good stew. I had to add more water though. I will definitely make it again.
I added some onion and red pepper and the stew was so flavorful that I didn't need to add the mustard. I found the serving sizes were small for a regular family. I cooked for 3 but ended up with 2 small serving sizes. Either double the amount or serve a side dish with this!
Fantastic! I did have only 1 Can of diced Italian Style Tomatoes and I added 2 little Cans of Mushrooms, also some Adobo Seasoning instead of Salt. I did add some Corn Starch to make it thicken up a little more since it was too soupy for my Taste. The Dijon really makes all the Difference in this Dish. I also added a little bit of Horseradish. Will definitely make this regularly!
An excellent recipe!! My husband loved it - as soon as I picked out the carrots. I served it at an informal holiday party -will make it again!!
Very tasty, very easy! I added about a tablespoon of beef demi-glace, because I had it around, it gave it a very nice rich taste. Good without it though!
An easy to make stew that tastes great - even more so when reheated. I used bison (rather than beef) and added 1/3 cup Italian dressing and 1 tsp red pepper. This will be a winter staple here in Wisconsin.
This was really very good, my husband loved it and it was very easy to make. I had to make a few changes though, because for whatever reason my broth didn't thicken. I made a roux and added it to the stew and then let it cook for a while longer. I also only added 1 tbsp of dijon mustard to it because my husband wouldn't have liked it if it tasted too different. But the dijon made a big difference! It really added a depth to the broth. It took longer than an hour to cook for me too, probably an hour and a half. I served it in a bread bowl which was amazing! I would definitely make this again, especially because you can wing it with this recipe and play around with veggies etc.
yum!
The picture with this recipe is gross. My apologies to whoever submitted the picture -- but it should be pulled. This is a great stew recipe. The beef broth, tomatoes, and dijon mustard is an excellent flavor combination. I added some onion and celery, but definitely was not necessary. This will be my stew recipe from now on. The day after I served it my husband asked for the leftovers for dinner. It was even better the second day.
Excellent stew, though I half the mustard. The first time I made it the dijon overpowered the rest of the flavors. A stick to your ribs kind of meal. Yum!
I thought this was excellent. It had a strong mustard taste (thank goodness I love mustard!) Served over rice.
